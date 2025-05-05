Know What to Expect

Here is what to expect when you vote in person at your polling place on Election Day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Remember, if you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

When you arrive, you will check in with the poll workers.

Then, you will either hand mark a paper ballot or cast your vote using a machine called a ballot marking device. Find a video demo of your county's voting system so you can be prepared.