Know What to Expect
Here is what to expect when you vote in person at your polling place on Election Day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Remember, if you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.
When you arrive, you will check in with the poll workers.
Then, you will either hand mark a paper ballot or cast your vote using a machine called a ballot marking device. Find a video demo of your county's voting system so you can be prepared.
What if I Encounter a Problem While Voting?
The Department of State is committed to ensuring free, fair, safe, and secure elections in Pennsylvania. That commitment includes protecting Pennsylvanians’ right to vote and ensuring every eligible voter can make their voice heard.
Call our official year-round voter hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), if you experience problems in any of these areas:
- If you suspect voting rules are being violated, report it to alert the Judge of Elections at your polling location. You can also report it to the Department through our election complaint form or contact your county election office directly.
- If you need help voting or cannot use the voting system because of a disability, ask the poll workers at your polling location about accessible voting options.
- If you need help voting or using the voting system because of your ability to speak or read English, you may have language support.
- If a poll worker determines you are not eligible to vote on the county's voting system, you may ask to vote a provisional ballot. Your county's elections officials will later determine if your provisional ballot can be counted.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you don’t find an answer to your question here, call our official year-round voter hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). We offer interpretation services in more than 200 languages.
You must go to your correct polling place to vote. However, if you believe you are eligible to vote at that polling place–for example, you recently moved and are at your former polling place–you may ask to vote using a provisional ballot.
No. Your completed mail ballot must be returned to your county election office.
If you did not complete your mail-in or absentee ballot, you may surrender it, along with the outer return envelope, at your polling place, then vote on your county's voting system.
You can vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
Only if it's your first time voting at a new polling place. If so, you must bring an approved form of identification.
Approved forms of photo identification are:
- Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card
- ID issued by any Commonwealth agency
- ID issued by the U.S. Government
- U.S. passport
- U.S. Armed Forces ID
- Student ID (including an electronic/digital student ID card)
- Employee ID
If you do not have a photo ID, you can use an approved non-photo ID that includes your name and address.
Approved forms of non-photo ID are:
- Confirmation or voter registration card issued by your county elections office
- Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth
- Non-photo ID issued by the federal government
- Firearm permit
- Current utility bill
- Current bank statement
- Current paycheck
- Government check