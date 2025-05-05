Consumer Resources

If your issue involves identity theft

Suspected identity theft should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission's Identity Theft website and the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Everyone, regardless of whether they have been a victim of identity theft, is entitled to one free copy of their credit report. Request your free credit report or call 1 (877) 322-8228.

Banks and credit unions use ChexSystems reports to evaluate applications for banking services. To request a free copy of your ChexSystems report, call 800.428.9623.

If your issue involves possible unfair and deceptive conduct

PA Office of Attorney General (OAG) investigates trade practices in the distribution, financing and furnishing of goods and services for possible unfair and deceptive conduct in PA. Submit a complaint online or call (717) 787-9707 or (800) 441-2555.

If your issue involves suspected elder abuse

Suspected senior citizen financial abuse can also be reported to PA OAG at 1 (866) 623-2137 or by emailing seniors@attorneygeneral.gov or by submitting a senior protection complaint.

More information about issues involving elderly, please visit the PA Department of Aging's website.

If your issue involves a student loan

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA)’s Office of Consumer Advocacy Office of Consumer Advocacy has a list of resources on its website which includes contact information.

If your issue involves taxes

PA Department of Revenue can help with frequently asked related to taxes, filing a return, making tax appeals, getting business help or taxpayer relief and so much more.

If your issue involves unclaimed property

The PA Treasury Department reunites owners and heirs with unclaimed property. You can search for unclaimed property online or contact them at TUPmail@PATreasury.gov or by calling 800-222-2046.

Are you looking for insurance products?

You can research insurance professionals who offer annuities and other insurance products on the PA Insurance Department's website by searching “Find a Professional” or by calling 877-881-6388.

In addition, you can research insurance companies before purchasing annuities or other insurance products on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) website or by calling the NAIC at 816-783-8200.

Are you a Veteran?

The PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) would like to connect with you about the programs and services available. Join the Veterans Registry.

Did not get the answer you needed from your provider or through the above resources?

You can file a complaint with the DoBS Consumer Services Office select the DoBS Portal or call 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657)

Looking for a flyer on Consumer Protection to share?

Download our consumer resources external flyer

Please note, the Department of Banking & Securities cannot provide legal advice. Should you believe that your situation warrants legal counsel, you could contact the Pennsylvania Bar Association for an attorney referral or call 1 (800) 932-0311.