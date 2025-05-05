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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among SMVF

    Our Team

    The PA Governor’s Challenge Team (GCT) is comprised of a wide array of community, county, regional, state, and federal partners. There is no cost to join the GCT, and membership is open, but it is a private group. Individuals interested in joining the PA GCT or one of its working groups must submit a request to join via the email: RA-MVPAGOVCHALLENGE@PA.GOV. All requests will be reviewed and approved by the GCT Lead. We are proud to partner with the organizations listed below, who serve as members of the GCT working groups.

    Request to join GCT via email

    Priority 1: ‘Ask the Question’ Initiative

    Lead: Penn State Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness

    Priority 2: Health/BH Regional CoPs

    Leads: Dr. Mandy Fauble, UPMC

    BH of the Alleghenies

    Veterans Health Foundation

    Wilkes-Barre VAMC

    Wright Center

    Cohen Clinic

    Coatesville VAMC

    BAYADA Home Health

    Veterans Leadership Program

    Veterans Multiservice Center

    UPMC

    Pittsburgh VAMC

    Stairways BH 

    Meadville Medical Center

    Butler VAMC

    Erie VAMC

    MHY Family Services

    Chestnut Ridge

    Carelon

    Mercy BH

    PHN

    ECRI

    Resolve

    CenClear

    Altoona VAMC

    Priority 3: Plan. Pause. Protect. LMS

    Leads: James Stafford, DMVA

    CeaseFire PA

    Dr. Janet Campbell

    PA Dept. of Health

    PA National Guard

    Together With Veterans

    American Legion

    Upper Moreland Township Police Department

    Philadelphia VetCenter

    Norristown VetCenter

    Berks County MHDD Program

    Berks County OVA

    Chester County OVA

    Cohen Clinic

    PA Congresswoman - Madeleine Dean’s Office