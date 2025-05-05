Priority 1: ‘Ask the Question’ Initiative
Lead: Penn State Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness
Priority 2: Health/BH Regional CoPs
Leads: Dr. Mandy Fauble, UPMC
BH of the Alleghenies
Veterans Health Foundation
Wilkes-Barre VAMC
Wright Center
Cohen Clinic
Coatesville VAMC
BAYADA Home Health
Veterans Leadership Program
Veterans Multiservice Center
UPMC
Pittsburgh VAMC
Stairways BH
Meadville Medical Center
Butler VAMC
Erie VAMC
MHY Family Services
Chestnut Ridge
Carelon
Mercy BH
PHN
ECRI
Resolve
CenClear
Altoona VAMC
Priority 3: Plan. Pause. Protect. LMS
Leads: James Stafford, DMVA
CeaseFire PA
Dr. Janet Campbell
PA Dept. of Health
PA National Guard
Together With Veterans
American Legion
Upper Moreland Township Police Department
Philadelphia VetCenter
Norristown VetCenter
Berks County MHDD Program
Berks County OVA
Chester County OVA
Cohen Clinic
PA Congresswoman - Madeleine Dean’s Office