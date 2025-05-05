Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among SMVF

Our Team

The PA Governor’s Challenge Team (GCT) is comprised of a wide array of community, county, regional, state, and federal partners. There is no cost to join the GCT, and membership is open, but it is a private group. Individuals interested in joining the PA GCT or one of its working groups must submit a request to join via the email: RA-MVPAGOVCHALLENGE@PA.GOV. All requests will be reviewed and approved by the GCT Lead. We are proud to partner with the organizations listed below, who serve as members of the GCT working groups.