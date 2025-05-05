Fort Indiantown Gap – PFAS

- 1. Preliminary Assessment Report – September 2018: View Here
- 2. Site Inspection Quality Assurance Project Plan Addendum – May 2019: View Here
- 3. Site Inspection Report – April 2021: View Here
- 4. Remedial Investigation Quality Assurance Project Plan – February 2024: View Here
All final clean-up documents are available for online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.
Contact Info for BEM Office:
Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager
717-861-2339
Or
Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist
717-820-2041
Building 0-11
Service & Wiley Roads
Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003