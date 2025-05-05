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    Enviornmental Management

    Fort Indiantown Gap – PFAS

    • 1.     Preliminary Assessment Report – September 2018: View Here
    • 2.     Site Inspection Quality Assurance Project Plan Addendum – May 2019: View Here
    • 3.     Site Inspection Report – April 2021: View Here
    • 4.     Remedial Investigation Quality Assurance Project Plan – February 2024: View Here

    All final clean-up documents are available for online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.

    Contact Info for BEM Office:

    Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager

    droneal@pa.gov

    717-861-2339

    Or

    Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist

    schelius@pa.gov

    717-820-2041

    Building 0-11

    Service & Wiley Roads

    Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003