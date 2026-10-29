Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania’s 125 free state parks generated an estimated $16.05 for every $1 invested, up from $12.41 reported in a previous study, according to a new study from the Pennsylvania State University. The study also found that visitors spent an estimated $1.2 billion on state park trips in 2025, supporting jobs and businesses in communities across the Commonwealth.

Visitor spending averaged $31.60 per person per day, with restaurants, gas, and groceries among the top spending categories. The findings underscore the role of the Commonwealth’s state parks in supporting Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy.

“Pennsylvania’s free state park system is one of the best investments for the Commonwealth and its people — providing the visitors with healthy, safe spaces to disconnect from the rigors of modern life and experience the restorative, healing power of nature,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are committed to improving visitor experience and providing modern infrastructure, safe places to recreate outdoors, and maintaining our commitment to sustainable public lands management. Thank you to the Recreation, Park, and Tourism Management (RPTM) team at Penn State who completed this impactful study.”

Researchers surveyed more than 4,000 visitors for this study and used the latest economic modeling to improve on the 2012 study, which relied on spending estimates and data from other states. All spending occurred in Pennsylvania communities within 50 miles of a state park, with nearly three-quarters of all spending for state park trips coming from Pennsylvania residents.

Other findings from the study include the following:

Jobs and wages: State Park visitor spending directly supported 11,712 jobs and generated $457 million in labor income.



State Park visitor spending directly supported 11,712 jobs and generated $457 million in labor income. Broader economic impact: Including secondary effects, visitor spending contributed $2.1 billion in sales, supported 15,687 jobs, and generated $770 million in labor income.



Including secondary effects, visitor spending contributed $2.1 billion in sales, supported 15,687 jobs, and generated $770 million in labor income. Tax revenue: Visitor spending contributed an estimated $85.3 million in state tax revenue in 2025.



Visitor spending contributed an estimated $85.3 million in state tax revenue in 2025. Economic output: The study measured $757 million in direct value added and $1.3 billion in secondary value added, reflecting contributions to Pennsylvania’s gross state product.

“These economic contributions and their growth over time are a testament to strategic investments made in state parks,” said Andrew Mowen, Penn State RPTM professor and principal researcher for the study. “Many of the survey respondents visited state parks for day trips to maximize having beautiful state parks without having to spend money on a pass as some of our neighboring states require. The story here is that we are seeing growing economic impact from state parks as a result of investing in improving visitor experience in these spaces. Thank you to my team who helped design and implement this important study — Drs. Alan Graefe, Katherine Zipp, and Grace Wildermuth.”

Shapiro Administration Invests in State Parks and Forests

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $238 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements, expanded recreational opportunities, and projects that improve accessibility, safety, and climate resilience.

Recent investments include the following:

Marsh Creek State Park: Opened a $7.5 million visitor center in Chester County.

Opened a $7.5 million visitor center in Chester County. Delaware Canal State Park: Completed a $6 million infrastructure project to improve recreational opportunities and strengthen climate resilience in Bucks County.

Completed a $6 million infrastructure project to improve recreational opportunities and strengthen climate resilience in Bucks County. Cherry Springs State Park: Announced a $5.2 million investment to improve visitor accessibility and safety while protecting the park’s world‑class dark skies.

Announced a $5.2 million investment to improve visitor accessibility and safety while protecting the park’s world‑class dark skies. Leonard Harrison State Park: Built a new visitor center and improved amenities to make the park safer and more welcoming for visitors.

Built a new visitor center and improved amenities to make the park safer and more welcoming for visitors. Presque Isle State Park: Installed new solar arrays to advance the park’s goal of achieving net-zero energy use.

Installed new solar arrays to advance the park’s goal of achieving net-zero energy use. Pymatuning State Park: Reopened Tuttle Point Campground with significant upgrades to improve the camping experience.

DCNR is also taking a phased approach to major restoration and rehabilitation projects at state parks to maintain visitor access where possible during construction. Projects include campground improvements at Cook Forest, Gifford Pinchot, Lackawanna, and Ricketts Glen state parks, as well as critical work to improve the Kinzua Bridge State Park Skywalk.

Pennsylvania’s state parks are free and open to the public every day, providing accessible opportunities for outdoor recreation. Expanding access to the outdoors is a priority of DCNR’s 2025-29 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) and the Penn’s Parks for All strategic plan, which focus on improving visitor experiences and making public lands more welcoming to all users.

Ohiopyle State Park, one of Pennsylvania’s most popular recreation areas, was ranked the best state park in the nation for affordable adventure by the HomeToGo 2025 State Parks Index. Eight state parks managed by DCNR were selected in the top 100.

Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Recreation Economy Continues to Grow

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown by 21 percent to $20.4 billion in 2024, adding 12,000 jobs and raising wages in the outdoor workforce by nearly 25 percent. The Shapiro Administration has included outdoor recreation as part of its broader economic development strategy, launching the Office of Outdoor Recreation, and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration has made outdoor recreation part of its broader economic development strategy through investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses; the launch of the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation; and support for the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy through investments in parks and trails, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign, the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR) and Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania, which supports business development and innovation across the industry.

More information about Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy is available on the DCNR website.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

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