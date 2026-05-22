Lumberville, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited Delaware Canal State Park in Bucks County to highlight two critical infrastructure projects that have been completed by the Shapiro Administration. More than $6 million in combined investments helped rebuild stronger, more resilient versions of the Lumberville Aqueduct and the High Falls Sub Canal Culvert, improving long-term climate resiliency and expanding safe outdoor recreation opportunities. Both structures were severely damaged during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021.

“The Delaware Canal is a treasured historic and recreational corridor, and these investments help ensure it will be enjoyed for generations,” said Secretary Dunn. “Along its 60-mile route, the canal connects many communities that care deeply about this landscape. Restoring and improving these structures strengthens resiliency, protects our heritage, and supports the outdoor experiences people love.”

Completion of the Lumberville Aqueduct and the High Falls Sub-Canal Culvert reconnects two sections of the 58.9-mile Delaware Canal Towpath, part of a larger trail network that includes the D&L Trail. Visitors can now enjoy continuous travel along this historic and scenic regional trail corridor.

The Lumberville Aqueduct project totaled $3.7 million. In 2021, Tropical Storm Ida destroyed the aqueduct’s center supportive pier when powerful water flowing from the Paunacussing Creek surged toward the Delaware River. Although the structure was already under design for replacement, the storm accelerated the project. For public safety, DCNR completed an emergency removal of the damaged structure shortly after the storm. DCNR then worked closely with design consultants to determine the most climate resilient solution, resulting in a completely new aqueduct that spans the creek without a center pier. Funding came from Key93, Oil and Gas Lease Fund, and ARPA with reimbursement from FEMA. The restored Lumberville Aqueduct Pedestrian Bridge has reopened to trail users and is already receiving enthusiastic support from the public for improving safety, trail continuity, and overall visitor experience.

The High Falls SubCanal Culvert project was completed at a cost of $2.7 million. Located in Upper Black Eddy, this structure failed when High Falls Creek overtopped during Tropical Storm Ida, causing a major breach of the canal towpath. The structure had been repaired multiple times over the years, but the severity of Ida made full replacement necessary. DCNR worked with design consultants to develop a new sub-canal culvert capable of withstanding future storm events. The work restored the creek crossing, stabilized the canal banks, and rebuilt the towpath. Funding came from Key93 with reimbursement from FEMA. Work to refill the canal in this area is ongoing.

“We have a unique legacy that has been passed down to the people of Bucks and Northampton Counties, which is the Delaware Canal. We are committed to making sure that it is maintained over time, and that we are able to pass it along to the next generation as a canal with a trail adjacent to it, providing residents with regular access,” said Senator Steve Santarsiero. “We saw the beautiful work at Lumberville — not just the new aqueduct, which is 16 feet wide and a great feat of engineering and construction, but also the pedestrian bridge that goes over that span, and how important that is to be able to keep the public engaged in this important state park.”

“Today is about more than reopening a trail. It’s about restoring connections in a world that seems to moves faster and faster every day – between places, between our history and the present, and between our residents and the natural beauty that defines our home in Bucks County,” said Representative Tim Brennan. “After the devastating damage caused by Ida, some of those connections were damaged. But today, with this investment from the Shapiro administration, we have a chance to reconnect and more fully enjoy what the canal has to offer. It is proof that even after a terrible storm, we can rebuild stronger, smarter, and with a deeper appreciation of what truly makes our community special.”

"The towpath at the Delaware Canal State Park is one piece of the larger D&L Trail. The completion of these projects by DCNR brings us one step closer to the vision of that 165-mile corridor, connecting people to place, communities to each other, and local businesses to enormous economic opportunities,” said Tony Pierucci, Executive Director, The Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. “A recent economic impact analysis we conducted showed that in 2024 alone, dozens of local businesses in New Hope converted more than 70,000 trail users into customers. Imagine the impact that a fully connected trail will have once that's realized."

“The Lumberville Aqueduct and High Falls Creek Culvert projects show that DCNR is improving the Delaware Canal,” said Susan Taylor, Delaware Canal State Park Advisory Committee. “New concepts, technology, and methods are being employed to make the Canal more durable without sacrificing its essential historic character.”

Delaware Canal State Park stretches nearly 60 miles between Easton and Bristol, following a historic towpath beside the Delaware River. Located within the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the park features a preserved canal, a 50-acre pond, miles of river shoreline, and 11 islands including the Loors Island, Whippoorwill Island, Old Sow Island, and Hendricks Island. From riverside views to farm fields to historic towns, visitors experience an ever-changing landscape along the corridor. A walk along the park’s towpath is a direct connection to American history.

The Delaware Canal is the only remaining continuously intact canal of the early and mid-nineteenth century towpath era. Completed in 1832, it connected with the Lehigh Navigation System at Easton, helping fuel the growth of the anthracite coal industry and supporting commerce throughout Philadelphia, New York, and the eastern seaboard.

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, all of which are free and open to the public, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, and a hub for active tourism. Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are also home to some of the nation’s most significant historic sites, including Point State Park’s French and Indian War history, Washington Crossing’s Revolutionary War legacy, and Presque Isle’s ties to the War of 1812. In addition to these well-known places, DCNR also stewards many lesser-known historic features across public lands, from early industrial structures to cemeteries and cultural landscapes that help tell the story of Pennsylvania’s past.

The Shapiro Administration’s investments in outdoor recreation helped Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy grow by $1.5 billion in 2024, reaching $20.4 billion in total economic impact and supporting more than 177,000 jobs, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, his Administration has included outdoor recreation as part of the Commonwealth's broader economic development strategy — launching the Office of Outdoor Recreation and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

The launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway highlights the state’s status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Public lands offer a wide range of outdoor activities spanning from ATV riding to whitewater boating. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about what to do at state parks and where to go on public lands, including local parks and for scenic views.

DCNR encourages Pennsylvanians to check its Calendar of Events for seasonal programming happening across the state – new this year is the America250PA filter, which allows visitors to find America’s 250th themed events.