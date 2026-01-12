Harrisburg, PA — Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a nearly $82 million investment in new state funding to support more than 295 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania — a significant investment statewide that will create new recreational opportunities, expand outdoor access, protect natural resources, and strengthen local communities.

The funding, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), will support projects in 58 counties, helping communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation. These grants are administered by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2). DCNR also recently announced $2.1 million in funding for nine ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails projects.

“The outdoors are for everyone — whether you enjoy spending time at a local park, out on the water, or on a trail — every Pennsylvanian deserves access to safe, welcoming outdoor spaces close to home,” said Governor Shapiro. “Because of our investments, communities across Pennsylvania will be able to improve parks, build new trails, and help more people enjoy the benefits of nature, in cities and rural towns alike. My Administration, through the work of DCNR and Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, is working to protect and conserve the natural places that truly make Pennsylvania a world class destination and the ultimate Great American Getaway.”

This grant round builds on the 2025–26 budget signed by Governor Shapiro which includes a $13 million increase for DCNR — reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to conservation, outdoor recreation, and public lands; investments to combat invasive species; and new funding to support heritage areas.

“These investments open the door for more people to enjoy the parks, rivers, and trails that make Pennsylvania special — no matter where they live,” said DCNR Secretary Dunn. “When we invest in outdoor spaces close to home, we invest in people. These places bring families together, give kids room to play, help neighbors connect, and make our communities healthier and happier. Strong local parks and trails don’t just improve daily life, they help our towns and cities thrive for generations to come.”

Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents two percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Investing in Local Communities, Conservation, and Recreation

Visit DCNR’s website for a complete list of C2P2 grants awarded by county. Funding in this round includes:

$31.3 million for 140 park, recreation, and conservation facility projects





for 140 park, recreation, and conservation facility projects $16.2 million to conserve 4,818 acres of land and expand public access





to conserve of land and expand public access $13.1 million for 53 statewide and regional conservation and recreation organizations



for 53 statewide and regional conservation and recreation organizations $9.5 million for 22 community and watershed forestry projects



for 22 community and watershed forestry projects $8.2 million for 29 trail planning and development projects





for 29 trail planning and development projects $3.2 million for 16 river conservation projects

Highlights from across the Commonwealth include:



Trail Development

The Regional Trail Corporation was awarded $750,000 to improve the Great Allegheny Passage in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, and add ADA access.





The York County Rail Trail Authority will receive $700,000 to develop the trail and construct a pedestrian bridge, boardwalk, trailhead, ADA access, and other improvements on the Hanover Trolley Trail in Heidelberg Township, York County.



Clinton Township was awarded $499,900 for the development of the Joint Municipal Trail in Clinton Township and Factoryville, Wyoming County. Work includes development of 1.2 miles of trail, the addition of ADA access, and other site improvements.

Land Conservation

The Foundation for Sustainable Forests was awarded $1.5 million to support the acquisition of 671 acres in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County for passive recreation, and open space protection.



Natural Lands was awarded $1.2 million to conserve 21.25 acres of land in Newlin Township, Chester County, for passive recreation and open space protection.



The North Branch Land Trust was awarded $594,700 to conserve 230 acres in Duryea, Luzerne County, for an addition to Campbell’s Ledge Preserve.

Rivers Conservation

Douglas Township in Berks County was awarded $180,000 to rehabilitate and develop Ganshahawny Park along the Schuylkill River, including construction of a boat launch, pedestrian walkways, and ADA access.



McKean Township in Erie County will receive $154,600 to construct fishing access, parking, ADA access, and other improvements at McKean Conservation Area.



Susquehanna Depot in Susquehanna County was awarded $200,000 to construct a boat launch, add ADA access, and make other site-related improvements at Ira Reynolds Park along the Susquehanna River.

Community and Watershed Forestry

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay was awarded $2.9 million to install 235 acres of riparian forest buffers and 75 acres of meadows in the Susquehanna and Potomac River watersheds in Lancaster County.



Stroud Water Research Center was awarded $1.8 million to install 208 acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in Berks, Bradford, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Mercer, Montgomery, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, and Wyoming counties.



The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society was awarded $500,000 to coordinate urban and community forestry work in the Lower Delaware River Watershed, including the 2026 Trees for Watersheds mini-grant program, in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Recreation and Conservation

Bedford, Bedford County, was awarded $640,000 to rehabilitate and develop Green Park, including the installation of a pavilion, comfort station, tennis and pickleball courts, a concession stand, sound barrier, parking, picnic tables, fencing, and other site improvements.



Towanda, Bradford County, was awarded $621,000 to rehabilitate and develop 3 rd Ward Playground, including installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, benches, a pedestrian walkway, a comfort station and pavilion, ADA access, and other site improvements.



Ward Playground, including installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, benches, a pedestrian walkway, a comfort station and pavilion, ADA access, and other site improvements. Ford City, Armstrong County, was awarded $237,500 to rehabilitate and develop Malec Memorial Park, including installation of playground equipment and required safety surfacing, a new pavilion, basketball court, pedestrian walkway, and other site improvements.

State and Regional Organizations

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling Association was awarded $238,400 to coordinate and manage the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League, expanding engagement, supporting new teams and riding opportunities, providing a bicycle purchase assistance program, expanding the Teen Trail Corps Stewardship Program, and other related initiatives.





The Keystone Trails Association was awarded $229,600 to coordinate and fund statewide trail-related events and community engagement efforts, including establishing a volunteer management structure to increase volunteer opportunities, training, and safety opportunities.





ClearWater Conservancy in Centre County was awarded $85,800 to coordinate and fund the Centered Outdoors program, which supports management of a gear library, expands transportation assistance, provides skill and wellness workshops, and more.

Pennsylvania has more than 6,400 local parks, currently 124 state parks, more than 14,000 miles of trails, and more than 84,000 miles of waterways — attracting more than 38 million visitors each year. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the Commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons – making Pennsylvania The Great American Getaway.



Since 2014, DCNR has helped to close eight of Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Trail Gaps. DCNR works with the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee to identify Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Trail Gaps and priority trail gaps to support a goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian.

Funding for this round of C2P2 comes from the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, and other funding sources. For more information on this grant round or to apply, visit the DCNR Grants Customer Service Portal. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about the agency and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

