Columbia, PA – Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown 21 percent under Governor Josh Shapiro, adding 12,000 jobs and nearly 25 percent wage growth, as the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (PA OOR) marks three years of work to grow the industry and make outdoor recreation a larger driver of economic development statewide.

Today, PA OOR marked its third anniversary in Columbia with Let’s Roll, the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania, EDC Lancaster County, and local leaders. The celebration comes as the latest data shows Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy grew by $1.5 billion in 2024 alone, reaching $20.4 billion and supporting more than 177,000 jobs and $9.5 billion in wages.

Since its launch in 2023, PA OOR has worked to grow the capacity of outdoor recreation businesses, connect entrepreneurs with resources, and position outdoor recreation as a strategic economic development tool — helping build an industry that now accounts for 2 percent of Pennsylvania’s GDP.

“Our goal in the Office of Outdoor Recreation is to empower Pennsylvania – empower businesses to grow, communities to thrive, and the Commonwealth to prosper,” said Nathan Reigner, Director of the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (PA OOR). “We are proud of the accomplishments we have achieved in our first three years, we know that they have made a real difference for real Pennsylvanians, and we are looking forward to continuing with drive and dedication.”

Building Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Recreation Industry

In its first three years, PA OOR has created new tools and organizations to help Pennsylvania’s outdoor businesses grow — establishing its Growing Outdoor Recreation for Pennsylvania (GORP) strategy, providing a statewide framework for using outdoor recreation as a tool for economic and community development.

The Office also launched Elevate, the most comprehensive outdoor recreation business engagement effort ever undertaken in Pennsylvania, gathering input from more than 1,000 outdoor recreation businesses and supporters on challenges and opportunities including business growth, workforce development, access to capital, marketing, and advocacy.

“Starting an outdoor business is an intimidating undertaking. I’ve found that engaging with others – from local officials to funding opportunities – are key to building a strong business,” said Tim Hill, co-owner of Let’s Roll e-bike shop in Lancaster County. “The work that the Office is doing to hear from businesses like ours about our challenges to be successful and to offer support is impactful, and a real sign of backing from Pennsylvania.”

The Office also helped support the creation of the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBA PA), Pennsylvania’s first private-sector organization dedicated exclusively to the outdoor recreation industry. OBA PA has since launched the Commonwealth’s first Outdoor Economy Summit & Industry Expo, a technical assistance series for small outdoor businesses, and Trout Tank, the only outdoor-recreation-specific microgrant program.

“Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry has long existed, but until the Office of Outdoor Recreation and its support of OBA PA, the economic power and scope our industry went largely underappreciated and underdeveloped,” said Silas Chamberlin, Executive Director of the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania. “The Office is a critical force multiplier, lifting up our businesses and bringing awareness to the significant role the outdoor industry plays in Pennsylvania’s economy.”

A Growing Economic Driver

The results of investing in outdoor recreation are increasingly visible across Pennsylvania’s economy, as the Commonwealth’s outdoor industry’s growth has outpaced the national rate.

Key sectors are growing as well: outdoor recreation manufacturing has grown 30 percent since the start of the Shapiro Administration to contribute $3 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, while outdoor recreation tourism grew 15 percent and health and wellness-related outdoor businesses grew 40 percent in 2024.

Through this work, the Office is helping communities across Pennsylvania use outdoor recreation to attract visitors, support small businesses, create jobs, and strengthen local economies.

“EDC Lancaster County is focused on enhancing the economic well-being of Lancaster County by helping businesses grow here, and we’re proud to support Let’s Roll and other businesses connected to our outdoor recreation economy,” said Ezra Rothman, President of EDC Lancaster County. “We appreciate the support and partnership of the Commonwealth and the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation as we advance this work locally. Outdoor recreation helps us attract and retain the workforce businesses across our economy need while providing an important lever to enhance the vibrancy of communities like Columbia and Marietta.”

Pennsylvania Leads National Outdoor Recreation Effort

Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation has also emerged as a national leader. Pennsylvania was elected by its peers to chair the Confluence of States, the national bipartisan coalition of state offices of outdoor recreation.

“In three short years Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation has emerged as a national leader in the outdoor economy movement,” said Jessica Turner, President of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “Their expansive vision, technical expertise, and collaborative leadership is accelerating growth of Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy and inspiring other states across the nation. We applaud Nathan Reigner for his leadership and thank Governor Shapiro for his vision and authentic passion to position the outdoors as central for Pennsylvania’s success.”

Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy is backed by one of the nation’s largest networks of outdoor assets, including more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, 84,000 miles of waterways, and 2.2 million acres of state forestland.

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