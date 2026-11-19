Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Departments of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding planted a red oak tree on the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex grounds in Harrisburg, alongside representatives of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP). As Chair of the GSGP, the Governor is leading a regional initiative to plant 250 million trees by 2033 across eight states and two Canadian provinces.

Over the last two years, GSGP members have planted 57 million trees towards their goal — including 30 million trees under the Governor’s leadership — to improve air and water quality, reduce flooding, provide wildlife habitat, and create healthier communities, while benefiting agriculture by protecting soil and water resources and supporting pollinators and other beneficial wildlife.

“Three years ago, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers set an ambitious goal, and so far, we are making significant progress towards accomplishing that goal as we have planted more than 57 million trees in just two years,” said Governor Shapiro. “That’s what this organization is all about — getting stuff done together for the people we serve. It is our shared responsibility to protect our vital natural resources, and we are going to continue to work together to protect the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

Pennsylvania is contributing to this regional effort with a commitment to plant 34 million trees across the Commonwealth by 2033. Pennsylvania planted approximately 2.7 million trees in 2024 and 2.75 million in 2025, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to more than 5.4 million trees planted toward its goal.

While Pennsylvania's connection to the Great Lakes region centers on the Lake Erie watershed, its commitment to the GSGP’s conservation work extends statewide through conservation, reforestation, urban forestry, watershed restoration, mine land reclamation, and community greening efforts.

“Trees are an investment in our communities, our environment, and our future. Through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Trees Initiative, states and provinces are working together to plant 250 million trees by 2033 — improving water quality, providing wildlife habitat, supporting healthier communities, and strengthening our region for generations to come,” said David Naftzger, Executive Director, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers. "We’re grateful for the leadership of Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as the many organizations and communities helping turn this shared regional goal into action across Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region.”

Throughout Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration is advancing the Commonwealth's tree planting goal through a wide range of conservation and community forestry initiatives, while drawing on existing efforts across state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, private landowners, and conservation groups.

Tree plantings through Chesapeake Bay restoration programs, urban and community forestry projects, Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program, seedlings from DCNR's Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, abandoned mine land reclamation projects, and Community Conservation Partnership Program grants all contribute toward the goal.

“Planting more than 5 million trees toward Pennsylvania's goal of 34 million trees demonstrates what we can accomplish when communities, landowners, conservation groups, and government agencies work together," said DCNR Secretary Dunn. "Every tree planted helps improve water quality, restore wildlife habitat, reduce flooding, capture carbon, and make our communities healthier and more resilient. DCNR is proud to help lead this effort and support projects that will benefit Pennsylvanians for generations to come.”

The Commonwealth has also expanded its capacity to support tree planting efforts at the DCNR's Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center where annual seedling production doubled — from approximately 1 million to 2 million seedlings — helping meet growing demand for reforestation, habitat restoration, and community forestry projects across Pennsylvania.

As these seedlings grow into trees, they play a major role in helping to protect our environment, keep our water clean, act as a buffer between land and water, and help absorb carbon dioxide. This initiative ultimately strengthens the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) work to ensure those who live, work, and play in Pennsylvania have access to clean air and safe drinking water.

“When it comes to planting trees, it makes sense for Pennsylvania — a state whose name translates to Penn’s Woods — to be leading the effort,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Trees help to provide forest buffers for our waterways, improving the quality of our water, they help to fight our changing climate by providing canopy and absorbing carbon dioxide. Trees are one of our true, natural environmental superheroes, and we will continue our efforts to plant more to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water.”

Additionally, the Shapiro Administration's Strategic Plan for Agriculture recognizes that a strong agricultural economy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand — prioritizing innovation, research, technical assistance, and on-farm conservation to protect soil health and water quality. Through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Sustainable Agriculture Initiative, Pennsylvania is contributing to regional efforts to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies, connect research with on-farm applications, and identify solutions that benefit farmers and protect natural resources.

“Agriculture doesn’t stop at state or national lines, and neither should our efforts to support it,” said Ag Secretary Redding. “We have an opportunity to learn from one another, share what works, and bring together the research, resources, and innovation our farmers need to succeed. When we work across borders, we can turn shared challenges into practical solutions that strengthen farms, protect our natural resources, and secure the future of agriculture for generations to come.”

As GSGP Chair, Governor Shapiro has called for closer and continued collaboration among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to grow the regional economy, protect shared waterways, and create new opportunities for communities on both sides of the border. This year, the Governor signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario, traveled to Toronto to speak at the US-Canada Summit, and met with senior leaders in Canada’s federal government.

In 2027, Pennsylvania's leadership role will continue when Erie hosts the next Leadership Summit of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, bringing regional leaders to the Commonwealth to advance shared economic and environmental priorities.