Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Community and Watershed Forestry Grants

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community and Watershed Forestry grants focus on planting trees in towns and cities and along waterways.

    Apply for Community and Watershed Forestry Grants

    What Can Be Funded?

    Community and Watershed Forestry projects fund riparian buffers, lawn-to-meadow conversions, and community trees. Funding can help with outreach, design, planting, and post-planting maintenance.

    One application can support multiple installations and practices, including:

    • Riparian forest buffers
    • Lawn conversion to forest or meadow
    • Community tree planting, including Urban and Community Forestry

    Who Should Apply?

    • County and municipal governments
    • Non-profit organizations
    • Educational institutions

    What Is the Typical Grant Size?

    • The minimum grant award is $50,000.
    • Match is 20 percent of total project cost.

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).