Apply for Community and Watershed Forestry Grants

What Can Be Funded?
Community and Watershed Forestry projects fund riparian buffers, lawn-to-meadow conversions, and community trees. Funding can help with outreach, design, planting, and post-planting maintenance.
One application can support multiple installations and practices, including:
- Riparian forest buffers
- Lawn conversion to forest or meadow
- Community tree planting, including Urban and Community Forestry
Who Should Apply?
- County and municipal governments
- Non-profit organizations
- Educational institutions
What Is the Typical Grant Size?
- The minimum grant award is $50,000.
- Match is 20 percent of total project cost.
When Are Applications Accepted?
The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).