Hummelstown, PA – Yesterday, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Jessica Shirley alongside the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) visited Schaffner Park in Dauphin County to announce a major milestone in watershed restoration and community collaboration by planting the ceremonial 10 millionth tree as part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership.

Launched in spring 2018, the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is a broad coalition working to strengthen Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and ecology, bringing together national, regional, state, and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoor enthusiasts, businesses, and residents. With today’s planting, the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership has successfully reached its goal of planting 10 million new trees across priority landscapes in Pennsylvania.

DCNR has served as an active member of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership Advisory Workgroup, supporting coordination and communication with partners and landowners across the Commonwealth. DCNR also assisted the Chesapeake Bay Foundation with data tracking to ensure all tree plantings were accurately recorded in official Chesapeake Bay Program totals. The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership has been a regular source of matching support for Community Conservation Partnerships Program buffer and community forestry grantees, strengthening both DCNR programs and the broader initiative.

“Planting the ten millionth tree is a powerful reminder of what Pennsylvanians can accomplish when we work together for clean water and healthy communities,” said DCNR Secretary Dunn. “Since 2018, this effort has transformed landscapes across the Commonwealth, strengthened our streams, and expanded the forests that protect our drinking water and support wildlife. DCNR is proud to be part of this achievement and remains committed to restoring the Chesapeake Bay watershed for future generations.”

“Pennsylvania’s name translates to Penn’s Woods, highlighting the vital role trees have played in of our Commonwealth’s history,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “With nearly 50,000 miles of water within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, trees play a vital role in keeping the Bay, and all of Pennsylvania’s waterways, clean and thriving. I would like to thank DCNR, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and countless environmental organizations for their role in helping us plant 10 million trees over the last decade.”

"To make this happen, thousands of farmers, students, volunteers, landowners, conservation partners, and local communities all stepped up for the future. Every tree planted keeps pollution out of local waterways, restores wildlife habitat, and strengthens resilience in the face of climate change,” said Hilary Harp Falk, CBF President and Chief Executive Officer. “As home to the Susquehanna, Pennsylvania plays an outsized role in the health of the Chesapeake Bay. Planting 10 million trees shows how, with Pennsylvania leading the way, we can leave a legacy of thriving waterways for our children and grandchildren.”

Governor Shapiro’s Leadership on Chesapeake Bay Restoration

Governor Josh Shapiro serves as Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which guides policy and leadership for restoring the Bay and includes governors from all watershed states — Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia — the Mayor of Washington, D.C., the EPA Administrator, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission Chair. These members are signatories to the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement and recently adopted the 2025 Agreement, which establishes four goals and 21 outcomes focused on improving the Chesapeake Bay over the next 15 years, including thriving habitats and wildlife, healthy landscapes, clean water, and engaged communities.

Pennsylvania’s Progress to Improve the Chesapeake Bay

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science reported that the Chesapeake Bay is in its healthiest condition in more than 20 years. The Upper Bay — fed largely by Pennsylvania rivers — scored among the highest in the watershed, reflecting Pennsylvania’s sustained progress. Overall, the Bay has shown a long-term trend of improvement thanks to the collective efforts of Pennsylvania and other states, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card annual assessment. DEP’s Chesapeake Restoration Division releases the Healthy Waters Healthy Communities Chesapeake Bay Progress Report each year, showcasing work throughout Pennsylvania’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has made significant, measurable progress in restoring waterways and protecting the Chesapeake Bay:

Investments : Over $1 billion invested across state, local, agricultural, and nonprofit collaborations in the last four years.

: Over $1 billion invested across state, local, agricultural, and nonprofit collaborations in the last four years. Nitrogen reductions : Over the past five years, Pennsylvania has reduced nitrogen pollution flowing to the Bay ten times more than in the previous decade.

: Over the past five years, Pennsylvania has reduced nitrogen pollution flowing to the Bay ten times more than in the previous decade. Stream restoration : 139 miles of streams restored in the last six years — more than the distance from Harrisburg to Annapolis.

: 139 miles of streams restored in the last six years — more than the distance from Harrisburg to Annapolis. Forest buffers : Nearly 945 miles of streamside forest buffers planted in the past two years, adding 1.5 million new trees. In 2024 alone, the Shapiro Administration invested $10.5 million in tree planting and lawn-to-habitat conversions.

: Nearly 945 miles of streamside forest buffers planted in the past two years, adding 1.5 million new trees. In 2024 alone, the Shapiro Administration invested $10.5 million in tree planting and lawn-to-habitat conversions. Farmer support : More than 2,000 farmers have accessed financial and technical assistance through the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), adopting conservation practices like no-till farming, streambank fencing, and wetland restoration.

: More than 2,000 farmers have accessed financial and technical assistance through the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), adopting conservation practices like no-till farming, streambank fencing, and wetland restoration. Water quality improvements: Monitoring of the Susquehanna River shows long-term reductions in nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment. Local streams, including Turtle Creek in Union County, have been removed from the impaired waters list.

DCNR’s Work in Watershed Education, Community Forestry, and Landscape Conservation

DCNR continues to strengthen watershed education and community forestry across Pennsylvania. Since 2023, DCNR has awarded approximately $23.5 million through more than 70 grants to help expand tree and buffer plantings and lawn-to-habitat conversions. The agency delivers watershed and water quality programs, provides professional development for educators, and maintains a Watershed Education curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania’s STEELS standards. DCNR also launched the PA Community Tree Assistance Program to help municipalities and nonprofits care for urban trees by connecting them with certified professionals for planting, maintenance, planning, and safety improvements. Pennsylvania’s three new state parks established in 2022 protect 3,500 acres along waterways that flow to the Bay, with master planning underway and new streamside plantings already completed. The 2025 designation of the Kittatinny Ridge as a Sentinel Landscape further strengthens conservation and community collaboration across 1.9 million acres.

How Pennsylvanians Can Support Tree Planting

Trees and forests play a vital role in addressing climate change by storing carbon, improving air quality, slowing stormwater runoff, and creating wildlife habitat.

Pennsylvanians can support tree planting efforts by donating to the Keystone Tree Fund through an online form or a voluntary $3 check-off on driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. The fund supports grants for community tree plantings and streamside buffers.

Find a list of service foresters by county, and more information about forest buffers along waterways and Community and Watershed Forestry Grants on the DCNR website or follow the department on social media.

Photos and video from Tuesday's event are available at PAcast.com.

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