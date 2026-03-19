Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it will cover the costs for Pennsylvanians to remove invasive trees and shrubs and replace them with native species for the second year in a row. Through the Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program, Pennsylvania residents who remove up to three invasive plants can receive native replacements at designated events in May.

“Invasive plants disrupt natural habitats and make it harder for wildlife to flourish,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Last year’s program drew tremendous interest, and it is inspiring to see so many Pennsylvanians eager to plant native species. Replacing invasive trees and shrubs with native plants helps restore healthy landscapes and supports the birds, pollinators, and other wildlife that depend on them. With more than 2,000 native species in Pennsylvania, there are plenty of great options for yards and community spaces.”

This initiative aims to curb the spread of invasive species, which threaten Pennsylvania’s farms, forests, and natural ecosystems. Events will take place across the state, with native trees and shrubs distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Invasive plants don’t stop at the edge of a backyard - they spread into farm fields and forests, pushing out native species and creating opportunities for pests like the spotted lanternfly,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Pennsylvanians can be part of the solution by choosing native plants that support pollinators and healthier ecosystems. At the same time, the Shapiro Administration is investing in research, agricultural innovation, and initiatives like the Center for Plant Excellence to give farmers and communities the tools they need to stay ahead of invasive threats.”

In 2025, the Invasive Replace-ive Program distributed 1,313 plants across the state. Past participants say the program has helped them better understand invasive species and take action at home.

“I just learned that butterfly bush is invasive, so I nipped it right out. I only learned that through the program’s education,” said Leah Santos, 2025 Invasive Replace‑ive participant. “I’m really excited about the native plants. You don’t see them as often, and I probably wouldn’t have been able to find or afford them otherwise.”

How to Participate in Invasive Replace-ive

Any Pennsylvania resident can participate by attending an event in May:

Remove an invasive tree or shrub from your property or with permission from a property owner (e.g., park, library, school).

an invasive tree or shrub from your property or with permission from a property owner (e.g., park, library, school). Take a photo of the removed plant and submit it via the pre-registration form. Photos from 2025 and 2026 will be accepted.

of the removed plant and submit it via the pre-registration form. Photos from 2025 and 2026 will be accepted. Attend an event to receive a replacement tree or shrub, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. If your preferred species is unavailable, an alternative will be provided. Preregistration for your local event will open March 31 and is required.

Events and Locations

Bradford County Conservation District, Towanda, PA – Saturday, May 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Little Flower Park, Darby, PA – Saturday, May 9, 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

NatureWorksPark, Hollidaysburg, PA – Saturday, May 9, 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Buffalo Creek Nature Park, Sarver, PA – Saturday, May 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Reservoir Park, Lancaster, PA – Saturday, May 16, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Auxiliary Lot, Harrisburg, PA – Friday, May 29, 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Penn State Extension – Lehigh County, Allentown, PA – Saturday, May 30, 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Crawford County Conservation District, Meadville, PA – Saturday, May 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

The program aims to replace some of Pennsylvania’s most problematic invasive species, including:

If you think you have an invasive species on your property but are unsure of its identification, please contact your local DCNR Service Forester and send one or more photos of the species. Invasive species experts can review your photo(s) and respond with their thoughts.

The 2026 Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program is made possible through partnerships with DCNR, PA Department of Agriculture, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and Pennsylvania Sea Grant.

For more information on invasive plants and how to participate, visit DCNR’s website or Agriculture’s website.

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