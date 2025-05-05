Sustainable Buildings

What Is a High-Performance Building?
A high-performance building is designed to:
- Use less energy and water
- Conserve natural resources by using recycled material
- Create less waste
- Provide healthy indoor air quality and natural light
- Cost less to operate over time
These buildings are more sustainable because they are designed and built to have lower greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, conserve natural resources, and save taxpayer dollars through lower utility and maintenance costs than a traditional building.
Many of DCNR’s facilities follow Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. LEED is a nationally recognized green building certification program that rewards projects for meeting strong environmental and efficiency benchmarks. Buildings earn points based on the sustainable strategies implemented and can be certified at different levels, such as Certified, Silver, or Gold.
Why High-Performance Buildings Matter
For a conservation agency like DCNR, high-performance buildings are especially important.
Mission-driven: DCNR’s job is to conserve and protect Pennsylvania’s natural resources. Operating efficient, low-impact buildings supports that mission directly.
Modeling responsible behavior: State parks and forests welcome millions of visitors each year. When visitors see solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and sustainable materials in use, they see conservation in action. DCNR facilities become real-world examples of how sustainability works.
Saving tax dollars: Lower energy and water use means lower operating costs. Over time, these savings can be reinvested into park improvements, maintenance, and public services.
LEED-Certified Buildings
Currently, DCNR has 18 LEED-certified buildings.
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Elk Country Visitor Center
LEED Gold Certified
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Frances Slocum State Park Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Center
LEED Silver Certified
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Hickory Run State Park Visitor Center and Park Office
LEED Silver certified
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Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
LEED Silver certified
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Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office
Leed Silver certified
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Ohiopyle State Park Park Office and Laurel Highlands Falls Area Visitor Center
LEED Gold certified
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Bald Eagle State Park The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park
LEED Gold certified
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Sinnemahoning State Park The Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park
LEED Silver certified
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Presque Isle State Park Tom Ridge Environmental Center
LEED Silver certified
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Buchanan State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Silver Certified
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Clear Creek State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Certified
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Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Silver Certified
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Loyalsock State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Silver certified
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Penn Nursery Office at Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center
LEED Silver certified
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Rothrock State Forest Resource Management Center
Leed certified
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Sproul State Forest Resource Management Center
DCNR's first LEED-certified facility
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Tiadaghton State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Gold certified
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Weiser State Forest Resource Management Center
LEED Gold certified
Pursuing LEED Certification
As of April 2026, the following DCNR facilities are going through the certification process, and a few are in the planning stage:
- Hills Creek State Park — New park office
- Keystone State Park — New park office
- Marsh Creek State Park — New park office