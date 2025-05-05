Sustainable Buildings

A high-performance building is designed to:

Use less energy and water

Conserve natural resources by using recycled material

Create less waste

Provide healthy indoor air quality and natural light

Cost less to operate over time

These buildings are more sustainable because they are designed and built to have lower greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, conserve natural resources, and save taxpayer dollars through lower utility and maintenance costs than a traditional building.

Many of DCNR’s facilities follow Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. LEED is a nationally recognized green building certification program that rewards projects for meeting strong environmental and efficiency benchmarks. Buildings earn points based on the sustainable strategies implemented and can be certified at different levels, such as Certified, Silver, or Gold.