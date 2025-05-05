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    Climate and Sustainability Action

    Sustainable Buildings

    The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) manages more than 4,400 buildings across Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. Because these buildings are spread across a wide range of landscapes and climates, they offer many opportunities to use energy-efficient systems, durable materials, and smart design.

    What Is a High-Performance Building?

    A high-performance building is designed to:

    • Use less energy and water
    • Conserve natural resources by using recycled material
    • Create less waste
    • Provide healthy indoor air quality and natural light
    • Cost less to operate over time

    These buildings are more sustainable because they are designed and built to have lower greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, conserve natural resources, and save taxpayer dollars through lower utility and maintenance costs than a traditional building.

    Many of DCNR’s facilities follow Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. LEED is a nationally recognized green building certification program that rewards projects for meeting strong environmental and efficiency benchmarks. Buildings earn points based on the sustainable strategies implemented and can be certified at different levels, such as Certified, Silver, or Gold.

    Why High-Performance Buildings Matter

    For a conservation agency like DCNR, high-performance buildings are especially important.

    Mission-driven: DCNR’s job is to conserve and protect Pennsylvania’s natural resources. Operating efficient, low-impact buildings supports that mission directly.

    Modeling responsible behavior: State parks and forests welcome millions of visitors each year. When visitors see solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and sustainable materials in use, they see conservation in action. DCNR facilities become real-world examples of how sustainability works.

    Saving tax dollars: Lower energy and water use means lower operating costs. Over time, these savings can be reinvested into park improvements, maintenance, and public services.

    LEED-Certified Buildings

    Currently, DCNR has 18 LEED-certified buildings.

    LEED-Certified Buildings in State Parks

    • Elk Country Visitor Center

      LEED Gold Certified

    • Frances Slocum State Park Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Center

      LEED Silver Certified

    • Hickory Run State Park Visitor Center and Park Office

      LEED Silver certified

    • Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

      LEED Silver certified

    • Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office

      Leed Silver certified

    • Ohiopyle State Park Park Office and Laurel Highlands Falls Area Visitor Center

      LEED Gold certified

    • Bald Eagle State Park The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park

      LEED Gold certified

    • Sinnemahoning State Park The Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park

      LEED Silver certified

    • Presque Isle State Park Tom Ridge Environmental Center

      LEED Silver certified

    LEED-Certified Buildings in State Forests

    • Buchanan State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Silver Certified

    • Clear Creek State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Certified

    • Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Silver Certified

    • Loyalsock State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Silver certified

    • Penn Nursery Office at Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center

      LEED Silver certified

    • Rothrock State Forest Resource Management Center

      Leed certified

    • Sproul State Forest Resource Management Center

      DCNR's first LEED-certified facility

    • Tiadaghton State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Gold certified

    • Weiser State Forest Resource Management Center

      LEED Gold certified

    Pursuing LEED Certification

    As of April 2026, the following DCNR facilities are going through the certification process, and a few are in the planning stage:

    • Hills Creek State Park — New park office
    • Keystone State Park — New park office
    • Marsh Creek State Park — New park office

    Bird-Friendly Buildings

    DCNR supports efforts that help protect migratory and resident birds from two common threats caused by human structures: artificial lighting and collisions with glass.

    Learn More About Bird-Friendly Buildings