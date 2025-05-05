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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
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    Educational Resources and Toolkits

    Whether you’re looking to make informed decisions at home or support climate‑smart planning in your community, these resources provide information to help you take the next step. From understanding carbon storage and climate connectivity to preparing for geologic hazards and accessing statewide sustainability guidance, these tools make it easier to learn, plan, and take action. Explore the materials below to deepen your knowledge and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable Pennsylvania.