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2018 DCNR Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Plan (PDF)
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Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP)
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Bureau of Forestry: Forests for All Strategic Plan (PDF)
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Managing Your Woods
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Forest Carbon Management Principles (PDF)
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PA Natural Heritage Program Climate Change Vulnerability Index
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Priorities for Climate Change Connectivity in Pennsylvania
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Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan
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Prepare PA: Datasets and Tools
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GreenGov Council
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Carbon Capture and Storage
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Geologic Hazards
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USDA Northern Forests Climate Hub
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Educational Resources and Toolkits
Whether you’re looking to make informed decisions at home or support climate‑smart planning in your community, these resources provide information to help you take the next step. From understanding carbon storage and climate connectivity to preparing for geologic hazards and accessing statewide sustainability guidance, these tools make it easier to learn, plan, and take action. Explore the materials below to deepen your knowledge and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable Pennsylvania.