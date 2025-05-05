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Educational Resources and Toolkits

Whether you’re looking to make informed decisions at home or support climate‑smart planning in your community, these resources provide information to help you take the next step. From understanding carbon storage and climate connectivity to preparing for geologic hazards and accessing statewide sustainability guidance, these tools make it easier to learn, plan, and take action. Explore the materials below to deepen your knowledge and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable Pennsylvania.