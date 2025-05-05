DCNR has updated its contracts with food and concession vendors to reduce plastic waste. As old contracts expire and new ones are written vendors are required to use paper, compostable, wooden, or plant-based materials instead of single use plastic.

When a park supports composting on site, vendors are encouraged to use compostable products and participate in composting food waste and packaging.

These changes reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills — and help keep parks cleaner and healthier for visitors and wildlife alike.