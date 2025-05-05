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    Outdoor Recreation in a Changing Climate

    Waste Reduction and Recycling in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests

    The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is working to reduce waste and protect natural spaces in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

     

    DCNR encourages practices that reduce the amount of trash generated in parks, promote recycling, and support composting where possible. These efforts help protect wildlife habitat, reduce litter, and keep parks clean and enjoyable for visitors.

    Reducing Plastics and Single-Use Waste

    DCNR has updated its contracts with food and concession vendors to reduce plastic waste. As old contracts expire and new ones are written vendors are required to use paper, compostable, wooden, or plant-based materials instead of single use plastic.

    When a park supports composting on site, vendors are encouraged to use compostable products and participate in composting food waste and packaging. 

    These changes reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills — and help keep parks cleaner and healthier for visitors and wildlife alike.

    How Visitors Can Help

    When visiting a state park or forest:

    • Bring reusable water bottles and containers instead of disposable ones
    • Separate recyclables and compostables when bins are provided
    • Carry out trash that can’t be composted or recycled
    • Choose products with less packaging to reduce waste overall

    Additional Resources

    Sustainable Concessions

    Sustainable Concessions