Reducing Energy Usage

Pennsylvania Guaranteed Energy Savings Act
In 2018, DCNR launched its first project under the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA), with support from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
GESA is a state program that allows public agencies to make large-scale energy improvements without upfront capital costs.
Here’s how it works:
- Buildings are evaluated to find ways to reduce energy and water use.
- Improvements are made to lighting, heating and cooling systems, insulation, and water systems.
- The upgrades are paid for over time using the guaranteed savings from lower utility bills.
If the projected savings are not achieved, the contractor is responsible for covering the difference. This reduces financial risk while improving public facilities.
Overall GESA projects between 2017 and 2027 are projected to deliver $71.2 million in guaranteed energy savings while reducing an estimated 7,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. These investments will benefit DCNR’s state parks and forests into the future.
Phase 1 of GESA
The first phase of DCNR’s GESA project focused on 22 state parks and four state forest districts in western Pennsylvania. The project is expected to generate at least $7.5 million in guaranteed utility savings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,060 tons annually, over 20 years. Completed in 2020, the $5.5 million Phase 1 project included:
- Upgrading more than 11,551 lighting fixtures to high-efficiency LED lighting
- 172 weatherization and insulation improvements
- Installation of 11 new hot water heaters
- Boiler and furnace replacements at five locations
Phase 2 of GESA
Phase 2 launched in September 2020 and was completed in 2024, bringing energy-efficient improvements to DCNR’s Central Region state parks and forests through a $16.5 million investment. Over 20 years, Phase 2 is projected to deliver $23.2 million in guaranteed energy savings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 3,050 tons annually. To achieve these results, improvements were made at 52 state parks and 12 state forest districts.
Phase 3 of GESA
DCNR’s East Region state parks and forests are the focus of Phase 3, which was initiated in 2024 and will be completed in 2027. This $26 million investment in energy-efficient improvements to facilities is projected to deliver $40.5 million in guaranteed energy savings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1,900 tons annually.
Environmental Impact
Reducing energy use does more than lower bills.
Power plants that burn fossil fuels are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Using less electricity means fewer emissions.
Each year, the first and second phase of DCNR’s GESA project together will reduce emissions by about 5,100 tons of carbon per year. That is roughly equal to:
- Annual emissions from 1,079 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles
- Annual emissions from electricity consumed in 964 homes
- Carbon sequestration by 4,641 acres of forests
How Energy Efficiency Helps Everyone
Energy efficiency:
- Lowers operating costs
- Reduces greenhouse gas emissions
- Extends the life of buildings and equipment
- Improves comfort for staff and visitors
- Demonstrates responsible use of public resources
As Pennsylvania’s conservation agency, DCNR believes it is important to lead by example by reducing energy use in the facilities it operates.
How to Assess Your Home for Energy Efficiency
The process DCNR used is similar to what homeowners and businesses can do on a smaller scale.
You can start with a simple walk-through of your home or business to identify drafts, outdated lighting, or inefficient appliances. A do-it-yourself energy audit can help you spot easy fixes and prepare questions for a professional auditor.
Here are a few places to start:
- Check information about measuring your energy usage on the Commonwealth website.
- Contact your electric or gas provider to ask about residential energy assessments.
- The Weatherization Assistance Program helps eligible low-income households reduce energy costs.