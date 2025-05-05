Reducing Energy Usage

In 2018, DCNR launched its first project under the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA), with support from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

GESA is a state program that allows public agencies to make large-scale energy improvements without upfront capital costs.

Here’s how it works:

Buildings are evaluated to find ways to reduce energy and water use.

Improvements are made to lighting, heating and cooling systems, insulation, and water systems.

The upgrades are paid for over time using the guaranteed savings from lower utility bills.

If the projected savings are not achieved, the contractor is responsible for covering the difference. This reduces financial risk while improving public facilities.

Overall GESA projects between 2017 and 2027 are projected to deliver $71.2 million in guaranteed energy savings while reducing an estimated 7,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. These investments will benefit DCNR’s state parks and forests into the future.