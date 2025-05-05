Sustainable Roads, Bridges and Dams

Undersized culverts and bridges can restrict stream flow, causing water to back up during heavy rain events. When crossings are too small, they may lead to:

Road overtopping

Bridge scour and structural damage

Streambank erosion

Road washouts and emergency repairs

To address these risks, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing outdated crossings with larger, flood-resilient, and ecologically sensitive structures across Pennsylvania state parks and forests.