Outdoor Recreation in a Changing Climate

A warming climate will bring both challenges and opportunities to the outdoor recreational opportunities across the Commonwealth. Cold dependent activities, such as skiing, snowmobiling, and ice or cold-water fishing, will be strained by shorter, warmer winters. Warm weather seasons will be longer and may influence people to recreate at different times of the year, such as more participation in the spring and fall versus mid-summer, the hottest time of the year. The warmer climate could also increase interest in water-based activities and a need in those types of investments. Stronger and more frequent storms can damage trails, facilities, and waterways, followed by dry periods and drought that stress ecosystems which are the backdrop to many outdoor recreational opportunities.

As part of its climate action work, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is understanding new technologies and design approaches for outdoor recreation which are developed for climate adaptation and mitigation, including advancing electric recreation vehicles and expanding multipurpose green infrastructure in communities.

To respond effectively, DCNR is focusing on sustainable and climate resilient actions including: