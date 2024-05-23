Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)

The regulations relating to Workers Compensation Act 44 and Act 57 provide medical providers and employers/insurers with the opportunity to appeal an adverse administrative determination of a Medical Fee Review Determination received from the Health Care Services Division of the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Requests for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determinations (appeals) should be filed in WCAIS or the Request for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determination, form LIBC-606 may be printed and mailed to:

Fee Review Hearing Office

1010 North Seventh Street

Room 315

Harrisburg, PA 17102-1400

Please note: your request must include the required proof of service, as specified by 34 Pa. Code Section 127.257(c).

Once received, the Request for Hearing will be assigned to one of the hearing officers, and the parties will receive a Notice of Assignment indicating which hearing officer will be hearing the appeal.

WCOA has Fee Review Hearing Officers specially appointed through the Office of Adjudication. The following links provide Procedural Rules and Policies for each fee review hearing officer.

Colleen Pickens

Justin Roberts

Joel Roinestad

General questions concerning fee review appeals should be directed to the fee review hearing office at (717) 425-7758.