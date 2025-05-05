If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    School Security Personnel Training

    Article XIII-C of the Public School Code of 1949 requires that all school resource officers, school police officers, and school security guards successfully complete the Basic School Resource Officer Course offered by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) or an equivalent School Security Personnel course of instruction approved by the Commission.  All school security personnel intending to work in a school setting are required to receive this instruction prior to employment. 

    On December 11, 2019, the inaugural School Security Personnel training curriculum standards were adopted by the Commission.  This set of standards was used by PCCD staff to evaluate and approve vendors offering an equivalent course of instruction to the NASRO Basic School Resource Officer Course.

    Per the requirement of Section 1315-C of the Public School Code, PCCD staff solicited feedback from training vendors and met with representatives of the PA Department of Education and the PA State Police in 2021 to conduct a periodic reassessment of the training requirements for all school security personnel. On March 9, 2022, a revised set of curriculum standards was adopted by the Commission. The current set of standards is provided in the link below. 

    Please call Chuck Hogan at (717) 265-8497 for more information.

    School Security Personnel Training

    School Security Personnel Training Standards

                            

    Approved School Security Training Providers

    Cardinal Point Homeland Security Group, Inc.
    Address    : 261 Old York Road, Suite 734 Jenkintown, PA  19046
    Contact:John Gooley: (267) 473-5366
    Natalie Springfield (267) 536-2020 x 9150
    Website: www.cphsecuritygroup.com
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual, Self-Paced Virtual
         		CSI Corporate Security and Investigations, LLC
    Address: 3645 Brodhead Road Monaca, PA  15061
    Contact: Michael Bialowas (724) 775-3577 -Ext 2414
    Direct: (724) 513-7783
    Website: www.csiinvestigators.com
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual
     

    Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center
    Address: 650 South 13th Street, Robertshaw Bldg. Indiana, PA  15705
    Contact: Marcia Cole, Dolores Karcher:
    Office: (724) 357-3987, (724) 357-6943; Fax: (724) 357-3989
    Website: www.iup.edu
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual

     

    		The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO)
    Address: 2020 Valleydale Road, Suite 207A Hoover, AL 35244
    Contact: Office: (205) 739-6060
    Websitewww.nasro.org
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual

    RESPONSEology Consulting and Safety Solutions
    Address: PO Box 376 Sewickley, PA  15143
    Contact: Aaron Vanatta: (724) 350-1513
    Websitewww.response-ology.com
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person

    		Standing Stone Consulting, Inc.
    Address: 826 Pennsylvania Avenue PO Box 389 Huntingdon, PA 16652
    Contact: Ian R. Thompson: (814) 599-1664; Office: (814) 641-7600
    Website: www.sscsecurity.com
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual

    U.S. Security Care, Inc.
    Address: 960B Harvest Drive, Suite 130 Blue Bell, PA  19422
    Contact: Mark Pezzano: (215) 542-7789;
    Maleeka Carroll: (215) 542-7789
    Website: www.usscinc.com
    Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual

    		 

     