Article XIII-C of the Public School Code of 1949 requires that all school resource officers, school police officers, and school security guards successfully complete the Basic School Resource Officer Course offered by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) or an equivalent School Security Personnel course of instruction approved by the Commission. All school security personnel intending to work in a school setting are required to receive this instruction prior to employment.

On December 11, 2019, the inaugural School Security Personnel training curriculum standards were adopted by the Commission. This set of standards was used by PCCD staff to evaluate and approve vendors offering an equivalent course of instruction to the NASRO Basic School Resource Officer Course.

Per the requirement of Section 1315-C of the Public School Code, PCCD staff solicited feedback from training vendors and met with representatives of the PA Department of Education and the PA State Police in 2021 to conduct a periodic reassessment of the training requirements for all school security personnel. On March 9, 2022, a revised set of curriculum standards was adopted by the Commission. The current set of standards is provided in the link below.

Please call Chuck Hogan at (717) 265-8497 for more information.

School Security Personnel Training