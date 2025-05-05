Article XIII-C of the Public School Code of 1949 requires that all school resource officers, school police officers, and school security guards successfully complete the Basic School Resource Officer Course offered by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) or an equivalent School Security Personnel course of instruction approved by the Commission. All school security personnel intending to work in a school setting are required to receive this instruction prior to employment.
On December 11, 2019, the inaugural School Security Personnel training curriculum standards were adopted by the Commission. This set of standards was used by PCCD staff to evaluate and approve vendors offering an equivalent course of instruction to the NASRO Basic School Resource Officer Course.
Per the requirement of Section 1315-C of the Public School Code, PCCD staff solicited feedback from training vendors and met with representatives of the PA Department of Education and the PA State Police in 2021 to conduct a periodic reassessment of the training requirements for all school security personnel. On March 9, 2022, a revised set of curriculum standards was adopted by the Commission. The current set of standards is provided in the link below.
Please call Chuck Hogan at (717) 265-8497 for more information.
School Security Personnel Training
Approved School Security Training Providers
|Cardinal Point Homeland Security Group, Inc.
Address: 261 Old York Road, Suite 734 Jenkintown, PA 19046
Contact:John Gooley: (267) 473-5366
Natalie Springfield (267) 536-2020 x 9150
Website: www.cphsecuritygroup.com
Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual, Self-Paced Virtual
|CSI Corporate Security and Investigations, LLC
Address: 3645 Brodhead Road Monaca, PA 15061
Contact: Michael Bialowas (724) 775-3577 -Ext 2414
Direct: (724) 513-7783
Website: www.csiinvestigators.com
Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual
Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center
|The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO)
Address: 2020 Valleydale Road, Suite 207A Hoover, AL 35244
Contact: Office: (205) 739-6060
Website: www.nasro.org
Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual
|RESPONSEology Consulting and Safety Solutions
Address: PO Box 376 Sewickley, PA 15143
Contact: Aaron Vanatta: (724) 350-1513
Website: www.response-ology.com
Mode of Instruction: In-Person
|Standing Stone Consulting, Inc.
Address: 826 Pennsylvania Avenue PO Box 389 Huntingdon, PA 16652
Contact: Ian R. Thompson: (814) 599-1664; Office: (814) 641-7600
Website: www.sscsecurity.com
Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual
|U.S. Security Care, Inc.
Address: 960B Harvest Drive, Suite 130 Blue Bell, PA 19422
Contact: Mark Pezzano: (215) 542-7789;
Maleeka Carroll: (215) 542-7789
Website: www.usscinc.com
Mode of Instruction: In-Person, Virtual