Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee approved the Commonwealth’s 2025 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan, which outlines strategies to give young people opportunities to choose a better path and improves the support available for those who are involved in the juvenile justice system. To turn the plan into action, PCCD is now inviting applications for $5 million in state Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program funding to address pressing issues impacting youth, from gun violence and mental health needs to educational success and career readiness and beyond.

“Improving community safety and advancing opportunities for young people is a top priority for PCCD and the Shapiro-Davis Administration,” said PCCD Executive Director Kirsten Kenyon. “This funding represents a critical investment in prevention, diversion, and reentry strategies, helping young people avoid unnecessary or deepened system involvement and creating pathways to success. I strongly encourage eligible applicants to submit proposals to take advantage of this funding."

Counties, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and private providers offering services to system-involved youth are eligible to apply for funds.

This solicitation will focus on priorities identified within the 2025 Plan, including:

Improving the effectiveness of local early prevention programs and practices;

Increasing the use of diversion and deflection practices to reduce unnecessary or deepened juvenile justice system involvement;

Reducing recidivism of youth coming out of the juvenile justice system through the development of improved competency and life skills;

Increasing youth engagement and direct involvement in improving policies, practices, and the programming provided across the entire continuum of care from early prevention through reentry/aftercare; and

Improving cross-system collaboration and innovation to increase coordination of services and programming available to youth and families in all communities of the Commonwealth.

Eligible entities

Local units of government (counties, municipalities), nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and private providers offering services to system-involved youth are eligible to apply.

Eligible uses

Eligible applicants can request up to $250,000 to support an up-to-24-month project period.

Deadline to apply

Eligible entities must submit applications through PCCD’s Egrants System by Monday, April 6, 2026. Awards are intended to be approved by the Commission in June 2026.

Learn more

PCCD will be posting a pre-recorded informational webinar for prospective applicants and additional resources on its Active Funding Announcements webpage. Questions regarding the program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-PCCD-OJJDP@pa.gov.