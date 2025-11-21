In addition to continued support for non-narcotic medications, like naltrexone, the new law authorizes one-time expansion of previously appropriated and uncommitted Act 80 grant funds to support additional evidence-based medications, like buprenorphine and methadone, to treat incarcerated individuals with substance use disorders, including opioid use and alcohol use disorder.

These forms of MAT, coupled with evidence-based supports like cognitive behavioral therapy, have been proven to reduce overdose deaths, increase treatment retention, and support long-term recovery.

Research shows that almost two-thirds of people currently incarcerated in the U.S. have a substance use disorder. Additionally, fewer than half of men who were imprisoned in a jail that offered drug treatment were rearrested or reincarcerated, compared with more than 62 percent of men released from the jail that didn’t offer medications for opioid use disorders.