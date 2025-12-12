Eligible Applicants

For the VIP + BOOST combined grant solicitation, the following entities are eligible to apply: community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits; school districts and career and technical centers (CTC); libraries; municipalities, including counties or district attorneys’ offices; and institutions of higher education. For the Statewide BOOST grant solicitation, only statewide youth-serving nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(4) status are eligible to apply.

Eligible Activities

VIP and BOOST funds can be used to support a wide range of eligible activities designed to reduce and respond to community violence, including but not limited to:

Youth-focused prevention (BOOST & VIP) : Programs that support young people before they become involved in violence, such as mentoring and after-school activities.

: Programs that support young people before they become involved in violence, such as mentoring and after-school activities. Community-wide prevention (VIP) : Initiatives that reduce risk across neighborhoods, like firearm safety campaigns, greening projects, and safe routes to school.

: Initiatives that reduce risk across neighborhoods, like firearm safety campaigns, greening projects, and safe routes to school. Intervention (VIP) : Services that reach individuals—youth and adults—at highest risk of being involved in violence, including street outreach and hospital-based programs.

: Services that reach individuals—youth and adults—at highest risk of being involved in violence, including street outreach and hospital-based programs. Reentry/aftercare support (VIP) : Programs that help people successfully return to their families and communities after involvement with the justice system.

: Programs that help people successfully return to their families and communities after involvement with the justice system. Trauma-informed healing (VIP) : Support for individuals affected by gun violence, including counseling and mental health services.

: Support for individuals affected by gun violence, including counseling and mental health services. Local coordination and innovation (VIP): Efforts to strengthen community planning and collaboration, such as forming Violence Reduction Councils or piloting new anti-violence strategies.

Important Dates

Eligible entities have until January 26, 2026 to apply.

Questions

Interested applicants are invited to RSVP to attend a virtual webinar on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 1 PM to learn more about the solicitation, including funding priorities, requirements, and tips for navigating the application process.



Questions about this funding announcement can be sent to ra-cd-vipgrants@pa.gov with “FY 2025-26 VIP + BOOST FA” in the subject line. Responses to all questions will be posted on PCCD’s Active Funding Announcements webpage