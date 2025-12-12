If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PRESS RELEASE

    Shapiro-Davis Administration Announces Availability of $160 Million Investment to Enhance School Safety and Mental Health Supports and Reduce Gun Violence

    The 2025-26 state budget signed by Governor Shapiro increases funding for the VIP program by 10%—totaling $62 million—and again provides $100 million in funding for school safety and mental health supports.

    December 12, 2025
    $60M | VIP + BOOST Funding Announcement
    $100M | School Safety & Mental Health Grants

    Harrisburg, PA — Exactly one month following the passage of the state budget, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee announced the availability of $160 million in state funding to support youth and make Pennsylvania’s communities safer.

    This newly available funding reflects our steadfast commitment to making Pennsylvania’s schools safer, supporting the mental health and well-being of our youth, and reducing gun and community violence,” said Kirsten KenyonExecutive Director of PCCD. “By increasing funding for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants and sustaining critical support for school safety and student mental health, the Shapiro-Davis Administration is building safer communities and healthier generations for the future.”

    Strategic investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration have been making Pennsylvania communities safer, reducing gun violence, and supporting victims. The 2025-26 budget signed by Governor Shapiro builds on these important investments with a $5.65 million increase for PCCD’s successful Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program. The VIP program reduces community violence by relying on community groups that are most in tune with specific local needs. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, state funding for the VIP program has increased from $30M to $62M – an increase of 107%. And since January 2023, Pennsylvania has made available nearly $375 million to our schools to support student mental health and security needs through PCCD.

    Since 2022, homicides have declined by 34.8% statewide, from 1,029 murders in 2022 to 671 murders in 2024.

    2025-2026

    Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) + Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Grants

    With approximately $60 million in state funding available, this initiative aims to support community-based strategies to reduce violence and expand programming for at-risk youth across the Commonwealth. Funding is available through two funding announcements— a VIP + BOOST grant solicitation and a Statewide BOOST grant solicitation. The newly combined VIP + BOOST solicitation is designed to help streamline the application process, making it easier for organizations to apply for and access funding.

    View the VIP + BOOST Grant Solicitation
    View the Statewide BOOST Grant Solicitation

    Eligible Applicants

    For the VIP + BOOST combined grant solicitation, the following entities are eligible to apply: community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits; school districts and career and technical centers (CTC); libraries; municipalities, including counties or district attorneys’ offices; and institutions of higher education. For the Statewide BOOST grant solicitation, only statewide youth-serving nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(4) status are eligible to apply.

    Eligible Activities

    VIP and BOOST funds can be used to support a wide range of eligible activities designed to reduce and respond to community violence, including but not limited to: 

    • Youth-focused prevention (BOOST & VIP): Programs that support young people before they become involved in violence, such as mentoring and after-school activities.
    • Community-wide prevention (VIP): Initiatives that reduce risk across neighborhoods, like firearm safety campaigns, greening projects, and safe routes to school.
    • Intervention (VIP): Services that reach individuals—youth and adults—at highest risk of being involved in violence, including street outreach and hospital-based programs.
    • Reentry/aftercare support (VIP): Programs that help people successfully return to their families and communities after involvement with the justice system.
    • Trauma-informed healing (VIP): Support for individuals affected by gun violence, including counseling and mental health services.
    • Local coordination and innovation (VIP): Efforts to strengthen community planning and collaboration, such as forming Violence Reduction Councils or piloting new anti-violence strategies.

    Important Dates
    Eligible entities have until January 26, 2026 to apply.

    Questions

    Interested applicants are invited to RSVP to attend a virtual webinar on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 1 PM to learn more about the solicitation, including funding priorities, requirements, and tips for navigating the application process.

    Questions about this funding announcement can be sent to ra-cd-vipgrants@pa.gov with “FY 2025-26 VIP + BOOST FA” in the subject line. Responses to all questions will be posted on PCCD’s Active Funding Announcements webpage

    2025-2026

    School Safety and Mental Health Grants

    Under this noncompetitive/formula-based solicitation, $100 million total is available for approximately 775 eligible school entities to improve physical security enhancements, behavioral health supports, or both

    View the School Safety and Mental Health Grants Solicitation

    Eligible Applicants

    This solicitation is open to public school entities, including school districts, career and technical schools/centers, intermediate units, and charter schools. Allocation amounts for school entities can be found in Appendix A of the funding announcement.

    Eligible Activities

    Funds will advance the School Safety and Security Committee’s goal of ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn in safe, healthy school environments by helping school entities address basic safety and mental health needs identified in the Committee’s adopted Physical Security Baseline Criteria and Behavioral Health Baseline Criteria.

    The full listing of eligible project activities allowed under 24 P.S. §13- 1306B(j)(1-32) can be found on PCCD’s website.

    Important Dates

    Eligible entities have until January 28, 2026 to apply.

    Questions

    Questions about this funding announcement can be sent to ra-cd-sssc@pa.gov. Responses to all questions will be posted on PCCD’s Active Funding Announcements webpage. 

    Media Contacts

    Ali Sindlinger

    Communications Director
    Commission on Crime and Delinquency Media