Pocono Manor, PA — Last week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) presented the Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Awards during the three-day Pathways to Victim Services Conference to individuals and organizations who are transforming the lives of victims and survivors of crime through compassion, advocacy, and action.
The announcement was made following PCCD’s approval of $56 million in funding to strengthen victim service agencies and expand critical programs that directly support survivors across the Commonwealth through federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds and STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program funds.
“PCCD is at the forefront of the Commonwealth’s work to make sure people feel safe by bringing together leaders from across the state to find commonsense solutions to address the violence in our communities,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I am thankful for the opportunity to shine a light on the meaningful work PCCD is doing with community partners to support and uplift victims and survivors. My Administration will continue investing in programs and partnerships that strengthen our communities and help keep all Pennsylvanians safe.”
“Those who are closest to the pain should be closest to the power, and this year’s Pathfinder Award winners embody that principle to their core. Their dedication to victims and survivors shows the impact that advocacy can have, and I hope they inspire others to take action in their own communities,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, PCCD Chair. “Last week—with the Pathways for Victim Services Conference, these awards, and the first convening of PCCD’s Gun Violence Prevention Executive Committee— reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting victims, strengthening communities, and addressing violence across the Commonwealth.”
The 2025 Pathways for Victim Services Conference brings together over 300 professionals for three days of learning, networking, and collaboration. Featuring national keynote speakers and more than 35 workshops on topics ranging from trauma-informed care to community-based programs, the conference equips attendees with tools and strategies to better support victims and survivors across Pennsylvania.
The Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Award winners and video profiles can be found below:
Individual Direct Service Award: Delia Sanchez
Delia Sanchez, an advocate with Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, has devoted her career to supporting survivors of domestic violence and ensuring their voices are heard. Whether in courtrooms or communities, she provides strength, compassion, and guidance through every step of the justice process. Her tireless service has transformed lives in Lancaster County and strengthened victim services across Pennsylvania.
Individual Prevention, Education, & Outreach Award: Amelia Rayburn-Pizzica
Amelia Rayburn-Pizzica has redefined prevention and education in Chester County, creating a model that reaches far beyond schools and into the wider community. Through her work at the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County, she has partnered with educators, healthcare providers, faith leaders, and others to help thousands recognize and respond to domestic violence. Her leadership has sparked awareness campaigns, fostered collaboration, and reshaped how communities across Pennsylvania address safety and healthy relationships.
Individual Organization Capacity Award: Diana Grosik
For more than 25 years, Diana Grosik has guided youth and families with compassion, ensuring their voices are heard in the justice system. As Executive Director of the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, she built Cambria County’s first Children’s Advocacy Center, expanded services into Bedford County, and secured long-term sustainability. Through her leadership and collaboration, the center has become a trusted resource that protects children, supports families, and strengthens communities.
Allied Professional Award: Dr. Sandy Capaldi
Dr. Sandy Capaldi has dedicated her career to advancing trauma-informed care for survivors through mental health treatment. As the Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry for the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania, she has trained professionals to deliver compassionate, survivor-centered care, while her leadership in the Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE) Initiative has expanded access to effective PTSD treatment in community settings. Her work has built a model of integrated support that bridges healthcare, mental health, and victim services.
Program of the Year Award: Alice Paul House
The Alice Paul House is a lifeline of support for survivors of domestic violence in Indiana County, offering emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, and community education that address immediate safety needs while promoting long-term healing and independence. Known for its close-knit staff and volunteers, the organization creates a safe, welcoming environment where survivors feel supported and valued, while also fostering professional growth for those who are employed there. By prioritizing survivor-centered care and collaboration, the Alice Paul House has built a model of effective support that strengthens the local safety net and inspires programs across Pennsylvania.
Survivor Activist Award: Deb Spungen
Deb Spungen transformed the tragedy of losing her daughter Nancy in 1978 into a lifetime of advocacy that reshaped victim services in Philadelphia and beyond. She founded Families of Murder Victims, which grew into the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia, offering counseling, advocacy, and support for homicide co-victims. Through her leadership, trainings, and writings, she established a model of trauma-informed, survivor-centered care that continues to guide the field today.
Community Impact & Activism Award: Valerie Dixon
Valerie Dixon transformed the loss of her only child, Robbie, into a lifelong mission to support victims and families impacted by violence. She founded Families of Murdered Children and the P.A.C.T. Initiative, and partnered with local leaders to expand trauma-informed resources. Through her advocacy and leadership, she built lasting systems of support, leaving a powerful legacy of healing and empowerment.
For pictures of the award recipients, please reach out to PCCD's Press Office at RA-PCCDPressOffice@pa.gov.
For more information on the 2025 Pathways for Victim Services Conference or the work of PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services, visit our website.