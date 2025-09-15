Pocono Manor, PA — Last week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) presented the Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Awards during the three-day Pathways to Victim Services Conference to individuals and organizations who are transforming the lives of victims and survivors of crime through compassion, advocacy, and action.

The announcement was made following PCCD’s approval of $56 million in funding to strengthen victim service agencies and expand critical programs that directly support survivors across the Commonwealth through federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds and STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program funds.