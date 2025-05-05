Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program Courses
The Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Basic Training Academy consists of 760 hours of training. Attendees must be either an elected or appointed sheriff or employed as a deputy sheriff in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Registrations are submitted electronically in the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS). As a pre-requisite to being enrolled in the Academy, all sheriffs/deputy sheriffs are required to be certified in First Aid Training and CPR Training. Attendees are also required to be medically cleared by a licensed physician, as documented on the Physical Form. In addition, all attendees are required to pass an entrance physical fitness test that is administered the first day of the training academy. Failure to pass the entrance fitness test will result in immediate dismissal from the academy.
Topics of instruction include: Introduction to the Academy and Cognitive Command (C2), Unified Court System of Pennsylvania, Civil Law and Procedure, Crimes and Offenses, Criminal Procedure, Motor Vehicle Code, Use of Force, Communications, Cultural Diversity, Ethics, Physical Conditioning, Firearms, Flying While Armed, Defensive Tactics, Security, IS 100 LE Incident Command, NIMS 700A, Hazardous Materials, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Patrol Operations, Crisis Management, Role of the First Responder, Standard Field Sobriety Testing, Sobriety Check Points, Tactical First Aid, Emergency Vehicle Operations, and Competency Skills Training.
Sheriffs and deputy sheriffs shall attain at least the minimum score established by the Board on written tests designed for each topic area, shall demonstrate proficiency in all practical skills, and successfully pass the physical fitness test in order to successfully complete training and be certified by the Board.
Basic Training Schedule 2025
- January 6 - May 16, 2025
- April 14 - August 22, 2025
- July 14 - November 21, 2025
Act 1984-2 (PDF) (with Amendments) gives the Board discretion, with the review and approval of the Commission, to set criteria allowing a reduction of training hours for sheriffs and deputy sheriffs with requisite prior education, training or experience
The Board may grant a partial waiver of training upon application by a sheriff/deputy sheriff who meets one of the following categories:
- Successfully completed a recognized Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) Act 120 basic training course as documented by a copy of grade transcripts and certification of completion from Act 120 Academy.
- Experienced as a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania as documented by a copy of either current or past MPOETC certification card and a letter from a current or former department verifying employment and status upon separation.
- Employment as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer as documented by a copy of academy graduation certificate and notice of retirement.
Class Waiver Applications are submitted online through the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS). The following information is required:
- a current nationally recognized basic first aid certification card.
- a current nationally recognized CPR certification card. (Child, Infant, and Adult)
- a current (within one year of the date of the application) police firearms range qualification certificate with score, level of proficiency, and signature and certification number of firearms instructor who conducted the qualification.
A sheriff/deputy sheriff who is granted a partial waiver of basic training is required to undergo a basic training waiver course of 80 hours, which consists of 40 hours of on-line training and 40 hours of residential training.
Waiver Training Schedule 2025
- April 7 - 11, 2025
- June 2 - 6, 2025
- October 6 - 10, 2025
The Board, with the review and approval of the Commission, has established a continuing education program for all sheriffs and deputy sheriffs, which shall include not less than 20 hours of continuing education every two years, concerning subjects the Board may deem necessary and appropriate for the continuing education and training of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs.
Continuing education consists of one training module for line officers, one basic supervisory module for new or potential supervisors, or one advanced supervisory module for senior leadership. Training during this cycle will meet the requirements for re-certification as a sheriff or deputy sheriff.
Requirements
Active Deputy Sheriff - A person whether full-time or part-time, who is titled, sworn-in or authorized to act as a deputy sheriff or who performs the duties of a deputy sheriff.
In order to maintain their certification, all deputy sheriffs must attend and successfully complete continuing education training of at least 20 hours every two years. Act 1984-2 (PDF) (with Amendments)
Registration
Registration for Continuing Education Training is completed electronically, using the online enrollment process, by accessing the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS).
Optional Instructor Development and Merit Courses are training classes that are not required for certification or re-certification of sheriffs or deputy sheriffs, but are offered to provide additional training as determined by the employing sheriff or by the deputy with the approval of sheriff.
These training courses are offered under several training formats and while some may offer salary reimbursement, others do not. All training is provided free to current deputies, although some courses are limited or give priority to deputies who received certification during certain time periods.
Successful completion of all optional instructor development and merit courses will be recorded on a deputy's academic record and will be reflected on their academic transcripts.
Requests for transcripts (record of course completion and grades) from the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board must be in writing. This request must include:
- Signature of individual whose transcript is being requested
- Signed Privacy Release Form when requested by a school or agency.
- Name and Social Security Number on individual whose transcript is being requested.
Address where transcript is to be sent. Mulitple addresses are permitted.
By Mail:
PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Division
P.O. Box 1167
Harrisburg, PA 17108
Fax: (717) 783-7140
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program
Helpful Resources & Documents
-
Act 1984-2 (with Amendments)
-
Board Policy
-
Board Regulations
-
CANVAS Tutorial (video)
-
CANVAS User Guide
-
New Hybrid Waiver Training Registration Process (video)
-
Physical Fitness Standards
-
SDSIS Login User Guide
-
SDSIS - Sheriff & Deputy Sheriff Information System
-
Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Code of Conduct
-
Temple AccessNet Password Reset Instructions
-
Training Feedback
-
Training Reimbursement Rates
Training Bulletins
- Bulletin 184 – August 2025: 2026 Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Basic Training Schedule
- Bulletin 183 – March 2025: TTT 2025 Schedule
- Bulletin 182 – February 2025: Waiver Training Schedule 2025
- Bulletin 181 – January 2025: Continuing Education Training 2025
Bulletin 180 - July 2024: Basic Training Schedule 2025
Bulletin 179 - February 2024: TTT Firearms Instructor Training 2024 Schedule
Bulletin 178 - January 2024: 2024 Continuing Education Training
Bulletin 177 - September 2023: Waiver Training Schedule 2024
Bulletin 176 - September 2023: Basic Training Schedule 2024
Bulletin 175 - August 2023: Changes to Basic Training Academy
Bulletin 174 - January 2023: 2023 Continuing Education Training
Bulletin 173 - December 2022: Increase In Training Surcharge For 2023
Bulletin 172 - November 2022: Firearms Instructor Training 2023
Bulletin 171 - August 2022: Waiver Training Schedule 2023
Bulletin 170 - August 2022: 2023 Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Basic Training
Bulletin 169 - March 2022: Firearms Instructor Training
Bulletin 168 - January 2022: 2022 Continuing Education Training
Bulletin 167 - January 2022: Hybrid Waiver Training
Bulletin 166 - December 2021: Increase In Training Surcharge for 2022
Bulletin 165 - October 2021: County Reimbursements for Training
Bulletin 164 - July 2021: Basic Training Schedule 2022
Bulletin 163 - March 2021: MPOETC Acceptance of Board Continuing Education
Bulletin 162 - February 2021: Firearms Instructor Training
Bulletin 161 - January 2021: 2021 Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Continuing Education
Bulletin 160 - December 2020: Increase in Training Surcharge
Bulletin 159 - August 2020: Basic Training Schedule
Bulletin 158 - January 2020: Accessing Online Training Platform (Tempe CANVAS)
For Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Bulletins prior to 2020, please reach out to PCCD's Communications Office.
Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Awards
- The Overall Best Student Award is presented to the deputy with the highest cumulative score for all subjects, sponsored by the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Pennsylvania.
- The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the deputy with the highest academic average, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association.
- The Honorable Judge Fred Miller Memorial Law Award is presented to the deputy with the highest average scores for civil and criminal law, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
- The Firearms Award is presented to the deputy with the highest firearms range qualification, sponsored by the Deputy Sheriffs' Education and Training Board.
- The Michael VanKuren Memorial Award (Formerly the Defensive Tactics Award) is presented to the deputy with the highest score and profiency level in defensive tactics. Michael VanKuren was a Deputy Sheriff with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty on March 31, 2004. Deputy VanKuren was also a Defensive Tactics Instructor with the Deputy Sheriffs' Training Academy.
Overall Best Student Award – Deputy Joseph Soreco, Delaware County
Academic Achievement Award – Deputy Johh Papotnik, Erie County
Honorable Fred Miller Memorial Law Award – Deputy Benjamin Gingrich, Lancaster County
Firearms Award – Deputy Benjamin Gingrich, Lancaster County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award – Deputy Connor Dextraze, Northampton County
Firearms Award: Brenden F. Sanders, Washington County
Overall Best Student Award: Brenden F. Sanders, Washington County
Academic Achievement Award: Nathan Fisher, Cambria County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award (Defensive Tactics): Rece Chapman, Tioga County
Honorable Judge Fred Miller Memorial Law Award: Paul Young, York County
Overall Best Student: Matthew VanWhy, York County
Academic Achievement: Alexander Groff, Dauphin County
Law: Lucas Shaulis, Westmoreland County
Firearms: Joshua Henderson, Northampton County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award: Stephen Thorman, Northampton
Overall Best Student:Justin Pratt, Montgomery County
Academic Achievement: Joshua Campano, Carbon County
Law: Kyle Martin, Lancaster County
Firearms: Theodore Wendt, Dauphin County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award: Matthew Jati, York County
Overall Best Student - Christopher Vavala, Greene County
Academic Achievement - Andrew Zimmerman, York County
Law - Andy Lan, Lancaster County
Firearms - Hunter Hart, Berks County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Alissa McMickens, Wyoming County
Overall Best Student - Sabrina Hendricks, Pike County
Academic Achievement - Hunter Haun, Venango County
Law - Caleb Jenkins, Lancaster County
Firearms - Zachary Williams, Bucks County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Jared Kubitsky, Northampton County
Overall Best Student - Drake Brown, Lancaster County
Academic Achievement - Daniel Depaolo, Philadelphia County
Law - Kyle Krempasky, Carbon County
Firearms - Zachary Rankin, Lancaster County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Justin Ulrich, Berks County
Overall Best Student - Derek Smtih, Montgomery County
Academic Achievement - Paulino Cuevas, Blair County
Law - Lucas Moyer, Berks County
Firearms - Matthew Masone, Montgomery County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Kevin Westling, Pike County
Overall Best Student - Tyler Dietz, Cabon County
Academic Achievement - Rachel Gurganus, Blair County
Law - Tyler Butler, Clinton County
Firearms - Brandon Deeter, Venango County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Nicholas Werkheiser, Berks County
Overall Best Student - Teresa Roeder, Northampton County
Academic Achievement - Jesse Hall - Cumberland County
Law - Sean Jeffries - Northampton County
Firearms - Thaddeus Cebula, York County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Eric Foster - Berks County
Overall Best Student - Cole Zimmerman, York County
Academic Achievement - Nathan Aultice, Berks County
Law - Nathan Ciccarelli, Venango County
Firearms - Cole Zimmerman, York County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Nathan Ciccarelli, Venango County
Overall Best Student - Kody Ierley, Dauphin County
Academic Achievement - Gianna Pellicane, Philadelphia County
Law - Brian Walizer, Clinton County
Firearms - John Aungst, Lancaster County
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Kody Ierley, Dauphin County
Overall Best Student - Shaune Marshall, Philadelphia Office of the Sheriff
Academic Achievement - Christopher Hanna, Blair County Sheriff’s Office
Law - Michael Lockhart, Philadelphia Office of the Sheriff
Firearms - Peter Steffy, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award - Adam Wojy, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Overall Best Student - Paula Tallarico, York County Sheriff's Office
Academic Achievement - Jordan Goodman, Berks County Sheriff's Office
Law - Keely Whipple, Lycoming County Sheriff's Office
Firearms - Tanner Commerer, Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Michael VanKuren Memorial Award: Dustin Pague, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office