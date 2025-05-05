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    Elementary and Secondary Education

    Homeless Education

    Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (Pennsylvania ECYEH) Program was established to make sure homeless youth have access to a free and appropriate public education while removing barriers that homeless children face. Its goal is to have the educational process continue as uninterrupted as possible while the children are in homeless situations. Some of the other main objectives of Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program are to inform local school districts of their responsibilities to homeless children and youth, to increase awareness about the needs of homeless children, explain current laws and policies, and provide practical tips for working with homeless children.

    Information for Student Assistance Program (SAP) Professionals

    2026-2031 Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Pennsylvania’s Education of Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program Request for Application 

    Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program,  Effective Date: January 1, 2017

    This document is a joint product of the Child Accounting section within the Division of Subsidy Data and Administration, Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Management and the Homeless Office within the Division of Student Services, Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

    The "Education for Homeless Youth 42 U.S.C. §11431" Basic Education Circular (BEC) provides definitions for homeless children and youth who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.

    Homeless children are entitled to a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE), from either the school district in which their person or the shelter is located, or the school district of origin.

    According to the McKinney-Vento Act the term "school of origin" means the school the child or youth attended when permanently housed, or the school in which the child or youth was last enrolled. 42 U.S.C. §11432(g) (3) (G).

    • The parent has a choice in deciding whether the child is educated in the school of origin or in the school within the attendance area where they are living. This would depend upon feasibility and best interest of the child (e.g. age, safety, siblings, special needs, the commute, how much time is left in the school year, etc.).
    • Homeless families are not required to prove residency regarding school enrollment; however, the Homeless Act does not prohibit a local education agency (LEA) from requiring a parent or guardian of a homeless child to submit contact information.
    • A child who has been identified as homeless shall continue to be considered homeless until it is reported to the LEA that the child is no longer homeless or until the LEA proves non-homelessness through investigation.
    • In cases when the student becomes permanently housed during the academic year and the student's parent or guardian requests that the student continues in the school of origin, which is not in the school district of new residence, the educating school district will continue to educate the formerly homeless student until the end of the academic year, and should maintain the homeless student on its rolls as a non-resident student. The educating school district should advise the new school district of residence of its financial responsibility for this student and send a tuition bill.
    • The burden of proof for establishing non-homelessness is on the LEA. Usually this responsibility rests with the home and school visitor, pupil personnel specialist, social worker, principal, vice-principal, or the local educational homeless liaison in every LEA. The state coordinator for the Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program at PDE can offer technical assistance on this matter.

    Child Accounting Procedures

    1. Homeless students educated by the school district of origin shall be reported as resident students (these students may or may not be living in a shelter, facility, or institution).
    2. Homeless students living in a motel, hotel, car, campground, doubling-up, or sharing housing with a resident family and educated by the school district in which they are temporarily living, shall be reported as resident students (these students are not living in a shelter, facility, or institution).
    3. Homeless students living in a shelter, facility, or institution and educated by the school district in which they are temporarily living shall be reported as non-resident students.
      1. If the original school district acknowledges residency on the PDE-4605, "Determination of District of Residence for Students in Facilities or Institutions in Accordance with Section 1306 of School Code," the educating school district (host school district) will bill the resident school district.
      2. If the original school district disclaims residency on the PDE-4605, the educating school district should submit a written request to PDE's School Services Office to make a determination regarding "ward of the state" status.

    NOTE: Reasons why school districts must properly identify homeless students within their internal systems: (1) homeless students are entitled to utilize the free/reduced lunch program; (2) homeless students are eligible for services under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Amendments to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act; and (3) homeless students must be reported by grade-level for Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) purposes.

    Below is general guidance in establishing homelessness that is in addition to information provided in the BEC "Education of Homeless Youth." These four key questions can help resolve most cases.

    1. Was there a​n event?
    2. Is the current living arrangement due to a lack of housing?
    3. Is this situation temporary?
    4. Is the parent in control of the event?

    The following are different scenarios regarding homelessness:

    1. Parent(s) and child move in with another family (doubled-up) in another school district outside the geographical area of the school district of origin (Allentown to Pittsburgh). Which school district is responsible for educating the child and what about multiple occupancy?

      In this situation, since it would not be feasible to transport the child to the school district of origin, the school district in which the family is living doubled-up would be responsible for the education. Since the child is not in a shelter, facility, or institution, the child shall be reported as a resident.

    2. Parent(s) and child remove themselves (evicted, fire, flood, loss of job, etc.) from their place of residence, and move into a neighboring school district's shelter. Which school district is responsible for educating the child?

      Parents have a choice between the school district of origin (resident school district/school district attended when permanently housed), or the school district for the attendance area of the shelter. If the school district of origin is chosen (feasible, best interest), the child should be reported as a resident of the school district of origin.

      If the school district for the attendance area of the shelter is chosen, this educating school district should send a PDE-4605 to the school district of origin.

    3. Does the McKinney-Vento Act apply to Pennsylvania charter schools?

      Yes. A Pennsylvania charter or cyber charter school ("charter school") must follow the Act's requirements for LEAs, including designating a liaison, identifying homeless students, and ensuring immediate enrollment.

      Effective July 1, 2015, if the student is enrolled in a charter school, the school district of origin will remain financially responsible for the education of the student unless and until the student is no longer deemed homeless.

      The charter school must enroll a homeless student as long as other students living in the same area would be eligible to attend the school if classroom space is available. If the charter school has particular skills-related entrance requirements, the student must meet those criteria (for example, a fine arts charter school with requirements related to artistic ability). However, enrollment deadlines must be waived for students experiencing homelessness.

    Reference

    PA School Code can be obtained from the PDE website at www.education.pa.gov. On the left, under "I would like to…," select View Codes and Regulations, then "Public School Code of 1949." Scroll down to Article XIII, Pupils and Attendance.

    • Section 1302, Residence and right-to-free-school privileges
    • Section 1306, Non-resident inmates of children's institutions

    Basic Education Circulars (BEC) can be obtained from the PDE website at www.education.pa.gov. On the left, under "I would like to…," select View Basic Education Circulars (BECs). The circulars are listed in alphabetical order.

    • Determination of Residence of Children Living in Pennsylvania Institutions, 24 P.S. § 13-1308
    • Education of Homeless Youth, 42 U.S.C. §11431
    • Enrollment of Students, 24 P.S. § 13-1301 - 13-1306
    • Nonresident Students in Institutions, 24 P.S. § 13-1306

    For Further Information

    Child accounting questions should be referred to:

    Child Accounting Section
    Division of Subsidy Data and Administration
    Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Management
    Pennsylvania Department of Education
    607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17126-0333
    (717) 787-5423 x1 | ra-CAD@pa.gov

    Specific homeless questions should be referred to your LEA's Homeless Liaison and Regional Homeless Coordinator. If necessary, contact:

    Storm Camara, State Coordinator
    Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness
    Division of Student Services
    Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
    Pennsylvania Department of Education
    607 South Drive, 5th Floor - Rotunda, Harrisburg, PA 17120
    (717) 783-6466 | scamara@pa.gov

    Carmen M. Medina, Chief
    Division of Student Services
    Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
    Pennsylvania Department of Education
    607 South Drive, 5th Floor - Rotunda, Harrisburg, PA 17120
    (717) 783-6466 | cmedina@pa.gov

    PA ECYEH Counts

    Unique and Duplicate Counts by Entity

    For the 2024-25 program year, education and community agencies identified 52,347 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    Region

    County

    LEA/Reporting Entity

    Where Attributed

    Where Identified

    1

    Philadelphia

    Ad Prima CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Alliance for Progress CS

    24

    28

    1

    Philadelphia

    Antonia Pantoja Community CS

    18

    18

    1

    Philadelphia

    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS

    242

    250

    1

    Philadelphia

    Belmont CS

    74

    74

    1

    Philadelphia

    Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS

    *

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Christopher Columbus CS

    11

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Community Academy of Philadelphia CS

    38

    40

    1

    Philadelphia

    Deep Roots CS

    17

    17

    1

    Philadelphia

    Discovery CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Esperanza Academy CS

    25

    25

    1

    Philadelphia

    Esperanza Cyber CS

    108

    116

    1

    Philadelphia

    Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS

    33

    33

    1

    Philadelphia

    First Philadelphia Preparatory CS

    22

    22

    1

    Philadelphia

    Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Franklin Towne CHS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Frederick Douglass Mastery CS

    21

    27

    1

    Philadelphia

    Freire CS

    18

    19

    1

    Philadelphia

    Global Leadership Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey

    16

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    Green Woods CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS

    16

    17

    1

    Philadelphia

    Imhotep Institute CHS

    23

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    Independence CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Independence CS West

    18

    18

    1

    Philadelphia

    Inquiry CS

    21

    21

    1

    Philadelphia

    Keystone Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP DuBois CS

    19

    19

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP North Philadelphia CS

    21

    21

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP Philadelphia CS

    24

    25

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP West Philadelphia CS

    21

    22

    1

    Philadelphia

    Laboratory CS

    14

    15

    1

    Philadelphia

    Lindley Academy CS at Birney

    64

    66

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mariana Bracetti Academy CS

    78

    78

    1

    Philadelphia

    Maritime Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    MAST Community CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    MaST Community CS II

    22

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    MaST Community CS III

    16

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus

    13

    14

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS John Wister Elementary

    24

    26

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary

    54

    55

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary

    65

    73

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary

    25

    28

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Gratz Campus

    32

    34

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Hardy Williams

    35

    36

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Harrity Campus

    56

    57

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Mann Campus

    32

    32

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Pickett Campus

    34

    37

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus

    27

    28

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Smedley Campus

    40

    46

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Thomas Campus

    19

    19

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery Prep Elementary CS

    26

    26

    1

    Philadelphia

    Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones

    30

    30

    1

    Philadelphia

    Multicultural Academy CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    New Foundations CS

    21

    22

    1

    Philadelphia

    Northwood Academy CS

    *

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Pan American Academy CS

    21

    21

    1

    Philadelphia

    People for People CS

    59

    59

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Academy CS

    18

    18

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia City SD

    6,682

    7,566

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS

    23

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS

    13

    15

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Montessori CS

    11

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Performing Arts CS

    22

    22

    1

    Philadelphia

    Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Richard Allen Preparatory CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Russell Byers CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Sankofa Freedom Academy CS

    19

    21

    1

    Philadelphia

    Southwest Leadership Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Tacony Academy CS

    26

    27

    1

    Philadelphia

    TECH Freire CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds

    15

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Alcorn CS

    22

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Audenried CS

    22

    22

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Creighton CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Institute CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Vare CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    West Oak Lane CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    West Phila. Achievement CES

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Wissahickon CS

    27

    28

    1

    Philadelphia

    Young Scholars CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Youth Build Phila CS

    40

    42

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Shelters

    1,849

    1,863

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    85

    85

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 1

     

    10,671

    11,652

    2

    Berks

    Antietam SD

    27

    27

    2

    Berks

    Berks County IU 14

    33

    33

    2

    Berks

    Boyertown Area SD

    55

    56

    2

    Berks

    Brandywine Heights Area SD

    15

    16

    2

    Berks

    Conrad Weiser Area SD

    30

    31

    2

    Berks

    Daniel Boone Area SD

    45

    45

    2

    Berks

    Exeter Township SD

    81

    85

    2

    Berks

    Fleetwood Area SD

    39

    39

    2

    Berks

    Governor Mifflin SD

    126

    137

    2

    Berks

    Hamburg Area SD

    24

    24

    2

    Berks

    Kutztown Area SD

    24

    24

    2

    Berks

    Muhlenberg SD

    140

    142

    2

    Berks

    Oley Valley SD

    18

    18

    2

    Berks

    Reading SD

    1,182

    1,228

    2

    Berks

    Schuylkill Valley SD

    27

    27

    2

    Berks

    Tulpehocken Area SD

    16

    16

    2

    Berks

    Twin Valley SD

    67

    76

    2

    Berks

    Wilson SD

    131

    133

    2

    Berks

    Wyomissing Area SD

    12

    12

    2

    Chester

    21st Century Cyber CS

    40

    42

    2

    Chester

    Achievement House CS

    105

    115

    2

    Chester

    Avon Grove CS

    48

    50

    2

    Chester

    Avon Grove SD

    294

    311

    2

    Chester

    Chester County IU 24

    34

    34

    2

    Chester

    Coatesville Area SD

    276

    282

    2

    Chester

    Collegium CS

    78

    80

    2

    Chester

    Downingtown Area SD

    135

    136

    2

    Chester

    Great Valley SD

    55

    56

    2

    Chester

    Insight PA Cyber CS

    296

    311

    2

    Chester

    Kennett Consolidated SD

    342

    366

    2

    Chester

    Octorara Area SD

    39

    50

    2

    Chester

    Owen J Roberts SD

    55

    55

    2

    Chester

    Oxford Area SD

    173

    175

    2

    Chester

    Pennsylvania Leadership CS

    119

    130

    2

    Chester

    Phoenixville Area SD

    88

    89

    2

    Chester

    Renaissance Academy CS

    31

    31

    2

    Chester

    Tredyffrin-Easttown SD

    54

    54

    2

    Chester

    Unionville-Chadds Ford SD

    38

    44

    2

    Chester

    West Chester Area SD

    239

    242

    2

    Dauphin

    Capital Area School for the Arts CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Central Dauphin SD

    189

    197

    2

    Dauphin

    Commonwealth Charter Academy CS

    1,472

    1,592

    2

    Dauphin

    Dauphin County Technical School

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Derry Township SD

    36

    43

    2

    Dauphin

    Halifax Area SD

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Harrisburg City SD

    760

    773

    2

    Dauphin

    Infinity CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Lower Dauphin SD

    81

    83

    2

    Dauphin

    Middletown Area SD

    60

    62

    2

    Dauphin

    Millersburg Area SD

    13

    13

    2

    Dauphin

    Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS

    11

    11

    2

    Dauphin

    Reach Cyber CS

    389

    415

    2

    Dauphin

    Steelton-Highspire SD

    117

    126

    2

    Dauphin

    Susquehanna Township SD

    113

    121

    2

    Dauphin

    Sylvan Heights Science CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Upper Dauphin Area SD

    25

    26

    2

    Lancaster

    Cocalico SD

    95

    98

    2

    Lancaster

    Columbia Borough SD

    135

    144

    2

    Lancaster

    Conestoga Valley SD

    225

    237

    2

    Lancaster

    Donegal SD

    44

    45

    2

    Lancaster

    Eastern Lancaster County SD

    46

    49

    2

    Lancaster

    Elizabethtown Area SD

    66

    69

    2

    Lancaster

    Ephrata Area SD

    81

    85

    2

    Lancaster

    Hempfield SD

    172

    182

    2

    Lancaster

    La Academia Partnership CS

    11

    11

    2

    Lancaster

    Lampeter-Strasburg SD

    64

    65

    2

    Lancaster

    Lancaster SD

    1,112

    1,135

    2

    Lancaster

    Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13

    94

    94

    2

    Lancaster

    Manheim Central SD

    79

    79

    2

    Lancaster

    Manheim Township SD

    118

    123

    2

    Lancaster

    Penn Manor SD

    200

    208

    2

    Lancaster

    Pequea Valley SD

    61

    66

    2

    Lancaster

    Solanco SD

    93

    97

    2

    Lancaster

    Warwick SD

    88

    89

    2

    Lebanon

    Annville-Cleona SD

    32

    40

    2

    Lebanon

    Cornwall-Lebanon SD

    142

    149

    2

    Lebanon

    Eastern Lebanon County SD

    62

    68

    2

    Lebanon

    Lebanon SD

    429

    442

    2

    Lebanon

    Northern Lebanon SD

    88

    92

    2

    Lebanon

    Palmyra Area SD

    76

    86

    2

    Schuylkill

    Blue Mountain SD

    28

    28

    2

    Schuylkill

    Gillingham CS

    13

    14

    2

    Schuylkill

    Mahanoy Area SD

    57

    66

    2

    Schuylkill

    Minersville Area SD

    19

    22

    2

    Schuylkill

    North Schuylkill SD

    49

    56

    2

    Schuylkill

    Pine Grove Area SD

    29

    30

    2

    Schuylkill

    Pottsville Area SD

    128

    140

    2

    Schuylkill

    Saint Clair Area SD

    37

    49

    2

    Schuylkill

    Schuylkill Haven Area SD

    17

    18

    2

    Schuylkill

    Schuylkill IU 29

    *

    *

    2

    Schuylkill

    Shenandoah Valley SD

    50

    56

    2

    Schuylkill

    Tamaqua Area SD

    *

    *

    2

    Schuylkill

    Tri-Valley SD

    26

    33

    2

    Schuylkill

    Williams Valley SD

    14

    14

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Shelters

    1,167

    1,174

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    19

    19

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    205

    205

     

    Region 2

    		 

    13,398

    13,991

    3

    Adams

    Bermudian Springs SD

    24

    25

    3

    Adams

    Conewago Valley SD

    67

    72

    3

    Adams

    Fairfield Area SD

    *

    *

    3

    Adams

    Gettysburg Area SD

    101

    105

    3

    Adams

    Gettysburg Montessori CS

    *

    *

    3

    Adams

    Lincoln IU 12

    *

    *

    3

    Adams

    Littlestown Area SD

    12

    12

    3

    Adams

    Upper Adams SD

    34

    39

    3

    Adams

    Vida CS

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Big Spring SD

    85

    89

    3

    Cumberland

    Camp Hill SD

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Capital Area IU 15

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Carlisle Area SD

    230

    237

    3

    Cumberland

    Cumberland Valley SD

    111

    124

    3

    Cumberland

    East Pennsboro Area SD

    76

    77

    3

    Cumberland

    Mechanicsburg Area SD

    70

    74

    3

    Cumberland

    Shippensburg Area SD

    179

    191

    3

    Cumberland

    South Middleton SD

    40

    43

    3

    Franklin

    Chambersburg Area SD

    342

    350

    3

    Franklin

    Fannett-Metal SD

    17

    17

    3

    Franklin

    Greencastle-Antrim SD

    58

    58

    3

    Franklin

    Tuscarora SD

    72

    75

    3

    Franklin

    Waynesboro Area SD

    60

    62

    3

    Huntingdon

    Huntingdon Area SD

    35

    36

    3

    Huntingdon

    Juniata Valley SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    Mount Union Area SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    New Day CS

    19

    19

    3

    Huntingdon

    Southern Huntingdon County SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    Stone Valley Community CS

    *

    *

    3

    Juniata

    Juniata County SD

    60

    63

    3

    Mifflin

    Mifflin County SD

    242

    245

    3

    Mifflin

    Tuscarora IU 11

    15

    15

    3

    Perry

    Greenwood SD

    *

    *

    3

    Perry

    Newport SD

    *

    *

    3

    Perry

    Susquenita SD

    28

    30

    3

    Perry

    West Perry SD

    73

    76

    3

    York

    Central York SD

    99

    111

    3

    York

    Crispus Attucks CS

    *

    *

    3

    York

    Dallastown Area SD

    79

    80

    3

    York

    Dover Area SD

    77

    79

    3

    York

    Eastern York SD

    47

    49

    3

    York

    Hanover Public SD

    31

    32

    3

    York

    Lincoln CS

    42

    42

    3

    York

    Northeastern York SD

    69

    73

    3

    York

    Northern York County SD

    73

    77

    3

    York

    Pennwood Cyber CS

    57

    73

    3

    York

    Red Lion Area SD

    147

    148

    3

    York

    South Eastern SD

    67

    68

    3

    York

    South Western SD

    96

    103

    3

    York

    Southern York County SD

    67

    68

    3

    York

    Spring Grove Area SD

    81

    86

    3

    York

    West Shore SD

    179

    199

    3

    York

    West York Area SD

    53

    55

    3

    York

    York Academy Regional CS

    38

    38

    3

    York

    York City SD

    939

    960

    3

    York

    York Co School of Technology

    26

    26

    3

    York

    York Suburban SD

    72

    79

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Shelters

    338

    339

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    41

    41

     

    Region 3

     

    4,849

    5,043

    4

    Allegheny

    Allegheny IU 3

    74

    74

    4

    Allegheny

    Allegheny Valley SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Avonworth SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Baldwin-Whitehall SD

    45

    49

    4

    Allegheny

    Bethel Park SD

    14

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    Brentwood Borough SD

    17

    17

    4

    Allegheny

    Carlynton SD

    25

    27

    4

    Allegheny

    Catalyst Academy CS

    11

    11

    4

    Allegheny

    Chartiers Valley SD

    64

    65

    4

    Allegheny

    City CHS

    18

    18

    4

    Allegheny

    Clairton City SD

    33

    33

    4

    Allegheny

    Cornell SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Deer Lakes SD

    33

    34

    4

    Allegheny

    Duquesne City SD

    33

    35

    4

    Allegheny

    East Allegheny SD

    36

    41

    4

    Allegheny

    Elizabeth Forward SD

    25

    28

    4

    Allegheny

    Environmental CS at Frick Park

    17

    17

    4

    Allegheny

    Fox Chapel Area SD

    19

    19

    4

    Allegheny

    Gateway SD

    94

    94

    4

    Allegheny

    Hampton Township SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Highlands SD

    49

    51

    4

    Allegheny

    Keystone Oaks SD

    20

    20

    4

    Allegheny

    Life Male STEAM Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Manchester Academic CS

    15

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    McKeesport Area SD

    138

    149

    4

    Allegheny

    Montour SD

    19

    19

    4

    Allegheny

    Moon Area SD

    19

    21

    4

    Allegheny

    Mt Lebanon SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    North Allegheny SD

    15

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    North Hills SD

    41

    44

    4

    Allegheny

    Northgate SD

    16

    16

    4

    Allegheny

    Passport Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Penn Hills SD

    105

    106

    4

    Allegheny

    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS

    125

    131

    4

    Allegheny

    Pine-Richland SD

    25

    25

    4

    Allegheny

    Pittsburgh SD

    1,156

    1,356

    4

    Allegheny

    Plum Borough SD

    33

    34

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Braddock Hills

    27

    29

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-East

    11

    11

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Hazelwood

    15

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Homestead

    22

    24

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-McKeesport

    *

    11

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Montour

    23

    26

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Northside

    16

    17

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Pitcairn

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Provident CS

    13

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    Provident CS - West

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Quaker Valley SD

    14

    14

    4

    Allegheny

    Riverview SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Shaler Area SD

    109

    115

    4

    Allegheny

    South Allegheny SD

    73

    74

    4

    Allegheny

    South Fayette Township SD

    32

    33

    4

    Allegheny

    South Park SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Spectrum CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Steel Valley SD

    14

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    Sto-Rox SD

    246

    249

    4

    Allegheny

    The New Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Upper St. Clair SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Pathways 6-12 CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Pathways K-5 College CS

    18

    19

    4

    Allegheny

    West Allegheny SD

    12

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    West Jefferson Hills SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    West Mifflin Area SD

    37

    37

    4

    Allegheny

    Westinghouse Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Wilkinsburg Borough SD

    21

    26

    4

    Allegheny

    Woodland Hills SD

    116

    118

    4

    Allegheny

    Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS

    19

    19

    4

    Allegheny

    Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS

    11

    11

    4

    Beaver

    Aliquippa SD

    26

    26

    4

    Beaver

    Ambridge Area SD

    63

    64

    4

    Beaver

    Baden Academy CS

    17

    17

    4

    Beaver

    Beaver Area SD

    15

    15

    4

    Beaver

    Beaver Valley IU 27

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Big Beaver Falls Area SD

    57

    57

    4

    Beaver

    Blackhawk SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Central Valley SD

    *

    12

    4

    Beaver

    Freedom Area SD

    30

    30

    4

    Beaver

    Hopewell Area SD

    18

    18

    4

    Beaver

    Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Midland Borough SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Midland Innovation & Technology CS

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    New Brighton Area SD

    38

    38

    4

    Beaver

    Pennsylvania Cyber CS

    418

    451

    4

    Beaver

    Riverside Beaver County SD

    14

    14

    4

    Beaver

    Rochester Area SD

    41

    41

    4

    Beaver

    South Side Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Western Beaver County SD

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Bedford Area SD

    76

    78

    4

    Bedford

    Chestnut Ridge SD

    20

    20

    4

    Bedford

    Everett Area SD

    12

    12

    4

    Bedford

    HOPE for Hyndman CS

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Northern Bedford County SD

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Tussey Mountain SD

    *

    11

    4

    Fayette

    Albert Gallatin Area SD

    18

    18

    4

    Fayette

    Brownsville Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Fayette

    Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center

    *

    *

    4

    Fayette

    Connellsville Area SD

    58

    58

    4

    Fayette

    Frazier SD

    *

    *

    4

    Fayette

    Laurel Highlands SD

    18

    19

    4

    Fayette

    Uniontown Area SD

    108

    111

    4

    Fulton

    Central Fulton SD

    *

    *

    4

    Fulton

    Forbes Road SD

    15

    17

    4

    Fulton

    Southern Fulton SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    Carmichaels Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    Central Greene SD

    37

    37

    4

    Greene

    Jefferson-Morgan SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    Southeastern Greene SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    West Greene SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Berlin Brothersvalley SD

    11

    12

    4

    Somerset

    Conemaugh Township Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Meyersdale Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    North Star SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Rockwood Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Salisbury-Elk Lick SD

    18

    18

    4

    Somerset

    Shade-Central City SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Shanksville-Stonycreek SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Somerset Area SD

    40

    42

    4

    Somerset

    Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Windber Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Avella Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Bentworth SD

    22

    22

    4

    Washington

    Bethlehem-Center SD

    13

    14

    4

    Washington

    Burgettstown Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    California Academy of Learning CS

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    California Area SD

    21

    21

    4

    Washington

    Canon-McMillan SD

    27

    30

    4

    Washington

    Charleroi SD

    277

    284

    4

    Washington

    Chartiers-Houston SD

    22

    22

    4

    Washington

    Fort Cherry SD

    19

    19

    4

    Washington

    Intermediate Unit 1

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    McGuffey SD

    26

    26

    4

    Washington

    Peters Township SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Ringgold SD

    30

    30

    4

    Washington

    Trinity Area SD

    87

    90

    4

    Washington

    Washington SD

    52

    59

    4

    Westmoreland

    Belle Vernon Area SD

    13

    17

    4

    Westmoreland

    Burrell SD

    21

    21

    4

    Westmoreland

    Derry Area SD

    27

    31

    4

    Westmoreland

    Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Franklin Regional SD

    17

    17

    4

    Westmoreland

    Greater Latrobe SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Greensburg Salem SD

    58

    59

    4

    Westmoreland

    Hempfield Area SD

    32

    36

    4

    Westmoreland

    Jeannette City SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Kiski Area SD

    13

    14

    4

    Westmoreland

    Ligonier Valley SD

    11

    11

    4

    Westmoreland

    Monessen City SD

    14

    14

    4

    Westmoreland

    Mount Pleasant Area SD

    17

    17

    4

    Westmoreland

    New Kensington-Arnold SD

    118

    121

    4

    Westmoreland

    Norwin SD

    28

    28

    4

    Westmoreland

    Penn-Trafford SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Southmoreland SD

    13

    13

    4

    Westmoreland

    Westmoreland IU 7

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Yough SD

    47

    47

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Shelters

    812

    819

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 4

     

    6,477

    6,855

    5

    Butler

    Butler Area SD

    201

    205

    5

    Butler

    Karns City Area SD

    12

    12

    5

    Butler

    Knoch SD

    63

    63

    5

    Butler

    Mars Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Butler

    Moniteau SD

    36

    36

    5

    Butler

    Seneca Valley SD

    161

    164

    5

    Butler

    Slippery Rock Area SD

    26

    27

    5

    Clarion

    Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD

    15

    15

    5

    Clarion

    Clarion Area SD

    34

    34

    5

    Clarion

    Clarion-Limestone Area SD

    12

    17

    5

    Clarion

    Keystone SD

    *

    *

    5

    Clarion

    North Clarion County SD

    13

    16

    5

    Clarion

    Redbank Valley SD

    45

    50

    5

    Clarion

    Riverview IU 6

    *

    *

    5

    Clarion

    Union SD

    35

    35

    5

    Crawford

    Conneaut SD

    90

    93

    5

    Crawford

    Crawford Central SD

    63

    65

    5

    Crawford

    Penncrest SD

    71

    71

    5

    Erie

    Corry Area SD

    42

    44

    5

    Erie

    Erie City SD

    354

    361

    5

    Erie

    Fairview SD

    13

    14

    5

    Erie

    Fort LeBoeuf SD

    16

    17

    5

    Erie

    General McLane SD

    34

    34

    5

    Erie

    Girard SD

    57

    59

    5

    Erie

    Harbor Creek SD

    *

    11

    5

    Erie

    Iroquois SD

    35

    36

    5

    Erie

    Millcreek Township SD

    107

    112

    5

    Erie

    Montessori Regional CS

    21

    21

    5

    Erie

    North East SD

    34

    35

    5

    Erie

    Northwest Tri-County IU 5

    *

    *

    5

    Erie

    Northwestern SD

    *

    12

    5

    Erie

    Perseus House CS of Excellence

    14

    16

    5

    Erie

    Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS

    32

    32

    5

    Erie

    Union City Area SD

    53

    55

    5

    Erie

    Wattsburg Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Forest

    Forest Area SD

    59

    59

    5

    Lawrence

    Ellwood City Area SD

    43

    44

    5

    Lawrence

    Laurel SD

    11

    11

    5

    Lawrence

    Lawrence County Community Action

    13

    13

    5

    Lawrence

    Lawrence County CTC

    12

    12

    5

    Lawrence

    Mohawk Area SD

    15

    19

    5

    Lawrence

    Neshannock Township SD

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    New Castle Area SD

    122

    134

    5

    Lawrence

    Shenango Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    Union Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    Wilmington Area SD

    17

    19

    5

    McKean

    Bradford Area SD

    55

    56

    5

    McKean

    Kane Area SD

    29

    29

    5

    McKean

    Otto-Eldred SD

    23

    25

    5

    McKean

    Port Allegany SD

    39

    40

    5

    McKean

    Seneca Highlands IU 9

    *

    *

    5

    McKean

    Smethport Area SD

    33

    34

    5

    Mercer

    Commodore Perry SD

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    Farrell Area SD

    32

    32

    5

    Mercer

    Greenville Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    Grove City Area SD

    17

    17

    5

    Mercer

    Hermitage SD

    38

    38

    5

    Mercer

    Jamestown Area SD

    27

    28

    5

    Mercer

    Keystone Education Center CS

    14

    15

    5

    Mercer

    Lakeview SD

    26

    26

    5

    Mercer

    Mercer Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    Midwestern IU 4

    14

    14

    5

    Mercer

    Reynolds SD

    17

    20

    5

    Mercer

    Sharon City SD

    54

    55

    5

    Mercer

    Sharpsville Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    West Middlesex Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Venango

    Cranberry Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Venango

    Franklin Area SD

    27

    33

    5

    Venango

    Oil City Area SD

    61

    64

    5

    Venango

    Titusville Area SD

    51

    51

    5

    Venango

    Valley Grove SD

    25

    27

    5

    Warren

    Tidioute Community CS

    14

    14

    5

    Warren

    Warren County SD

    111

    112

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Shelters

    342

    344

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    27

    27

     

    Region 5

    		 

    3,175

    3,278

    6

    Armstrong

    Apollo-Ridge SD

    28

    29

    6

    Armstrong

    Armstrong SD

    127

    133

    6

    Armstrong

    Freeport Area SD

    19

    20

    6

    Armstrong

    Leechburg Area SD

    17

    18

    6

    Armstrong

    Lenape Tech

    26

    26

    6

    Blair

    Altoona Area SD

    279

    296

    6

    Blair

    Appalachia IU 8

    *

    *

    6

    Blair

    Bellwood-Antis SD

    38

    40

    6

    Blair

    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS

    20

    20

    6

    Blair

    Claysburg-Kimmel SD

    29

    29

    6

    Blair

    Hollidaysburg Area SD

    41

    41

    6

    Blair

    Spring Cove SD

    57

    57

    6

    Blair

    Tyrone Area SD

    36

    36

    6

    Blair

    Williamsburg Community SD

    *

    *

    6

    Cambria

    Blacklick Valley SD

    29

    30

    6

    Cambria

    Cambria Heights SD

    12

    12

    6

    Cambria

    Central Cambria SD

    27

    28

    6

    Cambria

    Conemaugh Valley SD

    *

    *

    6

    Cambria

    Ferndale Area SD

    17

    18

    6

    Cambria

    Forest Hills SD

    *

    *

    6

    Cambria

    Greater Johnstown SD

    162

    162

    6

    Cambria

    Northern Cambria SD

    19

    19

    6

    Cambria

    Penn Cambria SD

    17

    22

    6

    Cambria

    Portage Area SD

    22

    22

    6

    Cambria

    Richland SD

    20

    25

    6

    Cambria

    Westmont Hilltop SD

    13

    14

    6

    Cameron

    Cameron County SD

    29

    29

    6

    Centre

    Bald Eagle Area SD

    46

    46

    6

    Centre

    Bellefonte Area SD

    13

    15

    6

    Centre

    Centre Learning Community CS

    *

    *

    6

    Centre

    Nittany Valley CS

    *

    *

    6

    Centre

    Penns Valley Area SD

    13

    13

    6

    Centre

    State College Area SD

    158

    161

    6

    Centre

    Young Scholars of Central PA CS

    *

    *

    6

    Clearfield

    Central IU 10

    *

    *

    6

    Clearfield

    Clearfield Area SD

    39

    39

    6

    Clearfield

    Curwensville Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Clearfield

    Dubois Area SD

    66

    67

    6

    Clearfield

    Glendale SD

    13

    13

    6

    Clearfield

    Harmony Area SD

    18

    18

    6

    Clearfield

    Moshannon Valley SD

    23

    23

    6

    Clearfield

    Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD

    28

    29

    6

    Clearfield

    West Branch Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Clinton

    Keystone Central SD

    99

    107

    6

    Clinton

    Sugar Valley Rural CS

    15

    15

    6

    Elk

    Johnsonburg Area SD

    *

    12

    6

    Elk

    Ridgway Area SD

    38

    38

    6

    Elk

    Saint Marys Area SD

    34

    35

    6

    Indiana

    ARIN IU 28

    *

    *

    6

    Indiana

    Homer-Center SD

    16

    17

    6

    Indiana

    Indiana Area SD

    27

    30

    6

    Indiana

    Marion Center Area SD

    14

    14

    6

    Indiana

    Penns Manor Area SD

    28

    28

    6

    Indiana

    Purchase Line SD

    20

    20

    6

    Indiana

    River Valley SD

    35

    42

    6

    Indiana

    United SD

    14

    14

    6

    Jefferson

    Brockway Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Jefferson

    Brookville Area SD

    23

    23

    6

    Jefferson

    Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS

    13

    14

    6

    Jefferson

    Punxsutawney Area SD

    23

    23

    6

    Potter

    Austin Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Potter

    Coudersport Area SD

    32

    33

    6

    Potter

    Galeton Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Potter

    Northern Potter SD

    *

    *

    6

    Potter

    Oswayo Valley SD

    *

    *

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Shelters

    294

    296

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    217

    217

     

    Region 6

    		 

    2,547

    2,624

    7

    Bradford

    Athens Area SD

    14

    14

    7

    Bradford

    Canton Area SD

    25

    26

    7

    Bradford

    Northeast Bradford SD

    11

    13

    7

    Bradford

    Sayre Area SD

    12

    12

    7

    Bradford

    Towanda Area SD

    29

    29

    7

    Bradford

    Troy Area SD

    56

    58

    7

    Bradford

    Wyalusing Area SD

    35

    35

    7

    Carbon

    Carbon Career & Technical Institute

    *

    *

    7

    Carbon

    Jim Thorpe Area SD

    13

    15

    7

    Carbon

    Lehighton Area SD

    21

    21

    7

    Carbon

    Palmerton Area SD

    11

    11

    7

    Carbon

    Panther Valley SD

    15

    15

    7

    Carbon

    Weatherly Area SD

    16

    17

    7

    Columbia

    Benton Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Columbia

    Berwick Area SD

    51

    55

    7

    Columbia

    Bloomsburg Area SD

    19

    20

    7

    Columbia

    Central Columbia SD

    17

    17

    7

    Columbia

    Columbia-Montour AVTS

    12

    12

    7

    Columbia

    Millville Area SD

    12

    13

    7

    Columbia

    Southern Columbia Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Abington Heights SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Carbondale Area SD

    14

    14

    7

    Lackawanna

    Dunmore SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Fell CS

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Lakeland SD

    11

    11

    7

    Lackawanna

    Mid Valley SD

    14

    18

    7

    Lackawanna

    North Pocono SD

    11

    11

    7

    Lackawanna

    Northeastern Educational IU 19

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Old Forge SD

    15

    15

    7

    Lackawanna

    Riverside SD

    17

    17

    7

    Lackawanna

    Scranton SD

    217

    221

    7

    Lackawanna

    Valley View SD

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Bear Creek Community CS

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Crestwood SD

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Dallas SD

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Greater Nanticoke Area SD

    24

    26

    7

    Luzerne

    Hanover Area SD

    71

    81

    7

    Luzerne

    Hazleton Area SD

    160

    166

    7

    Luzerne

    Lake-Lehman SD

    *

    *

     

    Luzerne

    Luzerne IU 18

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Northwest Area SD

    11

    13

    7

    Luzerne

    Pittston Area SD

    33

    34

    7

    Luzerne

    West Side CTC

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Wilkes-Barre Area SD

    385

    396

    7

    Luzerne

    Wyoming Area SD

    11

    16

    7

    Luzerne

    Wyoming Valley West SD

    56

    56

    7

    Lycoming

    BLaST IU 17

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    East Lycoming SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Jersey Shore Area SD

    23

    23

    7

    Lycoming

    Loyalsock Township SD

    30

    30

    7

    Lycoming

    Montgomery Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Montoursville Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Muncy SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    South Williamsport Area SD

    30

    30

    7

    Lycoming

    Williamsport Area SD

    316

    319

    7

    Monroe

    East Stroudsburg Area SD

    104

    105

    7

    Monroe

    Evergreen Community CS

    *

    *

    7

    Monroe

    Pleasant Valley SD

    22

    22

    7

    Monroe

    Pocono Mountain SD

    130

    133

    7

    Monroe

    Stroudsburg Area SD

    116

    126

    7

    Montour

    Danville Area SD

    21

    22

    7

    Northumberland

    Line Mountain SD

    20

    20

    7

    Northumberland

    Milton Area SD

    29

    30

    7

    Northumberland

    Mount Carmel Area SD

    18

    18

    7

    Northumberland

    Shamokin Area SD

    46

    48

    7

    Northumberland

    Shikellamy SD

    89

    92

    7

    Northumberland

    Warrior Run SD

    *

    *

    7

    Pike

    Delaware Valley SD

    42

    42

    7

    Pike

    Wallenpaupack Area SD

    25

    27

    7

    Snyder

    Midd-West SD

    15

    16

    7

    Snyder

    Selinsgrove Area SD

    17

    17

    7

    Sullivan

    Sullivan County SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Blue Ridge SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Elk Lake SD

    17

    17

    7

    Susquehanna

    Forest City Regional SD

    16

    18

    7

    Susquehanna

    Montrose Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Mountain View SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Susquehanna Community SD

    11

    11

    7

    Tioga

    Northern Tioga SD

    12

    12

    7

    Tioga

    Southern Tioga SD

    23

    23

    7

    Tioga

    Wellsboro Area SD

    13

    15

    7

    Union

    Central Susquehanna IU 16

    *

    *

    7

    Union

    Lewisburg Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Union

    Mifflinburg Area SD

    13

    14

    7

    Wayne

    Wayne Highlands SD

    *

    *

    7

    Wayne

    Western Wayne SD

    51

    52

    7

    Wyoming

    Lackawanna Trail SD

    *

    *

    7

    Wyoming

    Tunkhannock Area SD

    26

    28

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Shelters

    632

    637

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    153

    153

     

    Region 7

    		 

    3,611

    3,715

    8

    Bucks

    Bensalem Township SD

    180

    189

    8

    Bucks

    Bristol Borough SD

    23

    25

    8

    Bucks

    Bristol Township SD

    196

    210

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County IU 22

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County Montessori CS

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County Technical High School

    21

    22

    8

    Bucks

    Centennial SD

    60

    64

    8

    Bucks

    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Central Bucks SD

    93

    102

    8

    Bucks

    Council Rock SD

    26

    26

    8

    Bucks

    Morrisville Borough SD

    58

    58

    8

    Bucks

    Neshaminy SD

    50

    51

    8

    Bucks

    New Hope-Solebury SD

    19

    19

    8

    Bucks

    Palisades SD

    25

    25

    8

    Bucks

    Pennridge SD

    74

    78

    8

    Bucks

    Pennsbury SD

    105

    106

    8

    Bucks

    Quakertown Community SD

    51

    51

    8

    Bucks

    School Lane CS

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS

    30

    30

    8

    Delaware

    Chester Community CS

    665

    683

    8

    Delaware

    Chester-Upland SD

    104

    109

    8

    Delaware

    Chichester SD

    68

    71

    8

    Delaware

    Delaware County IU 25

    31

    31

    8

    Delaware

    Garnet Valley SD

    *

    12

    8

    Delaware

    Haverford Township SD

    18

    18

    8

    Delaware

    Interboro SD

    66

    67

    8

    Delaware

    Marple Newtown SD

    20

    20

    8

    Delaware

    Penn-Delco SD

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Radnor Township SD

    19

    19

    8

    Delaware

    Ridley SD

    56

    61

    8

    Delaware

    Rose Tree Media SD

    30

    30

    8

    Delaware

    Southeast Delco SD

    16

    18

    8

    Delaware

    Springfield SD

    23

    24

    8

    Delaware

    Upper Darby SD

    650

    679

    8

    Delaware

    Vision Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Vision Academy CS of Excellence

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Wallingford-Swarthmore SD

    22

    22

    8

    Delaware

    William Penn SD

    61

    62

    8

    Lehigh

    Allentown City SD

    541

    552

    8

    Lehigh

    Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Arts Academy Elementary CS

    18

    18

    8

    Lehigh

    Carbon-Lehigh IU 21

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Catasauqua Area SD

    37

    43

    8

    Lehigh

    Circle of Seasons CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    East Penn SD

    55

    56

    8

    Lehigh

    Executive Education Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Innovative Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Lincoln Leadership Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Northern Lehigh SD

    19

    19

    8

    Lehigh

    Northwestern Lehigh SD

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Parkland SD

    83

    84

    8

    Lehigh

    Roberto Clemente CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Salisbury Township SD

    22

    22

    8

    Lehigh

    Seven Generations CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Southern Lehigh SD

    26

    28

    8

    Lehigh

    Whitehall-Coplay SD

    42

    42

    8

    Montgomery

    Abington SD

    70

    71

    8

    Montgomery

    Agora Cyber CS

    310

    352

    8

    Montgomery

    Cheltenham SD

    92

    94

    8

    Montgomery

    Colonial SD

    77

    78

    8

    Montgomery

    Hatboro-Horsham SD

    47

    48

    8

    Montgomery

    Jenkintown SD

    *

    *

    8

    Montgomery

    Lower Merion SD

    38

    41

    8

    Montgomery

    Lower Moreland Township SD

    79

    79

    8

    Montgomery

    Methacton SD

    16

    17

    8

    Montgomery

    Montgomery County IU 23

    14

    14

    8

    Montgomery

    Norristown Area SD

    170

    180

    8

    Montgomery

    North Penn SD

    118

    119

    8

    Montgomery

    Pennsylvania Virtual CS

    116

    127

    8

    Montgomery

    Perkiomen Valley SD

    18

    24

    8

    Montgomery

    Pottsgrove SD

    93

    97

    8

    Montgomery

    Pottstown SD

    198

    207

    8

    Montgomery

    Souderton Area SD

    69

    73

    8

    Montgomery

    Souderton CS Collaborative

    *

    *

    8

    Montgomery

    Springfield Township SD

    12

    12

    8

    Montgomery

    Spring-Ford Area SD

    86

    87

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Dublin SD

    39

    39

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Merion Area SD

    131

    132

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Moreland Township SD

    59

    61

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Perkiomen SD

    33

    42

    8

    Montgomery

    Wissahickon SD

    32

    32

    8

    Northampton

    Bangor Area SD

    35

    36

    8

    Northampton

    Bethlehem Area SD

    328

    335

    8

    Northampton

    Colonial IU 20

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Easton Area SD

    190

    192

    8

    Northampton

    Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS

    20

    20

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Nazareth Area SD

    19

    19

    8

    Northampton

    Northampton Area SD

    54

    56

    8

    Northampton

    Pen Argyl Area SD

    13

    14

    8

    Northampton

    Saucon Valley SD

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Wilson Area SD

    35

    35

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Shelters

    1,191

    1,215

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 8

    		 

    7,619

    7,900

     

    Pennsylvania

     

    52,347

    55,058

    Unique and Duplicate Counts by County

    For the 2024-25 program year, education and community agencies identified 52,347 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    Region

    County

    Where Attributed

    Where Identified

    1

    Philadelphia

    10,671

    11,652

    1

    Region 1 Totals

    10,671

    11,652

    2

    Berks

    2,599

    2,679

    2

    Chester

    2,645

    2,760

    2

    Dauphin

    3,619

    3,815

    2

    Lancaster

    3,164

    3,257

    2

    Lebanon

    832

    880

    2

    Schuylkill

    539

    600

    2

    Region 2 Totals

    13,398

    13,991

    3

    Adams

    274

    289

    3

    Cumberland

    866

    910

    3

    Franklin

    584

    597

    3

    Huntingdon

    82

    84

    3

    Juniata

    60

    63

    3

    Mifflin

    259

    262

    3

    Perry

    119

    125

    3

    York

    2,605

    2,713

    3

    Region 3 Totals

    4,849

    5,043

    4

    Allegheny

    3,952

    4,233

    4

    Beaver

    813

    850

    4

    Bedford

    120

    125

    4

    Fayette

    220

    227

    4

    Fulton

    30

    32

    4

    Greene

    64

    64

    4

    Somerset

    122

    127

    4

    Washington

    640

    662

    4

    Westmoreland

    516

    535

    4

    Region 4 Totals

    6,477

    6,855

    5

    Butler

    571

    581

    5

    Clarion

    174

    188

    5

    Crawford

    234

    239

    5

    Erie

    1,070

    1,097

    5

    Forest

    59

    59

    5

    Lawrence

    274

    294

    5

    McKean

    186

    191

    5

    Mercer

    310

    320

    5

    Venango

    172

    183

    5

    Warren

    125

    126

    5

    Region 5 Totals

    3,175

    3,278

    6

    Armstrong

    257

    266

    6

    Blair

    721

    740

    6

    Cambria

    379

    395

    6

    Cameron

    31

    31

    6

    Centre

    362

    367

    6

    Clearfield

    276

    279

    6

    Clinton

    143

    151

    6

    Elk

    82

    85

    6

    Indiana

    175

    186

    6

    Jefferson

    70

    71

    6

    Potter

    51

    53

    6

    Region 6 Totals

    2,547

    2,624

    7

    Bradford

    244

    249

    7

    Carbon

    138

    141

    7

    Columbia

    137

    143

    7

    Lackawanna

    475

    485

    7

    Luzerne

    1,131

    1,173

    7

    Lycoming

    461

    465

    7

    Monroe

    385

    399

    7

    Montour

    32

    33

    7

    Northumberland

    218

    224

    7

    Pike

    74

    76

    7

    Snyder

    44

    45

    7

    Sullivan

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    61

    63

    7

    Tioga

    95

    97

    7

    Union

    23

    25

    7

    Wayne

    60

    62

    7

    Wyoming

    32

    34

    7

    Region 7 Totals

    3,611

    3,715

    8

    Bucks

    1,120

    1,165

    8

    Delaware

    2,269

    2,342

    8

    Lehigh

    1,130

    1,157

    8

    Montgomery

    2,248

    2,366

    8

    Northampton

    852

    870

    8

    Region 8 Totals

    7,619

    7,900

     

    STATE TOTALS

    52,347

    55,058

    Unique and Duplicate Countys by Entity

    For the 2023-24 program year, education and community agencies identified 50,030 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    Region

    County

    LEA/Reporting Entity

    Where Attributed

    Where Identified

    1

    Philadelphia

    Ad Prima CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Alliance for Progress CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Antonia Pantoja Community CS

    17

    17

    1

    Philadelphia

    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS

    87

    89

    1

    Philadelphia

    Belmont CS

    122

    124

    1

    Philadelphia

    Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS

    15

    15

    1

    Philadelphia

    Christopher Columbus CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Community Academy of Philadelphia CS

    36

    36

    1

    Philadelphia

    Deep Roots CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Discovery CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Esperanza Academy CS

    23

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    Esperanza Cyber CS

    199

    209

    1

    Philadelphia

    Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    First Philadelphia Preparatory CS

    11

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Franklin Towne CHS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Frederick Douglass Mastery CS

    18

    19

    1

    Philadelphia

    Freire CS

    29

    30

    1

    Philadelphia

    Global Leadership Academy CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Green Woods CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Imhotep Institute CHS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Independence CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Independence CS West

    19

    19

    1

    Philadelphia

    Inquiry CS

    25

    25

    1

    Philadelphia

    Keystone Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP DuBois CS

    28

    29

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP North Philadelphia CS

    23

    24

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP Philadelphia CS

    27

    27

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    KIPP West Philadelphia CS

    21

    21

    1

    Philadelphia

    Laboratory CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Lindley Academy CS at Birney

    80

    85

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mariana Bracetti Academy CS

    90

    90

    1

    Philadelphia

    Maritime Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    MAST Community CS

    11

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    MaST Community CS II

    15

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    MaST Community CS III

    17

    17

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS John Wister Elementary

    26

    29

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary

    34

    37

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary

    34

    34

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Gratz Campus

    37

    38

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Hardy Williams

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Harrity Campus

    33

    34

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Mann Campus

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Pickett Campus

    34

    37

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus

    16

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Smedley Campus

    31

    31

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery CS-Thomas Campus

    23

    23

    1

    Philadelphia

    Mastery Prep Elementary CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Math Civics and Sciences CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones

    24

    25

    1

    Philadelphia

    Multicultural Academy CS

    15

    15

    1

    Philadelphia

    New Foundations CS

    24

    24

    1

    Philadelphia

    Northwood Academy CS

    12

    12

    1

    Philadelphia

    Pan American Academy CS

    34

    35

    1

    Philadelphia

    People for People CS

    40

    40

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia City SD

    6,805

    6,921

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS

    18

    18

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Montessori CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Performing Arts CS

    43

    43

    1

    Philadelphia

    Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Richard Allen Preparatory CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Russell Byers CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Sankofa Freedom Academy CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Southwest Leadership Academy CS

    27

    27

    1

    Philadelphia

    Tacony Academy CS

    27

    27

    1

    Philadelphia

    TECH Freire CS

    19

    20

    1

    Philadelphia

    The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds

    30

    30

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Alcorn CS

    11

    11

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Audenried CS

    13

    13

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Creighton CS

    13

    13

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Institute CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    Universal Vare CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    West Oak Lane CS

    *

    *

    1

    Philadelphia

    West Phila. Achievement CES

    14

    14

    1

    Philadelphia

    Wissahickon CS

    16

    16

    1

    Philadelphia

    Young Scholars CS

    12

    13

    1

    Philadelphia

    Youth Build Phila CS

    13

    13

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Shelters

    1,990

    2,000

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    90

    90

    1

    		 

    Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 1

     

    10,705

    10,873

    2

    Berks

    Antietam SD

    25

    28

    2

    Berks

    Berks County IU 14

    27

    28

    2

    Berks

    Boyertown Area SD

    43

    48

    2

    Berks

    Brandywine Heights Area SD

    17

    18

    2

    Berks

    Conrad Weiser Area SD

    19

    19

    2

    Berks

    Daniel Boone Area SD

    49

    51

    2

    Berks

    Exeter Township SD

    123

    125

    2

    Berks

    Fleetwood Area SD

    46

    46

    2

    Berks

    Governor Mifflin SD

    136

    137

    2

    Berks

    Hamburg Area SD

    23

    24

    2

    Berks

    Kutztown Area SD

    28

    28

    2

    Berks

    Muhlenberg SD

    155

    156

    2

    Berks

    Oley Valley SD

    22

    22

    2

    Berks

    Reading SD

    1,051

    1,095

    2

    Berks

    Schuylkill Valley SD

    17

    17

    2

    Berks

    Tulpehocken Area SD

    14

    18

    2

    Berks

    Twin Valley SD

    55

    57

    2

    Berks

    Wilson SD

    118

    121

    2

    Berks

    Wyomissing Area SD

    *

    *

    2

    Chester

    21st Century Cyber CS

    41

    42

    2

    Chester

    Achievement House CS

    93

    96

    2

    Chester

    Avon Grove CS

    35

    35

    2

    Chester

    Avon Grove SD

    314

    326

    2

    Chester

    Chester County IU 24

    50

    51

    2

    Chester

    Coatesville Area SD

    246

    256

    2

    Chester

    Collegium CS

    47

    47

    2

    Chester

    Downingtown Area SD

    127

    128

    2

    Chester

    Great Valley SD

    39

    41

    2

    Chester

    Insight PA Cyber CS

    333

    357

    2

    Chester

    Kennett Consolidated SD

    407

    413

    2

    Chester

    Octorara Area SD

    52

    53

    2

    Chester

    Owen J Roberts SD

    52

    55

    2

    Chester

    Oxford Area SD

    130

    141

    2

    Chester

    Pennsylvania Leadership CS

    125

    146

    2

    Chester

    Phoenixville Area SD

    84

    86

    2

    Chester

    Renaissance Academy CS

    21

    21

    2

    Chester

    Tredyffrin-Easttown SD

    48

    48

    2

    Chester

    Unionville-Chadds Ford SD

    25

    26

    2

    Chester

    West Chester Area SD

    228

    230

    2

    Dauphin

    Capital Area School for the Arts CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Central Dauphin SD

    216

    233

    2

    Dauphin

    Commonwealth Charter Academy CS

    855

    919

    2

    Dauphin

    Dauphin County Technical School

    21

    21

    2

    Dauphin

    Derry Township SD

    50

    51

    2

    Dauphin

    Halifax Area SD

    21

    21

    2

    Dauphin

    Harrisburg City SD

    590

    607

    2

    Dauphin

    Infinity CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Lower Dauphin SD

    74

    76

    2

    Dauphin

    Middletown Area SD

    52

    53

    2

    Dauphin

    Millersburg Area SD

    16

    16

    2

    Dauphin

    Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS

    11

    11

    2

    Dauphin

    Premier Arts and Science CS

    *

    *

    2

    Dauphin

    Reach Cyber CS

    372

    380

    2

    Dauphin

    Steelton-Highspire SD

    124

    129

    2

    Dauphin

    Susquehanna Township SD

    106

    111

    2

    Dauphin

    Sylvan Heights Science CS

    12

    12

    2

    Dauphin

    Upper Dauphin Area SD

    18

    19

    2

    Lancaster

    Cocalico SD

    75

    77

    2

    Lancaster

    Columbia Borough SD

    125

    139

    2

    Lancaster

    Conestoga Valley SD

    178

    183

    2

    Lancaster

    Donegal SD

    65

    65

    2

    Lancaster

    Eastern Lancaster County SD

    46

    49

    2

    Lancaster

    Elizabethtown Area SD

    72

    74

    2

    Lancaster

    Ephrata Area SD

    69

    74

    2

    Lancaster

    Hempfield SD

    202

    208

    2

    Lancaster

    La Academia Partnership CS

    *

    *

    2

    Lancaster

    Lampeter-Strasburg SD

    45

    47

    2

    Lancaster

    Lancaster SD

    907

    927

    2

    Lancaster

    Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13

    137

    137

    2

    Lancaster

    Manheim Central SD

    90

    91

    2

    Lancaster

    Manheim Township SD

    147

    156

    2

    Lancaster

    Penn Manor SD

    195

    202

    2

    Lancaster

    Pequea Valley SD

    81

    83

    2

    Lancaster

    Solanco SD

    79

    84

    2

    Lancaster

    Warwick SD

    81

    82

    2

    Lebanon

    Annville-Cleona SD

    36

    42

    2

    Lebanon

    Cornwall-Lebanon SD

    108

    109

    2

    Lebanon

    Eastern Lebanon County SD

    63

    64

    2

    Lebanon

    Lebanon SD

    437

    453

    2

    Lebanon

    Northern Lebanon SD

    73

    77

    2

    Lebanon

    Palmyra Area SD

    79

    87

    2

    Schuylkill

    Blue Mountain SD

    16

    17

    2

    Schuylkill

    Gillingham CS

    *

    *

    2

    Schuylkill

    Mahanoy Area SD

    46

    49

    2

    Schuylkill

    Minersville Area SD

    25

    28

    2

    Schuylkill

    North Schuylkill SD

    50

    51

    2

    Schuylkill

    Pine Grove Area SD

    21

    21

    2

    Schuylkill

    Pottsville Area SD

    80

    92

    2

    Schuylkill

    Saint Clair Area SD

    *

    *

    2

    Schuylkill

    Schuylkill Haven Area SD

    13

    14

    2

    Schuylkill

    Schuylkill IU 29

    *

    *

    2

    Schuylkill

    Shenandoah Valley SD

    42

    47

    2

    Schuylkill

    Tamaqua Area SD

    11

    11

    2

    Schuylkill

    Tri-Valley SD

    19

    20

    2

    Schuylkill

    Williams Valley SD

    28

    29

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Shelters

    987

    994

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    16

    16

    2

    		 

    Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    162

    162

     

    Region 2

    		 

    11,950

    12,399

    3

    Adams

    Bermudian Springs SD

    28

    32

    3

    Adams

    Conewago Valley SD

    48

    48

    3

    Adams

    Fairfield Area SD

    *

    *

    3

    Adams

    Gettysburg Area SD

    79

    83

    3

    Adams

    Gettysburg Montessori CS

    13

    14

    3

    Adams

    Lincoln IU 12

    *

    *

    3

    Adams

    Littlestown Area SD

    38

    38

    3

    Adams

    Upper Adams SD

    19

    19

    3

    Adams

    Vida CS

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Big Spring SD

    87

    90

    3

    Cumberland

    Camp Hill SD

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Capital Area IU 15

    *

    *

    3

    Cumberland

    Carlisle Area SD

    221

    230

    3

    Cumberland

    Cumberland Valley SD

    152

    163

    3

    Cumberland

    East Pennsboro Area SD

    53

    58

    3

    Cumberland

    Mechanicsburg Area SD

    64

    74

    3

    Cumberland

    Shippensburg Area SD

    180

    197

    3

    Cumberland

    South Middleton SD

    53

    58

    3

    Franklin

    Chambersburg Area SD

    287

    297

    3

    Franklin

    Fannett-Metal SD

    17

    19

    3

    Franklin

    Greencastle-Antrim SD

    58

    59

    3

    Franklin

    Tuscarora SD

    103

    108

    3

    Franklin

    Waynesboro Area SD

    51

    55

    3

    Huntingdon

    Huntingdon Area SD

    31

    31

    3

    Huntingdon

    Juniata Valley SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    Mount Union Area SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    New Day CS

    19

    19

    3

    Huntingdon

    Southern Huntingdon County SD

    *

    *

    3

    Huntingdon

    Stone Valley Community CS

    *

    *

    3

    Juniata

    Juniata County SD

    104

    104

    3

    Mifflin

    Mifflin County SD

    204

    216

    3

    Mifflin

    Tuscarora IU 11

    17

    17

    3

    Perry

    Greenwood SD

    12

    12

    3

    Perry

    Newport SD

    *

    *

    3

    Perry

    Susquenita SD

    30

    38

    3

    Perry

    West Perry SD

    88

    94

    3

    York

    Central York SD

    65

    67

    3

    York

    Crispus Attucks CS

    *

    *

    3

    York

    Dallastown Area SD

    70

    74

    3

    York

    Dover Area SD

    75

    77

    3

    York

    Eastern York SD

    48

    49

    3

    York

    Hanover Public SD

    33

    36

    3

    York

    Lincoln CS

    39

    40

    3

    York

    Northeastern York SD

    61

    64

    3

    York

    Northern York County SD

    90

    94

    3

    York

    Red Lion Area SD

    109

    112

    3

    York

    South Eastern SD

    78

    79

    3

    York

    South Western SD

    97

    101

    3

    York

    Southern York County SD

    50

    51

    3

    York

    Spring Grove Area SD

    83

    84

    3

    York

    West Shore SD

    137

    154

    3

    York

    West York Area SD

    26

    27

    3

    York

    York Academy Regional CS

    35

    35

    3

    York

    York City SD

    898

    924

    3

    York

    York Co School of Technology

    20

    21

    3

    York

    York Suburban SD

    64

    65

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Shelters

    365

    375

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    3

    		 

    Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    70

    70

     

    Region 3

     

    4,623

    4,828

    4

    Allegheny

    Allegheny IU 3

    79

    79

    4

    Allegheny

    Allegheny Valley SD

    13

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    Avonworth SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Baldwin-Whitehall SD

    37

    37

    4

    Allegheny

    Bethel Park SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Brentwood Borough SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Carlynton SD

    21

    23

    4

    Allegheny

    Catalyst Academy CS

    11

    12

    4

    Allegheny

    Chartiers Valley SD

    57

    57

    4

    Allegheny

    City CHS

    25

    25

    4

    Allegheny

    Clairton City SD

    51

    51

    4

    Allegheny

    Cornell SD

    12

    12

    4

    Allegheny

    Deer Lakes SD

    11

    11

    4

    Allegheny

    Duquesne City SD

    21

    21

    4

    Allegheny

    East Allegheny SD

    77

    79

    4

    Allegheny

    Elizabeth Forward SD

    21

    21

    4

    Allegheny

    Environmental CS at Frick Park

    18

    18

    4

    Allegheny

    Fox Chapel Area SD

    13

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    Gateway SD

    63

    69

    4

    Allegheny

    Hampton Township SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Highlands SD

    48

    55

    4

    Allegheny

    Keystone Oaks SD

    17

    21

    4

    Allegheny

    Life Male STEAM Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Manchester Academic CS

    13

    14

    4

    Allegheny

    McKeesport Area SD

    114

    127

    4

    Allegheny

    Montour SD

    15

    17

    4

    Allegheny

    Moon Area SD

    20

    21

    4

    Allegheny

    Mt Lebanon SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    North Allegheny SD

    11

    11

    4

    Allegheny

    North Hills SD

    55

    56

    4

    Allegheny

    Northgate SD

    14

    14

    4

    Allegheny

    Passport Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Penn Hills SD

    68

    72

    4

    Allegheny

    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS

    114

    128

    4

    Allegheny

    Pine-Richland SD

    15

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    Pittsburgh SD

    1,036

    1,188

    4

    Allegheny

    Plum Borough SD

    28

    28

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Braddock Hills

    35

    38

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-East

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Hazelwood

    13

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Homestead

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-McKeesport

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Montour

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Northside

    *

    13

    4

    Allegheny

    Propel CS-Pitcairn

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Provident CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Provident CS - West

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Quaker Valley SD

    12

    12

    4

    Allegheny

    Riverview SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Shaler Area SD

    100

    107

    4

    Allegheny

    South Allegheny SD

    60

    61

    4

    Allegheny

    South Fayette Township SD

    28

    28

    4

    Allegheny

    South Park SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Spectrum CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Steel Valley SD

    50

    51

    4

    Allegheny

    Sto-Rox SD

    95

    95

    4

    Allegheny

    The New Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Upper St. Clair SD

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Pathways 6-12 CS

    12

    14

    4

    Allegheny

    Urban Pathways K-5 College CS

    16

    17

    4

    Allegheny

    West Allegheny SD

    22

    30

    4

    Allegheny

    West Jefferson Hills SD

    12

    12

    4

    Allegheny

    West Mifflin Area SD

    37

    37

    4

    Allegheny

    Westinghouse Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Wilkinsburg Borough SD

    14

    15

    4

    Allegheny

    Woodland Hills SD

    117

    117

    4

    Allegheny

    Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS

    *

    *

    4

    Allegheny

    Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Aliquippa SD

    17

    18

    4

    Beaver

    Ambridge Area SD

    81

    85

    4

    Beaver

    Baden Academy CS

    15

    15

    4

    Beaver

    Beaver Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Beaver Valley IU 27

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Big Beaver Falls Area SD

    56

    57

    4

    Beaver

    Blackhawk SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Central Valley SD

    16

    17

    4

    Beaver

    Freedom Area SD

    28

    30

    4

    Beaver

    Hopewell Area SD

    13

    13

    4

    Beaver

    Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Midland Borough SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Midland Innovation & Technology CS

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    New Brighton Area SD

    36

    39

    4

    Beaver

    Pennsylvania Cyber CS

    477

    521

    4

    Beaver

    Riverside Beaver County SD

    13

    15

    4

    Beaver

    Rochester Area SD

    37

    37

    4

    Beaver

    South Side Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Beaver

    Western Beaver County SD

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Bedford Area SD

    63

    65

    4

    Bedford

    Chestnut Ridge SD

    12

    12

    4

    Bedford

    Everett Area SD

    35

    36

    4

    Bedford

    HOPE for Hyndman CS

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Northern Bedford County SD

    *

    *

    4

    Bedford

    Tussey Mountain SD

    *

    *

    4

    Fayette

    Albert Gallatin Area SD

    11

    11

    4

    Fayette

    Brownsville Area SD

    13

    13

    4

    Fayette

    Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center

    *

    *

    4

    Fayette

    Connellsville Area SD

    70

    70

    4

    Fayette

    Frazier SD

    12

    12

    4

    Fayette

    Laurel Highlands SD

    36

    36

    4

    Fayette

    Uniontown Area SD

    46

    49

    4

    Fulton

    Central Fulton SD

    *

    *

    4

    Fulton

    Forbes Road SD

    28

    28

    4

    Fulton

    Southern Fulton SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    Carmichaels Area SD

    16

    16

    4

    Greene

    Central Greene SD

    21

    21

    4

    Greene

    Jefferson-Morgan SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    Southeastern Greene SD

    *

    *

    4

    Greene

    West Greene SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Berlin Brothersvalley SD

    17

    17

    4

    Somerset

    Conemaugh Township Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Meyersdale Area SD

    11

    11

    4

    Somerset

    North Star SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Rockwood Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Salisbury-Elk Lick SD

    14

    14

    4

    Somerset

    Shade-Central City SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Shanksville-Stonycreek SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Somerset Area SD

    31

    31

    4

    Somerset

    Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Somerset

    Windber Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Avella Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Bentworth SD

    38

    39

    4

    Washington

    Bethlehem-Center SD

    13

    13

    4

    Washington

    Burgettstown Area SD

    12

    12

    4

    Washington

    California Academy of Learning CS

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    California Area SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Canon-McMillan SD

    34

    34

    4

    Washington

    Charleroi SD

    198

    201

    4

    Washington

    Chartiers-Houston SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Fort Cherry SD

    12

    12

    4

    Washington

    Intermediate Unit 1

    18

    18

    4

    Washington

    McGuffey SD

    18

    18

    4

    Washington

    Peters Township SD

    *

    *

    4

    Washington

    Ringgold SD

    48

    49

    4

    Washington

    Trinity Area SD

    103

    103

    4

    Washington

    Washington SD

    102

    109

    4

    Westmoreland

    Belle Vernon Area SD

    17

    23

    4

    Westmoreland

    Burrell SD

    16

    16

    4

    Westmoreland

    Derry Area SD

    *

    11

    4

    Westmoreland

    Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Franklin Regional SD

    14

    14

    4

    Westmoreland

    Greater Latrobe SD

    15

    15

    4

    Westmoreland

    Greensburg Salem SD

    39

    43

    4

    Westmoreland

    Hempfield Area SD

    28

    30

    4

    Westmoreland

    Jeannette City SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Kiski Area SD

    22

    22

    4

    Westmoreland

    Ligonier Valley SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Monessen City SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Mount Pleasant Area SD

    26

    26

    4

    Westmoreland

    New Kensington-Arnold SD

    134

    139

    4

    Westmoreland

    Norwin SD

    27

    27

    4

    Westmoreland

    Penn-Trafford SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Southmoreland SD

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Westmoreland IU 7

    *

    *

    4

    Westmoreland

    Yough SD

    54

    54

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Shelters

    941

    954

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    12

    12

    4

    		 

    Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 4

     

    6,189

    6,542

    5

    Butler

    Butler Area SD

    125

    128

    5

    Butler

    Karns City Area SD

    21

    22

    5

    Butler

    Knoch SD

    67

    68

    5

    Butler

    Mars Area SD

    16

    16

    5

    Butler

    Moniteau SD

    39

    39

    5

    Butler

    Seneca Valley SD

    147

    152

    5

    Butler

    Slippery Rock Area SD

    17

    17

    5

    Clarion

    Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD

    29

    29

    5

    Clarion

    Clarion Area SD

    30

    31

    5

    Clarion

    Clarion-Limestone Area SD

    *

    11

    5

    Clarion

    Keystone SD

    19

    20

    5

    Clarion

    North Clarion County SD

    16

    18

    5

    Clarion

    Redbank Valley SD

    24

    25

    5

    Clarion

    Riverview IU 6

    *

    *

    5

    Clarion

    Union SD

    15

    15

    5

    Crawford

    Conneaut SD

    78

    84

    5

    Crawford

    Crawford Central SD

    97

    106

    5

    Crawford

    Penncrest SD

    61

    68

    5

    Erie

    Corry Area SD

    73

    77

    5

    Erie

    Erie City SD

    266

    271

    5

    Erie

    Fairview SD

    14

    14

    5

    Erie

    Fort LeBoeuf SD

    22

    23

    5

    Erie

    General McLane SD

    27

    27

    5

    Erie

    Girard SD

    43

    46

    5

    Erie

    Harbor Creek SD

    *

    12

    5

    Erie

    Iroquois SD

    30

    31

    5

    Erie

    Millcreek Township SD

    48

    56

    5

    Erie

    Montessori Regional CS

    *

    *

    5

    Erie

    North East SD

    30

    30

    5

    Erie

    Northwest Tri-County IU 5

    *

    *

    5

    Erie

    Northwestern SD

    49

    49

    5

    Erie

    Perseus House CS of Excellence

    22

    22

    5

    Erie

    Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS

    34

    34

    5

    Erie

    Union City Area SD

    52

    59

    5

    Erie

    Wattsburg Area SD

    14

    15

    5

    Forest

    Forest Area SD

    69

    74

    5

    Lawrence

    Ellwood City Area SD

    51

    51

    5

    Lawrence

    Laurel SD

    11

    11

    5

    Lawrence

    Lawrence County Community Action

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    Lawrence County CTC

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    Mohawk Area SD

    25

    32

    5

    Lawrence

    Neshannock Township SD

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    New Castle Area SD

    149

    152

    5

    Lawrence

    Shenango Area SD

    11

    11

    5

    Lawrence

    Union Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Lawrence

    Wilmington Area SD

    11

    11

    5

    McKean

    Bradford Area SD

    76

    78

    5

    McKean

    Kane Area SD

    37

    41

    5

    McKean

    Otto-Eldred SD

    24

    29

    5

    McKean

    Port Allegany SD

    31

    33

    5

    McKean

    Seneca Highlands IU 9

    *

    *

    5

    McKean

    Smethport Area SD

    30

    30

    5

    Mercer

    Commodore Perry SD

    13

    14

    5

    Mercer

    Farrell Area SD

    23

    23

    5

    Mercer

    Greenville Area SD

    24

    26

    5

    Mercer

    Grove City Area SD

    15

    18

    5

    Mercer

    Hermitage SD

    38

    40

    5

    Mercer

    Jamestown Area SD

    31

    32

    5

    Mercer

    Keystone Education Center CS

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    Lakeview SD

    19

    22

    5

    Mercer

    Mercer Area SD

    14

    17

    5

    Mercer

    Midwestern IU 4

    40

    40

    5

    Mercer

    Reynolds SD

    21

    25

    5

    Mercer

    Sharon City SD

    32

    32

    5

    Mercer

    Sharpsville Area SD

    *

    *

    5

    Mercer

    West Middlesex Area SD

    14

    14

    5

    Venango

    Cranberry Area SD

    11

    11

    5

    Venango

    Franklin Area SD

    22

    22

    5

    Venango

    Oil City Area SD

    81

    83

    5

    Venango

    Titusville Area SD

    65

    67

    5

    Venango

    Valley Grove SD

    46

    47

    5

    Warren

    Tidioute Community CS

    17

    17

    5

    Warren

    Warren County SD

    133

    135

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Shelters

    343

    348

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    5

    		 

    Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 5

    		 

    3,150

    3,284

    6

    Armstrong

    Apollo-Ridge SD

    14

    14

    6

    Armstrong

    Armstrong SD

    107

    115

    6

    Armstrong

    Freeport Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Armstrong

    Leechburg Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Armstrong

    Lenape Tech

    27

    28

    6

    Blair

    Altoona Area SD

    276

    290

    6

    Blair

    Appalachia IU 8

    *

    *

    6

    Blair

    Bellwood-Antis SD

    34

    35

    6

    Blair

    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS

    22

    23

    6

    Blair

    Claysburg-Kimmel SD

    27

    29

    6

    Blair

    Hollidaysburg Area SD

    54

    57

    6

    Blair

    Spring Cove SD

    62

    63

    6

    Blair

    Tyrone Area SD

    56

    58

    6

    Blair

    Williamsburg Community SD

    *

    *

    6

    Cambria

    Blacklick Valley SD

    37

    40

    6

    Cambria

    Cambria Heights SD

    *

    *

    6

    Cambria

    Central Cambria SD

    24

    25

    6

    Cambria

    Conemaugh Valley SD

    25

    25

    6

    Cambria

    Ferndale Area SD

    27

    27

    6

    Cambria

    Forest Hills SD

    12

    12

    6

    Cambria

    Greater Johnstown SD

    108

    112

    6

    Cambria

    Northern Cambria SD

    27

    27

    6

    Cambria

    Penn Cambria SD

    35

    35

    6

    Cambria

    Portage Area SD

    31

    32

    6

    Cambria

    Richland SD

    18

    18

    6

    Cambria

    Westmont Hilltop SD

    15

    15

    6

    Cameron

    Cameron County SD

    28

    29

    6

    Centre

    Bald Eagle Area SD

    33

    33

    6

    Centre

    Bellefonte Area SD

    24

    25

    6

    Centre

    Centre Learning Community CS

    *

    *

    6

    Centre

    Nittany Valley CS

    *

    *

    6

    Centre

    Penns Valley Area SD

    11

    11

    6

    Centre

    State College Area SD

    150

    156

    6

    Centre

    Young Scholars of Central PA CS

    *

    *

    6

    Clearfield

    Central IU 10

    *

    *

    6

    Clearfield

    Clearfield Area SD

    26

    26

    6

    Clearfield

    Curwensville Area SD

    18

    20

    6

    Clearfield

    Dubois Area SD

    90

    95

    6

    Clearfield

    Glendale SD

    11

    12

    6

    Clearfield

    Harmony Area SD

    18

    20

    6

    Clearfield

    Moshannon Valley SD

    22

    22

    6

    Clearfield

    Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD

    27

    30

    6

    Clearfield

    West Branch Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Clinton

    Keystone Central SD

    69

    71

    6

    Clinton

    Sugar Valley Rural CS

    *

    *

    6

    Elk

    Johnsonburg Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Elk

    Ridgway Area SD

    46

    47

    6

    Elk

    Saint Marys Area SD

    28

    29

    6

    Indiana

    ARIN IU 28

    *

    *

    6

    Indiana

    Homer-Center SD

    16

    16

    6

    Indiana

    Indiana Area SD

    47

    52

    6

    Indiana

    Marion Center Area SD

    18

    18

    6

    Indiana

    Penns Manor Area SD

    24

    27

    6

    Indiana

    Purchase Line SD

    23

    24

    6

    Indiana

    River Valley SD

    33

    33

    6

    Indiana

    United SD

    16

    16

    6

    Jefferson

    Brockway Area SD

    15

    20

    6

    Jefferson

    Brookville Area SD

    27

    27

    6

    Jefferson

    Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS

    16

    17

    6

    Jefferson

    Punxsutawney Area SD

    39

    40

    6

    Potter

    Austin Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Potter

    Coudersport Area SD

    33

    35

    6

    Potter

    Galeton Area SD

    *

    *

    6

    Potter

    Northern Potter SD

    13

    13

    6

    Potter

    Oswayo Valley SD

    13

    13

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Shelters

    306

    310

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    6

    		 

    Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    181

    181

     

    Region 6

    		 

    2,526

    2,618

    7

    Bradford

    Athens Area SD

    16

    18

    7

    Bradford

    Canton Area SD

    28

    28

    7

    Bradford

    Northeast Bradford SD

    *

    *

    7

    Bradford

    Sayre Area SD

    20

    20

    7

    Bradford

    Towanda Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Bradford

    Troy Area SD

    40

    40

    7

    Bradford

    Wyalusing Area SD

    44

    45

    7

    Carbon

    Carbon Career & Technical Institute

    *

    *

    7

    Carbon

    Jim Thorpe Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Carbon

    Lehighton Area SD

    14

    15

    7

    Carbon

    Palmerton Area SD

    18

    18

    7

    Carbon

    Panther Valley SD

    35

    37

    7

    Carbon

    Weatherly Area SD

    12

    12

    7

    Columbia

    Benton Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Columbia

    Berwick Area SD

    64

    64

    7

    Columbia

    Bloomsburg Area SD

    15

    17

    7

    Columbia

    Central Columbia SD

    23

    23

    7

    Columbia

    Columbia-Montour AVTS

    *

    *

    7

    Columbia

    Millville Area SD

    16

    16

    7

    Columbia

    Southern Columbia Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Abington Heights SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Carbondale Area SD

    13

    13

    7

    Lackawanna

    Dunmore SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Fell CS

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Lakeland SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Mid Valley SD

    29

    29

    7

    Lackawanna

    North Pocono SD

    *

    11

    7

    Lackawanna

    Northeastern Educational IU 19

    *

    *

    7

    Lackawanna

    Old Forge SD

    17

    17

    7

    Lackawanna

    Riverside SD

    16

    16

    7

    Lackawanna

    Scranton SD

    241

    248

    7

    Lackawanna

    Valley View SD

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Bear Creek Community CS

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Crestwood SD

    *

    12

    7

    Luzerne

    Dallas SD

    11

    11

    7

    Luzerne

    Greater Nanticoke Area SD

    28

    29

    7

    Luzerne

    Hanover Area SD

    68

    73

    7

    Luzerne

    Hazleton Area SD

    248

    260

    7

    Luzerne

    Lake-Lehman SD

    *

    12

     

    Luzerne

    Luzerne IU 18

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Northwest Area SD

    28

    28

    7

    Luzerne

    Pittston Area SD

    47

    52

    7

    Luzerne

    West Side CTC

    *

    *

    7

    Luzerne

    Wilkes-Barre Area SD

    458

    463

    7

    Luzerne

    Wyoming Area SD

    11

    13

    7

    Luzerne

    Wyoming Valley West SD

    24

    28

    7

    Lycoming

    BLaST IU 17

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    East Lycoming SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Jersey Shore Area SD

    24

    24

    7

    Lycoming

    Loyalsock Township SD

    19

    20

    7

    Lycoming

    Montgomery Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Montoursville Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    Muncy SD

    *

    *

    7

    Lycoming

    South Williamsport Area SD

    29

    29

    7

    Lycoming

    Williamsport Area SD

    263

    271

    7

    Monroe

    East Stroudsburg Area SD

    122

    127

    7

    Monroe

    Evergreen Community CS

    *

    *

    7

    Monroe

    Pleasant Valley SD

    43

    43

    7

    Monroe

    Pocono Mountain SD

    169

    170

    7

    Monroe

    Stroudsburg Area SD

    97

    98

    7

    Montour

    Danville Area SD

    25

    25

    7

    Northumberland

    Line Mountain SD

    17

    18

    7

    Northumberland

    Milton Area SD

    28

    30

    7

    Northumberland

    Mount Carmel Area SD

    21

    21

    7

    Northumberland

    Shamokin Area SD

    22

    24

    7

    Northumberland

    Shikellamy SD

    88

    94

    7

    Northumberland

    Warrior Run SD

    *

    *

    7

    Pike

    Delaware Valley SD

    63

    63

    7

    Pike

    Wallenpaupack Area SD

    22

    22

    7

    Snyder

    Midd-West SD

    13

    16

    7

    Snyder

    Selinsgrove Area SD

    27

    27

    7

    Sullivan

    Sullivan County SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Blue Ridge SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Elk Lake SD

    13

    13

    7

    Susquehanna

    Forest City Regional SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Montrose Area SD

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    Mountain View SD

    18

    19

    7

    Susquehanna

    Susquehanna Community SD

    14

    16

    7

    Tioga

    Northern Tioga SD

    *

    *

    7

    Tioga

    Southern Tioga SD

    14

    14

    7

    Tioga

    Wellsboro Area SD

    23

    23

    7

    Union

    Central Susquehanna IU 16

    *

    *

    7

    Union

    Lewisburg Area SD

    14

    15

    7

    Union

    Mifflinburg Area SD

    14

    15

    7

    Wayne

    Wayne Highlands SD

    18

    18

    7

    Wayne

    Western Wayne SD

    15

    16

    7

    Wyoming

    Lackawanna Trail SD

    *

    *

    7

    Wyoming

    Tunkhannock Area SD

    12

    15

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Shelters

    660

    663

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    7

    		 

    Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    114

    114

     

    Region 7

    		 

    3,771

    3,870

    8

    Bucks

    Bensalem Township SD

    146

    153

    8

    Bucks

    Bristol Borough SD

    38

    40

    8

    Bucks

    Bristol Township SD

    136

    140

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County IU 22

    15

    15

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County Montessori CS

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Bucks County Technical High School

    19

    20

    8

    Bucks

    Centennial SD

    122

    126

    8

    Bucks

    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Central Bucks SD

    102

    107

    8

    Bucks

    Council Rock SD

    25

    25

    8

    Bucks

    Morrisville Borough SD

    54

    57

    8

    Bucks

    Neshaminy SD

    42

    44

    8

    Bucks

    New Hope-Solebury SD

    *

    *

    8

    Bucks

    Palisades SD

    18

    18

    8

    Bucks

    Pennridge SD

    83

    87

    8

    Bucks

    Pennsbury SD

    97

    108

    8

    Bucks

    Quakertown Community SD

    45

    48

    8

    Bucks

    School Lane CS

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS

    16

    16

    8

    Delaware

    Chester Community CS

    549

    567

    8

    Delaware

    Chester-Upland SD

    86

    89

    8

    Delaware

    Chichester SD

    80

    81

    8

    Delaware

    Delaware County IU 25

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Garnet Valley SD

    15

    15

    8

    Delaware

    Haverford Township SD

    17

    17

    8

    Delaware

    Interboro SD

    56

    56

    8

    Delaware

    Marple Newtown SD

    20

    20

    8

    Delaware

    Penn-Delco SD

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Radnor Township SD

    20

    20

    8

    Delaware

    Ridley SD

    67

    67

    8

    Delaware

    Rose Tree Media SD

    24

    24

    8

    Delaware

    Southeast Delco SD

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Springfield SD

    21

    22

    8

    Delaware

    Upper Darby SD

    631

    659

    8

    Delaware

    Vision Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Delaware

    Wallingford-Swarthmore SD

    24

    24

    8

    Delaware

    William Penn SD

    117

    119

    8

    Lehigh

    Allentown City SD

    561

    580

    8

    Lehigh

    Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Arts Academy Elementary CS

    16

    17

    8

    Lehigh

    Carbon-Lehigh IU 21

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Catasauqua Area SD

    51

    52

    8

    Lehigh

    Circle of Seasons CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    East Penn SD

    64

    65

    8

    Lehigh

    Executive Education Academy CS

    15

    15

    8

    Lehigh

    Innovative Arts Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Lincoln Leadership Academy CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Northern Lehigh SD

    25

    25

    8

    Lehigh

    Northwestern Lehigh SD

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Parkland SD

    80

    82

    8

    Lehigh

    Roberto Clemente CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Salisbury Township SD

    16

    16

    8

    Lehigh

    Seven Generations CS

    *

    *

    8

    Lehigh

    Southern Lehigh SD

    14

    14

    8

    Lehigh

    Whitehall-Coplay SD

    22

    22

    8

    Montgomery

    Abington SD

    82

    83

    8

    Montgomery

    Agora Cyber CS

    209

    219

    8

    Montgomery

    Cheltenham SD

    55

    58

    8

    Montgomery

    Colonial SD

    61

    66

    8

    Montgomery

    Hatboro-Horsham SD

    57

    58

    8

    Montgomery

    Jenkintown SD

    *

    *

    8

    Montgomery

    Lower Merion SD

    58

    58

    8

    Montgomery

    Lower Moreland Township SD

    25

    25

    8

    Montgomery

    Methacton SD

    29

    29

    8

    Montgomery

    Montgomery County IU 23

    *

    *

    8

    Montgomery

    Norristown Area SD

    143

    149

    8

    Montgomery

    North Penn SD

    96

    105

    8

    Montgomery

    Pennsylvania Virtual CS

    62

    68

    8

    Montgomery

    Perkiomen Valley SD

    36

    36

    8

    Montgomery

    Pottsgrove SD

    53

    56

    8

    Montgomery

    Pottstown SD

    152

    161

    8

    Montgomery

    Souderton Area SD

    61

    66

    8

    Montgomery

    Souderton CS Collaborative

    *

    *

    8

    Montgomery

    Springfield Township SD

    16

    16

    8

    Montgomery

    Spring-Ford Area SD

    75

    78

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Dublin SD

    35

    35

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Merion Area SD

    133

    138

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Moreland Township SD

    44

    45

    8

    Montgomery

    Upper Perkiomen SD

    45

    45

    8

    Montgomery

    Wissahickon SD

    31

    33

    8

    Northampton

    Bangor Area SD

    36

    36

    8

    Northampton

    Bethlehem Area SD

    320

    336

    8

    Northampton

    Colonial IU 20

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Easton Area SD

    214

    217

    8

    Northampton

    Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS

    11

    12

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS

    18

    18

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Nazareth Area SD

    *

    *

    8

    Northampton

    Northampton Area SD

    57

    65

    8

    Northampton

    Pen Argyl Area SD

    21

    22

    8

    Northampton

    Saucon Valley SD

    13

    16

    8

    Northampton

    Wilson Area SD

    23

    23

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Shelters

    1,196

    1,218

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention

    *

    *

    8

    		 

    Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten

    *

    *

     

    Region 8

    		 

    7,116

    7,364

     

    Pennsylvania

     

    50,030

    51,778

    Unique and Duplicate Counts by County

    For the 2023-24 program year, education and community agencies identified 50,030 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    Region

    County

    Where Attributed

    Where Identified

    1

    Philadelphia

    10,705

    10,873

    1

    Region 1 Totals

    10,705

    10,873

    2

    Berks

    2,346

    2,418

    2

    Chester

    2,642

    2,743

    2

    Dauphin

    2,796

    2,921

    2

    Lancaster

    2,921

    3,008

    2

    Lebanon

    806

    842

    2

    Schuylkill

    439

    467

    2

    Region 2 Totals

    11,950

    12,399

    3

    Adams

    273

    284

    3

    Cumberland

    901

    963

    3

    Franklin

    570

    594

    3

    Huntingdon

    68

    68

    3

    Juniata

    104

    104

    3

    Mifflin

    221

    233

    3

    Perry

    138

    152

    3

    York

    2,348

    2,430

    3

    Region 3 Totals

    4,623

    4,828

    4

    Allegheny

    3,627

    3,877

    4

    Beaver

    876

    936

    4

    Bedford

    130

    133

    4

    Fayette

    207

    211

    4

    Fulton

    40

    40

    4

    Greene

    50

    50

    4

    Somerset

    115

    115

    4

    Washington

    649

    663

    4

    Westmoreland

    495

    517

    4

    Region 4 Totals

    6,189

    6,542

    5

    Butler

    477

    487

    5

    Clarion

    167

    173

    5

    Crawford

    251

    273

    5

    Erie

    912

    945

    5

    Forest

    69

    74

    5

    Lawrence

    368

    385

    5

    McKean

    201

    214

    5

    Mercer

    330

    351

    5

    Venango

    225

    230

    5

    Warren

    150

    152

    5

    Region 5 Totals

    3,150

    3,284

    6

    Armstrong

    193

    202

    6

    Blair

    762

    788

    6

    Cambria

    398

    407

    6

    Cameron

    29

    30

    6

    Centre

    321

    329

    6

    Clearfield

    258

    271

    6

    Clinton

    104

    106

    6

    Elk

    80

    83

    6

    Indiana

    207

    217

    6

    Jefferson

    105

    114

    6

    Potter

    69

    71

    6

    Region 6 Totals

    2,526

    2,618

    7

    Bradford

    231

    235

    7

    Carbon

    103

    106

    7

    Columbia

    152

    154

    7

    Lackawanna

    532

    541

    7

    Luzerne

    1,298

    1,339

    7

    Lycoming

    394

    403

    7

    Monroe

    452

    459

    7

    Montour

    39

    39

    7

    Northumberland

    186

    197

    7

    Pike

    108

    108

    7

    Snyder

    41

    44

    7

    Sullivan

    *

    *

    7

    Susquehanna

    66

    69

    7

    Tioga

    91

    91

    7

    Union

    29

    31

    7

    Wayne

    35

    37

    7

    Wyoming

    13

    16

    7

    Region 7 Totals

    3,771

    3,870

    8

    Bucks

    1,122

    1,171

    8

    Delaware

    2,260

    2,315

    8

    Lehigh

    1,124

    1,158

    8

    Montgomery

    1,753

    1,825

    8

    Northampton

    857

    895

    8

    Region 8 Totals

    7,116

    7,364

     

    STATE TOTALS

    50,030

    51,778

    For the 2022-23 program year, education and community agencies identified 46,714 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
     

    Region​​CountyLEA/Reporting EntityWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1PhiladelphiaAd Prima CS**
    1PhiladelphiaAlliance for Progress CS2021
    1PhiladelphiaAntonia Pantoja Community CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS140144
    1PhiladelphiaBelmont CS104104
    1PhiladelphiaBluford CS2727
    1PhiladelphiaBoys Latin of Philadelphia CS**
    1PhiladelphiaChristopher Columbus CS**
    1PhiladelphiaCommunity Academy of Philadelphia CS2626
    1PhiladelphiaDeep Roots CS**
    1PhiladelphiaDiscovery CS**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Academy CS2020
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Cyber CS106108
    1PhiladelphiaEugenio Maria De Hostos CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaFirst Philadelphia Preparatory CS2525
    1PhiladelphiaFolk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne Charter Elementary School**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaFrederick Douglass Mastery CS1516
    1PhiladelphiaFreire CS1516
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey**
    1PhiladelphiaGreen Woods CS**
    1PhiladelphiaHarambee Institute of Science and Technology CS**
    1PhiladelphiaImhotep Institute CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS West**
    1PhiladelphiaInquiry CS**
    1PhiladelphiaKeystone Academy CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP DuBois CS1818
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP North Philadelphia CS2222
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP Philadelphia CS2828
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS**
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP West Philadelphia CS2121
    1PhiladelphiaLaboratory CS1617
    1PhiladelphiaLindley Academy CS at Birney7478
    1PhiladelphiaMariana Bracetti Academy CS112113
    1PhiladelphiaMaritime Academy CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaMAST Community CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS II1414
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS III2828
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CHS-Lenfest Campus1919
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS John Wister Elementary4651
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Cleveland Elementary3234
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Clymer Elementary6264
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary1515
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Gratz Campus6162
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Hardy Williams1111
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Harrity Campus5253
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Mann Campus**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Pickett Campus4142
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Shoemaker Campus1616
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Smedley Campus3434
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Thomas Campus3030
    1PhiladelphiaMastery Prep Elementary CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMath Civics and Sciences CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMemphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones2021
    1PhiladelphiaMulticultural Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaNew Foundations CS3131
    1PhiladelphiaNorthwood Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPan American Academy CS4141
    1PhiladelphiaPeople for People CS2122
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City SD5,8675,974
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Electrical & Tech CHS2323
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Hebrew Public CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Montessori CS1414
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CS5959
    1PhiladelphiaPreparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers1616
    1PhiladelphiaRichard Allen Preparatory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaRussell Byers CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSankofa Freedom Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSouthwest Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaTacony Academy CS1819
    1PhiladelphiaTECH Freire CS2526
    1PhiladelphiaThe Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds2224
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Alcorn CS1112
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Audenried CS1717
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Creighton CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Vare CS**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Oak Lane CS**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Phila. Achievement CES1111
    1PhiladelphiaWissahickon CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYouth Build Phila CS1818
    1Region 1 Shelters2,2412,248
    1Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention9393
    1 Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 110,02910,180
    2BerksAntietam SD2727
    2BerksBerks County IU 14140147
    2BerksBoyertown Area SD4545
    2BerksBrandywine Heights Area SD1616
    2BerksConrad Weiser Area SD2829
    2BerksDaniel Boone Area SD6268
    2BerksExeter Township SD151152
    2BerksFleetwood Area SD4245
    2BerksGovernor Mifflin SD117119
    2BerksHamburg Area SD2024
    2BerksKutztown Area SD2727
    2BerksMuhlenberg SD104105
    2BerksOley Valley SD2626
    2BerksReading SD1,0281,052
    2BerksSchuylkill Valley SD1616
    2BerksTulpehocken Area SD1618
    2BerksTwin Valley SD5053
    2BerksWilson SD113115
    2BerksWyomissing Area SD*15
    2Chester21st Century Cyber CS3741
    2ChesterAchievement House CS8789
    2ChesterAvon Grove CS2727
    2ChesterAvon Grove SD246247
    2ChesterChester County IU 24**
    2ChesterCoatesville Area SD224231
    2ChesterCollegium CS98101
    2ChesterDowningtown Area SD103105
    2ChesterGreat Valley SD3638
    2ChesterInsight PA Cyber CS257273
    2ChesterKennett Consolidated SD273287
    2ChesterOctorara Area SD3639
    2ChesterOwen J Roberts SD1515
    2ChesterOxford Area SD125139
    2ChesterPennsylvania Leadership CS103113
    2ChesterPhoenixville Area SD7676
    2ChesterRenaissance Academy CS1517
    2ChesterTredyffrin-Easttown SD4551
    2ChesterUnionville-Chadds Ford SD2024
    2ChesterWest Chester Area SD180180
    2DauphinCapital Area School for the Arts CS**
    2DauphinCentral Dauphin SD202210
    2DauphinCommonwealth Charter Academy CS642694
    2DauphinDauphin County Technical School3030
    2DauphinDerry Township SD4956
    2DauphinHalifax Area SD2324
    2DauphinHarrisburg City SD482501
    2DauphinInfinity CS**
    2DauphinLower Dauphin SD5659
    2DauphinMiddletown Area SD4548
    2DauphinMillersburg Area SD**
    2DauphinPennsylvania STEAM Academy CS**
    2DauphinPremier Arts and Science CS**
    2DauphinReach Cyber CS259279
    2DauphinSteelton-Highspire SD134139
    2DauphinSusquehanna Township SD122123
    2DauphinSylvan Heights Science CS**
    2DauphinUpper Dauphin Area SD1418
    2LancasterCocalico SD7070
    2LancasterColumbia Borough SD122128
    2LancasterConestoga Valley SD195201
    2LancasterDonegal SD5256
    2LancasterEastern Lancaster County SD5657
    2LancasterElizabethtown Area SD8084
    2LancasterEphrata Area SD7576
    2LancasterHempfield SD166173
    2LancasterLa Academia Partnership CS**
    2LancasterLampeter-Strasburg SD4850
    2LancasterLancaster SD759781
    2LancasterLancaster-Lebanon IU 13110111
    2LancasterManheim Central SD8187
    2LancasterManheim Township SD117118
    2LancasterPenn Manor SD180183
    2LancasterPequea Valley SD5556
    2LancasterSolanco SD8687
    2LancasterWarwick SD4648
    2LebanonAnnville-Cleona SD2632
    2LebanonCornwall-Lebanon SD7478
    2LebanonEastern Lebanon County SD102105
    2LebanonLebanon SD471487
    2LebanonNorthern Lebanon SD7176
    2LebanonPalmyra Area SD5657
    2SchuylkillBlue Mountain SD2527
    2SchuylkillGillingham CS**
    2SchuylkillMahanoy Area SD4343
    2SchuylkillMinersville Area SD1415
    2SchuylkillNorth Schuylkill SD6671
    2SchuylkillPine Grove Area SD3838
    2SchuylkillPottsville Area SD7484
    2SchuylkillSaint Clair Area SD2022
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill Haven Area SD1212
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill IU 29**
    2SchuylkillShenandoah Valley SD5960
    2SchuylkillTamaqua Area SD2626
    2SchuylkillTri-Valley SD*11
    2SchuylkillWilliams Valley SD2323
    2Region 2 Shelters1,3801,385
    2Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention2020
    2Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten113113
    Region 211,16411,575
    3AdamsBermudian Springs SD2223
    3AdamsConewago Valley SD7578
    3AdamsFairfield Area SD1819
    3AdamsGettysburg Area SD8790
    3AdamsGettysburg Montessori CS**
    3AdamsLincoln IU 12**
    3AdamsLittlestown Area SD**
    3AdamsUpper Adams SD1818
    3AdamsVida CS**
    3CumberlandBig Spring SD6165
    3CumberlandCamp Hill SD**
    3CumberlandCapital Area IU 15**
    3CumberlandCarlisle Area SD159166
    3CumberlandCumberland Valley SD139146
    3CumberlandEast Pennsboro Area SD3235
    3CumberlandMechanicsburg Area SD5861
    3CumberlandShippensburg Area SD123134
    3CumberlandSouth Middleton SD5862
    3FranklinChambersburg Area SD214223
    3FranklinFannett-Metal SD2020
    3FranklinGreencastle-Antrim SD5051
    3FranklinTuscarora SD9196
    3FranklinWaynesboro Area SD7274
    3HuntingdonHuntingdon Area SD2323
    3HuntingdonJuniata Valley SD**
    3HuntingdonMount Union Area SD**
    3HuntingdonNew Day CS1515
    3HuntingdonSouthern Huntingdon County SD**
    3HuntingdonStone Valley Community CS**
    3JuniataJuniata County SD99101
    3MifflinMifflin County SD140143
    3MifflinTuscarora IU 112121
    3PerryGreenwood SD**
    3PerryNewport SD1719
    3PerrySusquenita SD3642
    3PerryWest Perry SD7174
    3YorkCentral York SD9195
    3YorkCrispus Attucks CS**
    3YorkDallastown Area SD4648
    3YorkDover Area SD8489
    3YorkEastern York SD4651
    3YorkHanover Public SD3535
    3YorkLincoln CS4345
    3YorkNortheastern York SD6060
    3YorkNorthern York County SD5764
    3YorkRed Lion Area SD9292
    3YorkSouth Eastern SD6466
    3YorkSouth Western SD9295
    3YorkSouthern York County SD2528
    3YorkSpring Grove Area SD6873
    3YorkWest Shore SD149156
    3YorkWest York Area SD3638
    3YorkYork Academy Regional CS3434
    3YorkYork City SD594628
    3YorkYork Co School of Technology2323
    3YorkYork Suburban SD6666
    3Region 3 Shelters374378
    3Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    3 Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten2121
    Region 33,8754,041
    4AlleghenyAllegheny IU 34444
    4AlleghenyAllegheny Valley SD1919
    4AlleghenyAvonworth SD**
    4AlleghenyBaldwin-Whitehall SD4851
    4AlleghenyBethel Park SD1717
    4AlleghenyBrentwood Borough SD1212
    4AlleghenyCarlynton SD1414
    4AlleghenyCatalyst Academy CS1717
    4AlleghenyChartiers Valley SD4545
    4AlleghenyCity CHS1313
    4AlleghenyClairton City SD4548
    4AlleghenyCornell SD**
    4AlleghenyDeer Lakes SD2324
    4AlleghenyDuquesne City SD1920
    4AlleghenyEast Allegheny SD5661
    4AlleghenyElizabeth Forward SD1313
    4AlleghenyEnvironmental CS at Frick Park2020
    4AlleghenyFox Chapel Area SD**
    4AlleghenyGateway SD98109
    4AlleghenyHampton Township SD**
    4AlleghenyHighlands SD6067
    4AlleghenyKeystone Oaks SD**
    4AlleghenyLife Male STEAM Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyManchester Academic CS1212
    4AlleghenyMcKeesport Area SD139152
    4AlleghenyMontour SD**
    4AlleghenyMoon Area SD1515
    4AlleghenyMt Lebanon SD**
    4AlleghenyNorth Allegheny SD2222
    4AlleghenyNorth Hills SD3636
    4AlleghenyNorthgate SD2527
    4AlleghenyPassport Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills SD4444
    4AlleghenyPennsylvania Distance Learning CS5557
    4AlleghenyPine-Richland SD1818
    4AlleghenyPittsburgh SD8861,005
    4AlleghenyPlum Borough SD1818
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Braddock Hills2829
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-East**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Hazelwood1215
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Homestead1111
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-McKeesport**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Montour1414
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Northside1213
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Pitcairn**
    4AlleghenyProvident CS**
    4AlleghenyQuaker Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyRiverview SD*11
    4AlleghenyShaler Area SD9799
    4AlleghenySouth Allegheny SD3543
    4AlleghenySouth Fayette Township SD3030
    4AlleghenySouth Park SD**
    4AlleghenySpectrum CS**
    4AlleghenySteel Valley SD7778
    4AlleghenySto-Rox SD5760
    4AlleghenyThe New Academy CS1113
    4AlleghenyUpper St. Clair SD1313
    4AlleghenyUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS**
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways 6-12 CS1212
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways K-5 College CS1414
    4AlleghenyWest Allegheny SD**
    4AlleghenyWest Jefferson Hills SD1717
    4AlleghenyWest Mifflin Area SD2222
    4AlleghenyWestinghouse Arts Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough SD1518
    4AlleghenyWoodland Hills SD119121
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS**
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS1111
    4BeaverAliquippa SD3031
    4BeaverAmbridge Area SD9091
    4BeaverBaden Academy CS1314
    4BeaverBeaver Area SD**
    4BeaverBeaver Valley IU 27**
    4BeaverBig Beaver Falls Area SD6669
    4BeaverBlackhawk SD1313
    4BeaverCentral Valley SD1414
    4BeaverFreedom Area SD2222
    4BeaverHopewell Area SD1113
    4BeaverLincoln Park Performing Arts CS**
    4BeaverMidland Borough SD**
    4BeaverMidland Innovation & Technology CS**
    4BeaverNew Brighton Area SD4649
    4BeaverPennsylvania Cyber CS457503
    4BeaverRiverside Beaver County SD1515
    4BeaverRochester Area SD1616
    4BeaverSouth Side Area SD1112
    4BeaverWestern Beaver County SD**
    4BedfordBedford Area SD8892
    4BedfordChestnut Ridge SD*11
    4BedfordEverett Area SD2022
    4BedfordHOPE for Hyndman CS**
    4BedfordNorthern Bedford County SD**
    4BedfordTussey Mountain SD**
    4FayetteAlbert Gallatin Area SD2224
    4FayetteBrownsville Area SD**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area Career & Technical Center**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area SD118125
    4FayetteFrazier SD**
    4FayetteLaurel Highlands SD2323
    4FayetteUniontown Area SD3030
    4FultonCentral Fulton SD**
    4FultonForbes Road SD2020
    4FultonSouthern Fulton SD**
    4GreeneCarmichaels Area SD1112
    4GreeneCentral Greene SD2021
    4GreeneJefferson-Morgan SD1111
    4GreeneSoutheastern Greene SD**
    4GreeneWest Greene SD**
    4SomersetBerlin Brothersvalley SD1414
    4SomersetConemaugh Township Area SD**
    4SomersetMeyersdale Area SD**
    4SomersetNorth Star SD1717
    4SomersetRockwood Area SD**
    4SomersetSalisbury-Elk Lick SD**
    4SomersetShade-Central City SD**
    4SomersetShanksville-Stonycreek SD**
    4SomersetSomerset Area SD2828
    4SomersetTurkeyfoot Valley Area SD1313
    4SomersetWindber Area SD**
    4WashingtonAvella Area SD**
    4WashingtonBentworth SD3239
    4WashingtonBethlehem-Center SD**
    4WashingtonBurgettstown Area SD1111
    4WashingtonCalifornia Academy of Learning CS**
    4WashingtonCalifornia Area SD**
    4WashingtonCanon-McMillan SD2323
    4WashingtonCharleroi SD4444
    4WashingtonChartiers-Houston SD**
    4WashingtonFort Cherry SD1617
    4WashingtonIntermediate Unit 13131
    4WashingtonMcGuffey SD1516
    4WashingtonPeters Township SD**
    4WashingtonRinggold SD3131
    4WashingtonTrinity Area SD6975
    4WashingtonWashington SD6062
    4WestmorelandBelle Vernon Area SD2829
    4WestmorelandBurrell SD1112
    4WestmorelandDerry Area SD2929
    4WestmorelandDr Robert Ketterer CS Inc**
    4WestmorelandFranklin Regional SD1414
    4WestmorelandGreater Latrobe SD1313
    4WestmorelandGreensburg Salem SD3644
    4WestmorelandHempfield Area SD3336
    4WestmorelandJeannette City SD3838
    4WestmorelandKiski Area SD1313
    4WestmorelandLigonier Valley SD**
    4WestmorelandMonessen City SD1717
    4WestmorelandMount Pleasant Area SD2929
    4WestmorelandNew Kensington-Arnold SD93106
    4WestmorelandNorwin SD1616
    4WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SD1111
    4WestmorelandSouthmoreland SD*12
    4WestmorelandWestmoreland IU 7**
    4WestmorelandYough SD3939
    4Region 4 Shelters1,1281,129
    4Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention1515
    4 Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 45,8256,154
    5ButlerButler Area SD174178
    5ButlerKarns City Area SD1515
    5ButlerKnoch SD5959
    5ButlerMars Area SD**
    5ButlerMoniteau SD4546
    5ButlerSeneca Valley SD139145
    5ButlerSlippery Rock Area SD1719
    5ClarionAllegheny-Clarion Valley SD3134
    5ClarionClarion Area SD3638
    5ClarionClarion-Limestone Area SD**
    5ClarionKeystone SD1112
    5ClarionNorth Clarion County SD**
    5ClarionRedbank Valley SD2425
    5ClarionRiverview IU 6**
    5ClarionUnion SD4147
    5CrawfordConneaut SD8082
    5CrawfordCrawford Central SD4951
    5CrawfordPenncrest SD4854
    5ErieCorry Area SD8385
    5ErieErie City SD317328
    5ErieErie Rise Leadership Academy CS1717
    5ErieFairview SD*12
    5ErieFort LeBoeuf SD3536
    5ErieGeneral McLane SD2425
    5ErieGirard SD3133
    5ErieHarbor Creek SD**
    5ErieIroquois SD4245
    5ErieMillcreek Township SD5558
    5ErieMontessori Regional CS1414
    5ErieNorth East SD1718
    5ErieNorthwest Tri-County IU 51212
    5ErieNorthwestern SD5659
    5EriePerseus House CS of Excellence2222
    5ErieRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS2023
    5ErieUnion City Area SD4348
    5ErieWattsburg Area SD**
    5ForestForest Area SD5859
    5LawrenceEllwood City Area SD4243
    5LawrenceLaurel SD1112
    5LawrenceLawrence County Community Action**
    5LawrenceLawrence County CTC1515
    5LawrenceMohawk Area SD2225
    5LawrenceNeshannock Township SD**
    5LawrenceNew Castle Area SD136141
    5LawrenceShenango Area SD**
    5LawrenceUnion Area SD**
    5LawrenceWilmington Area SD1919
    5McKeanBradford Area SD6670
    5McKeanKane Area SD3032
    5McKeanOtto-Eldred SD2929
    5McKeanPort Allegany SD3940
    5McKeanSeneca Highlands IU 9**
    5McKeanSmethport Area SD2525
    5MercerCommodore Perry SD**
    5MercerFarrell Area SD3437
    5MercerGreenville Area SD2525
    5MercerGrove City Area SD3030
    5MercerHermitage SD3637
    5MercerJamestown Area SD2329
    5MercerKeystone Education Center CS2021
    5MercerLakeview SD4343
    5MercerMercer Area SD**
    5MercerMidwestern IU 41313
    5MercerReynolds SD**
    5MercerSharon City SD5758
    5MercerSharpsville Area SD**
    5MercerWest Middlesex Area SD1515
    5VenangoCranberry Area SD1212
    5VenangoFranklin Area SD1212
    5VenangoOil City Area SD9698
    5VenangoTitusville Area SD7375
    5VenangoValley Grove SD4040
    5WarrenTidioute Community CS1111
    5WarrenWarren County SD8991
    5Region 5 Shelters450450
    5Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    5Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 53,2183,331
    6ArmstrongApollo-Ridge SD1414
    6ArmstrongArmstrong SD119127
    6ArmstrongFreeport Area SD*11
    6ArmstrongLeechburg Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLenape Tech1616
    6BlairAltoona Area SD209220
    6BlairAppalachia IU 8**
    6BlairBellwood-Antis SD2222
    6BlairCentral PA Digital Learning Foundation CS2022
    6BlairClaysburg-Kimmel SD1718
    6BlairHollidaysburg Area SD3639
    6BlairSpring Cove SD5960
    6BlairTyrone Area SD4343
    6BlairWilliamsburg Community SD**
    6CambriaBlacklick Valley SD4445
    6CambriaCambria Heights SD**
    6CambriaCentral Cambria SD3940
    6CambriaConemaugh Valley SD1617
    6CambriaFerndale Area SD2020
    6CambriaForest Hills SD**
    6CambriaGreater Johnstown SD8283
    6CambriaNorthern Cambria SD1822
    6CambriaPenn Cambria SD2424
    6CambriaPortage Area SD3939
    6CambriaRichland SD1616
    6CambriaWestmont Hilltop SD2323
    6CameronCameron County SD1414
    6CentreBald Eagle Area SD3939
    6CentreBellefonte Area SD2528
    6CentreCentre Learning Community CS**
    6CentreNittany Valley CS**
    6CentrePenns Valley Area SD1819
    6CentreState College Area SD141146
    6CentreYoung Scholars of Central PA CS1111
    6ClearfieldCentral IU 10**
    6ClearfieldClearfield Area SD3031
    6ClearfieldCurwensville Area SD1723
    6ClearfieldDubois Area SD8787
    6ClearfieldGlendale SD**
    6ClearfieldHarmony Area SD*14
    6ClearfieldMoshannon Valley SD2424
    6ClearfieldPhilipsburg-Osceola Area SD2324
    6ClearfieldWest Branch Area SD**
    6ClintonKeystone Central SD6869
    6ClintonSugar Valley Rural CS**
    6ElkJohnsonburg Area SD**
    6ElkRidgway Area SD6970
    6ElkSaint Marys Area SD4042
    6IndianaARIN IU 281616
    6IndianaHomer-Center SD1618
    6IndianaIndiana Area SD2021
    6IndianaMarion Center Area SD1414
    6IndianaPenns Manor Area SD1919
    6IndianaPurchase Line SD**
    6IndianaRiver Valley SD2323
    6IndianaUnited SD1515
    6JeffersonBrockway Area SD**
    6JeffersonBrookville Area SD3234
    6JeffersonJefferson County-DuBois AVTS**
    6JeffersonPunxsutawney Area SD4040
    6PotterAustin Area SD**
    6PotterCoudersport Area SD3031
    6PotterGaleton Area SD**
    6PotterNorthern Potter SD**
    6PotterOswayo Valley SD**
    6Region 6 Shelters126126
    6Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    6Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten187187
    Region 62,1252,202
    7BradfordAthens Area SD1819
    7BradfordCanton Area SD3030
    7BradfordNortheast Bradford SD1313
    7BradfordSayre Area SD**
    7BradfordTowanda Area SD2929
    7BradfordTroy Area SD7680
    7BradfordWyalusing Area SD3637
    7CarbonCarbon Career & Technical Institute**
    7CarbonJim Thorpe Area SD1313
    7CarbonLehighton Area SD**
    7CarbonPalmerton Area SD1212
    7CarbonPanther Valley SD1520
    7CarbonWeatherly Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBenton Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBerwick Area SD5757
    7ColumbiaBloomsburg Area SD1921
    7ColumbiaCentral Columbia SD1313
    7ColumbiaColumbia-Montour AVTS1515
    7ColumbiaMillville Area SD1313
    7ColumbiaSouthern Columbia Area SD**
    7LackawannaAbington Heights SD1113
    7LackawannaCarbondale Area SD1717
    7LackawannaDunmore SD**
    7LackawannaFell CS**
    7LackawannaHoward Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS**
    7LackawannaLakeland SD**
    7LackawannaMid Valley SD3232
    7LackawannaNorth Pocono SD1313
    7LackawannaNortheastern Educational IU 19**
    7LackawannaOld Forge SD2121
    7LackawannaRiverside SD1515
    7LackawannaScranton SD245248
    7LackawannaValley View SD1214
    7LuzerneBear Creek Community CS**
    7LuzerneCrestwood SD**
    7LuzerneDallas SD1616
    7LuzerneGreater Nanticoke Area SD3134
    7LuzerneHanover Area SD4647
    7LuzerneHazleton Area SD208210
    7LuzerneLake-Lehman SD1213
     LuzerneLuzerne IU 18**
    7LuzerneNorthwest Area SD1717
    7LuzernePittston Area SD1213
    7LuzerneWest Side CTC**
    7LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area SD400407
    7LuzerneWyoming Area SD*12
    7LuzerneWyoming Valley West SD1315
    7LycomingBLaST IU 17**
    7LycomingEast Lycoming SD**
    7LycomingJersey Shore Area SD1719
    7LycomingLoyalsock Township SD1719
    7LycomingMontgomery Area SD**
    7LycomingMontoursville Area SD1212
    7LycomingMuncy SD**
    7LycomingSouth Williamsport Area SD1720
    7LycomingWilliamsport Area SD225241
    7MonroeEast Stroudsburg Area SD102104
    7MonroeEvergreen Community CS**
    7MonroePleasant Valley SD4446
    7MonroePocono Mountain SD119125
    7MonroeStroudsburg Area SD103104
    7MontourDanville Area SD2627
    7NorthumberlandLine Mountain SD1818
    7NorthumberlandMilton Area SD3232
    7NorthumberlandMount Carmel Area SD1111
    7NorthumberlandShamokin Area SD4043
    7NorthumberlandShikellamy SD114116
    7NorthumberlandWarrior Run SD1616
    7PikeDelaware Valley SD4951
    7PikeWallenpaupack Area SD3134
    7SnyderMidd-West SD1314
    7SnyderSelinsgrove Area SD2728
    7SullivanSullivan County SD**
    7SusquehannaBlue Ridge SD**
    7SusquehannaElk Lake SD1517
    7SusquehannaForest City Regional SD**
    7SusquehannaMontrose Area SD**
    7SusquehannaMountain View SD1818
    7SusquehannaSusquehanna Community SD1212
    7TiogaNorthern Tioga SD**
    7TiogaSouthern Tioga SD1415
    7TiogaWellsboro Area SD2323
    7UnionCentral Susquehanna IU 16**
    7UnionLewisburg Area SD1717
    7UnionMifflinburg Area SD**
    7WayneWayne Highlands SD1414
    7WayneWestern Wayne SD5858
    7WyomingLackawanna Trail SD**
    7WyomingTunkhannock Area SD**
    7Region 7 Shelters668671
    7Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    7Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten127127
    Region 73,6003,701
    8BucksBensalem Township SD125135
    8BucksBristol Borough SD3739
    8BucksBristol Township SD158169
    8BucksBucks County IU 22**
    8BucksBucks County Montessori CS**
    8BucksBucks County Technical High School1516
    8BucksCentennial SD143149
    8BucksCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury**
    8BucksCentral Bucks SD121126
    8BucksCouncil Rock SD115115
    8BucksMorrisville Borough SD5253
    8BucksNeshaminy SD5461
    8BucksNew Hope-Solebury SD1212
    8BucksPalisades SD1313
    8BucksPennridge SD8790
    8BucksPennsbury SD8384
    8BucksQuakertown Community SD6366
    8BucksSchool Lane CS**
    8DelawareChester Charter Scholars Academy CS**
    8DelawareChester Community CS548568
    8DelawareChester-Upland SD5361
    8DelawareChichester SD9296
    8DelawareDelaware County IU 25**
    8DelawareGarnet Valley SD**
    8DelawareHaverford Township SD2323
    8DelawareInterboro SD5151
    8DelawareMarple Newtown SD**
    8DelawarePenn-Delco SD2527
    8DelawareRadnor Township SD1919
    8DelawareRidley SD6363
    8DelawareRose Tree Media SD3541
    8DelawareSoutheast Delco SD2424
    8DelawareSpringfield SD1414
    8DelawareUpper Darby SD492505
    8DelawareVision Academy CS**
    8DelawareWallingford-Swarthmore SD1515
    8DelawareWilliam Penn SD129132
    8LehighAllentown City SD591604
    8LehighArts Academy CS**
    8LehighArts Academy Elementary CS1314
    8LehighCarbon-Lehigh IU 21**
    8LehighCatasauqua Area SD3642
    8LehighCircle of Seasons CS**
    8LehighEast Penn SD5657
    8LehighExecutive Education Academy CS**
    8LehighInnovative Arts Academy CS**
    8LehighLincoln Leadership Academy CS**
    8LehighNorthern Lehigh SD3033
    8LehighNorthwestern Lehigh SD1717
    8LehighParkland SD8991
    8LehighRoberto Clemente CS**
    8LehighSalisbury Township SD2223
    8LehighSeven Generations CS**
    8LehighSouthern Lehigh SD1112
    8LehighWhitehall-Coplay SD2325
    8MontgomeryAbington SD8282
    8MontgomeryAgora Cyber CS193210
    8MontgomeryCheltenham SD6869
    8MontgomeryColonial SD4849
    8MontgomeryHatboro-Horsham SD4949
    8MontgomeryJenkintown SD**
    8MontgomeryLower Merion SD3838
    8MontgomeryLower Moreland Township SD3031
    8MontgomeryMethacton SD**
    8MontgomeryMontgomery County IU 23**
    8MontgomeryNorristown Area SD156163
    8MontgomeryNorth Penn SD121121
    8MontgomeryPennsylvania Virtual CS1616
    8MontgomeryPerkiomen Valley SD4646
    8MontgomeryPottsgrove SD8087
    8MontgomeryPottstown SD156168
    8MontgomerySouderton Area SD5860
    8MontgomerySouderton CS Collaborative**
    8MontgomerySpringfield Township SD1515
    8MontgomerySpring-Ford Area SD6871
    8MontgomeryUpper Dublin SD6667
    8MontgomeryUpper Merion Area SD119121
    8MontgomeryUpper Moreland Township SD3434
    8MontgomeryUpper Perkiomen SD4242
    8MontgomeryWissahickon SD3636
    8NorthamptonBangor Area SD2323
    8NorthamptonBethlehem Area SD344354
    8NorthamptonColonial IU 20**
    8NorthamptonEaston Area SD225231
    8NorthamptonEaston Arts Academy Elementary CS**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Academy Regional CS**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Dual Language CS**
    8NorthamptonNazareth Area SD1111
    8NorthamptonNorthampton Area SD4649
    8NorthamptonPen Argyl Area SD1617
    8NorthamptonSaucon Valley SD**
    8NorthamptonWilson Area SD1417
    8Region 8 Shelters9981,013
    8Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention1313
    8 Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 86,8787,109
    Pennsylvania46,71448,293

    ​ 

    For the 2022-23 program year, education and community agencies identified 46,714 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program. 

    Region​CountyWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1Philadelphia10,02910,180
    1Region 1 Totals10,02910,180
    2Berks2,9613,028
    2Chester2,1132,203
    2Dauphin2,3732,499
    2Lancaster2,4262,496
    2Lebanon807842
    2Schuylkill484507
    2Region 2 Totals11,16411,575
    3Adams265274
    3Cumberland678717
    3Franklin480497
    3Huntingdon5254
    3Juniata99101
    3Mifflin161164
    3Perry125136
    3York2,0152,098
    3Region 3 Totals3,8754,041
    4Allegheny3,4963,695
    4Beaver906964
    4Bedford137144
    4Fayette235247
    4Fulton3636
    4Greene5154
    4Somerset99100
    4Washington381399
    4Westmoreland484515
    4Region 4 Totals5,8256,154
    5Butler517530
    5Clarion194208
    5Crawford199209
    5Erie1,0501,089
    5Forest5859
    5Lawrence324334
    5McKean196203
    5Mercer347360
    5Venango233237
    5Warren100102
    5Region 5 Totals3,2183,331
    6Armstrong202219
    6Blair467485
    6Cambria360369
    6Cameron1414
    6Centre315325
    6Clearfield248260
    6Clinton8889
    6Elk114117
    6Indiana156159
    6Jefferson111113
    6Potter5052
    6Region 6 Totals2,1252,202
    7Bradford271277
    7Carbon7783
    7Columbia142147
    7Lackawanna542549
    7Luzerne1,1871,210
    7Lycoming304329
    7Monroe411422
    7Montour3637
    7Northumberland232237
    7Pike9398
    7Snyder4042
    7Sullivan**
    7Susquehanna5760
    7Tioga8788
    7Union3535
    7Wayne7778
    7Wyoming**
    7Region 7 Totals3,6003,701
    8Bucks1,2681,320
    8Delaware2,0172,083
    8Lehigh1,0821,113
    8Montgomery1,7611,820
    8Northampton750773
    8Region 8 Totals6,8787,109
    STATE TOTALS46,71448,293

    For the 2021-22 program year, education and community agencies identified 40,003 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1Philadelphia8,3838,507
    1Region 1 Totals8,3838,507
    2Berks2,4882,533
    2Chester1,9351,994
    2Dauphin1,7941,859
    2Lancaster2,2952,362
    2Lebanon663674
    2Schuylkill390413
    2Region 2 Totals9,5659,835
    3Adams219226
    3Cumberland616636
    3Franklin370385
    3Huntingdon4545
    3Juniata5862
    3Mifflin137139
    3Perry114118
    3York1,6531,715
    3Region 3 Totals3,2123,326
    4Allegheny3,1223,297
    4Beaver861896
    4Bedford121124
    4Fayette214223
    4Fulton1921
    4Greene3030
    4Somerset7985
    4Washington328335
    4Westmoreland388406
    4Region 4 Totals5,1625,417
    5Butler506518
    5Clarion138142
    5Crawford200214
    5Erie946960
    5Forest5959
    5Lawrence210214
    5McKean143150
    5Mercer332341
    5Venango201207
    5Warren8485
    5Region 5 Totals2,8192,890
    6Armstrong167173
    6Blair358365
    6Cambria285293
    6Cameron2526
    6Centre230231
    6Clearfield257267
    6Clinton8792
    6Elk98107
    6Indiana136138
    6Jefferson118123
    6Potter4243
    6Region 6 Totals1,8031,858
    7Bradford152159
    7Carbon6067
    7Columbia162165
    7Lackawanna480485
    7Luzerne9871,007
    7Lycoming250261
    7Monroe431446
    7Montour2425
    7Northumberland199207
    7Pike102104
    7Snyder4648
    7Sullivan**
    7Susquehanna6162
    7Tioga3535
    7Union2122
    7Wayne5858
    7Wyoming3336
    7Region 7 Totals3,1043,190
    8Bucks834857
    8Delaware1,8221,859
    8Lehigh1,0551,077
    8Montgomery1,6171,663
    8Northampton627647
    8Region 8 Totals5,9556,103
    STATE TOTALS40,00341,126

    For the 2021-22 program year, education and community agencies identified 40,003 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyLEA/Reporting EntityWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1PhiladelphiaAd Prima CS**
    1PhiladelphiaAlliance for Progress CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaAntonia Pantoja Community CS**
    1PhiladelphiaASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS4043
    1PhiladelphiaBelmont CS108112
    1PhiladelphiaBoys Latin of Philadelphia CS**
    1PhiladelphiaChristopher Columbus CS**
    1PhiladelphiaCommunity Academy of Philadelphia CS3131
    1PhiladelphiaDeep Roots CS**
    1PhiladelphiaDiscovery CS**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Academy CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Cyber CS8796
    1PhiladelphiaEugenio Maria De Hostos CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFirst Philadelphia Preparatory CS1112
    1PhiladelphiaFolk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne Charter Elementary School**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaFrederick Douglass Mastery CS2525
    1PhiladelphiaFreire CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey**
    1PhiladelphiaGreen Woods CS**
    1PhiladelphiaHarambee Institute of Science and Technology CS**
    1PhiladelphiaImhotep Institute CHS1616
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS West**
    1PhiladelphiaInquiry CS**
    1PhiladelphiaJohn B Stetson CS9496
    1PhiladelphiaKeystone Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP DuBois CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP North Philadelphia CS2020
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP Philadelphia CS1717
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP West Philadelphia CS1414
    1PhiladelphiaLaboratory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaLindley Academy CS at Birney5863
    1PhiladelphiaMariana Bracetti Academy CS9292
    1PhiladelphiaMaritime Academy CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaMAST Community CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS II2222
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS III**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CHS-Lenfest Campus1819
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS John Wister Elementary4242
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Cleveland Elementary2426
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Clymer Elementary4446
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Gratz Campus7173
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Hardy Williams**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Harrity Campus3030
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Mann Campus1212
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Pickett Campus3333
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Shoemaker Campus2323
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Smedley Campus2627
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Thomas Campus3434
    1PhiladelphiaMastery Prep Elementary CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMath Civics and Sciences CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMemphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones**
    1PhiladelphiaMulticultural Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaNew Foundations CS1616
    1PhiladelphiaNorthwood Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaOlney Charter High School8081
    1PhiladelphiaPan American Academy CS4445
    1PhiladelphiaPeople for People CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City SD4,5184,598
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Electrical & Tech CHS2525
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Hebrew Public CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Montessori CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaPreparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers**
    1PhiladelphiaRichard Allen Preparatory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaRussell Byers CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSankofa Freedom Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSouthwest Leadership Academy CS1515
    1PhiladelphiaTacony Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaTECH Freire CS1414
    1PhiladelphiaThe Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds2828
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Alcorn CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Audenried CS1919
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Bluford CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Creighton CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Daroff CS1415
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Vare CS**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Oak Lane CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaWest Phila. Achievement CES**
    1PhiladelphiaWissahickon CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYouth Build Phila CS1616
    1Region 1 Shelters2,2462,249
    1Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention5858
    1 Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 18,3838,507
    2BerksAntietam SD2325
    2BerksBerks County IU 144141
    2BerksBoyertown Area SD6466
    2BerksBrandywine Heights Area SD2829
    2BerksConrad Weiser Area SD1820
    2BerksDaniel Boone Area SD5256
    2BerksExeter Township SD9393
    2BerksFleetwood Area SD3535
    2BerksGovernor Mifflin SD102104
    2BerksHamburg Area SD2020
    2BerksKutztown Area SD2324
    2BerksMuhlenberg SD6367
    2BerksOley Valley SD1515
    2BerksReading SD887903
    2BerksSchuylkill Valley SD1516
    2BerksTulpehocken Area SD2323
    2BerksTwin Valley SD5555
    2BerksWilson SD7779
    2BerksWyomissing Area SD2121
    2Chester21st Century Cyber CS2122
    2ChesterAchievement House CS3738
    2ChesterAvon Grove CS1515
    2ChesterAvon Grove SD202216
    2ChesterChester Co Family Academy CS**
    2ChesterChester County IU 24**
    2ChesterCoatesville Area SD241247
    2ChesterCollegium CS9497
    2ChesterDowningtown Area SD148152
    2ChesterGreat Valley SD2627
    2ChesterInsight PA Cyber CS198213
    2ChesterKennett Consolidated SD231236
    2ChesterOctorara Area SD2223
    2ChesterOwen J Roberts SD3535
    2ChesterOxford Area SD107112
    2ChesterPennsylvania Leadership CS128129
    2ChesterPhoenixville Area SD7272
    2ChesterRenaissance Academy CS1415
    2ChesterTredyffrin-Easttown SD4141
    2ChesterUnionville-Chadds Ford SD2626
    2ChesterWest Chester Area SD109110
    2DauphinCapital Area School for the Arts CS**
    2DauphinCentral Dauphin SD201205
    2DauphinCommonwealth Charter Academy CS238253
    2DauphinDauphin County Technical School3838
    2DauphinDerry Township SD3335
    2DauphinHalifax Area SD1520
    2DauphinHarrisburg City SD442459
    2DauphinInfinity CS**
    2DauphinLower Dauphin SD6467
    2DauphinMiddletown Area SD4444
    2DauphinMillersburg Area SD**
    2DauphinPennsylvania STEAM Academy CS**
    2DauphinPremier Arts and Science CS**
    2DauphinReach Cyber CS215222
    2DauphinSteelton-Highspire SD102107
    2DauphinSusquehanna Township SD5353
    2DauphinSylvan Heights Science CS**
    2DauphinUpper Dauphin Area SD2630
    2LancasterCocalico SD5959
    2LancasterColumbia Borough SD111120
    2LancasterConestoga Valley SD151159
    2LancasterDonegal SD7676
    2LancasterEastern Lancaster County SD8183
    2LancasterElizabethtown Area SD5757
    2LancasterEphrata Area SD6873
    2LancasterHempfield SD126130
    2LancasterLa Academia Partnership CS**
    2LancasterLampeter-Strasburg SD6262
    2LancasterLancaster SD735760
    2LancasterLancaster-Lebanon IU 137878
    2LancasterManheim Central SD6062
    2LancasterManheim Township SD124128
    2LancasterPenn Manor SD126127
    2LancasterPequea Valley SD7575
    2LancasterSolanco SD8082
    2LancasterWarwick SD5457
    2LebanonAnnville-Cleona SD2323
    2LebanonCornwall-Lebanon SD2727
    2LebanonEastern Lebanon County SD5556
    2LebanonLebanon SD440448
    2LebanonNorthern Lebanon SD5455
    2LebanonPalmyra Area SD6162
    2SchuylkillBlue Mountain SD1616
    2SchuylkillGillingham CS1111
    2SchuylkillMahanoy Area SD4445
    2SchuylkillMinersville Area SD**
    2SchuylkillNorth Schuylkill SD7679
    2SchuylkillPine Grove Area SD2929
    2SchuylkillPottsville Area SD3952
    2SchuylkillSaint Clair Area SD1212
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill Haven Area SD1212
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill IU 29**
    2SchuylkillShenandoah Valley SD4647
    2SchuylkillTamaqua Area SD**
    2SchuylkillTri-Valley SD**
    2SchuylkillWilliams Valley SD1316
    2Region 2 Shelters1,4671,479
    2Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention1212
    2Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten4444
    Region 29,5659,835
    3AdamsBermudian Springs SD1515
    3AdamsConewago Valley SD6164
    3AdamsFairfield Area SD1314
    3AdamsGettysburg Area SD6971
    3AdamsGettysburg Montessori CS**
    3AdamsLincoln IU 12**
    3AdamsLittlestown Area SD1414
    3AdamsUpper Adams SD1415
    3AdamsVida CS**
    3CumberlandBig Spring SD3639
    3CumberlandCamp Hill SD**
    3CumberlandCapital Area IU 15**
    3CumberlandCarlisle Area SD127130
    3CumberlandCumberland Valley SD138141
    3CumberlandEast Pennsboro Area SD4040
    3CumberlandMechanicsburg Area SD5050
    3CumberlandShippensburg Area SD121130
    3CumberlandSouth Middleton SD5758
    3FranklinChambersburg Area SD183193
    3FranklinFannett-Metal SD2222
    3FranklinGreencastle-Antrim SD3434
    3FranklinTuscarora SD6162
    3FranklinWaynesboro Area SD4953
    3HuntingdonHuntingdon Area SD1717
    3HuntingdonJuniata Valley SD**
    3HuntingdonMount Union Area SD**
    3HuntingdonNew Day CS1919
    3HuntingdonSouthern Huntingdon County SD**
    3HuntingdonStone Valley Community CS**
    3JuniataJuniata County SD5862
    3MifflinMifflin County SD104106
    3MifflinTuscarora IU 113333
    3PerryGreenwood SD**
    3PerryNewport SD1818
    3PerrySusquenita SD2226
    3PerryWest Perry SD7171
    3YorkCentral York SD8291
    3YorkCrispus Attucks CS**
    3YorkDallastown Area SD3842
    3YorkDover Area SD6364
    3YorkEastern York SD2830
    3YorkHanover Public SD4245
    3YorkLincoln CS4647
    3YorkNortheastern York SD5256
    3YorkNorthern York County SD2628
    3YorkRed Lion Area SD101103
    3YorkSouth Eastern SD5153
    3YorkSouth Western SD6263
    3YorkSouthern York County SD3035
    3YorkSpring Grove Area SD5760
    3YorkWest Shore SD7076
    3YorkWest York Area SD4949
    3YorkYork Academy Regional CS3033
    3YorkYork City SD559569
    3YorkYork Co School of Technology2121
    3YorkYork Suburban SD6365
    3Region 3 Shelters258261
    3Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    3 Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 33,2123,326
    4AlleghenyAllegheny IU 38888
    4AlleghenyAllegheny Valley SD*11
    4AlleghenyAvonworth SD**
    4AlleghenyBaldwin-Whitehall SD2122
    4AlleghenyBethel Park SD**
    4AlleghenyBrentwood Borough SD**
    4AlleghenyCarlynton SD3638
    4AlleghenyCatalyst Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyChartiers Valley SD2729
    4AlleghenyCity CHS1111
    4AlleghenyClairton City SD3232
    4AlleghenyCornell SD**
    4AlleghenyDeer Lakes SD**
    4AlleghenyDuquesne City SD2728
    4AlleghenyEast Allegheny SD3437
    4AlleghenyElizabeth Forward SD1515
    4AlleghenyEnvironmental CS at Frick Park1111
    4AlleghenyFox Chapel Area SD**
    4AlleghenyGateway SD5557
    4AlleghenyHampton Township SD**
    4AlleghenyHighlands SD6671
    4AlleghenyKeystone Oaks SD**
    4AlleghenyLife Male STEAM Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyManchester Academic CS**
    4AlleghenyMcKeesport Area SD131137
    4AlleghenyMontour SD1414
    4AlleghenyMoon Area SD2525
    4AlleghenyMt Lebanon SD**
    4AlleghenyNorth Allegheny SD3232
    4AlleghenyNorth Hills SD3333
    4AlleghenyNorthgate SD3131
    4AlleghenyPassport Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills SD3439
    4AlleghenyPennsylvania Distance Learning CS4347
    4AlleghenyPine-Richland SD2323
    4AlleghenyPittsburgh SD662772
    4AlleghenyPlum Borough SD1819
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Braddock Hills**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-East**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Hazelwood**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Homestead2527
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-McKeesport*12
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Montour1112
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Northside**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Pitcairn**
    4AlleghenyProvident CS**
    4AlleghenyQuaker Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyRiverview SD**
    4AlleghenyShaler Area SD8992
    4AlleghenySouth Allegheny SD5961
    4AlleghenySouth Fayette Township SD1414
    4AlleghenySouth Park SD**
    4AlleghenySpectrum CS**
    4AlleghenySteel Valley SD3131
    4AlleghenySto-Rox SD6365
    4AlleghenyThe New Academy CS*11
    4AlleghenyUpper Saint Clair SD**
    4AlleghenyUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS**
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways 6-12 CS**
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways K-5 College CS1818
    4AlleghenyWest Allegheny SD1212
    4AlleghenyWest Jefferson Hills SD1516
    4AlleghenyWest Mifflin Area SD2222
    4AlleghenyWestinghouse Arts Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough SD2021
    4AlleghenyWoodland Hills SD135141
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS**
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS**
    4BeaverAliquippa SD2224
    4BeaverAmbridge Area SD9297
    4BeaverBaden Academy CS**
    4BeaverBeaver Area SD**
    4BeaverBig Beaver Falls Area SD**
    4BeaverBeaver Valley IU 276566
    4BeaverBlackhawk SD**
    4BeaverCentral Valley SD2424
    4BeaverFreedom Area SD2525
    4BeaverHopewell Area SD**
    4BeaverLincoln Park Performing Arts CS**
    4BeaverMidland Borough SD**
    4BeaverNew Brighton Area SD5354
    4BeaverPennsylvania Cyber CS337363
    4BeaverRiverside Beaver County SD1313
    4BeaverRochester Area SD1919
    4BeaverSouth Side Area SD1212
    4BeaverWestern Beaver County SD**
    4BedfordBedford Area SD7780
    4BedfordChestnut Ridge SD1414
    4BedfordEverett Area SD1717
    4BedfordHOPE for Hyndman CS**
    4BedfordNorthern Bedford County SD**
    4BedfordTussey Mountain SD**
    4FayetteAlbert Gallatin Area SD2626
    4FayetteBrownsville Area SD**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area CTC**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area SD98103
    4FayetteFrazier SD2222
    4FayetteLaurel Highlands SD1618
    4FayetteUniontown Area SD2324
    4FultonCentral Fulton SD**
    4FultonForbes Road SD*11
    4FultonSouthern Fulton SD**
    4GreeneCarmichaels Area SD**
    4GreeneCentral Greene SD1111
    4GreeneJefferson-Morgan SD**
    4GreeneSoutheastern Greene SD**
    4GreeneWest Greene SD**
    4SomersetBerlin Brothersvalley SD*13
    4SomersetConemaugh Township Area SD**
    4SomersetMeyersdale Area SD**
    4SomersetNorth Star SD**
    4SomersetRockwood Area SD**
    4SomersetSalisbury-Elk Lick SD**
    4SomersetShade-Central City SD**
    4SomersetShanksville-Stonycreek SD**
    4SomersetSomerset Area SD1920
    4SomersetTurkeyfoot Valley Area SD1111
    4SomersetWindber Area SD**
    4WashingtonAvella Area SD**
    4WashingtonBentworth SD3232
    4WashingtonBethlehem-Center SD**
    4WashingtonBurgettstown Area SD1316
    4WashingtonCalifornia Area SD**
    4WashingtonCanon-McMillan SD3535
    4WashingtonCharleroi SD2324
    4WashingtonChartiers-Houston SD**
    4WashingtonFort Cherry SD1414
    4WashingtonIntermediate Unit 1**
    4WashingtonMcGuffey SD2426
    4WashingtonPeters Township SD**
    4WashingtonRinggold SD2626
    4WashingtonTrinity Area SD5050
    4WashingtonWashington SD7071
    4WestmorelandBelle Vernon Area SD**
    4WestmorelandBurrell SD**
    4WestmorelandDerry Area SD1516
    4WestmorelandDr Robert Ketterer CS Inc**
    4WestmorelandFranklin Regional SD**
    4WestmorelandGreater Latrobe SD**
    4WestmorelandGreensburg Salem SD5354
    4WestmorelandHempfield Area SD3436
    4WestmorelandJeannette City SD**
    4WestmorelandKiski Area SD1617
    4WestmorelandLigonier Valley SD1112
    4WestmorelandMonessen City SD1314
    4WestmorelandMount Pleasant Area SD2727
    4WestmorelandNew Kensington-Arnold SD1717
    4WestmorelandNorwin SD1515
    4WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SD**
    4WestmorelandSouthmoreland SD**
    4WestmorelandWestmoreland IU 7**
    4WestmorelandYough SD5555
    4Region 4 Shelters1,2401,247
    4Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    4 Region 4 Non-LEA Early Prekindergarten**
    Region 45,1625,417
    5ButlerButler Area SD194200
    5ButlerKarns City Area SD2021
    5ButlerMars Area SD**
    5ButlerMoniteau SD3235
    5ButlerSeneca Valley SD9393
    5ButlerSlippery Rock Area SD1819
    5ButlerSouth Butler County SD5858
    5ClarionAllegheny-Clarion Valley SD2223
    5ClarionClarion Area SD1618
    5ClarionClarion-Limestone Area SD2222
    5ClarionKeystone SD1313
    5ClarionNorth Clarion County SD**
    5ClarionRedbank Valley SD2626
    5ClarionRiverview IU 6**
    5ClarionUnion SD**
    5CrawfordConneaut SD8283
    5CrawfordCrawford Central SD3541
    5CrawfordPenncrest SD6572
    5ErieCorry Area SD4849
    5ErieErie City SD240247
    5ErieErie Rise Leadership Academy CS3738
    5ErieFairview SD1313
    5ErieFort LeBoeuf SD2121
    5ErieGeneral McLane SD**
    5ErieGirard SD3033
    5ErieHarbor Creek SD**
    5ErieIroquois SD2929
    5ErieMillcreek Township SD4041
    5ErieMontessori Regional CS**
    5ErieNorth East SD3131
    5ErieNorthwest Tri-County IU 51616
    5ErieNorthwestern SD5757
    5EriePerseus House CS of Excellence3535
    5ErieRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS2222
    5ErieUnion City Area SD3939
    5ErieWattsburg Area SD1314
    5ForestForest Area SD5959
    5LawrenceEllwood City Area SD2020
    5LawrenceLaurel SD**
    5LawrenceLawrence County Community Action**
    5LawrenceLawrence County CTC**
    5LawrenceMohawk Area SD1717
    5LawrenceNeshannock Township SD**
    5LawrenceNew Castle Area SD6465
    5LawrenceShenango Area SD**
    5LawrenceUnion Area SD**
    5LawrenceWilmington Area SD**
    5McKeanBradford Area SD4347
    5McKeanKane Area SD3132
    5McKeanOtto-Eldred SD2123
    5McKeanPort Allegany SD2020
    5McKeanSeneca Highlands IU 9**
    5McKeanSmethport Area SD**
    5MercerCommodore Perry SD1516
    5MercerFarrell Area SD5454
    5MercerGreenville Area SD1314
    5MercerGrove City Area SD2020
    5MercerHermitage SD3737
    5MercerJamestown Area SD2626
    5MercerKeystone Education Center CS1415
    5MercerLakeview SD2020
    5MercerMercer Area SD1515
    5MercerMidwestern IU 41111
    5MercerReynolds SD**
    5MercerSharon City SD5661
    5MercerSharpsville Area SD1111
    5MercerWest Middlesex Area SD**
    5VenangoCranberry Area SD1717
    5VenangoFranklin Area SD3033
    5VenangoOil City Area SD5556
    5VenangoTitusville Area SD6162
    5VenangoValley Grove SD3839
    5WarrenTidioute Community CS1616
    5WarrenWarren County SD6869
    5Region 5 Shelters507511
    5Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    5Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 52,8192,890
    6ArmstrongApollo-Ridge SD1114
    6ArmstrongArmstrong SD105107
    6ArmstrongFreeport Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLeechburg Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLenape Tech**
    6BlairAltoona Area SD165169
    6BlairAppalachia IU 8**
    6BlairBellwood-Antis SD1616
    6BlairCentral PA Digital Learning Foundation CS**
    6BlairClaysburg-Kimmel SD4242
    6BlairHollidaysburg Area SD3838
    6BlairSpring Cove SD4242
    6BlairTyrone Area SD1719
    6BlairWilliamsburg Community SD**
    6CambriaBlacklick Valley SD1919
    6CambriaCambria Heights SD**
    6CambriaCentral Cambria SD2021
    6CambriaConemaugh Valley SD**
    6CambriaFerndale Area SD2121
    6CambriaForest Hills SD1313
    6CambriaGreater Johnstown SD7071
    6CambriaNorthern Cambria SD2225
    6CambriaPenn Cambria SD3334
    6CambriaPortage Area SD2525
    6CambriaRichland SD2323
    6CambriaWestmont Hilltop SD**
    6CameronCameron County SD2526
    6CentreBald Eagle Area SD3434
    6CentreBellefonte Area SD2020
    6CentreCentre Learning Community CS**
    6CentreNittany Valley CS**
    6CentrePenns Valley Area SD1919
    6CentreState College Area SD5556
    6CentreYoung Scholars of Central PA CS1717
    6ClearfieldCentral IU 10**
    6ClearfieldClearfield Area SD2526
    6ClearfieldCurwensville Area SD2323
    6ClearfieldDubois Area SD97102
    6ClearfieldGlendale SD**
    6ClearfieldHarmony Area SD**
    6ClearfieldMoshannon Valley SD**
    6ClearfieldPhilipsburg-Osceola Area SD1921
    6ClearfieldWest Branch Area SD**
    6ClintonKeystone Central SD6873
    6ClintonSugar Valley Rural CS**
    6ElkJohnsonburg Area SD*14
    6ElkRidgway Area SD5457
    6ElkSaint Marys Area SD3536
    6IndianaARIN IU 28**
    6IndianaHomer-Center SD2426
    6IndianaIndiana Area SD1717
    6IndianaMarion Center Area SD1111
    6IndianaPenns Manor Area SD1616
    6IndianaPurchase Line SD1313
    6IndianaRiver Valley SD1818
    6IndianaUnited SD**
    6JeffersonBrockway Area SD**
    6JeffersonBrookville Area SD3639
    6JeffersonJefferson County-DuBois AVTS**
    6JeffersonPunxsutawney Area SD4749
    6PotterAustin Area SD**
    6PotterCoudersport Area SD1919
    6PotterGaleton Area SD**
    6PotterNorthern Potter SD**
    6PotterOswayo Valley SD1112
    6Region 6 Shelters102103
    6Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    6Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten185185
    Region 61,8031,858
    7BradfordAthens Area SD1919
    7BradfordCanton Area SD2326
    7BradfordNortheast Bradford SD**
    7BradfordSayre Area SD**
    7BradfordTowanda Area SD2424
    7BradfordTroy Area SD4242
    7BradfordWyalusing Area SD1923
    7CarbonCarbon Career & Technical Institute**
    7CarbonJim Thorpe Area SD**
    7CarbonLehighton Area SD**
    7CarbonPalmerton Area SD**
    7CarbonPanther Valley SD1520
    7CarbonWeatherly Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBenton Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBerwick Area SD3234
    7ColumbiaBloomsburg Area SD2727
    7ColumbiaCentral Columbia SD1212
    7ColumbiaColumbia-Montour AVTS2323
    7ColumbiaMillville Area SD2323
    7ColumbiaSouthern Columbia Area SD**
    7ColumbiaSUSQ-Cyber CS**
    7LackawannaAbington Heights SD**
    7LackawannaCarbondale Area SD2424
    7LackawannaDunmore SD**
    7LackawannaFell CS**
    7LackawannaHoward Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS**
    7LackawannaLakeland SD**
    7LackawannaMid Valley SD2930
    7LackawannaNorth Pocono SD**
    7LackawannaNortheastern Educational IU 19**
    7LackawannaOld Forge SD2222
    7LackawannaRiverside SD1919
    7LackawannaScranton SD185188
    7LackawannaValley View SD**
    7LuzerneBear Creek Community CS**
    7LuzerneCrestwood SD**
    7LuzerneDallas SD**
    7LuzerneGreater Nanticoke Area SD3131
    7LuzerneHanover Area SD3846
    7LuzerneHazleton Area SD99101
    7LuzerneLake-Lehman SD**
     LuzerneLuzerne IU 18**
    7LuzerneNorthwest Area SD1313
    7LuzernePittston Area SD2828
    7LuzerneWest Side CTC**
    7LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area SD280285
    7LuzerneWyoming Area SD**
    7LuzerneWyoming Valley West SD2123
    7LycomingBLaST IU 17**
    7LycomingEast Lycoming SD**
    7LycomingJersey Shore Area SD1313
    7LycomingLoyalsock Township SD1415
    7LycomingMontgomery Area SD**
    7LycomingMontoursville Area SD**
    7LycomingMuncy SD**
    7LycomingSouth Williamsport Area SD**
    7LycomingWilliamsport Area SD185192
    7MonroeEast Stroudsburg Area SD9599
    7MonroeEvergreen Community CS**
    7MonroePleasant Valley SD4447
    7MonroePocono Mountain SD103104
    7MonroeStroudsburg Area SD127132
    7NorthumberlandLine Mountain SD1214
    7NorthumberlandMilton Area SD2829
    7NorthumberlandMount Carmel Area SD2121
    7NorthumberlandShamokin Area SD3437
    7NorthumberlandShikellamy SD9395
    7NorthumberlandWarrior Run SD**
    7MontourDanville Area SD1819
    7PikeDelaware Valley SD5353
    7PikeWallenpaupack Area SD3234
    7SnyderMidd-West SD1919
    7SnyderSelinsgrove Area SD2325
    7SullivanSullivan County SD**
    7SusquehannaBlue Ridge SD1111
    7SusquehannaElk Lake SD1212
    7SusquehannaForest City Regional SD**
    7SusquehannaMontrose Area SD**
    7SusquehannaMountain View SD**
    7SusquehannaSusquehanna Community SD1818
    7TiogaNorthern Tioga SD**
    7TiogaSouthern Tioga SD**
    7TiogaWellsboro Area SD1414
    7UnionCentral Susquehanna IU 16**
    7UnionLewisburg Area SD**
    7UnionMifflinburg Area SD**
    7WayneWayne Highlands SD1111
    7WayneWestern Wayne SD3434
    7WyomingLackawanna Trail SD**
    7WyomingTunkhannock Area SD2325
    7Region 7 Shelters750756
    7Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention1212
    7Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten5252
    Region 73,1043,190
    8BucksBensalem Township SD8284
    8BucksBristol Borough SD2829
    8BucksBristol Township SD131136
    8BucksBucks County IU 221414
    8BucksBucks County Montessori CS**
    8BucksBucks County Technical High School1617
    8BucksCentennial SD3639
    8BucksCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury**
    8BucksCentral Bucks SD7676
    8BucksCouncil Rock SD4848
    8BucksMorrisville Borough SD2830
    8BucksNeshaminy SD4242
    8BucksNew Hope-Solebury SD**
    8BucksPalisades SD1314
    8BucksPennridge SD5257
    8BucksPennsbury SD5858
    8BucksQuakertown Community SD5455
    8BucksSchool Lane CS**
    8DelawareChester Charter Scholars Academy CS2727
    8DelawareChester Community CS475492
    8DelawareChester-Upland SD3238
    8DelawareChichester SD4546
    8DelawareDelaware County IU 252929
    8DelawareGarnet Valley SD1313
    8DelawareHaverford Township SD3232
    8DelawareInterboro SD5353
    8DelawareMarple Newtown SD1111
    8DelawarePenn-Delco SD**
    8DelawareRadnor Township SD2323
    8DelawareRidley SD3030
    8DelawareRose Tree Media SD5253
    8DelawareSoutheast Delco SD2121
    8DelawareSpringfield SD1718
    8DelawareUpper Darby SD411419
    8DelawareVision Academy CS**
    8DelawareWallingford-Swarthmore SD2929
    8DelawareWidener Partnership CS**
    8DelawareWilliam Penn SD98100
    8LehighAllentown City SD532538
    8LehighArts Academy CS**
    8LehighArts Academy Elementary CS1313
    8LehighCarbon-Lehigh IU 21**
    8LehighCatasauqua Area SD2020
    8LehighCircle of Seasons CS**
    8LehighEast Penn SD5861
    8LehighExecutive Education Academy CS**
    8LehighInnovative Arts Academy CS**
    8LehighLincoln Leadership Academy CS**
    8LehighNorthern Lehigh SD2934
    8LehighNorthwestern Lehigh SD**
    8LehighParkland SD5761
    8LehighRoberto Clemente CS**
    8LehighSalisbury Township SD2122
    8LehighSeven Generations CS**
    8LehighSouthern Lehigh SD1415
    8LehighWhitehall-Coplay SD2727
    8MontgomeryAbington SD3236
    8MontgomeryAgora Cyber CS203219
    8MontgomeryCheltenham SD3636
    8MontgomeryColonial SD4242
    8MontgomeryHatboro-Horsham SD4647
    8MontgomeryJenkintown SD**
    8MontgomeryLower Merion SD2222
    8MontgomeryLower Moreland Township SD**
    8MontgomeryMethacton SD1314
    8MontgomeryMontgomery County IU 231919
    8MontgomeryNorristown Area SD158162
    8MontgomeryNorth Penn SD6970
    8MontgomeryPennsylvania Virtual CS3637
    8MontgomeryPerkiomen Valley SD4848
    8MontgomeryPottsgrove SD7578
    8MontgomeryPottstown SD135137
    8MontgomerySouderton Area SD5555
    8MontgomerySouderton CS Collaborative**
    8MontgomerySpringfield Township SD1111
    8MontgomerySpring-Ford Area SD9196
    8MontgomeryUpper Dublin SD9595
    8MontgomeryUpper Merion Area SD162163
    8MontgomeryUpper Moreland Township SD2727
    8MontgomeryUpper Perkiomen SD2829
    8MontgomeryWissahickon SD3232
    8NorthamptonBangor Area SD1819
    8NorthamptonBethlehem Area SD288296
    8NorthamptonColonial IU 20**
    8NorthamptonEaston Area SD157162
    8NorthamptonEaston Arts Academy Elementary CS**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Academy Regional CS1212
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Dual Language CS**
    8NorthamptonNazareth Area SD**
    8NorthamptonNorthampton Area SD4851
    8NorthamptonPen Argyl Area SD1213
    8NorthamptonSaucon Valley SD**
    8NorthamptonWilson Area SD**
    8Region 8 Shelters1,0251,037
    8Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    8 Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 85,9556,103
    Pennsylvania40,00341,126

     

    For the 2020-21 program year, education and community agencies identified 32,666 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyLEA/Reporting EntityWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1PhiladelphiaAd Prima CS**
    1PhiladelphiaAlliance for Progress CS2222
    1PhiladelphiaAntonia Pantoja Community CS**
    1PhiladelphiaASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS**
    1PhiladelphiaBelmont CS9999
    1PhiladelphiaBoys Latin of Philadelphia CS**
    1PhiladelphiaChristopher Columbus CS**
    1PhiladelphiaCommunity Academy of Philadelphia CS3232
    1PhiladelphiaDeep Roots CS**
    1PhiladelphiaDiscovery CS**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Cyber CS4242
    1PhiladelphiaEugenio Maria De Hostos CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFirst Philadelphia Preparatory CS1818
    1PhiladelphiaFolk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne Charter Elementary School**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaFrederick Douglass Mastery CS2626
    1PhiladelphiaFreire CS**
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS Southwest a**
    1PhiladelphiaGreen Woods CS**
    1PhiladelphiaHarambee Institute of Science and Techno**
    1PhiladelphiaImhotep Institute CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS West**
    1PhiladelphiaInquiry CS**
    1PhiladelphiaJohn B Stetson CS6666
    1PhiladelphiaKeystone Academy CS1616
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP DuBois CS**
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP North Philadelphia CS1717
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP Philadelphia CS2121
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP West Philadelphia CS1616
    1PhiladelphiaLaboratory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaLindley Academy CS at Birney4547
    1PhiladelphiaMariana Bracetti Academy CS5656
    1PhiladelphiaMaritime Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMAST Community CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS II1515
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS III**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CHS-Lenfest Campus1515
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS John Wister Elementary4647
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Cleveland Elementary2121
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Clymer Elementary3838
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementa**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Gratz Campus6262
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Hardy Williams1111
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Harrity Campus3535
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Mann Campus1212
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Pickett Campus2222
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Shoemaker Campus**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Smedley Campus2222
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Thomas Campus2525
    1PhiladelphiaMastery Prep Elementary CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMath Civics and Sciences CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMemphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones1111
    1PhiladelphiaMulticultural Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaNew Foundations CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaNorthwood Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaOlney Charter High School2727
    1PhiladelphiaPan American Academy CS2828
    1PhiladelphiaPeople for People CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City SD2,1402,170
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Electrical & Tech CHS1616
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Hebrew Public CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Montessori CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CS1414
    1PhiladelphiaPreparatory CS of Mathematics Science Te**
    1PhiladelphiaRichard Allen Preparatory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaRussell Byers CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSankofa Freedom Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSouthwest Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaTacony Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaTECH Freire CS1515
    1PhiladelphiaThe Philadelphia CS for Arts and Science2424
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Alcorn CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Audenried CS2626
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Bluford CS2121
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Creighton CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Daroff CS1616
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CS1212
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Vare CS**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Oak Lane CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaWest Phila. Achievement CES**
    1PhiladelphiaWissahickon CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYouth Build Phila CS2020
    1 Region 1 Shelters1,7821,792
    1 Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention8888
    Region 1 5,2565,299
    2BerksAntietam SD2323
    2BerksBerks County IU 14106106
    2BerksBoyertown Area SD7272
    2BerksBrandywine Heights Area SD1617
    2BerksConrad Weiser Area SD2426
    2BerksDaniel Boone Area SD1314
    2BerksExeter Township SD9394
    2BerksFleetwood Area SD3333
    2BerksGovernor Mifflin SD9697
    2BerksHamburg Area SD1818
    2BerksKutztown Area SD1717
    2BerksMuhlenberg SD5050
    2BerksOley Valley SD1415
    2BerksReading SD676682
    2BerksSchuylkill Valley SD**
    2BerksTulpehocken Area SD1212
    2BerksTwin Valley SD3535
    2BerksWilson SD6569
    2BerksWyomissing Area SD2525
    2Chester21st Century Cyber CS3941
    2ChesterAchievement House CS1919
    2ChesterAvon Grove CS**
    2ChesterAvon Grove SD174177
    2ChesterChester Co Family Academy CS**
    2ChesterChester County IU 24**
    2ChesterCoatesville Area SD134140
    2ChesterCollegium CS5758
    2ChesterDowningtown Area SD5759
    2ChesterGreat Valley SD2222
    2ChesterInsight PA Cyber CS254258
    2ChesterKennett Consolidated SD230237
    2ChesterOctorara Area SD2629
    2ChesterOwen J Roberts SD4851
    2ChesterOxford Area SD99102
    2ChesterPennsylvania Leadership CS9393
    2ChesterPhoenixville Area SD8585
    2ChesterRenaissance Academy CS1616
    2ChesterTredyffrin-Easttown SD4747
    2ChesterUnionville-Chadds Ford SD1212
    2ChesterWest Chester Area SD146150
    2DauphinCapital Area School for the Arts CS**
    2DauphinCentral Dauphin SD156157
    2DauphinCommonwealth Charter Academy CS151156
    2DauphinDauphin County Technical School2427
    2DauphinDerry Township SD3537
    2DauphinHalifax Area SD*12
    2DauphinHarrisburg City SD353356
    2DauphinInfinity CS**
    2DauphinLower Dauphin SD3030
    2DauphinMiddletown Area SD4747
    2DauphinMillersburg Area SD**
    2DauphinPremier Arts and Science CS**
    2DauphinReach Cyber CS139143
    2DauphinSteelton-Highspire SD8080
    2DauphinSusquehanna Township SD8184
    2DauphinSylvan Heights Science CS**
    2DauphinUpper Dauphin Area SD2626
    2LancasterCocalico SD4547
    2LancasterColumbia Borough SD107110
    2LancasterConestoga Valley SD132136
    2LancasterDonegal SD5960
    2LancasterEastern Lancaster County SD6567
    2LancasterElizabethtown Area SD5757
    2LancasterEphrata Area SD8686
    2LancasterHempfield SD9495
    2LancasterLa Academia Partnership CS**
    2LancasterLampeter-Strasburg SD3232
    2LancasterLancaster SD795801
    2LancasterLancaster-Lebanon IU 139090
    2LancasterManheim Central SD4647
    2LancasterManheim Township SD116123
    2LancasterPenn Manor SD104106
    2LancasterPequea Valley SD6869
    2LancasterSolanco SD9596
    2LancasterWarwick SD6769
    2LebanonAnnville-Cleona SD3032
    2LebanonCornwall-Lebanon SD2327
    2LebanonEastern Lebanon County SD5557
    2LebanonLebanon SD423427
    2LebanonNorthern Lebanon SD3438
    2LebanonPalmyra Area SD4245
    2SchuylkillBlue Mountain SD1212
    2SchuylkillGillingham Charter School*11
    2SchuylkillMahanoy Area SD3535
    2SchuylkillMinersville Area SD**
    2SchuylkillNorth Schuylkill SD4648
    2SchuylkillPine Grove Area SD2427
    2SchuylkillPottsville Area SD6263
    2SchuylkillSaint Clair Area SD1515
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill Haven Area SD1313
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill IU 29**
    2SchuylkillShenandoah Valley SD2123
    2SchuylkillTamaqua Area SD1819
    2SchuylkillTri-Valley SD**
    2SchuylkillWilliams Valley SD1415
    2 Region 2 Shelters803808
    2 Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    2 Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten1818
    Region 2 7,9078,057
    3AdamsBermudian Springs SD1111
    3AdamsConewago Valley SD5254
    3AdamsFairfield Area SD1111
    3AdamsGettysburg Area SD6061
    3AdamsGettysburg Montessori CS**
    3AdamsLincoln IU 12**
    3AdamsLittlestown Area SD1620
    3AdamsUpper Adams SD1515
    3AdamsVida CS**
    3CumberlandBig Spring SD3840
    3CumberlandCamp Hill SD**
    3CumberlandCapital Area IU 15**
    3CumberlandCarlisle Area SD7475
    3CumberlandCumberland Valley SD122127
    3CumberlandEast Pennsboro Area SD5557
    3CumberlandMechanicsburg Area SD3032
    3CumberlandShippensburg Area SD118123
    3CumberlandSouth Middleton SD2020
    3FranklinChambersburg Area SD7884
    3FranklinFannett-Metal SD1920
    3FranklinGreencastle-Antrim SD2626
    3FranklinTuscarora SD8282
    3FranklinWaynesboro Area SD4346
    3HuntingdonHuntingdon Area SD1819
    3HuntingdonJuniata Valley SD**
    3HuntingdonMount Union Area SD**
    3HuntingdonNew Day CS**
    3HuntingdonSouthern Huntingdon County SD**
    3HuntingdonStone Valley Community CS**
    3JuniataJuniata County SD6868
    3MifflinMifflin County SD9198
    3MifflinTuscarora IU 113434
    3PerryGreenwood SD**
    3PerryNewport SD1516
    3PerrySusquenita SD1214
    3PerryWest Perry SD6769
    3YorkCentral York SD6668
    3YorkCrispus Attucks CS**
    3YorkDallastown Area SD4043
    3YorkDover Area SD8894
    3YorkEastern York SD4243
    3YorkHanover Public SD4145
    3YorkLincoln CS4141
    3YorkNortheastern York SD6265
    3YorkNorthern York County SD4850
    3YorkRed Lion Area SD110111
    3YorkSouth Eastern SD3435
    3YorkSouth Western SD6061
    3YorkSouthern York County SD3638
    3YorkSpring Grove Area SD2525
    3YorkWest Shore SD6870
    3YorkWest York Area SD3135
    3YorkYork Academy Regional CS2929
    3YorkYork City SD449454
    3YorkYork Co School of Technology3738
    3YorkYork Suburban SD3636
    3 Region 3 Shelters272274
    3 Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    Region 3 2,8372,925
    4AlleghenyAllegheny IU 34848
    4AlleghenyAllegheny Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyAvonworth SD**
    4AlleghenyBaldwin-Whitehall SD3030
    4AlleghenyBethel Park SD**
    4AlleghenyBrentwood Borough SD**
    4AlleghenyCarlynton SD1212
    4AlleghenyCatalyst Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyChartiers Valley SD3939
    4AlleghenyCity CHS1717
    4AlleghenyClairton City SD1415
    4AlleghenyCornell SD**
    4AlleghenyDeer Lakes SD**
    4AlleghenyDuquesne City SD1112
    4AlleghenyEast Allegheny SD3031
    4AlleghenyElizabeth Forward SD**
    4AlleghenyEnvironmental CS at Frick Park**
    4AlleghenyFox Chapel Area SD**
    4AlleghenyGateway SD3535
    4AlleghenyHampton Township SD**
    4AlleghenyHighlands SD7575
    4AlleghenyKeystone Oaks SD**
    4AlleghenyManchester Academic CS**
    4AlleghenyMcKeesport Area SD7781
    4AlleghenyMontour SD1517
    4AlleghenyMoon Area SD3737
    4AlleghenyMt Lebanon SD**
    4AlleghenyNorth Allegheny SD2627
    4AlleghenyNorth Hills SD3942
    4AlleghenyNorthgate SD1515
    4AlleghenyPassport Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship**
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills SD1414
    4AlleghenyPennsylvania Distance Learning CS3030
    4AlleghenyPine-Richland SD2929
    4AlleghenyPittsburgh SD397398
    4AlleghenyPlum Borough SD2020
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Braddock Hills4141
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-East**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Hazelwood1718
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Homestead3737
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-McKeesport**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Montour2121
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Northside1515
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Pitcairn**
    4AlleghenyProvident CS1111
    4AlleghenyQuaker Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyRiverview SD**
    4AlleghenyShaler Area SD6367
    4AlleghenySouth Allegheny SD2425
    4AlleghenySouth Fayette Township SD**
    4AlleghenySouth Park SD**
    4AlleghenySpectrum CS**
    4AlleghenySteel Valley SD2424
    4AlleghenySto-Rox SD4747
    4AlleghenyThe New Academy CS1112
    4AlleghenyUpper Saint Clair SD**
    4AlleghenyUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS**
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways 6-12 CS1717
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways K-5 College CS2121
    4AlleghenyWest Allegheny SD1212
    4AlleghenyWest Jefferson Hills SD1618
    4AlleghenyWest Mifflin Area SD2124
    4AlleghenyWestinghouse Arts Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough SD2729
    4AlleghenyWoodland Hills SD137140
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS**
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Western Pennsylvania C**
    4BeaverAliquippa SD**
    4BeaverAmbridge Area SD115115
    4BeaverBaden Academy CS**
    4BeaverBeaver Area SD**
    4BeaverBig Beaver Falls Area SD5454
    4BeaverBlackhawk SD**
    4BeaverCentral Valley SD1919
    4BeaverFreedom Area SD2020
    4BeaverHopewell Area SD**
    4BeaverLincoln Park Performing Arts CS**
    4BeaverMidland Borough SD**
    4BeaverNew Brighton Area SD4445
    4BeaverPennsylvania Cyber CS259269
    4BeaverRiverside Beaver County SD1313
    4BeaverRochester Area SD3434
    4BeaverSouth Side Area SD**
    4BeaverWestern Beaver County SD**
    4BedfordBedford Area SD7474
    4BedfordChestnut Ridge SD**
    4BedfordEverett Area SD3232
    4BedfordHOPE for Hyndman CS**
    4BedfordNorthern Bedford County SD**
    4BedfordTussey Mountain SD**
    4FayetteAlbert Gallatin Area SD2526
    4FayetteBrownsville Area SD2021
    4FayetteConnellsville Area CTC**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area SD7373
    4FayetteFrazier SD1718
    4FayetteLaurel Highlands SD2425
    4FayetteUniontown Area SD2626
    4FultonCentral Fulton SD**
    4FultonForbes Road SD**
    4FultonSouthern Fulton SD**
    4GreeneCarmichaels Area SD1515
    4GreeneCentral Greene SD1111
    4GreeneJefferson-Morgan SD**
    4GreeneSoutheastern Greene SD**
    4GreeneWest Greene SD**
    4SomersetBerlin Brothersvalley SD**
    4SomersetConemaugh Township Area SD**
    4SomersetMeyersdale Area SD1616
    4SomersetNorth Star SD1212
    4SomersetRockwood Area SD**
    4SomersetSalisbury-Elk Lick SD**
    4SomersetShade-Central City SD**
    4SomersetShanksville-Stonycreek SD**
    4SomersetSomerset Area SD**
    4SomersetTurkeyfoot Valley Area SD1919
    4SomersetWindber Area SD**
    4WashingtonAvella Area SD**
    4WashingtonBentworth SD2626
    4WashingtonBethlehem-Center SD**
    4WashingtonBurgettstown Area SD**
    4WashingtonCalifornia Area SD*12
    4WashingtonCanon-McMillan SD2829
    4WashingtonCharleroi SD1212
    4WashingtonChartiers-Houston SD**
    4WashingtonFort Cherry SD**
    4WashingtonIntermediate Unit 1**
    4WashingtonMcGuffey SD1313
    4WashingtonPeters Township SD**
    4WashingtonRinggold SD2828
    4WashingtonTrinity Area SD4344
    4WashingtonWashington SD1111
    4WestmorelandBelle Vernon Area SD1414
    4WestmorelandBurrell SD2020
    4WestmorelandDerry Area SD1818
    4WestmorelandDr Robert Ketterer CS Inc**
    4WestmorelandFranklin Regional SD**
    4WestmorelandGreater Latrobe SD1212
    4WestmorelandGreensburg Salem SD3940
    4WestmorelandHempfield Area SD2525
    4WestmorelandJeannette City SD**
    4WestmorelandKiski Area SD2021
    4WestmorelandLigonier Valley SD**
    4WestmorelandMonessen City SD1818
    4WestmorelandMount Pleasant Area SD1414
    4WestmorelandNew Kensington-Arnold SD2222
    4WestmorelandNorwin SD**
    4WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SD**
    4WestmorelandSouthmoreland SD1212
    4WestmorelandYough SD2727
    4 Region 4 Shelters1,4701,477
    4 Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    Region 4 4,7134,777
    5ButlerButler Area SD163164
    5ButlerKarns City Area SD**
    5ButlerMars Area SD**
    5ButlerMoniteau SD2629
    5ButlerSeneca Valley SD8585
    5ButlerSlippery Rock Area SD**
    5ButlerSouth Butler County SD7373
    5ClarionAllegheny-Clarion Valley SD1111
    5ClarionClarion Area SD2526
    5ClarionClarion-Limestone Area SD**
    5ClarionKeystone SD**
    5ClarionNorth Clarion County SD**
    5ClarionRedbank Valley SD1616
    5ClarionUnion SD1212
    5CrawfordConneaut SD8284
    5CrawfordCrawford Central SD3131
    5CrawfordPenncrest SD3839
    5ErieCorry Area SD3738
    5ErieErie City SD136142
    5ErieErie Rise Leadership Academy CS3333
    5ErieFairview SD*12
    5ErieFort LeBoeuf SD2424
    5ErieGeneral McLane SD**
    5ErieGirard SD5556
    5ErieHarbor Creek SD**
    5ErieIroquois SD2121
    5ErieMillcreek Township SD4243
    5ErieMontessori Regional CS**
    5ErieNorth East SD2020
    5ErieNorthwest Tri-County IU 51515
    5ErieNorthwestern SD3636
    5EriePerseus House CS of Excellence2424
    5ErieRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS2424
    5ErieUnion City Area SD3233
    5ErieWattsburg Area SD1313
    5ForestForest Area SD4647
    5LawrenceEllwood City Area SD1414
    5LawrenceLaurel SD**
    5LawrenceLawrence County CTC**
    5LawrenceMohawk Area SD1516
    5LawrenceNeshannock Township SD**
    5LawrenceNew Castle Area SD4343
    5LawrenceShenango Area SD**
    5LawrenceUnion Area SD**
    5LawrenceWilmington Area SD1112
    5McKeanBradford Area SD6364
    5McKeanKane Area SD3233
    5McKeanOtto-Eldred SD2020
    5McKeanPort Allegany SD1415
    5McKeanSeneca Highlands IU 9**
    5McKeanSmethport Area SD1617
    5MercerCommodore Perry SD1515
    5MercerFarrell Area SD3638
    5MercerGreenville Area SD3636
    5MercerGrove City Area SD*11
    5MercerHermitage SD2525
    5MercerJamestown Area SD2930
    5MercerKeystone Education Center CS**
    5MercerLakeview SD2223
    5MercerMercer Area SD1313
    5MercerMidwestern IU 4**
    5MercerReynolds SD**
    5MercerSharon City SD4043
    5MercerSharpsville Area SD**
    5MercerWest Middlesex Area SD1314
    5VenangoCranberry Area SD1515
    5VenangoFranklin Area SD2526
    5VenangoOil City Area SD3333
    5VenangoTitusville Area SD5863
    5VenangoValley Grove SD3939
    5WarrenTidioute Community CS**
    5WarrenWarren County SD6768
    5 Region 5 Shelters477477
    5 Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention1515
    5 Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 5 2,4162,461
    6ArmstrongApollo-Ridge SD1515
    6ArmstrongArmstrong SD8787
    6ArmstrongFreeport Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLeechburg Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLenape Tech1212
    6BlairAltoona Area SD173176
    6BlairAppalachia IU 8**
    6BlairBellwood-Antis SD2222
    6BlairCentral PA Digital Learning Foundation C**
    6BlairClaysburg-Kimmel SD2933
    6BlairHollidaysburg Area SD2628
    6BlairSpring Cove SD3739
    6BlairTyrone Area SD3434
    6BlairWilliamsburg Community SD**
    6CambriaBlacklick Valley SD1415
    6CambriaCambria Heights SD**
    6CambriaCentral Cambria SD1818
    6CambriaConemaugh Valley SD1414
    6CambriaFerndale Area SD1414
    6CambriaForest Hills SD**
    6CambriaGreater Johnstown SD6060
    6CambriaNorthern Cambria SD1818
    6CambriaPenn Cambria SD2728
    6CambriaPortage Area SD**
    6CambriaRichland SD1818
    6CambriaWestmont Hilltop SD**
    6CameronCameron County SD2323
    6CentreBald Eagle Area SD2326
    6CentreBellefonte Area SD2022
    6CentreCentre Learning Community CS**
    6CentreNittany Valley CS**
    6CentrePenns Valley Area SD1313
    6CentreState College Area SD5353
    6CentreYoung Scholars of Central PA CS**
    6ClearfieldCentral IU 10**
    6ClearfieldClearfield Area SD5858
    6ClearfieldCurwensville Area SD**
    6ClearfieldDubois Area SD7678
    6ClearfieldGlendale SD1515
    6ClearfieldHarmony Area SD**
    6ClearfieldMoshannon Valley SD**
    6ClearfieldPhilipsburg-Osceola Area SD2121
    6ClearfieldWest Branch Area SD**
    6ClintonKeystone Central SD7174
    6ClintonSugar Valley Rural CS**
    6ElkJohnsonburg Area SD1212
    6ElkRidgway Area SD3030
    6ElkSaint Marys Area SD1415
    6IndianaARIN IU 28**
    6IndianaBlairsville-Saltsburg SD1718
    6IndianaHomer-Center SD1414
    6IndianaIndiana Area SD*11
    6IndianaMarion Center Area SD2020
    6IndianaPenns Manor Area SD1414
    6IndianaPurchase Line SD**
    6IndianaUnited SD**
    6JeffersonBrockway Area SD**
    6JeffersonBrookville Area SD2225
    6JeffersonJefferson County-DuBois AVTS*11
    6JeffersonPunxsutawney Area SD4848
    6PotterAustin Area SD**
    6PotterCoudersport Area SD2021
    6PotterGaleton Area SD**
    6PotterNorthern Potter SD*11
    6PotterOswayo Valley SD1111
    6 Region 6 Shelters115115
    6 Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    6 Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten237237
    Region 6 1,6861,725
    7BradfordAthens Area SD**
    7BradfordCanton Area SD3232
    7BradfordNortheast Bradford SD1212
    7BradfordSayre Area SD**
    7BradfordTowanda Area SD**
    7BradfordTroy Area SD3434
    7BradfordWyalusing Area SD1717
    7CarbonCarbon Career & Technical Institute**
    7CarbonJim Thorpe Area SD1921
    7CarbonLehighton Area SD**
    7CarbonPalmerton Area SD1717
    7CarbonPanther Valley SD**
    7CarbonWeatherly Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBenton Area SD**
    7ColumbiaBerwick Area SD2020
    7ColumbiaBloomsburg Area SD3333
    7ColumbiaCentral Columbia SD**
    7ColumbiaColumbia-Montour AVTS1516
    7ColumbiaMillville Area SD2525
    7ColumbiaSouthern Columbia Area SD**
    7ColumbiaSUSQ-Cyber CS1414
    7LackawannaAbington Heights SD**
    7LackawannaCarbondale Area SD**
    7LackawannaDunmore SD**
    7LackawannaFell CS**
    7LackawannaHoward Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS**
    7LackawannaLakeland SD**
    7LackawannaMid Valley SD2526
    7LackawannaNorth Pocono SD**
    7LackawannaOld Forge SD1616
    7LackawannaRiverside SD1414
    7LackawannaScranton SD126130
    7LackawannaValley View SD**
    7LuzerneBear Creek Community CS**
    7LuzerneCrestwood SD**
    7LuzerneDallas SD**
    7LuzerneGreater Nanticoke Area SD1212
    7LuzerneHanover Area SD3636
    7LuzerneHazleton Area SD4343
    7LuzerneLake-Lehman SD**
    7LuzerneNorthwest Area SD2121
    7LuzernePittston Area SD1212
    7LuzerneWest Side CTC**
    7LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area SD169170
    7LuzerneWyoming Area SD**
    7LuzerneWyoming Valley West SD1616
    7LycomingEast Lycoming SD**
    7LycomingJersey Shore Area SD**
    7LycomingLoyalsock Township SD1213
    7LycomingMontgomery Area SD**
    7LycomingMontoursville Area SD**
    7LycomingMuncy SD**
    7LycomingSouth Williamsport Area SD**
    7LycomingWilliamsport Area SD146147
    7MonroeEast Stroudsburg Area SD5959
    7MonroeEvergreen Community CS**
    7MonroePleasant Valley SD3232
    7MonroePocono Mountain SD6566
    7MonroeStroudsburg Area SD9192
    7NorthumberlandLine Mountain SD2020
    7NorthumberlandMilton Area SD2828
    7NorthumberlandMount Carmel Area SD**
    7NorthumberlandShamokin Area SD3737
    7NorthumberlandShikellamy SD6666
    7NorthumberlandWarrior Run SD**
    7MontourDanville Area SD1214
    7PikeDelaware Valley SD4748
    7PikeWallenpaupack Area SD4849
    7SnyderMidd-West SD1212
    7SnyderSelinsgrove Area SD3639
    7SullivanSullivan County SD**
    7SusquehannaBlue Ridge SD**
    7SusquehannaElk Lake SD**
    7SusquehannaForest City Regional SD**
    7SusquehannaMontrose Area SD**
    7SusquehannaMountain View SD**
    7SusquehannaSusquehanna Community SD1112
    7TiogaNorthern Tioga SD**
    7TiogaSouthern Tioga SD1617
    7TiogaWellsboro Area SD1415
    7UnionCentral Susquehanna IU 16**
    7UnionLewisburg Area SD**
    7UnionMifflinburg Area SD**
    7WayneWayne Highlands SD1313
    7WayneWestern Wayne SD1515
    7WyomingLackawanna Trail SD**
    7WyomingTunkhannock Area SD1111
    7 Region 7 Shelters769769
    7 Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    7 Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten347347
    Region 7 2,8182,843
    8BucksBensalem Township SD6870
    8BucksBristol Borough SD2020
    8BucksBristol Township SD9999
    8BucksBucks County IU 221919
    8BucksBucks County Montessori CS**
    8BucksBucks County Technical High School1919
    8BucksCentennial SD3333
    8BucksCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsb**
    8BucksCentral Bucks SD7171
    8BucksCouncil Rock SD1818
    8BucksMorrisville Borough SD2828
    8BucksNeshaminy SD4041
    8BucksNew Hope-Solebury SD1414
    8BucksPalisades SD1111
    8BucksPennridge SD5050
    8BucksPennsbury SD4344
    8BucksQuakertown Community SD3233
    8BucksSchool Lane CS**
    8DelawareChester Charter Scholars Academy CS**
    8DelawareChester Community CS434438
    8DelawareChester-Upland SD1515
    8DelawareChichester SD5051
    8DelawareDelaware County IU 252727
    8DelawareGarnet Valley SD1414
    8DelawareHaverford Township SD1414
    8DelawareInterboro SD4444
    8DelawareMarple Newtown SD**
    8DelawarePenn-Delco SD1617
    8DelawareRadnor Township SD3030
    8DelawareRidley SD4647
    8DelawareRose Tree Media SD2225
    8DelawareSoutheast Delco SD2021
    8DelawareSpringfield SD1313
    8DelawareUpper Darby SD276282
    8DelawareVision Academy CS**
    8DelawareWallingford-Swarthmore SD**
    8DelawareWidener Partnership CS1111
    8DelawareWilliam Penn SD123123
    8LehighAllentown City SD158160
    8LehighArts Academy CS**
    8LehighArts Academy Elementary CS2020
    8LehighCarbon-Lehigh IU 21**
    8LehighCatasauqua Area SD2424
    8LehighCircle of Seasons CS**
    8LehighEast Penn SD6365
    8LehighExecutive Education Academy CS**
    8LehighInnovative Arts Academy CS**
    8LehighLincoln Leadership Academy CS**
    8LehighNorthern Lehigh SD3638
    8LehighNorthwestern Lehigh SD**
    8LehighParkland SD3939
    8LehighRoberto Clemente CS**
    8LehighSalisbury Township SD2525
    8LehighSeven Generations CS**
    8LehighSouthern Lehigh SD2020
    8LehighWhitehall-Coplay SD1616
    8MontgomeryAbington SD4750
    8MontgomeryAgora Cyber CS193195
    8MontgomeryCheltenham SD3939
    8MontgomeryColonial SD1415
    8MontgomeryHatboro-Horsham SD4040
    8MontgomeryJenkintown SD**
    8MontgomeryLower Merion SD2222
    8MontgomeryLower Moreland Township SD**
    8MontgomeryMethacton SD**
    8MontgomeryMontgomery County IU 23**
    8MontgomeryNorristown Area SD159164
    8MontgomeryNorth Penn SD107109
    8MontgomeryPennsylvania Virtual CS1313
    8MontgomeryPerkiomen Valley SD2121
    8MontgomeryPottsgrove SD6666
    8MontgomeryPottstown SD103105
    8MontgomerySouderton Area SD4343
    8MontgomerySouderton CS Collaborative**
    8MontgomerySpringfield Township SD2325
    8MontgomerySpring-Ford Area SD7880
    8MontgomeryUpper Dublin SD2627
    8MontgomeryUpper Merion Area SD6364
    8MontgomeryUpper Moreland Township SD2525
    8MontgomeryUpper Perkiomen SD2222
    8MontgomeryWissahickon SD2424
    8NorthamptonBangor Area SD2929
    8NorthamptonBethlehem Area SD237239
    8NorthamptonColonial IU 20**
    8NorthamptonEaston Area SD134134
    8NorthamptonEaston Arts Academy Elementary CS**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Academy Regional CS2626
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Charter High School for th**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Dual Language CS**
    8NorthamptonNazareth Area SD**
    8NorthamptonNorthampton Area SD4040
    8NorthamptonPen Argyl Area SD**
    8NorthamptonSaucon Valley SD**
    8NorthamptonWilson Area SD**
    8 Region 8 Shelters1,1851,204
    8 Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
     Region 8 5,0335,107
     Pennsylvania 32,66633,194

    For the 2020-21 program year, education and community agencies identified 32,666 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are indicated by an asterisk (*). Counts noted with an asterisk are included in total counts. These counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1Philadelphia5,2565,299
    1Region 1 Totals5,2565,299
    2Berks1,6521,670
    2Chester1,7801,818
    2Dauphin1,3251,353
    2Lancaster2,1862,219
    2Lebanon611630
    2Schuylkill353367
    2Region 2 Totals7,9078,057
    3Adams198205
    3Cumberland497514
    3Franklin280290
    3Huntingdon3840
    3Juniata6969
    3Mifflin125132
    3Perry101106
    3York1,5261,566
    3Adams/York**
    3Region 3 Totals2,8372,925
    4Allegheny2,8362,870
    4Beaver836848
    4Bedford133133
    4Fayette191195
    4Fulton1616
    4Greene3636
    4Somerset7576
    4Washington213222
    4Westmoreland377381
    4Region 4 Totals4,7134,777
    5Butler435440
    5Clarion104105
    5Crawford176179
    5Erie761773
    5Forest4647
    5Lawrence192194
    5McKean163167
    5Mercer292302
    5Venango170176
    5Warren7172
    5Clarion/Jefferson**
    5Region 5 Totals2,4162,461
    6Armstrong136137
    6Blair379390
    6Cambria224227
    6Cameron2323
    6Centre148153
    6Clearfield346351
    6Clinton102105
    6Elk5758
    6Indiana128130
    6Jefferson8995
    6Potter5355
    6Clinton/Lycoming**
    6Region 6 Totals1,6861,725
    7Bradford132132
    7Carbon6264
    7Columbia150152
    7Lackawanna501507
    7Luzerne640641
    7Lycoming171173
    7Monroe335337
    7Montour1618
    7Northumberland159159
    7Pike105107
    7Snyder5154
    7Sullivan**
    7Susquehanna4647
    7Tioga4345
    7Union1616
    7Wayne4646
    7Wyoming1313
    7Bradford/Tioga304304
    7Carbon/Monroe/Pike**
    7Columbia/Montour**
    7Columbia/Sullivan1313
    7Snyder/Union**
    7Region 7 Totals2,8182,843
    8Bucks743754
    8Delaware1,5771,598
    8Lehigh822831
    8Montgomery1,3101,334
    8Northampton581590
    8Region 8 Totals5,0335,107
     STATE TOTALS32,66633,194

    Unique and Duplicate Counts by Entity

    For the 2019-20 program year, education and community agencies identified 37,930 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12. 

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive technical school, or charter/cyber charter school) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution).  Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest.  The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity.  Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable.  Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity.  The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk and included in total counts.  Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level.  Non-LEA entity and total counts, should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness.  Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyLEA/Reporting EntityWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1PhiladelphiaAd Prima CS**
    1PhiladelphiaAlliance for Progress CS**
    1PhiladelphiaAntonia Pantoja Community Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaBelmont Charter School8082
    1PhiladelphiaBoys Latin of Philadelphia CS**
    1PhiladelphiaCharter High School for Architecture and**
    1PhiladelphiaCommunity Academy of Philadelphia CS3030
    1PhiladelphiaDeep Roots Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaDiscovery Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Academy Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaEsperanza Cyber CS3940
    1PhiladelphiaFirst Philadelphia Preparatory Charter S1111
    1PhiladelphiaFolk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne Charter Elementary School**
    1PhiladelphiaFranklin Towne CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaFrederick Douglass Mastery Charter School2628
    1PhiladelphiaFreire CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy CS Southwest a**
    1PhiladelphiaImhotep Institute CHS**
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS1111
    1PhiladelphiaIndependence CS West**
    1PhiladelphiaInquiry Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaJohn B Stetson Charter School5758
    1PhiladelphiaKeystone Academy Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP DuBois Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP North Philadelphia CS1818
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP Philadelphia Charter School2121
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP West Philadelphia CS1414
    1PhiladelphiaKIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Chart**
    1PhiladelphiaLaboratory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaLindley Academy CS at Birney4545
    1PhiladelphiaMariana Bracetti Academy CS4343
    1PhiladelphiaMaritime Academy Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaMAST Community CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS II**
    1PhiladelphiaMaST Community CS III1313
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CHS - Lenfest Campus1313
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS - Cleveland Elementary2830
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS - Francis D. Pastorius Elemen**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS - Hardy Williams1414
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS John Wister Elementary3637
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Clymer Elementary3839
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Gratz Campus4446
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Harrity Campus3737
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Mann Campus**
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Pickett Campus1616
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Shoemaker Campus1818
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Smedley Campus1414
    1PhiladelphiaMastery CS-Thomas Campus3031
    1PhiladelphiaMastery Prep Elementary CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMath Civics and Sciences CS**
    1PhiladelphiaMemphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones1919
    1PhiladelphiaMulticultural Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaNew Foundations CS1919
    1PhiladelphiaNorthwood Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaOlney Charter High School4042
    1PhiladelphiaPan American Academy CS3535
    1PhiladelphiaPeople for People CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City SD4,3904,498
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Electrical & Tech CHS1212
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Hebrew Public CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Montessori CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CS**
    1PhiladelphiaPreparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech**
    1PhiladelphiaRichard Allen Preparatory CS**
    1PhiladelphiaRussell Byers CS**
    1PhiladelphiaSankofa Freedom Academy Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaSouthwest Leadership Academy CS**
    1PhiladelphiaTECH Freire CS**
    1PhiladelphiaThe Philadelphia CS for Arts and Science2525
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Alcorn CS**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Audenried Charter School3637
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Bluford Charter School2226
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Creighton Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Daroff Charter School2022
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CS1313
    1PhiladelphiaUniversal Vare Charter School**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Oak Lane CS**
    1PhiladelphiaWest Phila. Achievement CES**
    1PhiladelphiaWissahickon CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars CS**
    1PhiladelphiaYouth Build Phila CS3333
    1 Region 1 Shelters2,1332,140
    1 Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention150150
    Region 1 7,8818,020
    2BerksAntietam SD2021
    2BerksBerks County IU 148686
    2BerksBoyertown Area SD5252
    2BerksBrandywine Heights Area SD2124
    2BerksConrad Weiser Area SD1718
    2BerksDaniel Boone Area SD2222
    2BerksExeter Township SD107110
    2BerksFleetwood Area SD2930
    2BerksGovernor Mifflin SD7071
    2BerksHamburg Area SD1214
    2BerksI-LEAD Charter School5858
    2BerksKutztown Area SD2226
    2BerksMuhlenberg SD5052
    2BerksOley Valley SD1919
    2BerksReading SD733748
    2BerksSchuylkill Valley SD1616
    2BerksTulpehocken Area SD**
    2BerksTwin Valley SD3434
    2BerksWilson SD4848
    2BerksWyomissing Area SD2223
    2Chester21st Century Cyber CS3032
    2ChesterAchievement House CS1212
    2ChesterAvon Grove CS**
    2ChesterAvon Grove SD157160
    2ChesterChester Co Family Academy CS**
    2ChesterChester County IU 24**
    2ChesterCoatesville Area SD115119
    2ChesterCollegium CS3636
    2ChesterDowningtown Area SD3737
    2ChesterGreat Valley SD1919
    2ChesterInsight PA Cyber CS137154
    2ChesterKennett Consolidated SD248263
    2ChesterOctorara Area SD2830
    2ChesterOwen J Roberts SD1113
    2ChesterOxford Area SD112116
    2ChesterPennsylvania Leadership Charter School8588
    2ChesterPhoenixville Area SD6162
    2ChesterRenaissance Academy CS2424
    2ChesterTredyffrin-Easttown SD3333
    2ChesterUnionville-Chadds Ford SD**
    2ChesterWest Chester Area SD117119
    2DauphinCapital Area School for the Arts Charter**
    2DauphinCentral Dauphin SD235239
    2DauphinCommonwealth Charter Academy CS135135
    2DauphinDauphin County Technical School4545
    2DauphinDerry Township SD2829
    2DauphinHalifax Area SD1414
    2DauphinHarrisburg City SD541555
    2DauphinLower Dauphin SD2526
    2DauphinMiddletown Area SD3637
    2DauphinMillersburg Area SD**
    2DauphinPremier Arts and Science Charter School**
    2DauphinReach Cyber CS4748
    2DauphinSteelton-Highspire SD5961
    2DauphinSusquehanna Township SD7071
    2DauphinSylvan Heights Science CS**
    2DauphinUpper Dauphin Area SD2626
    2LancasterCocalico SD4345
    2LancasterColumbia Borough SD95102
    2LancasterConestoga Valley SD144148
    2LancasterDonegal SD4751
    2LancasterEastern Lancaster County SD7072
    2LancasterElizabethtown Area SD6666
    2LancasterEphrata Area SD7474
    2LancasterHempfield SD9797
    2LancasterLa Academia Partnership Charter School*11
    2LancasterLampeter-Strasburg SD4244
    2LancasterLancaster SD717730
    2LancasterLancaster-Lebanon IU 133737
    2LancasterManheim Central SD4244
    2LancasterManheim Township SD128130
    2LancasterPenn Manor SD118119
    2LancasterPequea Valley SD4852
    2LancasterSolanco SD117122
    2LancasterWarwick SD5353
    2LebanonAnnville-Cleona SD3131
    2LebanonCornwall-Lebanon SD3233
    2LebanonEastern Lebanon County SD5353
    2LebanonLebanon SD518542
    2LebanonNorthern Lebanon SD2223
    2LebanonPalmyra Area SD4444
    2SchuylkillBlue Mountain SD1618
    2SchuylkillGillingham Charter School**
    2SchuylkillMahanoy Area SD3642
    2SchuylkillMinersville Area SD1212
    2SchuylkillNorth Schuylkill SD5254
    2SchuylkillPine Grove Area SD1818
    2SchuylkillPottsville Area SD7073
    2SchuylkillSaint Clair Area SD**
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill Haven Area SD1717
    2SchuylkillSchuylkill IU 29**
    2SchuylkillShenandoah Valley SD2626
    2SchuylkillTamaqua Area SD3030
    2SchuylkillTri-Valley SD**
    2SchuylkillWilliams Valley SD1415
    2 Region 2 Shelters1,6431,662
    2 Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention1818
    2 Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten**
    Region 2 8,6258,850
    3AdamsBermudian Springs SD**
    3AdamsConewago Valley SD5354
    3AdamsFairfield Area SD**
    3AdamsGettysburg Area SD9192
    3AdamsGettysburg Montessori Charter School**
    3AdamsLincoln IU 12**
    3AdamsLittlestown Area SD3131
    3AdamsUpper Adams SD1314
    3AdamsVida Charter School1111
    3CumberlandBig Spring SD1818
    3CumberlandCamp Hill SD**
    3CumberlandCapital Area IU 15**
    3CumberlandCarlisle Area SD92100
    3CumberlandCumberland Valley SD9199
    3CumberlandEast Pennsboro Area SD8890
    3CumberlandMechanicsburg Area SD3737
    3CumberlandShippensburg Area SD99104
    3CumberlandSouth Middleton SD2125
    3FranklinChambersburg Area SD130132
    3FranklinFannett-Metal SD1515
    3FranklinGreencastle-Antrim SD2222
    3FranklinTuscarora SD5254
    3FranklinWaynesboro Area SD3435
    3HuntingdonHuntingdon Area SD2021
    3HuntingdonJuniata Valley SD**
    3HuntingdonNew Day Charter School**
    3HuntingdonSouthern Huntingdon County SD**
    3JuniataJuniata County SD6469
    3MifflinMifflin County SD118126
    3MifflinTuscarora IU 112424
    3PerryGreenwood SD**
    3PerryNewport SD1414
    3PerrySusquenita SD1219
    3PerryWest Perry SD6060
    3YorkCentral York SD7878
    3YorkCrispus Attucks CS**
    3YorkDallastown Area SD5151
    3YorkDover Area SD8284
    3YorkEastern York SD6468
    3YorkHanover Public SD3334
    3YorkLincoln CS3536
    3YorkNortheastern York SD6772
    3YorkNorthern York County SD3334
    3YorkRed Lion Area SD103103
    3YorkSouth Eastern SD3939
    3YorkSouth Western SD7172
    3YorkSouthern York County SD2629
    3YorkSpring Grove Area SD3838
    3YorkWest Shore SD6673
    3YorkWest York Area SD4649
    3YorkYork Academy Regional Charter School2424
    3YorkYork City SD721739
    3YorkYork Co School of Technology3234
    3YorkYork Suburban SD4849
    3 Region 3 Shelters405414
    3 Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    Region 3 3,3303,445
    4AlleghenyAllegheny IU 32828
    4AlleghenyAllegheny Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyAvonworth SD**
    4AlleghenyBaldwin-Whitehall SD4040
    4AlleghenyBrentwood Borough SD**
    4AlleghenyCarlynton SD2222
    4AlleghenyChartiers Valley SD2222
    4AlleghenyCity CHS1515
    4AlleghenyClairton City SD3346
    4AlleghenyCornell SD**
    4AlleghenyDeer Lakes SD1111
    4AlleghenyDuquesne City SD3135
    4AlleghenyEast Allegheny SD3739
    4AlleghenyElizabeth Forward SD2122
    4AlleghenyEnvironmental Charter School at Frick Park**
    4AlleghenyFox Chapel Area SD**
    4AlleghenyGateway SD3942
    4AlleghenyHampton Township SD**
    4AlleghenyHighlands SD102112
    4AlleghenyKeystone Oaks SD2324
    4AlleghenyManchester Academic CS**
    4AlleghenyMcKeesport Area SD8386
    4AlleghenyMontour SD1214
    4AlleghenyMoon Area SD4646
    4AlleghenyMt Lebanon SD1212
    4AlleghenyNorth Allegheny SD2727
    4AlleghenyNorth Hills SD2727
    4AlleghenyNorthgate SD1718
    4AlleghenyPassport Academy CS2929
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship1212
    4AlleghenyPenn Hills SD3637
    4AlleghenyPennsylvania Distance Learning CS1314
    4AlleghenyPine-Richland SD2121
    4AlleghenyPittsburgh SD804841
    4AlleghenyPlum Borough SD2525
    4AlleghenyPropel CS - Hazelwood2525
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Braddock Hills5864
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-East**
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Homestead3838
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-McKeesport1112
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Montour2525
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Northside1111
    4AlleghenyPropel CS-Pitcairn2020
    4AlleghenyProvident CS**
    4AlleghenyQuaker Valley SD**
    4AlleghenyRiverview SD**
    4AlleghenyShaler Area SD5862
    4AlleghenySouth Allegheny SD4142
    4AlleghenySouth Fayette Township SD1717
    4AlleghenySouth Park SD**
    4AlleghenySpectrum CS**
    4AlleghenySteel Valley SD1718
    4AlleghenySto-Rox SD8088
    4AlleghenyThe New Academy CS3030
    4AlleghenyUpper Saint Clair SD2122
    4AlleghenyUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS1212
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways 6-12 CS1616
    4AlleghenyUrban Pathways K-5 College Charter School2424
    4AlleghenyWest Allegheny SD**
    4AlleghenyWest Jefferson Hills SD1415
    4AlleghenyWest Mifflin Area SD3334
    4AlleghenyWestinghouse Arts Academy CS**
    4AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough SD2830
    4AlleghenyWoodland Hills SD142150
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of McKeesport Charter School**
    4AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS**
    4BeaverAliquippa SD2121
    4BeaverAmbridge Area SD102106
    4BeaverBaden Academy CS1111
    4BeaverBeaver Area SD**
    4BeaverBig Beaver Falls Area SD5051
    4BeaverBlackhawk SD**
    4BeaverCentral Valley SD1818
    4BeaverFreedom Area SD1719
    4BeaverHopewell Area SD**
    4BeaverNew Brighton Area SD4751
    4BeaverPennsylvania Cyber CS307330
    4BeaverRiverside Beaver County SD1818
    4BeaverRochester Area SD3131
    4BeaverSouth Side Area SD1111
    4BeaverWestern Beaver County SD**
    4BedfordBedford Area SD7273
    4BedfordChestnut Ridge SD**
    4BedfordEverett Area SD2727
    4BedfordHOPE for Hyndman CS**
    4BedfordNorthern Bedford County SD**
    4BedfordTussey Mountain SD**
    4FayetteAlbert Gallatin Area SD2020
    4FayetteBrownsville Area SD1516
    4FayetteConnellsville Area Career & Technical Center**
    4FayetteConnellsville Area SD5657
    4FayetteFrazier SD1515
    4FayetteLaurel Highlands SD4545
    4FayetteUniontown Area SD3434
    4FultonForbes Road SD**
    4FultonSouthern Fulton SD**
    4GreeneCarmichaels Area SD1315
    4GreeneCentral Greene SD**
    4GreeneJefferson-Morgan SD**
    4GreeneWest Greene SD**
    4SomersetBerlin Brothersvalley SD**
    4SomersetConemaugh Township Area SD**
    4SomersetMeyersdale Area SD**
    4SomersetNorth Star SD1414
    4SomersetRockwood Area SD**
    4SomersetSalisbury-Elk Lick SD**
    4SomersetSomerset Area SD3232
    4SomersetTurkeyfoot Valley Area SD**
    4SomersetWindber Area SD**
    4WashingtonAvella Area SD**
    4WashingtonBentworth SD2021
    4WashingtonBethlehem-Center SD**
    4WashingtonBurgettstown Area SD**
    4WashingtonCalifornia Area SD**
    4WashingtonCanon-McMillan SD2424
    4WashingtonCharleroi SD2020
    4WashingtonChartiers-Houston SD**
    4WashingtonFort Cherry SD1515
    4WashingtonIntermediate Unit 1**
    4WashingtonMcGuffey SD2627
    4WashingtonPeters Township SD**
    4WashingtonRinggold SD3434
    4WashingtonTrinity Area SD3333
    4WashingtonWashington SD106110
    4WestmorelandBelle Vernon Area SD2122
    4WestmorelandBurrell SD2626
    4WestmorelandDerry Area SD1721
    4WestmorelandDr Robert Ketterer CS Inc**
    4WestmorelandFranklin Regional SD1515
    4WestmorelandGreater Latrobe SD1517
    4WestmorelandGreensburg Salem SD4653
    4WestmorelandHempfield Area SD3233
    4WestmorelandJeannette City SD*11
    4WestmorelandKiski Area SD1518
    4WestmorelandLigonier Valley SD2929
    4WestmorelandMonessen City SD**
    4WestmorelandMount Pleasant Area SD1717
    4WestmorelandNew Kensington-Arnold SD4040
    4WestmorelandNorwin SD1111
    4WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SD1717
    4WestmorelandSouthmoreland SD1112
    4WestmorelandYough SD3131
    4 Region 4 Shelters1,5221,528
    4 Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention2020
    Region 4 5,6925,895
    5ButlerButler Area SD136138
    5ButlerKarns City Area SD**
    5ButlerMars Area SD**
    5ButlerMoniteau SD2020
    5ButlerSeneca Valley SD9496
    5ButlerSlippery Rock Area SD1111
    5ButlerSouth Butler County SD5959
    5ClarionAllegheny-Clarion Valley SD1314
    5ClarionClarion Area SD**
    5ClarionClarion-Limestone Area SD1114
    5ClarionKeystone SD1316
    5ClarionNorth Clarion County SD**
    5ClarionRedbank Valley SD2425
    5ClarionUnion SD2525
    5CrawfordConneaut SD128132
    5CrawfordCrawford Central SD3133
    5CrawfordPenncrest SD1820
    5ErieCorry Area SD4242
    5ErieErie City SD190193
    5ErieErie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School2626
    5ErieFairview SD1515
    5ErieFort LeBoeuf SD1718
    5ErieGeneral McLane SD**
    5ErieGirard SD5762
    5ErieHarbor Creek SD**
    5ErieIroquois SD2323
    5ErieMillcreek Township SD3334
    5ErieNorth East SD1414
    5ErieNorthwest Tri-County IU 51919
    5ErieNorthwestern SD2930
    5EriePerseus House CS of Excellence2626
    5ErieRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS3636
    5ErieUnion City Area SD2020
    5ErieWattsburg Area SD**
    5ForestForest Area SD5253
    5LawrenceEllwood City Area SD2020
    5LawrenceLaurel SD**
    5LawrenceLawrence County CTC**
    5LawrenceMohawk Area SD1718
    5LawrenceNeshannock Township SD**
    5LawrenceNew Castle Area SD6062
    5LawrenceShenango Area SD**
    5LawrenceUnion Area SD**
    5LawrenceWilmington Area SD1414
    5McKeanBradford Area SD5556
    5McKeanKane Area SD4040
    5McKeanOtto-Eldred SD4242
    5McKeanPort Allegany SD2929
    5McKeanSeneca Highlands IU 9**
    5McKeanSmethport Area SD2222
    5MercerCommodore Perry SD1818
    5MercerFarrell Area SD3030
    5MercerGreenville Area SD2223
    5MercerGrove City Area SD1111
    5MercerHermitage SD1212
    5MercerJamestown Area SD3335
    5MercerKeystone Education Center CS**
    5MercerLakeview SD2929
    5MercerMercer Area SD1415
    5MercerMidwestern IU 4**
    5MercerReynolds SD**
    5MercerSharon City SD3233
    5MercerSharpsville Area SD1515
    5MercerWest Middlesex Area SD**
    5VenangoCranberry Area SD1920
    5VenangoFranklin Area SD3940
    5VenangoOil City Area SD2324
    5VenangoTitusville Area SD6673
    5VenangoValley Grove SD3940
    5WarrenTidioute Community CS1818
    5WarrenWarren County SD7878
    5 Region 5 Shelters744748
    5 Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention2020
    Region 5 2,8362,896
    6ArmstrongApollo-Ridge SD**
    6ArmstrongArmstrong SD107107
    6ArmstrongFreeport Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLeechburg Area SD**
    6ArmstrongLenape Tech**
    6BlairAltoona Area SD221222
    6BlairAppalachia IU 8**
    6BlairBellwood-Antis SD1923
    6BlairCentral PA Digital Learning Foundation C1212
    6BlairClaysburg-Kimmel SD2324
    6BlairHollidaysburg Area SD7277
    6BlairSpring Cove SD3838
    6BlairTyrone Area SD4141
    6CambriaBlacklick Valley SD2223
    6CambriaCambria Heights SD1213
    6CambriaCentral Cambria SD3636
    6CambriaConemaugh Valley SD**
    6CambriaFerndale Area SD**
    6CambriaForest Hills SD**
    6CambriaGreater Johnstown SD4043
    6CambriaNorthern Cambria SD1923
    6CambriaPenn Cambria SD2021
    6CambriaPortage Area SD**
    6CambriaRichland SD1616
    6CambriaWestmont Hilltop SD**
    6CameronCameron County SD1414
    6CentreBald Eagle Area SD3335
    6CentreBellefonte Area SD1919
    6CentrePenns Valley Area SD**
    6CentreState College Area SD6767
    6CentreYoung Scholars of Central PA CS**
    6ClearfieldClearfield Area SD2729
    6ClearfieldCurwensville Area SD**
    6ClearfieldDubois Area SD9293
    6ClearfieldGlendale SD**
    6ClearfieldHarmony Area SD**
    6ClearfieldMoshannon Valley SD1818
    6ClearfieldPhilipsburg-Osceola Area SD1919
    6ClearfieldWest Branch Area SD**
    6ClintonKeystone Central SD6767
    6ClintonSugar Valley Rural CS**
    6ElkJohnsonburg Area SD**
    6ElkRidgway Area SD2530
    6ElkSaint Marys Area SD1919
    6IndianaARIN IU 28**
    6IndianaBlairsville-Saltsburg SD1818
    6IndianaHomer-Center SD1415
    6IndianaIndiana Area SD2731
    6IndianaMarion Center Area SD**
    6IndianaPenns Manor Area SD1818
    6IndianaPurchase Line SD1616
    6IndianaUnited SD**
    6JeffersonBrockway Area SD1717
    6JeffersonBrookville Area SD1718
    6JeffersonJefferson County-DuBois AVTS**
    6JeffersonPunxsutawney Area SD2830
    6PotterAustin Area SD**
    6PotterCoudersport Area SD1919
    6PotterGaleton Area SD**
    6PotterNorthern Potter SD**
    6PotterOswayo Valley SD*12
    6 Region 6 Shelters315317
    6 Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    6 Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten144144
    Region 6 1,8901,938
    7BradfordAthens Area SD2020
    7BradfordCanton Area SD2526
    7BradfordNortheast Bradford SD**
    7BradfordSayre Area SD**
    7BradfordTowanda Area SD2626
    7BradfordTroy Area SD3333
    7BradfordWyalusing Area SD2222
    7CarbonCarbon Career & Technical Institute**
    7CarbonJim Thorpe Area SD1616
    7CarbonLehighton Area SD1818
    7CarbonPalmerton Area SD1313
    7CarbonPanther Valley SD1414
    7CarbonWeatherly Area SD1518
    7ColumbiaBerwick Area SD4950
    7ColumbiaBloomsburg Area SD3842
    7ColumbiaCentral Columbia SD1315
    7ColumbiaColumbia-Montour AVTS2830
    7ColumbiaMillville Area SD2626
    7ColumbiaSouthern Columbia Area SD2526
    7ColumbiaSUSQ-Cyber CS**
    7LackawannaAbington Heights SD**
    7LackawannaCarbondale Area SD1616
    7LackawannaLakeland SD**
    7LackawannaMid Valley SD2224
    7LackawannaNorth Pocono SD**
    7LackawannaOld Forge SD**
    7LackawannaRiverside SD**
    7LackawannaScranton SD244247
    7LackawannaValley View SD**
    7LuzerneCrestwood SD1414
    7LuzerneDallas SD**
    7LuzerneGreater Nanticoke Area SD2727
    7LuzerneHanover Area SD1919
    7LuzerneHazleton Area SD8181
    7LuzerneLake-Lehman SD**
    7LuzerneNorthwest Area SD**
    7LuzernePittston Area SD1717
    7LuzerneWest Side CTC**
    7LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area SD168174
    7LuzerneWyoming Area SD**
    7LuzerneWyoming Valley West SD**
    7LycomingEast Lycoming SD**
    7LycomingJersey Shore Area SD1111
    7LycomingLoyalsock Township SD**
    7LycomingMontgomery Area SD**
    7LycomingMontoursville Area SD**
    7LycomingMuncy SD**
    7LycomingWilliamsport Area SD215219
    7MonroeEast Stroudsburg Area SD107107
    7MonroePleasant Valley SD5659
    7MonroePocono Mountain SD8994
    7MonroeStroudsburg Area SD8282
    7MontourDanville Area SD2324
    7NorthumberlandLine Mountain SD**
    7NorthumberlandMilton Area SD2222
    7NorthumberlandMount Carmel Area SD**
    7NorthumberlandShamokin Area SD3232
    7NorthumberlandShikellamy SD4349
    7NorthumberlandWarrior Run SD**
    7PikeWallenpaupack Area SD4141
    7PikeDelaware Valley SD3838
    7SnyderMidd-West SD1919
    7SnyderSelinsgrove Area SD2525
    7SusquehannaBlue Ridge SD1515
    7SusquehannaElk Lake SD**
    7SusquehannaForest City Regional SD**
    7SusquehannaMontrose Area SD**
    7SusquehannaMountain View SD2122
    7SusquehannaSusquehanna Community SD**
    7TiogaNorthern Tioga SD**
    7TiogaSouthern Tioga SD2020
    7TiogaWellsboro Area SD**
    7UnionLewisburg Area SD1111
    7UnionMifflinburg Area SD1111
    7UnionCentral Susquehanna IU 16**
    7WayneWayne Highlands SD1313
    7WayneWestern Wayne SD2424
    7WyomingTunkhannock Area SD**
    7WyomingLackawanna Trail SD**
    7 Region 7 Shelters450454
    7 Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention2121
    7 Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten3434
    Region 7 2,5802,636
    8BucksBensalem Township SD114118
    8BucksBristol Borough SD3232
    8BucksBristol Township SD156161
    8BucksBucks County IU 222323
    8BucksBucks County Technical High School1111
    8BucksCentennial SD4747
    8BucksCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury**
    8BucksCentral Bucks SD8081
    8BucksCouncil Rock SD2021
    8BucksMorrisville Borough SD3737
    8BucksNeshaminy SD5151
    8BucksNew Hope-Solebury SD1414
    8BucksPalisades SD**
    8BucksPennridge SD4949
    8BucksPennsbury SD3637
    8BucksQuakertown Community SD2226
    8BucksSchool Lane CS**
    8DelawareChester Community CS434464
    8DelawareChester Charter Scholars Academy CS**
    8DelawareChester-Upland SD1616
    8DelawareChichester SD5052
    8DelawareDelaware County IU 252828
    8DelawareGarnet Valley SD1111
    8DelawareHaverford Township SD**
    8DelawareInterboro SD4040
    8DelawareMarple Newtown SD**
    8DelawarePenn-Delco SD3535
    8DelawareRadnor Township SD3737
    8DelawareRidley SD4242
    8DelawareRose Tree Media SD4446
    8DelawareSoutheast Delco SD**
    8DelawareSpringfield SD1515
    8DelawareUpper Darby SD289300
    8DelawareVision Academy Charter School**
    8DelawareWallingford-Swarthmore SD1212
    8DelawareWidener Partnership CS**
    8DelawareWilliam Penn SD114115
    8LehighAllentown City SD615624
    8LehighArts Academy CS**
    8LehighArts Academy Elementary Charter School**
    8LehighCarbon-Lehigh IU 21**
    8LehighCatasauqua Area SD2930
    8LehighEast Penn SD5656
    8LehighExecutive Education Academy Charter School1414
    8LehighInnovative Arts Academy CS**
    8LehighNorthern Lehigh SD1821
    8LehighNorthwestern Lehigh SD1919
    8LehighParkland SD3838
    8LehighRoberto Clemente CS**
    8LehighSalisbury Township SD2020
    8LehighSeven Generations Charter School**
    8LehighSouthern Lehigh SD1414
    8LehighWhitehall-Coplay SD3232
    8MontgomeryAbington SD3333
    8MontgomeryAgora Cyber CS236253
    8MontgomeryCheltenham SD3737
    8MontgomeryColonial SD**
    8MontgomeryHatboro-Horsham SD3434
    8MontgomeryJenkintown SD**
    8MontgomeryLower Merion SD2727
    8MontgomeryLower Moreland Township SD**
    8MontgomeryMethacton SD**
    8MontgomeryMontgomery County IU 231919
    8MontgomeryNorristown Area SD175178
    8MontgomeryNorth Penn SD8387
    8MontgomeryPennsylvania Virtual CS1517
    8MontgomeryPerkiomen Valley SD2425
    8MontgomeryPottsgrove SD2929
    8MontgomeryPottstown SD130133
    8MontgomerySouderton Area SD3131
    8MontgomerySpringfield Township SD2727
    8MontgomerySpring-Ford Area SD7475
    8MontgomeryUpper Dublin SD1818
    8MontgomeryUpper Merion Area SD3636
    8MontgomeryUpper Moreland Township SD2020
    8MontgomeryUpper Perkiomen SD1919
    8MontgomeryWissahickon SD2323
    8NorthamptonBangor Area SD**
    8NorthamptonBethlehem Area SD345351
    8NorthamptonColonial IU 20**
    8NorthamptonEaston Area SD145147
    8NorthamptonEaston Arts Academy Elementary CS**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Academy Regional CS2223
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts**
    8NorthamptonLehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School1414
    8NorthamptonNazareth Area SD1818
    8NorthamptonNorthampton Area SD5555
    8NorthamptonPen Argyl Area SD**
    8NorthamptonSaucon Valley SD**
    8NorthamptonWilson Area SD**
    8 Region 8 Shelters559565
    8 Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention**
    Region 8 5,0965,219
    Pennsylvania 37,93038,899

     

    November 2020

    Unique and Duplicate Counts by County

    For the 2019-20 program year, education and community agencies identified 37,930 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12. 

    The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive technical school, or charter/cyber charter school) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution).  Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest.  The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting.

    The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity.  Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable.  Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity.  The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.

    Counts of 10 or fewer are indicated by *.  These * counts are included in total counts.  These counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness.  Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.

    RegionCountyWhere AttributedWhere Identified
    1Philadelphia7,8818,020
    1Region 1 Totals7,8818,020
    2Berks1,8491,885
    2Chester1,6011,658
    2Dauphin1,5571,585
    2Lancaster2,5472,610
    2Lebanon701727
    2Schuylkill370385
    2Region 2 Totals8,6258,850
    3Adams233237
    3Cumberland584616
    3Franklin284289
    3Huntingdon3233
    3Juniata6469
    3Mifflin142150
    3Perry93100
    3York1,8891,942
    3Adams/York**
    3Cumberland/Perry**
    3Region 3 Totals3,3303,445
    4Allegheny3,2123,331
    4Beaver955991
    4Bedford200205
    4Fayette269272
    4Fulton1213
    4Greene4346
    4Somerset9699
    4Washington441448
    4Westmoreland464490
    4Region 4 Totals5,6925,895
    5Butler405411
    5Clarion119127
    5Crawford226234
    5Erie778790
    5Forest5253
    5Lawrence391399
    5McKean248249
    5Mercer271276
    5Venango222233
    5Warren124124
    5Region 5 Totals2,8362,896
    6Armstrong228230
    6Blair526537
    6Cambria225237
    6Cameron1515
    6Centre169171
    6Clearfield262267
    6Clinton110110
    6Elk6368
    6Indiana164169
    6Jefferson8689
    6Potter4245
    6Region 6 Totals1,8901,938
    7Bradford193194
    7Carbon122125
    7Columbia205216
    7Lackawanna426432
    7Luzerne500512
    7Lycoming253257
    7Monroe373382
    7Montour2324
    7Northumberland119125
    7Pike7979
    7Snyder4848
    7Sullivan**
    7Susquehanna5961
    7Tioga5555
    7Union2323
    7Wayne6061
    7Wyoming**
    7Bradford/Tioga**
    7Carbon/Monroe/Pike1717
    7Columbia/Sullivan1717
    7Lackawanna/Susquehanna**
    7Luzerne/Wyoming**
    7Snyder/Union**
    7Region 7 Totals2,5802,636
    8Bucks713729
    8Delaware1,1991,247
    8Lehigh1,2281,244
    8Montgomery1,2821,316
    8Northampton674683
    8Region 8 Totals5,0965,219
     STATE TOTALS37,93038,899

     

     