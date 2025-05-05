Homeless Education

2026-2031 Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Pennsylvania’s Education of Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program Request for Application
Resources
Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program, Effective Date: January 1, 2017
This document is a joint product of the Child Accounting section within the Division of Subsidy Data and Administration, Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Management and the Homeless Office within the Division of Student Services, Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
The "Education for Homeless Youth 42 U.S.C. §11431" Basic Education Circular (BEC) provides definitions for homeless children and youth who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.
Homeless children are entitled to a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE), from either the school district in which their person or the shelter is located, or the school district of origin.
According to the McKinney-Vento Act the term "school of origin" means the school the child or youth attended when permanently housed, or the school in which the child or youth was last enrolled. 42 U.S.C. §11432(g) (3) (G).
- The parent has a choice in deciding whether the child is educated in the school of origin or in the school within the attendance area where they are living. This would depend upon feasibility and best interest of the child (e.g. age, safety, siblings, special needs, the commute, how much time is left in the school year, etc.).
- Homeless families are not required to prove residency regarding school enrollment; however, the Homeless Act does not prohibit a local education agency (LEA) from requiring a parent or guardian of a homeless child to submit contact information.
- A child who has been identified as homeless shall continue to be considered homeless until it is reported to the LEA that the child is no longer homeless or until the LEA proves non-homelessness through investigation.
- In cases when the student becomes permanently housed during the academic year and the student's parent or guardian requests that the student continues in the school of origin, which is not in the school district of new residence, the educating school district will continue to educate the formerly homeless student until the end of the academic year, and should maintain the homeless student on its rolls as a non-resident student. The educating school district should advise the new school district of residence of its financial responsibility for this student and send a tuition bill.
- The burden of proof for establishing non-homelessness is on the LEA. Usually this responsibility rests with the home and school visitor, pupil personnel specialist, social worker, principal, vice-principal, or the local educational homeless liaison in every LEA. The state coordinator for the Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program at PDE can offer technical assistance on this matter.
Child Accounting Procedures
- Homeless students educated by the school district of origin shall be reported as resident students (these students may or may not be living in a shelter, facility, or institution).
- Homeless students living in a motel, hotel, car, campground, doubling-up, or sharing housing with a resident family and educated by the school district in which they are temporarily living, shall be reported as resident students (these students are not living in a shelter, facility, or institution).
- Homeless students living in a shelter, facility, or institution and educated by the school district in which they are temporarily living shall be reported as non-resident students.
- If the original school district acknowledges residency on the PDE-4605, "Determination of District of Residence for Students in Facilities or Institutions in Accordance with Section 1306 of School Code," the educating school district (host school district) will bill the resident school district.
- If the original school district disclaims residency on the PDE-4605, the educating school district should submit a written request to PDE's School Services Office to make a determination regarding "ward of the state" status.
NOTE: Reasons why school districts must properly identify homeless students within their internal systems: (1) homeless students are entitled to utilize the free/reduced lunch program; (2) homeless students are eligible for services under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Amendments to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act; and (3) homeless students must be reported by grade-level for Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) purposes.
Below is general guidance in establishing homelessness that is in addition to information provided in the BEC "Education of Homeless Youth." These four key questions can help resolve most cases.
- Was there an event?
- Is the current living arrangement due to a lack of housing?
- Is this situation temporary?
- Is the parent in control of the event?
The following are different scenarios regarding homelessness:
- Parent(s) and child move in with another family (doubled-up) in another school district outside the geographical area of the school district of origin (Allentown to Pittsburgh). Which school district is responsible for educating the child and what about multiple occupancy?
In this situation, since it would not be feasible to transport the child to the school district of origin, the school district in which the family is living doubled-up would be responsible for the education. Since the child is not in a shelter, facility, or institution, the child shall be reported as a resident.
- Parent(s) and child remove themselves (evicted, fire, flood, loss of job, etc.) from their place of residence, and move into a neighboring school district's shelter. Which school district is responsible for educating the child?
Parents have a choice between the school district of origin (resident school district/school district attended when permanently housed), or the school district for the attendance area of the shelter. If the school district of origin is chosen (feasible, best interest), the child should be reported as a resident of the school district of origin.
If the school district for the attendance area of the shelter is chosen, this educating school district should send a PDE-4605 to the school district of origin.
- Does the McKinney-Vento Act apply to Pennsylvania charter schools?
Yes. A Pennsylvania charter or cyber charter school ("charter school") must follow the Act's requirements for LEAs, including designating a liaison, identifying homeless students, and ensuring immediate enrollment.
Effective July 1, 2015, if the student is enrolled in a charter school, the school district of origin will remain financially responsible for the education of the student unless and until the student is no longer deemed homeless.
The charter school must enroll a homeless student as long as other students living in the same area would be eligible to attend the school if classroom space is available. If the charter school has particular skills-related entrance requirements, the student must meet those criteria (for example, a fine arts charter school with requirements related to artistic ability). However, enrollment deadlines must be waived for students experiencing homelessness.
Reference
PA School Code can be obtained from the PDE website at www.education.pa.gov. On the left, under "I would like to…," select View Codes and Regulations, then "Public School Code of 1949." Scroll down to Article XIII, Pupils and Attendance.
- Section 1302, Residence and right-to-free-school privileges
- Section 1306, Non-resident inmates of children's institutions
Basic Education Circulars (BEC) can be obtained from the PDE website at www.education.pa.gov. On the left, under "I would like to…," select View Basic Education Circulars (BECs). The circulars are listed in alphabetical order.
- Determination of Residence of Children Living in Pennsylvania Institutions, 24 P.S. § 13-1308
- Education of Homeless Youth, 42 U.S.C. §11431
- Enrollment of Students, 24 P.S. § 13-1301 - 13-1306
- Nonresident Students in Institutions, 24 P.S. § 13-1306
For Further Information
Child accounting questions should be referred to:
Child Accounting Section
Division of Subsidy Data and Administration
Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Management
Pennsylvania Department of Education
607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17126-0333
(717) 787-5423 x1 | ra-CAD@pa.gov
Specific homeless questions should be referred to your LEA's Homeless Liaison and Regional Homeless Coordinator. If necessary, contact:
Storm Camara, State Coordinator
Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness
Division of Student Services
Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
Pennsylvania Department of Education
607 South Drive, 5th Floor - Rotunda, Harrisburg, PA 17120
(717) 783-6466 | scamara@pa.gov
Carmen M. Medina, Chief
Division of Student Services
Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
Pennsylvania Department of Education
607 South Drive, 5th Floor - Rotunda, Harrisburg, PA 17120
(717) 783-6466 | cmedina@pa.gov
Posters/Graphics
- Educational Rights Poster for Parents-English (PDF)
- Educational Rights Poster for Parents -Spanish (PDF)
- Educational Rights Poster for Youth-English (PDF)
- Educational Rights Poster for Youth-Spanish (PDF)
- 2024-2025 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2023-2024 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2022-2023 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2021-2022 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2020-2021 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2019-2020 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
- 2018-2019 ECYEH Infographic (PDF)
Reports
PA ECYEH State Evaluation Reports
- 2024-25 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
- 2023-24 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
- 2022-23 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
- 2021-22 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
- 2020-21 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
- 2019-20 Pennsylvania ECYEH State Evaluation Report (PDF)
PA ECYEH Counts
Unique and Duplicate Counts by Entity
For the 2024-25 program year, education and community agencies identified 52,347 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
Region
County
LEA/Reporting Entity
Where Attributed
Where Identified
1
Philadelphia
Ad Prima CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Alliance for Progress CS
24
28
1
Philadelphia
Antonia Pantoja Community CS
18
18
1
Philadelphia
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
242
250
1
Philadelphia
Belmont CS
74
74
1
Philadelphia
Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
*
11
1
Philadelphia
Christopher Columbus CS
11
11
1
Philadelphia
Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
38
40
1
Philadelphia
Deep Roots CS
17
17
1
Philadelphia
Discovery CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Esperanza Academy CS
25
25
1
Philadelphia
Esperanza Cyber CS
108
116
1
Philadelphia
Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
33
33
1
Philadelphia
First Philadelphia Preparatory CS
22
22
1
Philadelphia
Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Franklin Towne CHS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
21
27
1
Philadelphia
Freire CS
18
19
1
Philadelphia
Global Leadership Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey
16
16
1
Philadelphia
Green Woods CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
16
17
1
Philadelphia
Imhotep Institute CHS
23
23
1
Philadelphia
Independence CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Independence CS West
18
18
1
Philadelphia
Inquiry CS
21
21
1
Philadelphia
Keystone Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
KIPP DuBois CS
19
19
1
Philadelphia
KIPP North Philadelphia CS
21
21
1
Philadelphia
KIPP Philadelphia CS
24
25
1
Philadelphia
KIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
KIPP West Philadelphia CS
21
22
1
Philadelphia
Laboratory CS
14
15
1
Philadelphia
Lindley Academy CS at Birney
64
66
1
Philadelphia
Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
78
78
1
Philadelphia
Maritime Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
MAST Community CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
MaST Community CS II
22
23
1
Philadelphia
MaST Community CS III
16
16
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
13
14
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
24
26
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
54
55
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
65
73
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
25
28
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
32
34
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
35
36
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
56
57
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Mann Campus
32
32
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
34
37
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
27
28
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
40
46
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
19
19
1
Philadelphia
Mastery Prep Elementary CS
26
26
1
Philadelphia
Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
30
30
1
Philadelphia
Multicultural Academy CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
New Foundations CS
21
22
1
Philadelphia
Northwood Academy CS
*
11
1
Philadelphia
Pan American Academy CS
21
21
1
Philadelphia
People for People CS
59
59
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Academy CS
18
18
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia City SD
6,682
7,566
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
23
23
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
13
15
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Montessori CS
11
11
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
22
22
1
Philadelphia
Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Richard Allen Preparatory CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Russell Byers CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Sankofa Freedom Academy CS
19
21
1
Philadelphia
Southwest Leadership Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Tacony Academy CS
26
27
1
Philadelphia
TECH Freire CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
15
16
1
Philadelphia
Universal Alcorn CS
22
23
1
Philadelphia
Universal Audenried CS
22
22
1
Philadelphia
Universal Creighton CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Universal Institute CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Universal Vare CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
West Oak Lane CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
West Phila. Achievement CES
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Wissahickon CS
27
28
1
Philadelphia
Young Scholars CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Youth Build Phila CS
40
42
1
Region 1 Shelters
1,849
1,863
1
Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
85
85
1
Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 1
10,671
11,652
2
Berks
Antietam SD
27
27
2
Berks
Berks County IU 14
33
33
2
Berks
Boyertown Area SD
55
56
2
Berks
Brandywine Heights Area SD
15
16
2
Berks
Conrad Weiser Area SD
30
31
2
Berks
Daniel Boone Area SD
45
45
2
Berks
Exeter Township SD
81
85
2
Berks
Fleetwood Area SD
39
39
2
Berks
Governor Mifflin SD
126
137
2
Berks
Hamburg Area SD
24
24
2
Berks
Kutztown Area SD
24
24
2
Berks
Muhlenberg SD
140
142
2
Berks
Oley Valley SD
18
18
2
Berks
Reading SD
1,182
1,228
2
Berks
Schuylkill Valley SD
27
27
2
Berks
Tulpehocken Area SD
16
16
2
Berks
Twin Valley SD
67
76
2
Berks
Wilson SD
131
133
2
Berks
Wyomissing Area SD
12
12
2
Chester
21st Century Cyber CS
40
42
2
Chester
Achievement House CS
105
115
2
Chester
Avon Grove CS
48
50
2
Chester
Avon Grove SD
294
311
2
Chester
Chester County IU 24
34
34
2
Chester
Coatesville Area SD
276
282
2
Chester
Collegium CS
78
80
2
Chester
Downingtown Area SD
135
136
2
Chester
Great Valley SD
55
56
2
Chester
Insight PA Cyber CS
296
311
2
Chester
Kennett Consolidated SD
342
366
2
Chester
Octorara Area SD
39
50
2
Chester
Owen J Roberts SD
55
55
2
Chester
Oxford Area SD
173
175
2
Chester
Pennsylvania Leadership CS
119
130
2
Chester
Phoenixville Area SD
88
89
2
Chester
Renaissance Academy CS
31
31
2
Chester
Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
54
54
2
Chester
Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
38
44
2
Chester
West Chester Area SD
239
242
2
Dauphin
Capital Area School for the Arts CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Central Dauphin SD
189
197
2
Dauphin
Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
1,472
1,592
2
Dauphin
Dauphin County Technical School
*
*
2
Dauphin
Derry Township SD
36
43
2
Dauphin
Halifax Area SD
*
*
2
Dauphin
Harrisburg City SD
760
773
2
Dauphin
Infinity CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Lower Dauphin SD
81
83
2
Dauphin
Middletown Area SD
60
62
2
Dauphin
Millersburg Area SD
13
13
2
Dauphin
Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS
11
11
2
Dauphin
Reach Cyber CS
389
415
2
Dauphin
Steelton-Highspire SD
117
126
2
Dauphin
Susquehanna Township SD
113
121
2
Dauphin
Sylvan Heights Science CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Upper Dauphin Area SD
25
26
2
Lancaster
Cocalico SD
95
98
2
Lancaster
Columbia Borough SD
135
144
2
Lancaster
Conestoga Valley SD
225
237
2
Lancaster
Donegal SD
44
45
2
Lancaster
Eastern Lancaster County SD
46
49
2
Lancaster
Elizabethtown Area SD
66
69
2
Lancaster
Ephrata Area SD
81
85
2
Lancaster
Hempfield SD
172
182
2
Lancaster
La Academia Partnership CS
11
11
2
Lancaster
Lampeter-Strasburg SD
64
65
2
Lancaster
Lancaster SD
1,112
1,135
2
Lancaster
Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
94
94
2
Lancaster
Manheim Central SD
79
79
2
Lancaster
Manheim Township SD
118
123
2
Lancaster
Penn Manor SD
200
208
2
Lancaster
Pequea Valley SD
61
66
2
Lancaster
Solanco SD
93
97
2
Lancaster
Warwick SD
88
89
2
Lebanon
Annville-Cleona SD
32
40
2
Lebanon
Cornwall-Lebanon SD
142
149
2
Lebanon
Eastern Lebanon County SD
62
68
2
Lebanon
Lebanon SD
429
442
2
Lebanon
Northern Lebanon SD
88
92
2
Lebanon
Palmyra Area SD
76
86
2
Schuylkill
Blue Mountain SD
28
28
2
Schuylkill
Gillingham CS
13
14
2
Schuylkill
Mahanoy Area SD
57
66
2
Schuylkill
Minersville Area SD
19
22
2
Schuylkill
North Schuylkill SD
49
56
2
Schuylkill
Pine Grove Area SD
29
30
2
Schuylkill
Pottsville Area SD
128
140
2
Schuylkill
Saint Clair Area SD
37
49
2
Schuylkill
Schuylkill Haven Area SD
17
18
2
Schuylkill
Schuylkill IU 29
*
*
2
Schuylkill
Shenandoah Valley SD
50
56
2
Schuylkill
Tamaqua Area SD
*
*
2
Schuylkill
Tri-Valley SD
26
33
2
Schuylkill
Williams Valley SD
14
14
2
Region 2 Shelters
1,167
1,174
2
Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
19
19
2
Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
205
205
Region 2
13,398
13,991
3
Adams
Bermudian Springs SD
24
25
3
Adams
Conewago Valley SD
67
72
3
Adams
Fairfield Area SD
*
*
3
Adams
Gettysburg Area SD
101
105
3
Adams
Gettysburg Montessori CS
*
*
3
Adams
Lincoln IU 12
*
*
3
Adams
Littlestown Area SD
12
12
3
Adams
Upper Adams SD
34
39
3
Adams
Vida CS
*
*
3
Cumberland
Big Spring SD
85
89
3
Cumberland
Camp Hill SD
*
*
3
Cumberland
Capital Area IU 15
*
*
3
Cumberland
Carlisle Area SD
230
237
3
Cumberland
Cumberland Valley SD
111
124
3
Cumberland
East Pennsboro Area SD
76
77
3
Cumberland
Mechanicsburg Area SD
70
74
3
Cumberland
Shippensburg Area SD
179
191
3
Cumberland
South Middleton SD
40
43
3
Franklin
Chambersburg Area SD
342
350
3
Franklin
Fannett-Metal SD
17
17
3
Franklin
Greencastle-Antrim SD
58
58
3
Franklin
Tuscarora SD
72
75
3
Franklin
Waynesboro Area SD
60
62
3
Huntingdon
Huntingdon Area SD
35
36
3
Huntingdon
Juniata Valley SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
Mount Union Area SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
New Day CS
19
19
3
Huntingdon
Southern Huntingdon County SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
Stone Valley Community CS
*
*
3
Juniata
Juniata County SD
60
63
3
Mifflin
Mifflin County SD
242
245
3
Mifflin
Tuscarora IU 11
15
15
3
Perry
Greenwood SD
*
*
3
Perry
Newport SD
*
*
3
Perry
Susquenita SD
28
30
3
Perry
West Perry SD
73
76
3
York
Central York SD
99
111
3
York
Crispus Attucks CS
*
*
3
York
Dallastown Area SD
79
80
3
York
Dover Area SD
77
79
3
York
Eastern York SD
47
49
3
York
Hanover Public SD
31
32
3
York
Lincoln CS
42
42
3
York
Northeastern York SD
69
73
3
York
Northern York County SD
73
77
3
York
Pennwood Cyber CS
57
73
3
York
Red Lion Area SD
147
148
3
York
South Eastern SD
67
68
3
York
South Western SD
96
103
3
York
Southern York County SD
67
68
3
York
Spring Grove Area SD
81
86
3
York
West Shore SD
179
199
3
York
West York Area SD
53
55
3
York
York Academy Regional CS
38
38
3
York
York City SD
939
960
3
York
York Co School of Technology
26
26
3
York
York Suburban SD
72
79
3
Region 3 Shelters
338
339
3
Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
3
Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
41
41
Region 3
4,849
5,043
4
Allegheny
Allegheny IU 3
74
74
4
Allegheny
Allegheny Valley SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Avonworth SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Baldwin-Whitehall SD
45
49
4
Allegheny
Bethel Park SD
14
15
4
Allegheny
Brentwood Borough SD
17
17
4
Allegheny
Carlynton SD
25
27
4
Allegheny
Catalyst Academy CS
11
11
4
Allegheny
Chartiers Valley SD
64
65
4
Allegheny
City CHS
18
18
4
Allegheny
Clairton City SD
33
33
4
Allegheny
Cornell SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Deer Lakes SD
33
34
4
Allegheny
Duquesne City SD
33
35
4
Allegheny
East Allegheny SD
36
41
4
Allegheny
Elizabeth Forward SD
25
28
4
Allegheny
Environmental CS at Frick Park
17
17
4
Allegheny
Fox Chapel Area SD
19
19
4
Allegheny
Gateway SD
94
94
4
Allegheny
Hampton Township SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Highlands SD
49
51
4
Allegheny
Keystone Oaks SD
20
20
4
Allegheny
Life Male STEAM Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Manchester Academic CS
15
15
4
Allegheny
McKeesport Area SD
138
149
4
Allegheny
Montour SD
19
19
4
Allegheny
Moon Area SD
19
21
4
Allegheny
Mt Lebanon SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
North Allegheny SD
15
15
4
Allegheny
North Hills SD
41
44
4
Allegheny
Northgate SD
16
16
4
Allegheny
Passport Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship
*
*
4
Allegheny
Penn Hills SD
105
106
4
Allegheny
Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
125
131
4
Allegheny
Pine-Richland SD
25
25
4
Allegheny
Pittsburgh SD
1,156
1,356
4
Allegheny
Plum Borough SD
33
34
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Braddock Hills
27
29
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-East
11
11
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Hazelwood
15
15
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Homestead
22
24
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-McKeesport
*
11
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Montour
23
26
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Northside
16
17
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Pitcairn
*
*
4
Allegheny
Provident CS
13
13
4
Allegheny
Provident CS - West
*
*
4
Allegheny
Quaker Valley SD
14
14
4
Allegheny
Riverview SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Shaler Area SD
109
115
4
Allegheny
South Allegheny SD
73
74
4
Allegheny
South Fayette Township SD
32
33
4
Allegheny
South Park SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Spectrum CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Steel Valley SD
14
15
4
Allegheny
Sto-Rox SD
246
249
4
Allegheny
The New Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Upper St. Clair SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
18
19
4
Allegheny
West Allegheny SD
12
13
4
Allegheny
West Jefferson Hills SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
West Mifflin Area SD
37
37
4
Allegheny
Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Wilkinsburg Borough SD
21
26
4
Allegheny
Woodland Hills SD
116
118
4
Allegheny
Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS
19
19
4
Allegheny
Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
11
11
4
Beaver
Aliquippa SD
26
26
4
Beaver
Ambridge Area SD
63
64
4
Beaver
Baden Academy CS
17
17
4
Beaver
Beaver Area SD
15
15
4
Beaver
Beaver Valley IU 27
*
*
4
Beaver
Big Beaver Falls Area SD
57
57
4
Beaver
Blackhawk SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Central Valley SD
*
12
4
Beaver
Freedom Area SD
30
30
4
Beaver
Hopewell Area SD
18
18
4
Beaver
Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
*
*
4
Beaver
Midland Borough SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Midland Innovation & Technology CS
*
*
4
Beaver
New Brighton Area SD
38
38
4
Beaver
Pennsylvania Cyber CS
418
451
4
Beaver
Riverside Beaver County SD
14
14
4
Beaver
Rochester Area SD
41
41
4
Beaver
South Side Area SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Western Beaver County SD
*
*
4
Bedford
Bedford Area SD
76
78
4
Bedford
Chestnut Ridge SD
20
20
4
Bedford
Everett Area SD
12
12
4
Bedford
HOPE for Hyndman CS
*
*
4
Bedford
Northern Bedford County SD
*
*
4
Bedford
Tussey Mountain SD
*
11
4
Fayette
Albert Gallatin Area SD
18
18
4
Fayette
Brownsville Area SD
*
*
4
Fayette
Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
*
*
4
Fayette
Connellsville Area SD
58
58
4
Fayette
Frazier SD
*
*
4
Fayette
Laurel Highlands SD
18
19
4
Fayette
Uniontown Area SD
108
111
4
Fulton
Central Fulton SD
*
*
4
Fulton
Forbes Road SD
15
17
4
Fulton
Southern Fulton SD
*
*
4
Greene
Carmichaels Area SD
*
*
4
Greene
Central Greene SD
37
37
4
Greene
Jefferson-Morgan SD
*
*
4
Greene
Southeastern Greene SD
*
*
4
Greene
West Greene SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Berlin Brothersvalley SD
11
12
4
Somerset
Conemaugh Township Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Meyersdale Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
North Star SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Rockwood Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
18
18
4
Somerset
Shade-Central City SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Somerset Area SD
40
42
4
Somerset
Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Windber Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
Avella Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
Bentworth SD
22
22
4
Washington
Bethlehem-Center SD
13
14
4
Washington
Burgettstown Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
California Academy of Learning CS
*
*
4
Washington
California Area SD
21
21
4
Washington
Canon-McMillan SD
27
30
4
Washington
Charleroi SD
277
284
4
Washington
Chartiers-Houston SD
22
22
4
Washington
Fort Cherry SD
19
19
4
Washington
Intermediate Unit 1
*
*
4
Washington
McGuffey SD
26
26
4
Washington
Peters Township SD
*
*
4
Washington
Ringgold SD
30
30
4
Washington
Trinity Area SD
87
90
4
Washington
Washington SD
52
59
4
Westmoreland
Belle Vernon Area SD
13
17
4
Westmoreland
Burrell SD
21
21
4
Westmoreland
Derry Area SD
27
31
4
Westmoreland
Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Franklin Regional SD
17
17
4
Westmoreland
Greater Latrobe SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Greensburg Salem SD
58
59
4
Westmoreland
Hempfield Area SD
32
36
4
Westmoreland
Jeannette City SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Kiski Area SD
13
14
4
Westmoreland
Ligonier Valley SD
11
11
4
Westmoreland
Monessen City SD
14
14
4
Westmoreland
Mount Pleasant Area SD
17
17
4
Westmoreland
New Kensington-Arnold SD
118
121
4
Westmoreland
Norwin SD
28
28
4
Westmoreland
Penn-Trafford SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Southmoreland SD
13
13
4
Westmoreland
Westmoreland IU 7
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Yough SD
47
47
4
Region 4 Shelters
812
819
4
Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
4
Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 4
6,477
6,855
5
Butler
Butler Area SD
201
205
5
Butler
Karns City Area SD
12
12
5
Butler
Knoch SD
63
63
5
Butler
Mars Area SD
*
*
5
Butler
Moniteau SD
36
36
5
Butler
Seneca Valley SD
161
164
5
Butler
Slippery Rock Area SD
26
27
5
Clarion
Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
15
15
5
Clarion
Clarion Area SD
34
34
5
Clarion
Clarion-Limestone Area SD
12
17
5
Clarion
Keystone SD
*
*
5
Clarion
North Clarion County SD
13
16
5
Clarion
Redbank Valley SD
45
50
5
Clarion
Riverview IU 6
*
*
5
Clarion
Union SD
35
35
5
Crawford
Conneaut SD
90
93
5
Crawford
Crawford Central SD
63
65
5
Crawford
Penncrest SD
71
71
5
Erie
Corry Area SD
42
44
5
Erie
Erie City SD
354
361
5
Erie
Fairview SD
13
14
5
Erie
Fort LeBoeuf SD
16
17
5
Erie
General McLane SD
34
34
5
Erie
Girard SD
57
59
5
Erie
Harbor Creek SD
*
11
5
Erie
Iroquois SD
35
36
5
Erie
Millcreek Township SD
107
112
5
Erie
Montessori Regional CS
21
21
5
Erie
North East SD
34
35
5
Erie
Northwest Tri-County IU 5
*
*
5
Erie
Northwestern SD
*
12
5
Erie
Perseus House CS of Excellence
14
16
5
Erie
Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
32
32
5
Erie
Union City Area SD
53
55
5
Erie
Wattsburg Area SD
*
*
5
Forest
Forest Area SD
59
59
5
Lawrence
Ellwood City Area SD
43
44
5
Lawrence
Laurel SD
11
11
5
Lawrence
Lawrence County Community Action
13
13
5
Lawrence
Lawrence County CTC
12
12
5
Lawrence
Mohawk Area SD
15
19
5
Lawrence
Neshannock Township SD
*
*
5
Lawrence
New Castle Area SD
122
134
5
Lawrence
Shenango Area SD
*
*
5
Lawrence
Union Area SD
*
*
5
Lawrence
Wilmington Area SD
17
19
5
McKean
Bradford Area SD
55
56
5
McKean
Kane Area SD
29
29
5
McKean
Otto-Eldred SD
23
25
5
McKean
Port Allegany SD
39
40
5
McKean
Seneca Highlands IU 9
*
*
5
McKean
Smethport Area SD
33
34
5
Mercer
Commodore Perry SD
*
*
5
Mercer
Farrell Area SD
32
32
5
Mercer
Greenville Area SD
*
*
5
Mercer
Grove City Area SD
17
17
5
Mercer
Hermitage SD
38
38
5
Mercer
Jamestown Area SD
27
28
5
Mercer
Keystone Education Center CS
14
15
5
Mercer
Lakeview SD
26
26
5
Mercer
Mercer Area SD
*
*
5
Mercer
Midwestern IU 4
14
14
5
Mercer
Reynolds SD
17
20
5
Mercer
Sharon City SD
54
55
5
Mercer
Sharpsville Area SD
*
*
5
Mercer
West Middlesex Area SD
*
*
5
Venango
Cranberry Area SD
*
*
5
Venango
Franklin Area SD
27
33
5
Venango
Oil City Area SD
61
64
5
Venango
Titusville Area SD
51
51
5
Venango
Valley Grove SD
25
27
5
Warren
Tidioute Community CS
14
14
5
Warren
Warren County SD
111
112
5
Region 5 Shelters
342
344
5
Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
5
Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
27
27
Region 5
3,175
3,278
6
Armstrong
Apollo-Ridge SD
28
29
6
Armstrong
Armstrong SD
127
133
6
Armstrong
Freeport Area SD
19
20
6
Armstrong
Leechburg Area SD
17
18
6
Armstrong
Lenape Tech
26
26
6
Blair
Altoona Area SD
279
296
6
Blair
Appalachia IU 8
*
*
6
Blair
Bellwood-Antis SD
38
40
6
Blair
Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
20
20
6
Blair
Claysburg-Kimmel SD
29
29
6
Blair
Hollidaysburg Area SD
41
41
6
Blair
Spring Cove SD
57
57
6
Blair
Tyrone Area SD
36
36
6
Blair
Williamsburg Community SD
*
*
6
Cambria
Blacklick Valley SD
29
30
6
Cambria
Cambria Heights SD
12
12
6
Cambria
Central Cambria SD
27
28
6
Cambria
Conemaugh Valley SD
*
*
6
Cambria
Ferndale Area SD
17
18
6
Cambria
Forest Hills SD
*
*
6
Cambria
Greater Johnstown SD
162
162
6
Cambria
Northern Cambria SD
19
19
6
Cambria
Penn Cambria SD
17
22
6
Cambria
Portage Area SD
22
22
6
Cambria
Richland SD
20
25
6
Cambria
Westmont Hilltop SD
13
14
6
Cameron
Cameron County SD
29
29
6
Centre
Bald Eagle Area SD
46
46
6
Centre
Bellefonte Area SD
13
15
6
Centre
Centre Learning Community CS
*
*
6
Centre
Nittany Valley CS
*
*
6
Centre
Penns Valley Area SD
13
13
6
Centre
State College Area SD
158
161
6
Centre
Young Scholars of Central PA CS
*
*
6
Clearfield
Central IU 10
*
*
6
Clearfield
Clearfield Area SD
39
39
6
Clearfield
Curwensville Area SD
*
*
6
Clearfield
Dubois Area SD
66
67
6
Clearfield
Glendale SD
13
13
6
Clearfield
Harmony Area SD
18
18
6
Clearfield
Moshannon Valley SD
23
23
6
Clearfield
Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
28
29
6
Clearfield
West Branch Area SD
*
*
6
Clinton
Keystone Central SD
99
107
6
Clinton
Sugar Valley Rural CS
15
15
6
Elk
Johnsonburg Area SD
*
12
6
Elk
Ridgway Area SD
38
38
6
Elk
Saint Marys Area SD
34
35
6
Indiana
ARIN IU 28
*
*
6
Indiana
Homer-Center SD
16
17
6
Indiana
Indiana Area SD
27
30
6
Indiana
Marion Center Area SD
14
14
6
Indiana
Penns Manor Area SD
28
28
6
Indiana
Purchase Line SD
20
20
6
Indiana
River Valley SD
35
42
6
Indiana
United SD
14
14
6
Jefferson
Brockway Area SD
*
*
6
Jefferson
Brookville Area SD
23
23
6
Jefferson
Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
13
14
6
Jefferson
Punxsutawney Area SD
23
23
6
Potter
Austin Area SD
*
*
6
Potter
Coudersport Area SD
32
33
6
Potter
Galeton Area SD
*
*
6
Potter
Northern Potter SD
*
*
6
Potter
Oswayo Valley SD
*
*
6
Region 6 Shelters
294
296
6
Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
6
Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
217
217
Region 6
2,547
2,624
7
Bradford
Athens Area SD
14
14
7
Bradford
Canton Area SD
25
26
7
Bradford
Northeast Bradford SD
11
13
7
Bradford
Sayre Area SD
12
12
7
Bradford
Towanda Area SD
29
29
7
Bradford
Troy Area SD
56
58
7
Bradford
Wyalusing Area SD
35
35
7
Carbon
Carbon Career & Technical Institute
*
*
7
Carbon
Jim Thorpe Area SD
13
15
7
Carbon
Lehighton Area SD
21
21
7
Carbon
Palmerton Area SD
11
11
7
Carbon
Panther Valley SD
15
15
7
Carbon
Weatherly Area SD
16
17
7
Columbia
Benton Area SD
*
*
7
Columbia
Berwick Area SD
51
55
7
Columbia
Bloomsburg Area SD
19
20
7
Columbia
Central Columbia SD
17
17
7
Columbia
Columbia-Montour AVTS
12
12
7
Columbia
Millville Area SD
12
13
7
Columbia
Southern Columbia Area SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Abington Heights SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Carbondale Area SD
14
14
7
Lackawanna
Dunmore SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Fell CS
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Lakeland SD
11
11
7
Lackawanna
Mid Valley SD
14
18
7
Lackawanna
North Pocono SD
11
11
7
Lackawanna
Northeastern Educational IU 19
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Old Forge SD
15
15
7
Lackawanna
Riverside SD
17
17
7
Lackawanna
Scranton SD
217
221
7
Lackawanna
Valley View SD
*
*
7
Luzerne
Bear Creek Community CS
*
*
7
Luzerne
Crestwood SD
*
*
7
Luzerne
Dallas SD
*
*
7
Luzerne
Greater Nanticoke Area SD
24
26
7
Luzerne
Hanover Area SD
71
81
7
Luzerne
Hazleton Area SD
160
166
7
Luzerne
Lake-Lehman SD
*
*
Luzerne
Luzerne IU 18
*
*
7
Luzerne
Northwest Area SD
11
13
7
Luzerne
Pittston Area SD
33
34
7
Luzerne
West Side CTC
*
*
7
Luzerne
Wilkes-Barre Area SD
385
396
7
Luzerne
Wyoming Area SD
11
16
7
Luzerne
Wyoming Valley West SD
56
56
7
Lycoming
BLaST IU 17
*
*
7
Lycoming
East Lycoming SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Jersey Shore Area SD
23
23
7
Lycoming
Loyalsock Township SD
30
30
7
Lycoming
Montgomery Area SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Montoursville Area SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Muncy SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
South Williamsport Area SD
30
30
7
Lycoming
Williamsport Area SD
316
319
7
Monroe
East Stroudsburg Area SD
104
105
7
Monroe
Evergreen Community CS
*
*
7
Monroe
Pleasant Valley SD
22
22
7
Monroe
Pocono Mountain SD
130
133
7
Monroe
Stroudsburg Area SD
116
126
7
Montour
Danville Area SD
21
22
7
Northumberland
Line Mountain SD
20
20
7
Northumberland
Milton Area SD
29
30
7
Northumberland
Mount Carmel Area SD
18
18
7
Northumberland
Shamokin Area SD
46
48
7
Northumberland
Shikellamy SD
89
92
7
Northumberland
Warrior Run SD
*
*
7
Pike
Delaware Valley SD
42
42
7
Pike
Wallenpaupack Area SD
25
27
7
Snyder
Midd-West SD
15
16
7
Snyder
Selinsgrove Area SD
17
17
7
Sullivan
Sullivan County SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Blue Ridge SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Elk Lake SD
17
17
7
Susquehanna
Forest City Regional SD
16
18
7
Susquehanna
Montrose Area SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Mountain View SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Susquehanna Community SD
11
11
7
Tioga
Northern Tioga SD
12
12
7
Tioga
Southern Tioga SD
23
23
7
Tioga
Wellsboro Area SD
13
15
7
Union
Central Susquehanna IU 16
*
*
7
Union
Lewisburg Area SD
*
*
7
Union
Mifflinburg Area SD
13
14
7
Wayne
Wayne Highlands SD
*
*
7
Wayne
Western Wayne SD
51
52
7
Wyoming
Lackawanna Trail SD
*
*
7
Wyoming
Tunkhannock Area SD
26
28
7
Region 7 Shelters
632
637
7
Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
7
Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
153
153
Region 7
3,611
3,715
8
Bucks
Bensalem Township SD
180
189
8
Bucks
Bristol Borough SD
23
25
8
Bucks
Bristol Township SD
196
210
8
Bucks
Bucks County IU 22
*
*
8
Bucks
Bucks County Montessori CS
*
*
8
Bucks
Bucks County Technical High School
21
22
8
Bucks
Centennial SD
60
64
8
Bucks
Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
*
*
8
Bucks
Central Bucks SD
93
102
8
Bucks
Council Rock SD
26
26
8
Bucks
Morrisville Borough SD
58
58
8
Bucks
Neshaminy SD
50
51
8
Bucks
New Hope-Solebury SD
19
19
8
Bucks
Palisades SD
25
25
8
Bucks
Pennridge SD
74
78
8
Bucks
Pennsbury SD
105
106
8
Bucks
Quakertown Community SD
51
51
8
Bucks
School Lane CS
*
*
8
Delaware
Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
30
30
8
Delaware
Chester Community CS
665
683
8
Delaware
Chester-Upland SD
104
109
8
Delaware
Chichester SD
68
71
8
Delaware
Delaware County IU 25
31
31
8
Delaware
Garnet Valley SD
*
12
8
Delaware
Haverford Township SD
18
18
8
Delaware
Interboro SD
66
67
8
Delaware
Marple Newtown SD
20
20
8
Delaware
Penn-Delco SD
*
*
8
Delaware
Radnor Township SD
19
19
8
Delaware
Ridley SD
56
61
8
Delaware
Rose Tree Media SD
30
30
8
Delaware
Southeast Delco SD
16
18
8
Delaware
Springfield SD
23
24
8
Delaware
Upper Darby SD
650
679
8
Delaware
Vision Academy CS
*
*
8
Delaware
Vision Academy CS of Excellence
*
*
8
Delaware
Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
22
22
8
Delaware
William Penn SD
61
62
8
Lehigh
Allentown City SD
541
552
8
Lehigh
Arts Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Arts Academy Elementary CS
18
18
8
Lehigh
Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
*
*
8
Lehigh
Catasauqua Area SD
37
43
8
Lehigh
Circle of Seasons CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
East Penn SD
55
56
8
Lehigh
Executive Education Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Innovative Arts Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Lincoln Leadership Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Northern Lehigh SD
19
19
8
Lehigh
Northwestern Lehigh SD
*
*
8
Lehigh
Parkland SD
83
84
8
Lehigh
Roberto Clemente CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Salisbury Township SD
22
22
8
Lehigh
Seven Generations CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Southern Lehigh SD
26
28
8
Lehigh
Whitehall-Coplay SD
42
42
8
Montgomery
Abington SD
70
71
8
Montgomery
Agora Cyber CS
310
352
8
Montgomery
Cheltenham SD
92
94
8
Montgomery
Colonial SD
77
78
8
Montgomery
Hatboro-Horsham SD
47
48
8
Montgomery
Jenkintown SD
*
*
8
Montgomery
Lower Merion SD
38
41
8
Montgomery
Lower Moreland Township SD
79
79
8
Montgomery
Methacton SD
16
17
8
Montgomery
Montgomery County IU 23
14
14
8
Montgomery
Norristown Area SD
170
180
8
Montgomery
North Penn SD
118
119
8
Montgomery
Pennsylvania Virtual CS
116
127
8
Montgomery
Perkiomen Valley SD
18
24
8
Montgomery
Pottsgrove SD
93
97
8
Montgomery
Pottstown SD
198
207
8
Montgomery
Souderton Area SD
69
73
8
Montgomery
Souderton CS Collaborative
*
*
8
Montgomery
Springfield Township SD
12
12
8
Montgomery
Spring-Ford Area SD
86
87
8
Montgomery
Upper Dublin SD
39
39
8
Montgomery
Upper Merion Area SD
131
132
8
Montgomery
Upper Moreland Township SD
59
61
8
Montgomery
Upper Perkiomen SD
33
42
8
Montgomery
Wissahickon SD
32
32
8
Northampton
Bangor Area SD
35
36
8
Northampton
Bethlehem Area SD
328
335
8
Northampton
Colonial IU 20
*
*
8
Northampton
Easton Area SD
190
192
8
Northampton
Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
*
*
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
20
20
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
*
*
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS
*
*
8
Northampton
Nazareth Area SD
19
19
8
Northampton
Northampton Area SD
54
56
8
Northampton
Pen Argyl Area SD
13
14
8
Northampton
Saucon Valley SD
*
*
8
Northampton
Wilson Area SD
35
35
8
Region 8 Shelters
1,191
1,215
8
Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
8
Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 8
7,619
7,900
Pennsylvania
52,347
55,058
Unique and Duplicate Counts by County
For the 2024-25 program year, education and community agencies identified 52,347 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
Region
County
Where Attributed
Where Identified
1
Philadelphia
10,671
11,652
1
Region 1 Totals
10,671
11,652
2
Berks
2,599
2,679
2
Chester
2,645
2,760
2
Dauphin
3,619
3,815
2
Lancaster
3,164
3,257
2
Lebanon
832
880
2
Schuylkill
539
600
2
Region 2 Totals
13,398
13,991
3
Adams
274
289
3
Cumberland
866
910
3
Franklin
584
597
3
Huntingdon
82
84
3
Juniata
60
63
3
Mifflin
259
262
3
Perry
119
125
3
York
2,605
2,713
3
Region 3 Totals
4,849
5,043
4
Allegheny
3,952
4,233
4
Beaver
813
850
4
Bedford
120
125
4
Fayette
220
227
4
Fulton
30
32
4
Greene
64
64
4
Somerset
122
127
4
Washington
640
662
4
Westmoreland
516
535
4
Region 4 Totals
6,477
6,855
5
Butler
571
581
5
Clarion
174
188
5
Crawford
234
239
5
Erie
1,070
1,097
5
Forest
59
59
5
Lawrence
274
294
5
McKean
186
191
5
Mercer
310
320
5
Venango
172
183
5
Warren
125
126
5
Region 5 Totals
3,175
3,278
6
Armstrong
257
266
6
Blair
721
740
6
Cambria
379
395
6
Cameron
31
31
6
Centre
362
367
6
Clearfield
276
279
6
Clinton
143
151
6
Elk
82
85
6
Indiana
175
186
6
Jefferson
70
71
6
Potter
51
53
6
Region 6 Totals
2,547
2,624
7
Bradford
244
249
7
Carbon
138
141
7
Columbia
137
143
7
Lackawanna
475
485
7
Luzerne
1,131
1,173
7
Lycoming
461
465
7
Monroe
385
399
7
Montour
32
33
7
Northumberland
218
224
7
Pike
74
76
7
Snyder
44
45
7
Sullivan
*
*
7
Susquehanna
61
63
7
Tioga
95
97
7
Union
23
25
7
Wayne
60
62
7
Wyoming
32
34
7
Region 7 Totals
3,611
3,715
8
Bucks
1,120
1,165
8
Delaware
2,269
2,342
8
Lehigh
1,130
1,157
8
Montgomery
2,248
2,366
8
Northampton
852
870
8
Region 8 Totals
7,619
7,900
STATE TOTALS
52,347
55,058
Unique and Duplicate Countys by Entity
For the 2023-24 program year, education and community agencies identified 50,030 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
Region
County
LEA/Reporting Entity
Where Attributed
Where Identified
1
Philadelphia
Ad Prima CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Alliance for Progress CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Antonia Pantoja Community CS
17
17
1
Philadelphia
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
87
89
1
Philadelphia
Belmont CS
122
124
1
Philadelphia
Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
15
15
1
Philadelphia
Christopher Columbus CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
36
36
1
Philadelphia
Deep Roots CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Discovery CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Esperanza Academy CS
23
23
1
Philadelphia
Esperanza Cyber CS
199
209
1
Philadelphia
Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
First Philadelphia Preparatory CS
11
11
1
Philadelphia
Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Franklin Towne CHS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
18
19
1
Philadelphia
Freire CS
29
30
1
Philadelphia
Global Leadership Academy CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Green Woods CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Imhotep Institute CHS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Independence CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Independence CS West
19
19
1
Philadelphia
Inquiry CS
25
25
1
Philadelphia
Keystone Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
KIPP DuBois CS
28
29
1
Philadelphia
KIPP North Philadelphia CS
23
24
1
Philadelphia
KIPP Philadelphia CS
27
27
1
Philadelphia
KIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
KIPP West Philadelphia CS
21
21
1
Philadelphia
Laboratory CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Lindley Academy CS at Birney
80
85
1
Philadelphia
Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
90
90
1
Philadelphia
Maritime Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
MAST Community CS
11
11
1
Philadelphia
MaST Community CS II
15
16
1
Philadelphia
MaST Community CS III
17
17
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
26
29
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
34
37
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
34
34
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
37
38
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
33
34
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Mann Campus
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
34
37
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
16
16
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
31
31
1
Philadelphia
Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
23
23
1
Philadelphia
Mastery Prep Elementary CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Math Civics and Sciences CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
24
25
1
Philadelphia
Multicultural Academy CS
15
15
1
Philadelphia
New Foundations CS
24
24
1
Philadelphia
Northwood Academy CS
12
12
1
Philadelphia
Pan American Academy CS
34
35
1
Philadelphia
People for People CS
40
40
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia City SD
6,805
6,921
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
18
18
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Montessori CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
43
43
1
Philadelphia
Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Richard Allen Preparatory CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Russell Byers CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Sankofa Freedom Academy CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Southwest Leadership Academy CS
27
27
1
Philadelphia
Tacony Academy CS
27
27
1
Philadelphia
TECH Freire CS
19
20
1
Philadelphia
The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
30
30
1
Philadelphia
Universal Alcorn CS
11
11
1
Philadelphia
Universal Audenried CS
13
13
1
Philadelphia
Universal Creighton CS
13
13
1
Philadelphia
Universal Institute CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
Universal Vare CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
West Oak Lane CS
*
*
1
Philadelphia
West Phila. Achievement CES
14
14
1
Philadelphia
Wissahickon CS
16
16
1
Philadelphia
Young Scholars CS
12
13
1
Philadelphia
Youth Build Phila CS
13
13
1
Region 1 Shelters
1,990
2,000
1
Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
90
90
1
Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 1
10,705
10,873
2
Berks
Antietam SD
25
28
2
Berks
Berks County IU 14
27
28
2
Berks
Boyertown Area SD
43
48
2
Berks
Brandywine Heights Area SD
17
18
2
Berks
Conrad Weiser Area SD
19
19
2
Berks
Daniel Boone Area SD
49
51
2
Berks
Exeter Township SD
123
125
2
Berks
Fleetwood Area SD
46
46
2
Berks
Governor Mifflin SD
136
137
2
Berks
Hamburg Area SD
23
24
2
Berks
Kutztown Area SD
28
28
2
Berks
Muhlenberg SD
155
156
2
Berks
Oley Valley SD
22
22
2
Berks
Reading SD
1,051
1,095
2
Berks
Schuylkill Valley SD
17
17
2
Berks
Tulpehocken Area SD
14
18
2
Berks
Twin Valley SD
55
57
2
Berks
Wilson SD
118
121
2
Berks
Wyomissing Area SD
*
*
2
Chester
21st Century Cyber CS
41
42
2
Chester
Achievement House CS
93
96
2
Chester
Avon Grove CS
35
35
2
Chester
Avon Grove SD
314
326
2
Chester
Chester County IU 24
50
51
2
Chester
Coatesville Area SD
246
256
2
Chester
Collegium CS
47
47
2
Chester
Downingtown Area SD
127
128
2
Chester
Great Valley SD
39
41
2
Chester
Insight PA Cyber CS
333
357
2
Chester
Kennett Consolidated SD
407
413
2
Chester
Octorara Area SD
52
53
2
Chester
Owen J Roberts SD
52
55
2
Chester
Oxford Area SD
130
141
2
Chester
Pennsylvania Leadership CS
125
146
2
Chester
Phoenixville Area SD
84
86
2
Chester
Renaissance Academy CS
21
21
2
Chester
Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
48
48
2
Chester
Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
25
26
2
Chester
West Chester Area SD
228
230
2
Dauphin
Capital Area School for the Arts CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Central Dauphin SD
216
233
2
Dauphin
Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
855
919
2
Dauphin
Dauphin County Technical School
21
21
2
Dauphin
Derry Township SD
50
51
2
Dauphin
Halifax Area SD
21
21
2
Dauphin
Harrisburg City SD
590
607
2
Dauphin
Infinity CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Lower Dauphin SD
74
76
2
Dauphin
Middletown Area SD
52
53
2
Dauphin
Millersburg Area SD
16
16
2
Dauphin
Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS
11
11
2
Dauphin
Premier Arts and Science CS
*
*
2
Dauphin
Reach Cyber CS
372
380
2
Dauphin
Steelton-Highspire SD
124
129
2
Dauphin
Susquehanna Township SD
106
111
2
Dauphin
Sylvan Heights Science CS
12
12
2
Dauphin
Upper Dauphin Area SD
18
19
2
Lancaster
Cocalico SD
75
77
2
Lancaster
Columbia Borough SD
125
139
2
Lancaster
Conestoga Valley SD
178
183
2
Lancaster
Donegal SD
65
65
2
Lancaster
Eastern Lancaster County SD
46
49
2
Lancaster
Elizabethtown Area SD
72
74
2
Lancaster
Ephrata Area SD
69
74
2
Lancaster
Hempfield SD
202
208
2
Lancaster
La Academia Partnership CS
*
*
2
Lancaster
Lampeter-Strasburg SD
45
47
2
Lancaster
Lancaster SD
907
927
2
Lancaster
Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
137
137
2
Lancaster
Manheim Central SD
90
91
2
Lancaster
Manheim Township SD
147
156
2
Lancaster
Penn Manor SD
195
202
2
Lancaster
Pequea Valley SD
81
83
2
Lancaster
Solanco SD
79
84
2
Lancaster
Warwick SD
81
82
2
Lebanon
Annville-Cleona SD
36
42
2
Lebanon
Cornwall-Lebanon SD
108
109
2
Lebanon
Eastern Lebanon County SD
63
64
2
Lebanon
Lebanon SD
437
453
2
Lebanon
Northern Lebanon SD
73
77
2
Lebanon
Palmyra Area SD
79
87
2
Schuylkill
Blue Mountain SD
16
17
2
Schuylkill
Gillingham CS
*
*
2
Schuylkill
Mahanoy Area SD
46
49
2
Schuylkill
Minersville Area SD
25
28
2
Schuylkill
North Schuylkill SD
50
51
2
Schuylkill
Pine Grove Area SD
21
21
2
Schuylkill
Pottsville Area SD
80
92
2
Schuylkill
Saint Clair Area SD
*
*
2
Schuylkill
Schuylkill Haven Area SD
13
14
2
Schuylkill
Schuylkill IU 29
*
*
2
Schuylkill
Shenandoah Valley SD
42
47
2
Schuylkill
Tamaqua Area SD
11
11
2
Schuylkill
Tri-Valley SD
19
20
2
Schuylkill
Williams Valley SD
28
29
2
Region 2 Shelters
987
994
2
Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
16
16
2
Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
162
162
Region 2
11,950
12,399
3
Adams
Bermudian Springs SD
28
32
3
Adams
Conewago Valley SD
48
48
3
Adams
Fairfield Area SD
*
*
3
Adams
Gettysburg Area SD
79
83
3
Adams
Gettysburg Montessori CS
13
14
3
Adams
Lincoln IU 12
*
*
3
Adams
Littlestown Area SD
38
38
3
Adams
Upper Adams SD
19
19
3
Adams
Vida CS
*
*
3
Cumberland
Big Spring SD
87
90
3
Cumberland
Camp Hill SD
*
*
3
Cumberland
Capital Area IU 15
*
*
3
Cumberland
Carlisle Area SD
221
230
3
Cumberland
Cumberland Valley SD
152
163
3
Cumberland
East Pennsboro Area SD
53
58
3
Cumberland
Mechanicsburg Area SD
64
74
3
Cumberland
Shippensburg Area SD
180
197
3
Cumberland
South Middleton SD
53
58
3
Franklin
Chambersburg Area SD
287
297
3
Franklin
Fannett-Metal SD
17
19
3
Franklin
Greencastle-Antrim SD
58
59
3
Franklin
Tuscarora SD
103
108
3
Franklin
Waynesboro Area SD
51
55
3
Huntingdon
Huntingdon Area SD
31
31
3
Huntingdon
Juniata Valley SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
Mount Union Area SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
New Day CS
19
19
3
Huntingdon
Southern Huntingdon County SD
*
*
3
Huntingdon
Stone Valley Community CS
*
*
3
Juniata
Juniata County SD
104
104
3
Mifflin
Mifflin County SD
204
216
3
Mifflin
Tuscarora IU 11
17
17
3
Perry
Greenwood SD
12
12
3
Perry
Newport SD
*
*
3
Perry
Susquenita SD
30
38
3
Perry
West Perry SD
88
94
3
York
Central York SD
65
67
3
York
Crispus Attucks CS
*
*
3
York
Dallastown Area SD
70
74
3
York
Dover Area SD
75
77
3
York
Eastern York SD
48
49
3
York
Hanover Public SD
33
36
3
York
Lincoln CS
39
40
3
York
Northeastern York SD
61
64
3
York
Northern York County SD
90
94
3
York
Red Lion Area SD
109
112
3
York
South Eastern SD
78
79
3
York
South Western SD
97
101
3
York
Southern York County SD
50
51
3
York
Spring Grove Area SD
83
84
3
York
West Shore SD
137
154
3
York
West York Area SD
26
27
3
York
York Academy Regional CS
35
35
3
York
York City SD
898
924
3
York
York Co School of Technology
20
21
3
York
York Suburban SD
64
65
3
Region 3 Shelters
365
375
3
Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
3
Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
70
70
Region 3
4,623
4,828
4
Allegheny
Allegheny IU 3
79
79
4
Allegheny
Allegheny Valley SD
13
13
4
Allegheny
Avonworth SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Baldwin-Whitehall SD
37
37
4
Allegheny
Bethel Park SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Brentwood Borough SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Carlynton SD
21
23
4
Allegheny
Catalyst Academy CS
11
12
4
Allegheny
Chartiers Valley SD
57
57
4
Allegheny
City CHS
25
25
4
Allegheny
Clairton City SD
51
51
4
Allegheny
Cornell SD
12
12
4
Allegheny
Deer Lakes SD
11
11
4
Allegheny
Duquesne City SD
21
21
4
Allegheny
East Allegheny SD
77
79
4
Allegheny
Elizabeth Forward SD
21
21
4
Allegheny
Environmental CS at Frick Park
18
18
4
Allegheny
Fox Chapel Area SD
13
13
4
Allegheny
Gateway SD
63
69
4
Allegheny
Hampton Township SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Highlands SD
48
55
4
Allegheny
Keystone Oaks SD
17
21
4
Allegheny
Life Male STEAM Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Manchester Academic CS
13
14
4
Allegheny
McKeesport Area SD
114
127
4
Allegheny
Montour SD
15
17
4
Allegheny
Moon Area SD
20
21
4
Allegheny
Mt Lebanon SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
North Allegheny SD
11
11
4
Allegheny
North Hills SD
55
56
4
Allegheny
Northgate SD
14
14
4
Allegheny
Passport Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship
*
*
4
Allegheny
Penn Hills SD
68
72
4
Allegheny
Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
114
128
4
Allegheny
Pine-Richland SD
15
15
4
Allegheny
Pittsburgh SD
1,036
1,188
4
Allegheny
Plum Borough SD
28
28
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Braddock Hills
35
38
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-East
*
*
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Hazelwood
13
13
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Homestead
*
*
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-McKeesport
*
*
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Montour
*
*
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Northside
*
13
4
Allegheny
Propel CS-Pitcairn
*
*
4
Allegheny
Provident CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Provident CS - West
*
*
4
Allegheny
Quaker Valley SD
12
12
4
Allegheny
Riverview SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Shaler Area SD
100
107
4
Allegheny
South Allegheny SD
60
61
4
Allegheny
South Fayette Township SD
28
28
4
Allegheny
South Park SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Spectrum CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Steel Valley SD
50
51
4
Allegheny
Sto-Rox SD
95
95
4
Allegheny
The New Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Upper St. Clair SD
*
*
4
Allegheny
Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
12
14
4
Allegheny
Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
16
17
4
Allegheny
West Allegheny SD
22
30
4
Allegheny
West Jefferson Hills SD
12
12
4
Allegheny
West Mifflin Area SD
37
37
4
Allegheny
Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Wilkinsburg Borough SD
14
15
4
Allegheny
Woodland Hills SD
117
117
4
Allegheny
Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS
*
*
4
Allegheny
Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
*
*
4
Beaver
Aliquippa SD
17
18
4
Beaver
Ambridge Area SD
81
85
4
Beaver
Baden Academy CS
15
15
4
Beaver
Beaver Area SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Beaver Valley IU 27
*
*
4
Beaver
Big Beaver Falls Area SD
56
57
4
Beaver
Blackhawk SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Central Valley SD
16
17
4
Beaver
Freedom Area SD
28
30
4
Beaver
Hopewell Area SD
13
13
4
Beaver
Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
*
*
4
Beaver
Midland Borough SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Midland Innovation & Technology CS
*
*
4
Beaver
New Brighton Area SD
36
39
4
Beaver
Pennsylvania Cyber CS
477
521
4
Beaver
Riverside Beaver County SD
13
15
4
Beaver
Rochester Area SD
37
37
4
Beaver
South Side Area SD
*
*
4
Beaver
Western Beaver County SD
*
*
4
Bedford
Bedford Area SD
63
65
4
Bedford
Chestnut Ridge SD
12
12
4
Bedford
Everett Area SD
35
36
4
Bedford
HOPE for Hyndman CS
*
*
4
Bedford
Northern Bedford County SD
*
*
4
Bedford
Tussey Mountain SD
*
*
4
Fayette
Albert Gallatin Area SD
11
11
4
Fayette
Brownsville Area SD
13
13
4
Fayette
Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
*
*
4
Fayette
Connellsville Area SD
70
70
4
Fayette
Frazier SD
12
12
4
Fayette
Laurel Highlands SD
36
36
4
Fayette
Uniontown Area SD
46
49
4
Fulton
Central Fulton SD
*
*
4
Fulton
Forbes Road SD
28
28
4
Fulton
Southern Fulton SD
*
*
4
Greene
Carmichaels Area SD
16
16
4
Greene
Central Greene SD
21
21
4
Greene
Jefferson-Morgan SD
*
*
4
Greene
Southeastern Greene SD
*
*
4
Greene
West Greene SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Berlin Brothersvalley SD
17
17
4
Somerset
Conemaugh Township Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Meyersdale Area SD
11
11
4
Somerset
North Star SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Rockwood Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
14
14
4
Somerset
Shade-Central City SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Somerset Area SD
31
31
4
Somerset
Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
*
*
4
Somerset
Windber Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
Avella Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
Bentworth SD
38
39
4
Washington
Bethlehem-Center SD
13
13
4
Washington
Burgettstown Area SD
12
12
4
Washington
California Academy of Learning CS
*
*
4
Washington
California Area SD
*
*
4
Washington
Canon-McMillan SD
34
34
4
Washington
Charleroi SD
198
201
4
Washington
Chartiers-Houston SD
*
*
4
Washington
Fort Cherry SD
12
12
4
Washington
Intermediate Unit 1
18
18
4
Washington
McGuffey SD
18
18
4
Washington
Peters Township SD
*
*
4
Washington
Ringgold SD
48
49
4
Washington
Trinity Area SD
103
103
4
Washington
Washington SD
102
109
4
Westmoreland
Belle Vernon Area SD
17
23
4
Westmoreland
Burrell SD
16
16
4
Westmoreland
Derry Area SD
*
11
4
Westmoreland
Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Franklin Regional SD
14
14
4
Westmoreland
Greater Latrobe SD
15
15
4
Westmoreland
Greensburg Salem SD
39
43
4
Westmoreland
Hempfield Area SD
28
30
4
Westmoreland
Jeannette City SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Kiski Area SD
22
22
4
Westmoreland
Ligonier Valley SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Monessen City SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Mount Pleasant Area SD
26
26
4
Westmoreland
New Kensington-Arnold SD
134
139
4
Westmoreland
Norwin SD
27
27
4
Westmoreland
Penn-Trafford SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Southmoreland SD
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Westmoreland IU 7
*
*
4
Westmoreland
Yough SD
54
54
4
Region 4 Shelters
941
954
4
Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
12
12
4
Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 4
6,189
6,542
5
Butler
Butler Area SD
125
128
5
Butler
Karns City Area SD
21
22
5
Butler
Knoch SD
67
68
5
Butler
Mars Area SD
16
16
5
Butler
Moniteau SD
39
39
5
Butler
Seneca Valley SD
147
152
5
Butler
Slippery Rock Area SD
17
17
5
Clarion
Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
29
29
5
Clarion
Clarion Area SD
30
31
5
Clarion
Clarion-Limestone Area SD
*
11
5
Clarion
Keystone SD
19
20
5
Clarion
North Clarion County SD
16
18
5
Clarion
Redbank Valley SD
24
25
5
Clarion
Riverview IU 6
*
*
5
Clarion
Union SD
15
15
5
Crawford
Conneaut SD
78
84
5
Crawford
Crawford Central SD
97
106
5
Crawford
Penncrest SD
61
68
5
Erie
Corry Area SD
73
77
5
Erie
Erie City SD
266
271
5
Erie
Fairview SD
14
14
5
Erie
Fort LeBoeuf SD
22
23
5
Erie
General McLane SD
27
27
5
Erie
Girard SD
43
46
5
Erie
Harbor Creek SD
*
12
5
Erie
Iroquois SD
30
31
5
Erie
Millcreek Township SD
48
56
5
Erie
Montessori Regional CS
*
*
5
Erie
North East SD
30
30
5
Erie
Northwest Tri-County IU 5
*
*
5
Erie
Northwestern SD
49
49
5
Erie
Perseus House CS of Excellence
22
22
5
Erie
Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
34
34
5
Erie
Union City Area SD
52
59
5
Erie
Wattsburg Area SD
14
15
5
Forest
Forest Area SD
69
74
5
Lawrence
Ellwood City Area SD
51
51
5
Lawrence
Laurel SD
11
11
5
Lawrence
Lawrence County Community Action
*
*
5
Lawrence
Lawrence County CTC
*
*
5
Lawrence
Mohawk Area SD
25
32
5
Lawrence
Neshannock Township SD
*
*
5
Lawrence
New Castle Area SD
149
152
5
Lawrence
Shenango Area SD
11
11
5
Lawrence
Union Area SD
*
*
5
Lawrence
Wilmington Area SD
11
11
5
McKean
Bradford Area SD
76
78
5
McKean
Kane Area SD
37
41
5
McKean
Otto-Eldred SD
24
29
5
McKean
Port Allegany SD
31
33
5
McKean
Seneca Highlands IU 9
*
*
5
McKean
Smethport Area SD
30
30
5
Mercer
Commodore Perry SD
13
14
5
Mercer
Farrell Area SD
23
23
5
Mercer
Greenville Area SD
24
26
5
Mercer
Grove City Area SD
15
18
5
Mercer
Hermitage SD
38
40
5
Mercer
Jamestown Area SD
31
32
5
Mercer
Keystone Education Center CS
*
*
5
Mercer
Lakeview SD
19
22
5
Mercer
Mercer Area SD
14
17
5
Mercer
Midwestern IU 4
40
40
5
Mercer
Reynolds SD
21
25
5
Mercer
Sharon City SD
32
32
5
Mercer
Sharpsville Area SD
*
*
5
Mercer
West Middlesex Area SD
14
14
5
Venango
Cranberry Area SD
11
11
5
Venango
Franklin Area SD
22
22
5
Venango
Oil City Area SD
81
83
5
Venango
Titusville Area SD
65
67
5
Venango
Valley Grove SD
46
47
5
Warren
Tidioute Community CS
17
17
5
Warren
Warren County SD
133
135
5
Region 5 Shelters
343
348
5
Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
5
Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 5
3,150
3,284
6
Armstrong
Apollo-Ridge SD
14
14
6
Armstrong
Armstrong SD
107
115
6
Armstrong
Freeport Area SD
*
*
6
Armstrong
Leechburg Area SD
*
*
6
Armstrong
Lenape Tech
27
28
6
Blair
Altoona Area SD
276
290
6
Blair
Appalachia IU 8
*
*
6
Blair
Bellwood-Antis SD
34
35
6
Blair
Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
22
23
6
Blair
Claysburg-Kimmel SD
27
29
6
Blair
Hollidaysburg Area SD
54
57
6
Blair
Spring Cove SD
62
63
6
Blair
Tyrone Area SD
56
58
6
Blair
Williamsburg Community SD
*
*
6
Cambria
Blacklick Valley SD
37
40
6
Cambria
Cambria Heights SD
*
*
6
Cambria
Central Cambria SD
24
25
6
Cambria
Conemaugh Valley SD
25
25
6
Cambria
Ferndale Area SD
27
27
6
Cambria
Forest Hills SD
12
12
6
Cambria
Greater Johnstown SD
108
112
6
Cambria
Northern Cambria SD
27
27
6
Cambria
Penn Cambria SD
35
35
6
Cambria
Portage Area SD
31
32
6
Cambria
Richland SD
18
18
6
Cambria
Westmont Hilltop SD
15
15
6
Cameron
Cameron County SD
28
29
6
Centre
Bald Eagle Area SD
33
33
6
Centre
Bellefonte Area SD
24
25
6
Centre
Centre Learning Community CS
*
*
6
Centre
Nittany Valley CS
*
*
6
Centre
Penns Valley Area SD
11
11
6
Centre
State College Area SD
150
156
6
Centre
Young Scholars of Central PA CS
*
*
6
Clearfield
Central IU 10
*
*
6
Clearfield
Clearfield Area SD
26
26
6
Clearfield
Curwensville Area SD
18
20
6
Clearfield
Dubois Area SD
90
95
6
Clearfield
Glendale SD
11
12
6
Clearfield
Harmony Area SD
18
20
6
Clearfield
Moshannon Valley SD
22
22
6
Clearfield
Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
27
30
6
Clearfield
West Branch Area SD
*
*
6
Clinton
Keystone Central SD
69
71
6
Clinton
Sugar Valley Rural CS
*
*
6
Elk
Johnsonburg Area SD
*
*
6
Elk
Ridgway Area SD
46
47
6
Elk
Saint Marys Area SD
28
29
6
Indiana
ARIN IU 28
*
*
6
Indiana
Homer-Center SD
16
16
6
Indiana
Indiana Area SD
47
52
6
Indiana
Marion Center Area SD
18
18
6
Indiana
Penns Manor Area SD
24
27
6
Indiana
Purchase Line SD
23
24
6
Indiana
River Valley SD
33
33
6
Indiana
United SD
16
16
6
Jefferson
Brockway Area SD
15
20
6
Jefferson
Brookville Area SD
27
27
6
Jefferson
Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
16
17
6
Jefferson
Punxsutawney Area SD
39
40
6
Potter
Austin Area SD
*
*
6
Potter
Coudersport Area SD
33
35
6
Potter
Galeton Area SD
*
*
6
Potter
Northern Potter SD
13
13
6
Potter
Oswayo Valley SD
13
13
6
Region 6 Shelters
306
310
6
Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
6
Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
181
181
Region 6
2,526
2,618
7
Bradford
Athens Area SD
16
18
7
Bradford
Canton Area SD
28
28
7
Bradford
Northeast Bradford SD
*
*
7
Bradford
Sayre Area SD
20
20
7
Bradford
Towanda Area SD
*
*
7
Bradford
Troy Area SD
40
40
7
Bradford
Wyalusing Area SD
44
45
7
Carbon
Carbon Career & Technical Institute
*
*
7
Carbon
Jim Thorpe Area SD
*
*
7
Carbon
Lehighton Area SD
14
15
7
Carbon
Palmerton Area SD
18
18
7
Carbon
Panther Valley SD
35
37
7
Carbon
Weatherly Area SD
12
12
7
Columbia
Benton Area SD
*
*
7
Columbia
Berwick Area SD
64
64
7
Columbia
Bloomsburg Area SD
15
17
7
Columbia
Central Columbia SD
23
23
7
Columbia
Columbia-Montour AVTS
*
*
7
Columbia
Millville Area SD
16
16
7
Columbia
Southern Columbia Area SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Abington Heights SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Carbondale Area SD
13
13
7
Lackawanna
Dunmore SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Fell CS
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Lakeland SD
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Mid Valley SD
29
29
7
Lackawanna
North Pocono SD
*
11
7
Lackawanna
Northeastern Educational IU 19
*
*
7
Lackawanna
Old Forge SD
17
17
7
Lackawanna
Riverside SD
16
16
7
Lackawanna
Scranton SD
241
248
7
Lackawanna
Valley View SD
*
*
7
Luzerne
Bear Creek Community CS
*
*
7
Luzerne
Crestwood SD
*
12
7
Luzerne
Dallas SD
11
11
7
Luzerne
Greater Nanticoke Area SD
28
29
7
Luzerne
Hanover Area SD
68
73
7
Luzerne
Hazleton Area SD
248
260
7
Luzerne
Lake-Lehman SD
*
12
Luzerne
Luzerne IU 18
*
*
7
Luzerne
Northwest Area SD
28
28
7
Luzerne
Pittston Area SD
47
52
7
Luzerne
West Side CTC
*
*
7
Luzerne
Wilkes-Barre Area SD
458
463
7
Luzerne
Wyoming Area SD
11
13
7
Luzerne
Wyoming Valley West SD
24
28
7
Lycoming
BLaST IU 17
*
*
7
Lycoming
East Lycoming SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Jersey Shore Area SD
24
24
7
Lycoming
Loyalsock Township SD
19
20
7
Lycoming
Montgomery Area SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Montoursville Area SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
Muncy SD
*
*
7
Lycoming
South Williamsport Area SD
29
29
7
Lycoming
Williamsport Area SD
263
271
7
Monroe
East Stroudsburg Area SD
122
127
7
Monroe
Evergreen Community CS
*
*
7
Monroe
Pleasant Valley SD
43
43
7
Monroe
Pocono Mountain SD
169
170
7
Monroe
Stroudsburg Area SD
97
98
7
Montour
Danville Area SD
25
25
7
Northumberland
Line Mountain SD
17
18
7
Northumberland
Milton Area SD
28
30
7
Northumberland
Mount Carmel Area SD
21
21
7
Northumberland
Shamokin Area SD
22
24
7
Northumberland
Shikellamy SD
88
94
7
Northumberland
Warrior Run SD
*
*
7
Pike
Delaware Valley SD
63
63
7
Pike
Wallenpaupack Area SD
22
22
7
Snyder
Midd-West SD
13
16
7
Snyder
Selinsgrove Area SD
27
27
7
Sullivan
Sullivan County SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Blue Ridge SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Elk Lake SD
13
13
7
Susquehanna
Forest City Regional SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Montrose Area SD
*
*
7
Susquehanna
Mountain View SD
18
19
7
Susquehanna
Susquehanna Community SD
14
16
7
Tioga
Northern Tioga SD
*
*
7
Tioga
Southern Tioga SD
14
14
7
Tioga
Wellsboro Area SD
23
23
7
Union
Central Susquehanna IU 16
*
*
7
Union
Lewisburg Area SD
14
15
7
Union
Mifflinburg Area SD
14
15
7
Wayne
Wayne Highlands SD
18
18
7
Wayne
Western Wayne SD
15
16
7
Wyoming
Lackawanna Trail SD
*
*
7
Wyoming
Tunkhannock Area SD
12
15
7
Region 7 Shelters
660
663
7
Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
7
Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
114
114
Region 7
3,771
3,870
8
Bucks
Bensalem Township SD
146
153
8
Bucks
Bristol Borough SD
38
40
8
Bucks
Bristol Township SD
136
140
8
Bucks
Bucks County IU 22
15
15
8
Bucks
Bucks County Montessori CS
*
*
8
Bucks
Bucks County Technical High School
19
20
8
Bucks
Centennial SD
122
126
8
Bucks
Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
*
*
8
Bucks
Central Bucks SD
102
107
8
Bucks
Council Rock SD
25
25
8
Bucks
Morrisville Borough SD
54
57
8
Bucks
Neshaminy SD
42
44
8
Bucks
New Hope-Solebury SD
*
*
8
Bucks
Palisades SD
18
18
8
Bucks
Pennridge SD
83
87
8
Bucks
Pennsbury SD
97
108
8
Bucks
Quakertown Community SD
45
48
8
Bucks
School Lane CS
*
*
8
Delaware
Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
16
16
8
Delaware
Chester Community CS
549
567
8
Delaware
Chester-Upland SD
86
89
8
Delaware
Chichester SD
80
81
8
Delaware
Delaware County IU 25
*
*
8
Delaware
Garnet Valley SD
15
15
8
Delaware
Haverford Township SD
17
17
8
Delaware
Interboro SD
56
56
8
Delaware
Marple Newtown SD
20
20
8
Delaware
Penn-Delco SD
*
*
8
Delaware
Radnor Township SD
20
20
8
Delaware
Ridley SD
67
67
8
Delaware
Rose Tree Media SD
24
24
8
Delaware
Southeast Delco SD
*
*
8
Delaware
Springfield SD
21
22
8
Delaware
Upper Darby SD
631
659
8
Delaware
Vision Academy CS
*
*
8
Delaware
Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
24
24
8
Delaware
William Penn SD
117
119
8
Lehigh
Allentown City SD
561
580
8
Lehigh
Arts Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Arts Academy Elementary CS
16
17
8
Lehigh
Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
*
*
8
Lehigh
Catasauqua Area SD
51
52
8
Lehigh
Circle of Seasons CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
East Penn SD
64
65
8
Lehigh
Executive Education Academy CS
15
15
8
Lehigh
Innovative Arts Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Lincoln Leadership Academy CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Northern Lehigh SD
25
25
8
Lehigh
Northwestern Lehigh SD
*
*
8
Lehigh
Parkland SD
80
82
8
Lehigh
Roberto Clemente CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Salisbury Township SD
16
16
8
Lehigh
Seven Generations CS
*
*
8
Lehigh
Southern Lehigh SD
14
14
8
Lehigh
Whitehall-Coplay SD
22
22
8
Montgomery
Abington SD
82
83
8
Montgomery
Agora Cyber CS
209
219
8
Montgomery
Cheltenham SD
55
58
8
Montgomery
Colonial SD
61
66
8
Montgomery
Hatboro-Horsham SD
57
58
8
Montgomery
Jenkintown SD
*
*
8
Montgomery
Lower Merion SD
58
58
8
Montgomery
Lower Moreland Township SD
25
25
8
Montgomery
Methacton SD
29
29
8
Montgomery
Montgomery County IU 23
*
*
8
Montgomery
Norristown Area SD
143
149
8
Montgomery
North Penn SD
96
105
8
Montgomery
Pennsylvania Virtual CS
62
68
8
Montgomery
Perkiomen Valley SD
36
36
8
Montgomery
Pottsgrove SD
53
56
8
Montgomery
Pottstown SD
152
161
8
Montgomery
Souderton Area SD
61
66
8
Montgomery
Souderton CS Collaborative
*
*
8
Montgomery
Springfield Township SD
16
16
8
Montgomery
Spring-Ford Area SD
75
78
8
Montgomery
Upper Dublin SD
35
35
8
Montgomery
Upper Merion Area SD
133
138
8
Montgomery
Upper Moreland Township SD
44
45
8
Montgomery
Upper Perkiomen SD
45
45
8
Montgomery
Wissahickon SD
31
33
8
Northampton
Bangor Area SD
36
36
8
Northampton
Bethlehem Area SD
320
336
8
Northampton
Colonial IU 20
*
*
8
Northampton
Easton Area SD
214
217
8
Northampton
Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
11
12
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
18
18
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
*
*
8
Northampton
Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS
*
*
8
Northampton
Nazareth Area SD
*
*
8
Northampton
Northampton Area SD
57
65
8
Northampton
Pen Argyl Area SD
21
22
8
Northampton
Saucon Valley SD
13
16
8
Northampton
Wilson Area SD
23
23
8
Region 8 Shelters
1,196
1,218
8
Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
*
*
8
Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
*
*
Region 8
7,116
7,364
Pennsylvania
50,030
51,778
Unique and Duplicate Counts by County
For the 2023-24 program year, education and community agencies identified 50,030 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The ‘where attributed’ (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The ‘where identified’ (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
Region
County
Where Attributed
Where Identified
1
Philadelphia
10,705
10,873
1
Region 1 Totals
10,705
10,873
2
Berks
2,346
2,418
2
Chester
2,642
2,743
2
Dauphin
2,796
2,921
2
Lancaster
2,921
3,008
2
Lebanon
806
842
2
Schuylkill
439
467
2
Region 2 Totals
11,950
12,399
3
Adams
273
284
3
Cumberland
901
963
3
Franklin
570
594
3
Huntingdon
68
68
3
Juniata
104
104
3
Mifflin
221
233
3
Perry
138
152
3
York
2,348
2,430
3
Region 3 Totals
4,623
4,828
4
Allegheny
3,627
3,877
4
Beaver
876
936
4
Bedford
130
133
4
Fayette
207
211
4
Fulton
40
40
4
Greene
50
50
4
Somerset
115
115
4
Washington
649
663
4
Westmoreland
495
517
4
Region 4 Totals
6,189
6,542
5
Butler
477
487
5
Clarion
167
173
5
Crawford
251
273
5
Erie
912
945
5
Forest
69
74
5
Lawrence
368
385
5
McKean
201
214
5
Mercer
330
351
5
Venango
225
230
5
Warren
150
152
5
Region 5 Totals
3,150
3,284
6
Armstrong
193
202
6
Blair
762
788
6
Cambria
398
407
6
Cameron
29
30
6
Centre
321
329
6
Clearfield
258
271
6
Clinton
104
106
6
Elk
80
83
6
Indiana
207
217
6
Jefferson
105
114
6
Potter
69
71
6
Region 6 Totals
2,526
2,618
7
Bradford
231
235
7
Carbon
103
106
7
Columbia
152
154
7
Lackawanna
532
541
7
Luzerne
1,298
1,339
7
Lycoming
394
403
7
Monroe
452
459
7
Montour
39
39
7
Northumberland
186
197
7
Pike
108
108
7
Snyder
41
44
7
Sullivan
*
*
7
Susquehanna
66
69
7
Tioga
91
91
7
Union
29
31
7
Wayne
35
37
7
Wyoming
13
16
7
Region 7 Totals
3,771
3,870
8
Bucks
1,122
1,171
8
Delaware
2,260
2,315
8
Lehigh
1,124
1,158
8
Montgomery
1,753
1,825
8
Northampton
857
895
8
Region 8 Totals
7,116
7,364
STATE TOTALS
50,030
51,778
For the 2022-23 program year, education and community agencies identified 46,714 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|LEA/Reporting Entity
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|Ad Prima CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Alliance for Progress CS
|20
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|Antonia Pantoja Community CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|140
|144
|1
|Philadelphia
|Belmont CS
|104
|104
|1
|Philadelphia
|Bluford CS
|27
|27
|1
|Philadelphia
|Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Christopher Columbus CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
|26
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|Deep Roots CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Discovery CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Academy CS
|20
|20
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|106
|108
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|First Philadelphia Preparatory CS
|25
|25
|1
|Philadelphia
|Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
|15
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Freire CS
|15
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Green Woods CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Imhotep Institute CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS West
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Inquiry CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Keystone Academy CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP DuBois CS
|18
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP North Philadelphia CS
|22
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP Philadelphia CS
|28
|28
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP Philadelphia Octavius Catto CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP West Philadelphia CS
|21
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|Laboratory CS
|16
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|Lindley Academy CS at Birney
|74
|78
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
|112
|113
|1
|Philadelphia
|Maritime Academy CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|MAST Community CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS II
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS III
|28
|28
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
|19
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
|46
|51
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
|32
|34
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
|62
|64
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
|15
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
|61
|62
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
|52
|53
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Mann Campus
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
|41
|42
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
|34
|34
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
|30
|30
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery Prep Elementary CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|20
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|Multicultural Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|New Foundations CS
|31
|31
|1
|Philadelphia
|Northwood Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pan American Academy CS
|41
|41
|1
|Philadelphia
|People for People CS
|21
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia City SD
|5,867
|5,974
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
|23
|23
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Montessori CS
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
|59
|59
|1
|Philadelphia
|Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Richard Allen Preparatory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Russell Byers CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Sankofa Freedom Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Southwest Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Tacony Academy CS
|18
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|TECH Freire CS
|25
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
|22
|24
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Alcorn CS
|11
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Audenried CS
|17
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Creighton CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Institute CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Vare CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Oak Lane CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Phila. Achievement CES
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Wissahickon CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Young Scholars CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Youth Build Phila CS
|18
|18
|1
|
|Region 1 Shelters
|2,241
|2,248
|1
|
|Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|93
|93
|1
|Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 1
|
|10,029
|10,180
|2
|Berks
|Antietam SD
|27
|27
|2
|Berks
|Berks County IU 14
|140
|147
|2
|Berks
|Boyertown Area SD
|45
|45
|2
|Berks
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|16
|16
|2
|Berks
|Conrad Weiser Area SD
|28
|29
|2
|Berks
|Daniel Boone Area SD
|62
|68
|2
|Berks
|Exeter Township SD
|151
|152
|2
|Berks
|Fleetwood Area SD
|42
|45
|2
|Berks
|Governor Mifflin SD
|117
|119
|2
|Berks
|Hamburg Area SD
|20
|24
|2
|Berks
|Kutztown Area SD
|27
|27
|2
|Berks
|Muhlenberg SD
|104
|105
|2
|Berks
|Oley Valley SD
|26
|26
|2
|Berks
|Reading SD
|1,028
|1,052
|2
|Berks
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|16
|16
|2
|Berks
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|16
|18
|2
|Berks
|Twin Valley SD
|50
|53
|2
|Berks
|Wilson SD
|113
|115
|2
|Berks
|Wyomissing Area SD
|*
|15
|2
|Chester
|21st Century Cyber CS
|37
|41
|2
|Chester
|Achievement House CS
|87
|89
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove CS
|27
|27
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove SD
|246
|247
|2
|Chester
|Chester County IU 24
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Coatesville Area SD
|224
|231
|2
|Chester
|Collegium CS
|98
|101
|2
|Chester
|Downingtown Area SD
|103
|105
|2
|Chester
|Great Valley SD
|36
|38
|2
|Chester
|Insight PA Cyber CS
|257
|273
|2
|Chester
|Kennett Consolidated SD
|273
|287
|2
|Chester
|Octorara Area SD
|36
|39
|2
|Chester
|Owen J Roberts SD
|15
|15
|2
|Chester
|Oxford Area SD
|125
|139
|2
|Chester
|Pennsylvania Leadership CS
|103
|113
|2
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|76
|76
|2
|Chester
|Renaissance Academy CS
|15
|17
|2
|Chester
|Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
|45
|51
|2
|Chester
|Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
|20
|24
|2
|Chester
|West Chester Area SD
|180
|180
|2
|Dauphin
|Capital Area School for the Arts CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Central Dauphin SD
|202
|210
|2
|Dauphin
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|642
|694
|2
|Dauphin
|Dauphin County Technical School
|30
|30
|2
|Dauphin
|Derry Township SD
|49
|56
|2
|Dauphin
|Halifax Area SD
|23
|24
|2
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg City SD
|482
|501
|2
|Dauphin
|Infinity CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Lower Dauphin SD
|56
|59
|2
|Dauphin
|Middletown Area SD
|45
|48
|2
|Dauphin
|Millersburg Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Premier Arts and Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Reach Cyber CS
|259
|279
|2
|Dauphin
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|134
|139
|2
|Dauphin
|Susquehanna Township SD
|122
|123
|2
|Dauphin
|Sylvan Heights Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|14
|18
|2
|Lancaster
|Cocalico SD
|70
|70
|2
|Lancaster
|Columbia Borough SD
|122
|128
|2
|Lancaster
|Conestoga Valley SD
|195
|201
|2
|Lancaster
|Donegal SD
|52
|56
|2
|Lancaster
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|56
|57
|2
|Lancaster
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|80
|84
|2
|Lancaster
|Ephrata Area SD
|75
|76
|2
|Lancaster
|Hempfield SD
|166
|173
|2
|Lancaster
|La Academia Partnership CS
|*
|*
|2
|Lancaster
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|48
|50
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster SD
|759
|781
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|110
|111
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Central SD
|81
|87
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township SD
|117
|118
|2
|Lancaster
|Penn Manor SD
|180
|183
|2
|Lancaster
|Pequea Valley SD
|55
|56
|2
|Lancaster
|Solanco SD
|86
|87
|2
|Lancaster
|Warwick SD
|46
|48
|2
|Lebanon
|Annville-Cleona SD
|26
|32
|2
|Lebanon
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|74
|78
|2
|Lebanon
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|102
|105
|2
|Lebanon
|Lebanon SD
|471
|487
|2
|Lebanon
|Northern Lebanon SD
|71
|76
|2
|Lebanon
|Palmyra Area SD
|56
|57
|2
|Schuylkill
|Blue Mountain SD
|25
|27
|2
|Schuylkill
|Gillingham CS
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy Area SD
|43
|43
|2
|Schuylkill
|Minersville Area SD
|14
|15
|2
|Schuylkill
|North Schuylkill SD
|66
|71
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pine Grove Area SD
|38
|38
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville Area SD
|74
|84
|2
|Schuylkill
|Saint Clair Area SD
|20
|22
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill Haven Area SD
|12
|12
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill IU 29
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Shenandoah Valley SD
|59
|60
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tamaqua Area SD
|26
|26
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tri-Valley SD
|*
|11
|2
|Schuylkill
|Williams Valley SD
|23
|23
|2
|
|Region 2 Shelters
|1,380
|1,385
|2
|
|Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|20
|20
|2
|
|Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|113
|113
|
|Region 2
|
|11,164
|11,575
|3
|Adams
|Bermudian Springs SD
|22
|23
|3
|Adams
|Conewago Valley SD
|75
|78
|3
|Adams
|Fairfield Area SD
|18
|19
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Area SD
|87
|90
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Montessori CS
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Lincoln IU 12
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Littlestown Area SD
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Upper Adams SD
|18
|18
|3
|Adams
|Vida CS
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Big Spring SD
|61
|65
|3
|Cumberland
|Camp Hill SD
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Capital Area IU 15
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Carlisle Area SD
|159
|166
|3
|Cumberland
|Cumberland Valley SD
|139
|146
|3
|Cumberland
|East Pennsboro Area SD
|32
|35
|3
|Cumberland
|Mechanicsburg Area SD
|58
|61
|3
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|123
|134
|3
|Cumberland
|South Middleton SD
|58
|62
|3
|Franklin
|Chambersburg Area SD
|214
|223
|3
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal SD
|20
|20
|3
|Franklin
|Greencastle-Antrim SD
|50
|51
|3
|Franklin
|Tuscarora SD
|91
|96
|3
|Franklin
|Waynesboro Area SD
|72
|74
|3
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon Area SD
|23
|23
|3
|Huntingdon
|Juniata Valley SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Mount Union Area SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|New Day CS
|15
|15
|3
|Huntingdon
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Stone Valley Community CS
|*
|*
|3
|Juniata
|Juniata County SD
|99
|101
|3
|Mifflin
|Mifflin County SD
|140
|143
|3
|Mifflin
|Tuscarora IU 11
|21
|21
|3
|Perry
|Greenwood SD
|*
|*
|3
|Perry
|Newport SD
|17
|19
|3
|Perry
|Susquenita SD
|36
|42
|3
|Perry
|West Perry SD
|71
|74
|3
|York
|Central York SD
|91
|95
|3
|York
|Crispus Attucks CS
|*
|*
|3
|York
|Dallastown Area SD
|46
|48
|3
|York
|Dover Area SD
|84
|89
|3
|York
|Eastern York SD
|46
|51
|3
|York
|Hanover Public SD
|35
|35
|3
|York
|Lincoln CS
|43
|45
|3
|York
|Northeastern York SD
|60
|60
|3
|York
|Northern York County SD
|57
|64
|3
|York
|Red Lion Area SD
|92
|92
|3
|York
|South Eastern SD
|64
|66
|3
|York
|South Western SD
|92
|95
|3
|York
|Southern York County SD
|25
|28
|3
|York
|Spring Grove Area SD
|68
|73
|3
|York
|West Shore SD
|149
|156
|3
|York
|West York Area SD
|36
|38
|3
|York
|York Academy Regional CS
|34
|34
|3
|York
|York City SD
|594
|628
|3
|York
|York Co School of Technology
|23
|23
|3
|York
|York Suburban SD
|66
|66
|3
|
|Region 3 Shelters
|374
|378
|3
|
|Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|3
|Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|21
|21
|
|Region 3
|
|3,875
|4,041
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny IU 3
|44
|44
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny Valley SD
|19
|19
|4
|Allegheny
|Avonworth SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Baldwin-Whitehall SD
|48
|51
|4
|Allegheny
|Bethel Park SD
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|Brentwood Borough SD
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Carlynton SD
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Catalyst Academy CS
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|Chartiers Valley SD
|45
|45
|4
|Allegheny
|City CHS
|13
|13
|4
|Allegheny
|Clairton City SD
|45
|48
|4
|Allegheny
|Cornell SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Deer Lakes SD
|23
|24
|4
|Allegheny
|Duquesne City SD
|19
|20
|4
|Allegheny
|East Allegheny SD
|56
|61
|4
|Allegheny
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|13
|13
|4
|Allegheny
|Environmental CS at Frick Park
|20
|20
|4
|Allegheny
|Fox Chapel Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Gateway SD
|98
|109
|4
|Allegheny
|Hampton Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Highlands SD
|60
|67
|4
|Allegheny
|Keystone Oaks SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Life Male STEAM Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Manchester Academic CS
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|McKeesport Area SD
|139
|152
|4
|Allegheny
|Montour SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Moon Area SD
|15
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Mt Lebanon SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|North Allegheny SD
|22
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|North Hills SD
|36
|36
|4
|Allegheny
|Northgate SD
|25
|27
|4
|Allegheny
|Passport Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills SD
|44
|44
|4
|Allegheny
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|55
|57
|4
|Allegheny
|Pine-Richland SD
|18
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh SD
|886
|1,005
|4
|Allegheny
|Plum Borough SD
|18
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Braddock Hills
|28
|29
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-East
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Hazelwood
|12
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Homestead
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-McKeesport
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Montour
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Northside
|12
|13
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Pitcairn
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Provident CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Quaker Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Riverview SD
|*
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Shaler Area SD
|97
|99
|4
|Allegheny
|South Allegheny SD
|35
|43
|4
|Allegheny
|South Fayette Township SD
|30
|30
|4
|Allegheny
|South Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Spectrum CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Steel Valley SD
|77
|78
|4
|Allegheny
|Sto-Rox SD
|57
|60
|4
|Allegheny
|The New Academy CS
|11
|13
|4
|Allegheny
|Upper St. Clair SD
|13
|13
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|West Allegheny SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|West Jefferson Hills SD
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|West Mifflin Area SD
|22
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|15
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|119
|121
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
|11
|11
|4
|Beaver
|Aliquippa SD
|30
|31
|4
|Beaver
|Ambridge Area SD
|90
|91
|4
|Beaver
|Baden Academy CS
|13
|14
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Valley IU 27
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Big Beaver Falls Area SD
|66
|69
|4
|Beaver
|Blackhawk SD
|13
|13
|4
|Beaver
|Central Valley SD
|14
|14
|4
|Beaver
|Freedom Area SD
|22
|22
|4
|Beaver
|Hopewell Area SD
|11
|13
|4
|Beaver
|Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Midland Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Midland Innovation & Technology CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|New Brighton Area SD
|46
|49
|4
|Beaver
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|457
|503
|4
|Beaver
|Riverside Beaver County SD
|15
|15
|4
|Beaver
|Rochester Area SD
|16
|16
|4
|Beaver
|South Side Area SD
|11
|12
|4
|Beaver
|Western Beaver County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Bedford Area SD
|88
|92
|4
|Bedford
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|*
|11
|4
|Bedford
|Everett Area SD
|20
|22
|4
|Bedford
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Northern Bedford County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Tussey Mountain SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Albert Gallatin Area SD
|22
|24
|4
|Fayette
|Brownsville Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area SD
|118
|125
|4
|Fayette
|Frazier SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Laurel Highlands SD
|23
|23
|4
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|30
|30
|4
|Fulton
|Central Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fulton
|Forbes Road SD
|20
|20
|4
|Fulton
|Southern Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Carmichaels Area SD
|11
|12
|4
|Greene
|Central Greene SD
|20
|21
|4
|Greene
|Jefferson-Morgan SD
|11
|11
|4
|Greene
|Southeastern Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|West Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|14
|14
|4
|Somerset
|Conemaugh Township Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Meyersdale Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|North Star SD
|17
|17
|4
|Somerset
|Rockwood Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shade-Central City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Somerset Area SD
|28
|28
|4
|Somerset
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|13
|13
|4
|Somerset
|Windber Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Avella Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Bentworth SD
|32
|39
|4
|Washington
|Bethlehem-Center SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Burgettstown Area SD
|11
|11
|4
|Washington
|California Academy of Learning CS
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|California Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Canon-McMillan SD
|23
|23
|4
|Washington
|Charleroi SD
|44
|44
|4
|Washington
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Fort Cherry SD
|16
|17
|4
|Washington
|Intermediate Unit 1
|31
|31
|4
|Washington
|McGuffey SD
|15
|16
|4
|Washington
|Peters Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Ringgold SD
|31
|31
|4
|Washington
|Trinity Area SD
|69
|75
|4
|Washington
|Washington SD
|60
|62
|4
|Westmoreland
|Belle Vernon Area SD
|28
|29
|4
|Westmoreland
|Burrell SD
|11
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Derry Area SD
|29
|29
|4
|Westmoreland
|Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Franklin Regional SD
|14
|14
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greater Latrobe SD
|13
|13
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg Salem SD
|36
|44
|4
|Westmoreland
|Hempfield Area SD
|33
|36
|4
|Westmoreland
|Jeannette City SD
|38
|38
|4
|Westmoreland
|Kiski Area SD
|13
|13
|4
|Westmoreland
|Ligonier Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Monessen City SD
|17
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|Mount Pleasant Area SD
|29
|29
|4
|Westmoreland
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|93
|106
|4
|Westmoreland
|Norwin SD
|16
|16
|4
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|11
|11
|4
|Westmoreland
|Southmoreland SD
|*
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Westmoreland IU 7
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|39
|39
|4
|
|Region 4 Shelters
|1,128
|1,129
|4
|
|Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|15
|15
|4
|Region 4 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 4
|
|5,825
|6,154
|5
|Butler
|Butler Area SD
|174
|178
|5
|Butler
|Karns City Area SD
|15
|15
|5
|Butler
|Knoch SD
|59
|59
|5
|Butler
|Mars Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Moniteau SD
|45
|46
|5
|Butler
|Seneca Valley SD
|139
|145
|5
|Butler
|Slippery Rock Area SD
|17
|19
|5
|Clarion
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|31
|34
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion Area SD
|36
|38
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Keystone SD
|11
|12
|5
|Clarion
|North Clarion County SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|24
|25
|5
|Clarion
|Riverview IU 6
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Union SD
|41
|47
|5
|Crawford
|Conneaut SD
|80
|82
|5
|Crawford
|Crawford Central SD
|49
|51
|5
|Crawford
|Penncrest SD
|48
|54
|5
|Erie
|Corry Area SD
|83
|85
|5
|Erie
|Erie City SD
|317
|328
|5
|Erie
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy CS
|17
|17
|5
|Erie
|Fairview SD
|*
|12
|5
|Erie
|Fort LeBoeuf SD
|35
|36
|5
|Erie
|General McLane SD
|24
|25
|5
|Erie
|Girard SD
|31
|33
|5
|Erie
|Harbor Creek SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Iroquois SD
|42
|45
|5
|Erie
|Millcreek Township SD
|55
|58
|5
|Erie
|Montessori Regional CS
|14
|14
|5
|Erie
|North East SD
|17
|18
|5
|Erie
|Northwest Tri-County IU 5
|12
|12
|5
|Erie
|Northwestern SD
|56
|59
|5
|Erie
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|22
|22
|5
|Erie
|Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
|20
|23
|5
|Erie
|Union City Area SD
|43
|48
|5
|Erie
|Wattsburg Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Forest
|Forest Area SD
|58
|59
|5
|Lawrence
|Ellwood City Area SD
|42
|43
|5
|Lawrence
|Laurel SD
|11
|12
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Community Action
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County CTC
|15
|15
|5
|Lawrence
|Mohawk Area SD
|22
|25
|5
|Lawrence
|Neshannock Township SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|New Castle Area SD
|136
|141
|5
|Lawrence
|Shenango Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Union Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Wilmington Area SD
|19
|19
|5
|McKean
|Bradford Area SD
|66
|70
|5
|McKean
|Kane Area SD
|30
|32
|5
|McKean
|Otto-Eldred SD
|29
|29
|5
|McKean
|Port Allegany SD
|39
|40
|5
|McKean
|Seneca Highlands IU 9
|*
|*
|5
|McKean
|Smethport Area SD
|25
|25
|5
|Mercer
|Commodore Perry SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Farrell Area SD
|34
|37
|5
|Mercer
|Greenville Area SD
|25
|25
|5
|Mercer
|Grove City Area SD
|30
|30
|5
|Mercer
|Hermitage SD
|36
|37
|5
|Mercer
|Jamestown Area SD
|23
|29
|5
|Mercer
|Keystone Education Center CS
|20
|21
|5
|Mercer
|Lakeview SD
|43
|43
|5
|Mercer
|Mercer Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Midwestern IU 4
|13
|13
|5
|Mercer
|Reynolds SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Sharon City SD
|57
|58
|5
|Mercer
|Sharpsville Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|West Middlesex Area SD
|15
|15
|5
|Venango
|Cranberry Area SD
|12
|12
|5
|Venango
|Franklin Area SD
|12
|12
|5
|Venango
|Oil City Area SD
|96
|98
|5
|Venango
|Titusville Area SD
|73
|75
|5
|Venango
|Valley Grove SD
|40
|40
|5
|Warren
|Tidioute Community CS
|11
|11
|5
|Warren
|Warren County SD
|89
|91
|5
|
|Region 5 Shelters
|450
|450
|5
|
|Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|5
|
|Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 5
|
|3,218
|3,331
|6
|Armstrong
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|14
|14
|6
|Armstrong
|Armstrong SD
|119
|127
|6
|Armstrong
|Freeport Area SD
|*
|11
|6
|Armstrong
|Leechburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Lenape Tech
|16
|16
|6
|Blair
|Altoona Area SD
|209
|220
|6
|Blair
|Appalachia IU 8
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|22
|22
|6
|Blair
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|20
|22
|6
|Blair
|Claysburg-Kimmel SD
|17
|18
|6
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg Area SD
|36
|39
|6
|Blair
|Spring Cove SD
|59
|60
|6
|Blair
|Tyrone Area SD
|43
|43
|6
|Blair
|Williamsburg Community SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Blacklick Valley SD
|44
|45
|6
|Cambria
|Cambria Heights SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Central Cambria SD
|39
|40
|6
|Cambria
|Conemaugh Valley SD
|16
|17
|6
|Cambria
|Ferndale Area SD
|20
|20
|6
|Cambria
|Forest Hills SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Greater Johnstown SD
|82
|83
|6
|Cambria
|Northern Cambria SD
|18
|22
|6
|Cambria
|Penn Cambria SD
|24
|24
|6
|Cambria
|Portage Area SD
|39
|39
|6
|Cambria
|Richland SD
|16
|16
|6
|Cambria
|Westmont Hilltop SD
|23
|23
|6
|Cameron
|Cameron County SD
|14
|14
|6
|Centre
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|39
|39
|6
|Centre
|Bellefonte Area SD
|25
|28
|6
|Centre
|Centre Learning Community CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Nittany Valley CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|18
|19
|6
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|141
|146
|6
|Centre
|Young Scholars of Central PA CS
|11
|11
|6
|Clearfield
|Central IU 10
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Clearfield Area SD
|30
|31
|6
|Clearfield
|Curwensville Area SD
|17
|23
|6
|Clearfield
|Dubois Area SD
|87
|87
|6
|Clearfield
|Glendale SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Harmony Area SD
|*
|14
|6
|Clearfield
|Moshannon Valley SD
|24
|24
|6
|Clearfield
|Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
|23
|24
|6
|Clearfield
|West Branch Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clinton
|Keystone Central SD
|68
|69
|6
|Clinton
|Sugar Valley Rural CS
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Johnsonburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Ridgway Area SD
|69
|70
|6
|Elk
|Saint Marys Area SD
|40
|42
|6
|Indiana
|ARIN IU 28
|16
|16
|6
|Indiana
|Homer-Center SD
|16
|18
|6
|Indiana
|Indiana Area SD
|20
|21
|6
|Indiana
|Marion Center Area SD
|14
|14
|6
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Indiana
|Purchase Line SD
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|River Valley SD
|23
|23
|6
|Indiana
|United SD
|15
|15
|6
|Jefferson
|Brockway Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brookville Area SD
|32
|34
|6
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Punxsutawney Area SD
|40
|40
|6
|Potter
|Austin Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Coudersport Area SD
|30
|31
|6
|Potter
|Galeton Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Northern Potter SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Oswayo Valley SD
|*
|*
|6
|
|Region 6 Shelters
|126
|126
|6
|
|Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|6
|
|Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|187
|187
|
|Region 6
|
|2,125
|2,202
|7
|Bradford
|Athens Area SD
|18
|19
|7
|Bradford
|Canton Area SD
|30
|30
|7
|Bradford
|Northeast Bradford SD
|13
|13
|7
|Bradford
|Sayre Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Towanda Area SD
|29
|29
|7
|Bradford
|Troy Area SD
|76
|80
|7
|Bradford
|Wyalusing Area SD
|36
|37
|7
|Carbon
|Carbon Career & Technical Institute
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Jim Thorpe Area SD
|13
|13
|7
|Carbon
|Lehighton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Palmerton Area SD
|12
|12
|7
|Carbon
|Panther Valley SD
|15
|20
|7
|Carbon
|Weatherly Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Benton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Berwick Area SD
|57
|57
|7
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|19
|21
|7
|Columbia
|Central Columbia SD
|13
|13
|7
|Columbia
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|15
|15
|7
|Columbia
|Millville Area SD
|13
|13
|7
|Columbia
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Abington Heights SD
|11
|13
|7
|Lackawanna
|Carbondale Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Lackawanna
|Dunmore SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Fell CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Lakeland SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Mid Valley SD
|32
|32
|7
|Lackawanna
|North Pocono SD
|13
|13
|7
|Lackawanna
|Northeastern Educational IU 19
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Old Forge SD
|21
|21
|7
|Lackawanna
|Riverside SD
|15
|15
|7
|Lackawanna
|Scranton SD
|245
|248
|7
|Lackawanna
|Valley View SD
|12
|14
|7
|Luzerne
|Bear Creek Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Crestwood SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Dallas SD
|16
|16
|7
|Luzerne
|Greater Nanticoke Area SD
|31
|34
|7
|Luzerne
|Hanover Area SD
|46
|47
|7
|Luzerne
|Hazleton Area SD
|208
|210
|7
|Luzerne
|Lake-Lehman SD
|12
|13
|Luzerne
|Luzerne IU 18
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Northwest Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|12
|13
|7
|Luzerne
|West Side CTC
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre Area SD
|400
|407
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Area SD
|*
|12
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Valley West SD
|13
|15
|7
|Lycoming
|BLaST IU 17
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|East Lycoming SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|17
|19
|7
|Lycoming
|Loyalsock Township SD
|17
|19
|7
|Lycoming
|Montgomery Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Montoursville Area SD
|12
|12
|7
|Lycoming
|Muncy SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|South Williamsport Area SD
|17
|20
|7
|Lycoming
|Williamsport Area SD
|225
|241
|7
|Monroe
|East Stroudsburg Area SD
|102
|104
|7
|Monroe
|Evergreen Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Monroe
|Pleasant Valley SD
|44
|46
|7
|Monroe
|Pocono Mountain SD
|119
|125
|7
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg Area SD
|103
|104
|7
|Montour
|Danville Area SD
|26
|27
|7
|Northumberland
|Line Mountain SD
|18
|18
|7
|Northumberland
|Milton Area SD
|32
|32
|7
|Northumberland
|Mount Carmel Area SD
|11
|11
|7
|Northumberland
|Shamokin Area SD
|40
|43
|7
|Northumberland
|Shikellamy SD
|114
|116
|7
|Northumberland
|Warrior Run SD
|16
|16
|7
|Pike
|Delaware Valley SD
|49
|51
|7
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|31
|34
|7
|Snyder
|Midd-West SD
|13
|14
|7
|Snyder
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|27
|28
|7
|Sullivan
|Sullivan County SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Blue Ridge SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Elk Lake SD
|15
|17
|7
|Susquehanna
|Forest City Regional SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Montrose Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Mountain View SD
|18
|18
|7
|Susquehanna
|Susquehanna Community SD
|12
|12
|7
|Tioga
|Northern Tioga SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Southern Tioga SD
|14
|15
|7
|Tioga
|Wellsboro Area SD
|23
|23
|7
|Union
|Central Susquehanna IU 16
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Lewisburg Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Union
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wayne
|Wayne Highlands SD
|14
|14
|7
|Wayne
|Western Wayne SD
|58
|58
|7
|Wyoming
|Lackawanna Trail SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|
|Region 7 Shelters
|668
|671
|7
|
|Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|7
|
|Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|127
|127
|
|Region 7
|
|3,600
|3,701
|8
|Bucks
|Bensalem Township SD
|125
|135
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Borough SD
|37
|39
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Township SD
|158
|169
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County IU 22
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Montessori CS
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Technical High School
|15
|16
|8
|Bucks
|Centennial SD
|143
|149
|8
|Bucks
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Central Bucks SD
|121
|126
|8
|Bucks
|Council Rock SD
|115
|115
|8
|Bucks
|Morrisville Borough SD
|52
|53
|8
|Bucks
|Neshaminy SD
|54
|61
|8
|Bucks
|New Hope-Solebury SD
|12
|12
|8
|Bucks
|Palisades SD
|13
|13
|8
|Bucks
|Pennridge SD
|87
|90
|8
|Bucks
|Pennsbury SD
|83
|84
|8
|Bucks
|Quakertown Community SD
|63
|66
|8
|Bucks
|School Lane CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Community CS
|548
|568
|8
|Delaware
|Chester-Upland SD
|53
|61
|8
|Delaware
|Chichester SD
|92
|96
|8
|Delaware
|Delaware County IU 25
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Garnet Valley SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Haverford Township SD
|23
|23
|8
|Delaware
|Interboro SD
|51
|51
|8
|Delaware
|Marple Newtown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Penn-Delco SD
|25
|27
|8
|Delaware
|Radnor Township SD
|19
|19
|8
|Delaware
|Ridley SD
|63
|63
|8
|Delaware
|Rose Tree Media SD
|35
|41
|8
|Delaware
|Southeast Delco SD
|24
|24
|8
|Delaware
|Springfield SD
|14
|14
|8
|Delaware
|Upper Darby SD
|492
|505
|8
|Delaware
|Vision Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
|15
|15
|8
|Delaware
|William Penn SD
|129
|132
|8
|Lehigh
|Allentown City SD
|591
|604
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy Elementary CS
|13
|14
|8
|Lehigh
|Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Catasauqua Area SD
|36
|42
|8
|Lehigh
|Circle of Seasons CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|East Penn SD
|56
|57
|8
|Lehigh
|Executive Education Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Innovative Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Lincoln Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Northern Lehigh SD
|30
|33
|8
|Lehigh
|Northwestern Lehigh SD
|17
|17
|8
|Lehigh
|Parkland SD
|89
|91
|8
|Lehigh
|Roberto Clemente CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Salisbury Township SD
|22
|23
|8
|Lehigh
|Seven Generations CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Southern Lehigh SD
|11
|12
|8
|Lehigh
|Whitehall-Coplay SD
|23
|25
|8
|Montgomery
|Abington SD
|82
|82
|8
|Montgomery
|Agora Cyber CS
|193
|210
|8
|Montgomery
|Cheltenham SD
|68
|69
|8
|Montgomery
|Colonial SD
|48
|49
|8
|Montgomery
|Hatboro-Horsham SD
|49
|49
|8
|Montgomery
|Jenkintown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Merion SD
|38
|38
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Moreland Township SD
|30
|31
|8
|Montgomery
|Methacton SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County IU 23
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Norristown Area SD
|156
|163
|8
|Montgomery
|North Penn SD
|121
|121
|8
|Montgomery
|Pennsylvania Virtual CS
|16
|16
|8
|Montgomery
|Perkiomen Valley SD
|46
|46
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottsgrove SD
|80
|87
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottstown SD
|156
|168
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton Area SD
|58
|60
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton CS Collaborative
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Springfield Township SD
|15
|15
|8
|Montgomery
|Spring-Ford Area SD
|68
|71
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Dublin SD
|66
|67
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Merion Area SD
|119
|121
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|34
|34
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Perkiomen SD
|42
|42
|8
|Montgomery
|Wissahickon SD
|36
|36
|8
|Northampton
|Bangor Area SD
|23
|23
|8
|Northampton
|Bethlehem Area SD
|344
|354
|8
|Northampton
|Colonial IU 20
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Area SD
|225
|231
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Nazareth Area SD
|11
|11
|8
|Northampton
|Northampton Area SD
|46
|49
|8
|Northampton
|Pen Argyl Area SD
|16
|17
|8
|Northampton
|Saucon Valley SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Wilson Area SD
|14
|17
|8
|
|Region 8 Shelters
|998
|1,013
|8
|
|Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|13
|13
|8
|Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 8
|
|6,878
|7,109
|
|Pennsylvania
|
|46,714
|48,293
For the 2022-23 program year, education and community agencies identified 46,714 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|10,029
|10,180
|1
|Region 1 Totals
|10,029
|10,180
|2
|Berks
|2,961
|3,028
|2
|Chester
|2,113
|2,203
|2
|Dauphin
|2,373
|2,499
|2
|Lancaster
|2,426
|2,496
|2
|Lebanon
|807
|842
|2
|Schuylkill
|484
|507
|2
|Region 2 Totals
|11,164
|11,575
|3
|Adams
|265
|274
|3
|Cumberland
|678
|717
|3
|Franklin
|480
|497
|3
|Huntingdon
|52
|54
|3
|Juniata
|99
|101
|3
|Mifflin
|161
|164
|3
|Perry
|125
|136
|3
|York
|2,015
|2,098
|3
|Region 3 Totals
|3,875
|4,041
|4
|Allegheny
|3,496
|3,695
|4
|Beaver
|906
|964
|4
|Bedford
|137
|144
|4
|Fayette
|235
|247
|4
|Fulton
|36
|36
|4
|Greene
|51
|54
|4
|Somerset
|99
|100
|4
|Washington
|381
|399
|4
|Westmoreland
|484
|515
|4
|Region 4 Totals
|5,825
|6,154
|5
|Butler
|517
|530
|5
|Clarion
|194
|208
|5
|Crawford
|199
|209
|5
|Erie
|1,050
|1,089
|5
|Forest
|58
|59
|5
|Lawrence
|324
|334
|5
|McKean
|196
|203
|5
|Mercer
|347
|360
|5
|Venango
|233
|237
|5
|Warren
|100
|102
|5
|Region 5 Totals
|3,218
|3,331
|6
|Armstrong
|202
|219
|6
|Blair
|467
|485
|6
|Cambria
|360
|369
|6
|Cameron
|14
|14
|6
|Centre
|315
|325
|6
|Clearfield
|248
|260
|6
|Clinton
|88
|89
|6
|Elk
|114
|117
|6
|Indiana
|156
|159
|6
|Jefferson
|111
|113
|6
|Potter
|50
|52
|6
|Region 6 Totals
|2,125
|2,202
|7
|Bradford
|271
|277
|7
|Carbon
|77
|83
|7
|Columbia
|142
|147
|7
|Lackawanna
|542
|549
|7
|Luzerne
|1,187
|1,210
|7
|Lycoming
|304
|329
|7
|Monroe
|411
|422
|7
|Montour
|36
|37
|7
|Northumberland
|232
|237
|7
|Pike
|93
|98
|7
|Snyder
|40
|42
|7
|Sullivan
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|57
|60
|7
|Tioga
|87
|88
|7
|Union
|35
|35
|7
|Wayne
|77
|78
|7
|Wyoming
|*
|*
|7
|Region 7 Totals
|3,600
|3,701
|8
|Bucks
|1,268
|1,320
|8
|Delaware
|2,017
|2,083
|8
|Lehigh
|1,082
|1,113
|8
|Montgomery
|1,761
|1,820
|8
|Northampton
|750
|773
|8
|Region 8 Totals
|6,878
|7,109
|
|STATE TOTALS
|46,714
|48,293
For the 2021-22 program year, education and community agencies identified 40,003 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|8,383
|8,507
|1
|Region 1 Totals
|8,383
|8,507
|2
|Berks
|2,488
|2,533
|2
|Chester
|1,935
|1,994
|2
|Dauphin
|1,794
|1,859
|2
|Lancaster
|2,295
|2,362
|2
|Lebanon
|663
|674
|2
|Schuylkill
|390
|413
|2
|Region 2 Totals
|9,565
|9,835
|3
|Adams
|219
|226
|3
|Cumberland
|616
|636
|3
|Franklin
|370
|385
|3
|Huntingdon
|45
|45
|3
|Juniata
|58
|62
|3
|Mifflin
|137
|139
|3
|Perry
|114
|118
|3
|York
|1,653
|1,715
|3
|Region 3 Totals
|3,212
|3,326
|4
|Allegheny
|3,122
|3,297
|4
|Beaver
|861
|896
|4
|Bedford
|121
|124
|4
|Fayette
|214
|223
|4
|Fulton
|19
|21
|4
|Greene
|30
|30
|4
|Somerset
|79
|85
|4
|Washington
|328
|335
|4
|Westmoreland
|388
|406
|4
|Region 4 Totals
|5,162
|5,417
|5
|Butler
|506
|518
|5
|Clarion
|138
|142
|5
|Crawford
|200
|214
|5
|Erie
|946
|960
|5
|Forest
|59
|59
|5
|Lawrence
|210
|214
|5
|McKean
|143
|150
|5
|Mercer
|332
|341
|5
|Venango
|201
|207
|5
|Warren
|84
|85
|5
|Region 5 Totals
|2,819
|2,890
|6
|Armstrong
|167
|173
|6
|Blair
|358
|365
|6
|Cambria
|285
|293
|6
|Cameron
|25
|26
|6
|Centre
|230
|231
|6
|Clearfield
|257
|267
|6
|Clinton
|87
|92
|6
|Elk
|98
|107
|6
|Indiana
|136
|138
|6
|Jefferson
|118
|123
|6
|Potter
|42
|43
|6
|Region 6 Totals
|1,803
|1,858
|7
|Bradford
|152
|159
|7
|Carbon
|60
|67
|7
|Columbia
|162
|165
|7
|Lackawanna
|480
|485
|7
|Luzerne
|987
|1,007
|7
|Lycoming
|250
|261
|7
|Monroe
|431
|446
|7
|Montour
|24
|25
|7
|Northumberland
|199
|207
|7
|Pike
|102
|104
|7
|Snyder
|46
|48
|7
|Sullivan
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|61
|62
|7
|Tioga
|35
|35
|7
|Union
|21
|22
|7
|Wayne
|58
|58
|7
|Wyoming
|33
|36
|7
|Region 7 Totals
|3,104
|3,190
|8
|Bucks
|834
|857
|8
|Delaware
|1,822
|1,859
|8
|Lehigh
|1,055
|1,077
|8
|Montgomery
|1,617
|1,663
|8
|Northampton
|627
|647
|8
|Region 8 Totals
|5,955
|6,103
|
|STATE TOTALS
|40,003
|41,126
For the 2021-22 program year, education and community agencies identified 40,003 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk (*) and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|LEA/Reporting Entity
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|Ad Prima CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Alliance for Progress CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Antonia Pantoja Community CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|40
|43
|1
|Philadelphia
|Belmont CS
|108
|112
|1
|Philadelphia
|Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Christopher Columbus CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
|31
|31
|1
|Philadelphia
|Deep Roots CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Discovery CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Academy CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|87
|96
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|First Philadelphia Preparatory CS
|11
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
|25
|25
|1
|Philadelphia
|Freire CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Green Woods CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Imhotep Institute CHS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS West
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Inquiry CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|John B Stetson CS
|94
|96
|1
|Philadelphia
|Keystone Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP DuBois CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP North Philadelphia CS
|20
|20
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP Philadelphia CS
|17
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP West Philadelphia CS
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|Laboratory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Lindley Academy CS at Birney
|58
|63
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
|92
|92
|1
|Philadelphia
|Maritime Academy CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|MAST Community CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS II
|22
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS III
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
|18
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
|42
|42
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
|24
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
|44
|46
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
|71
|73
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
|30
|30
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Mann Campus
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
|33
|33
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
|23
|23
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
|26
|27
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
|34
|34
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery Prep Elementary CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Multicultural Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|New Foundations CS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Northwood Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Olney Charter High School
|80
|81
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pan American Academy CS
|44
|45
|1
|Philadelphia
|People for People CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia City SD
|4,518
|4,598
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
|25
|25
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Montessori CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Richard Allen Preparatory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Russell Byers CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Sankofa Freedom Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Southwest Leadership Academy CS
|15
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|Tacony Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|TECH Freire CS
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
|28
|28
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Alcorn CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Audenried CS
|19
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Bluford CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Creighton CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Daroff CS
|14
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Institute CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Vare CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Oak Lane CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Phila. Achievement CES
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Wissahickon CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|Young Scholars CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Youth Build Phila CS
|16
|16
|1
|
|Region 1 Shelters
|2,246
|2,249
|1
|
|Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|58
|58
|1
|Region 1 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 1
|
|8,383
|8,507
|2
|Berks
|Antietam SD
|23
|25
|2
|Berks
|Berks County IU 14
|41
|41
|2
|Berks
|Boyertown Area SD
|64
|66
|2
|Berks
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|28
|29
|2
|Berks
|Conrad Weiser Area SD
|18
|20
|2
|Berks
|Daniel Boone Area SD
|52
|56
|2
|Berks
|Exeter Township SD
|93
|93
|2
|Berks
|Fleetwood Area SD
|35
|35
|2
|Berks
|Governor Mifflin SD
|102
|104
|2
|Berks
|Hamburg Area SD
|20
|20
|2
|Berks
|Kutztown Area SD
|23
|24
|2
|Berks
|Muhlenberg SD
|63
|67
|2
|Berks
|Oley Valley SD
|15
|15
|2
|Berks
|Reading SD
|887
|903
|2
|Berks
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|15
|16
|2
|Berks
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|23
|23
|2
|Berks
|Twin Valley SD
|55
|55
|2
|Berks
|Wilson SD
|77
|79
|2
|Berks
|Wyomissing Area SD
|21
|21
|2
|Chester
|21st Century Cyber CS
|21
|22
|2
|Chester
|Achievement House CS
|37
|38
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove CS
|15
|15
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove SD
|202
|216
|2
|Chester
|Chester Co Family Academy CS
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Chester County IU 24
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Coatesville Area SD
|241
|247
|2
|Chester
|Collegium CS
|94
|97
|2
|Chester
|Downingtown Area SD
|148
|152
|2
|Chester
|Great Valley SD
|26
|27
|2
|Chester
|Insight PA Cyber CS
|198
|213
|2
|Chester
|Kennett Consolidated SD
|231
|236
|2
|Chester
|Octorara Area SD
|22
|23
|2
|Chester
|Owen J Roberts SD
|35
|35
|2
|Chester
|Oxford Area SD
|107
|112
|2
|Chester
|Pennsylvania Leadership CS
|128
|129
|2
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|72
|72
|2
|Chester
|Renaissance Academy CS
|14
|15
|2
|Chester
|Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
|41
|41
|2
|Chester
|Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
|26
|26
|2
|Chester
|West Chester Area SD
|109
|110
|2
|Dauphin
|Capital Area School for the Arts CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Central Dauphin SD
|201
|205
|2
|Dauphin
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|238
|253
|2
|Dauphin
|Dauphin County Technical School
|38
|38
|2
|Dauphin
|Derry Township SD
|33
|35
|2
|Dauphin
|Halifax Area SD
|15
|20
|2
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg City SD
|442
|459
|2
|Dauphin
|Infinity CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Lower Dauphin SD
|64
|67
|2
|Dauphin
|Middletown Area SD
|44
|44
|2
|Dauphin
|Millersburg Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Pennsylvania STEAM Academy CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Premier Arts and Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Reach Cyber CS
|215
|222
|2
|Dauphin
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|102
|107
|2
|Dauphin
|Susquehanna Township SD
|53
|53
|2
|Dauphin
|Sylvan Heights Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|26
|30
|2
|Lancaster
|Cocalico SD
|59
|59
|2
|Lancaster
|Columbia Borough SD
|111
|120
|2
|Lancaster
|Conestoga Valley SD
|151
|159
|2
|Lancaster
|Donegal SD
|76
|76
|2
|Lancaster
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|81
|83
|2
|Lancaster
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|57
|57
|2
|Lancaster
|Ephrata Area SD
|68
|73
|2
|Lancaster
|Hempfield SD
|126
|130
|2
|Lancaster
|La Academia Partnership CS
|*
|*
|2
|Lancaster
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|62
|62
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster SD
|735
|760
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|78
|78
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Central SD
|60
|62
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township SD
|124
|128
|2
|Lancaster
|Penn Manor SD
|126
|127
|2
|Lancaster
|Pequea Valley SD
|75
|75
|2
|Lancaster
|Solanco SD
|80
|82
|2
|Lancaster
|Warwick SD
|54
|57
|2
|Lebanon
|Annville-Cleona SD
|23
|23
|2
|Lebanon
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|27
|27
|2
|Lebanon
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|55
|56
|2
|Lebanon
|Lebanon SD
|440
|448
|2
|Lebanon
|Northern Lebanon SD
|54
|55
|2
|Lebanon
|Palmyra Area SD
|61
|62
|2
|Schuylkill
|Blue Mountain SD
|16
|16
|2
|Schuylkill
|Gillingham CS
|11
|11
|2
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy Area SD
|44
|45
|2
|Schuylkill
|Minersville Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|North Schuylkill SD
|76
|79
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pine Grove Area SD
|29
|29
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville Area SD
|39
|52
|2
|Schuylkill
|Saint Clair Area SD
|12
|12
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill Haven Area SD
|12
|12
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill IU 29
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Shenandoah Valley SD
|46
|47
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tamaqua Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tri-Valley SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Williams Valley SD
|13
|16
|2
|
|Region 2 Shelters
|1,467
|1,479
|2
|
|Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|12
|12
|2
|
|Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|44
|44
|
|Region 2
|
|9,565
|9,835
|3
|Adams
|Bermudian Springs SD
|15
|15
|3
|Adams
|Conewago Valley SD
|61
|64
|3
|Adams
|Fairfield Area SD
|13
|14
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Area SD
|69
|71
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Montessori CS
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Lincoln IU 12
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Littlestown Area SD
|14
|14
|3
|Adams
|Upper Adams SD
|14
|15
|3
|Adams
|Vida CS
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Big Spring SD
|36
|39
|3
|Cumberland
|Camp Hill SD
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Capital Area IU 15
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Carlisle Area SD
|127
|130
|3
|Cumberland
|Cumberland Valley SD
|138
|141
|3
|Cumberland
|East Pennsboro Area SD
|40
|40
|3
|Cumberland
|Mechanicsburg Area SD
|50
|50
|3
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|121
|130
|3
|Cumberland
|South Middleton SD
|57
|58
|3
|Franklin
|Chambersburg Area SD
|183
|193
|3
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal SD
|22
|22
|3
|Franklin
|Greencastle-Antrim SD
|34
|34
|3
|Franklin
|Tuscarora SD
|61
|62
|3
|Franklin
|Waynesboro Area SD
|49
|53
|3
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon Area SD
|17
|17
|3
|Huntingdon
|Juniata Valley SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Mount Union Area SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|New Day CS
|19
|19
|3
|Huntingdon
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Stone Valley Community CS
|*
|*
|3
|Juniata
|Juniata County SD
|58
|62
|3
|Mifflin
|Mifflin County SD
|104
|106
|3
|Mifflin
|Tuscarora IU 11
|33
|33
|3
|Perry
|Greenwood SD
|*
|*
|3
|Perry
|Newport SD
|18
|18
|3
|Perry
|Susquenita SD
|22
|26
|3
|Perry
|West Perry SD
|71
|71
|3
|York
|Central York SD
|82
|91
|3
|York
|Crispus Attucks CS
|*
|*
|3
|York
|Dallastown Area SD
|38
|42
|3
|York
|Dover Area SD
|63
|64
|3
|York
|Eastern York SD
|28
|30
|3
|York
|Hanover Public SD
|42
|45
|3
|York
|Lincoln CS
|46
|47
|3
|York
|Northeastern York SD
|52
|56
|3
|York
|Northern York County SD
|26
|28
|3
|York
|Red Lion Area SD
|101
|103
|3
|York
|South Eastern SD
|51
|53
|3
|York
|South Western SD
|62
|63
|3
|York
|Southern York County SD
|30
|35
|3
|York
|Spring Grove Area SD
|57
|60
|3
|York
|West Shore SD
|70
|76
|3
|York
|West York Area SD
|49
|49
|3
|York
|York Academy Regional CS
|30
|33
|3
|York
|York City SD
|559
|569
|3
|York
|York Co School of Technology
|21
|21
|3
|York
|York Suburban SD
|63
|65
|3
|
|Region 3 Shelters
|258
|261
|3
|
|Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|3
|Region 3 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 3
|
|3,212
|3,326
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny IU 3
|88
|88
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny Valley SD
|*
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Avonworth SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Baldwin-Whitehall SD
|21
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Bethel Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Brentwood Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Carlynton SD
|36
|38
|4
|Allegheny
|Catalyst Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Chartiers Valley SD
|27
|29
|4
|Allegheny
|City CHS
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Clairton City SD
|32
|32
|4
|Allegheny
|Cornell SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Deer Lakes SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Duquesne City SD
|27
|28
|4
|Allegheny
|East Allegheny SD
|34
|37
|4
|Allegheny
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|15
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Environmental CS at Frick Park
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Fox Chapel Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Gateway SD
|55
|57
|4
|Allegheny
|Hampton Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Highlands SD
|66
|71
|4
|Allegheny
|Keystone Oaks SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Life Male STEAM Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Manchester Academic CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|McKeesport Area SD
|131
|137
|4
|Allegheny
|Montour SD
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Moon Area SD
|25
|25
|4
|Allegheny
|Mt Lebanon SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|North Allegheny SD
|32
|32
|4
|Allegheny
|North Hills SD
|33
|33
|4
|Allegheny
|Northgate SD
|31
|31
|4
|Allegheny
|Passport Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills SD
|34
|39
|4
|Allegheny
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|43
|47
|4
|Allegheny
|Pine-Richland SD
|23
|23
|4
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh SD
|662
|772
|4
|Allegheny
|Plum Borough SD
|18
|19
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Braddock Hills
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-East
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Hazelwood
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Homestead
|25
|27
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-McKeesport
|*
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Montour
|11
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Northside
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Pitcairn
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Provident CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Quaker Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Riverview SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Shaler Area SD
|89
|92
|4
|Allegheny
|South Allegheny SD
|59
|61
|4
|Allegheny
|South Fayette Township SD
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|South Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Spectrum CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Steel Valley SD
|31
|31
|4
|Allegheny
|Sto-Rox SD
|63
|65
|4
|Allegheny
|The New Academy CS
|*
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Upper Saint Clair SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
|18
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|West Allegheny SD
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|West Jefferson Hills SD
|15
|16
|4
|Allegheny
|West Mifflin Area SD
|22
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|20
|21
|4
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|135
|141
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Aliquippa SD
|22
|24
|4
|Beaver
|Ambridge Area SD
|92
|97
|4
|Beaver
|Baden Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Big Beaver Falls Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Valley IU 27
|65
|66
|4
|Beaver
|Blackhawk SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Central Valley SD
|24
|24
|4
|Beaver
|Freedom Area SD
|25
|25
|4
|Beaver
|Hopewell Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Midland Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|New Brighton Area SD
|53
|54
|4
|Beaver
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|337
|363
|4
|Beaver
|Riverside Beaver County SD
|13
|13
|4
|Beaver
|Rochester Area SD
|19
|19
|4
|Beaver
|South Side Area SD
|12
|12
|4
|Beaver
|Western Beaver County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Bedford Area SD
|77
|80
|4
|Bedford
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|14
|14
|4
|Bedford
|Everett Area SD
|17
|17
|4
|Bedford
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Northern Bedford County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Tussey Mountain SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Albert Gallatin Area SD
|26
|26
|4
|Fayette
|Brownsville Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area CTC
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area SD
|98
|103
|4
|Fayette
|Frazier SD
|22
|22
|4
|Fayette
|Laurel Highlands SD
|16
|18
|4
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|23
|24
|4
|Fulton
|Central Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fulton
|Forbes Road SD
|*
|11
|4
|Fulton
|Southern Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Carmichaels Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Central Greene SD
|11
|11
|4
|Greene
|Jefferson-Morgan SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Southeastern Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|West Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|*
|13
|4
|Somerset
|Conemaugh Township Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Meyersdale Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|North Star SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Rockwood Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shade-Central City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Somerset Area SD
|19
|20
|4
|Somerset
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|11
|11
|4
|Somerset
|Windber Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Avella Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Bentworth SD
|32
|32
|4
|Washington
|Bethlehem-Center SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Burgettstown Area SD
|13
|16
|4
|Washington
|California Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Canon-McMillan SD
|35
|35
|4
|Washington
|Charleroi SD
|23
|24
|4
|Washington
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Fort Cherry SD
|14
|14
|4
|Washington
|Intermediate Unit 1
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|McGuffey SD
|24
|26
|4
|Washington
|Peters Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Ringgold SD
|26
|26
|4
|Washington
|Trinity Area SD
|50
|50
|4
|Washington
|Washington SD
|70
|71
|4
|Westmoreland
|Belle Vernon Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Burrell SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Derry Area SD
|15
|16
|4
|Westmoreland
|Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Franklin Regional SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greater Latrobe SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg Salem SD
|53
|54
|4
|Westmoreland
|Hempfield Area SD
|34
|36
|4
|Westmoreland
|Jeannette City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Kiski Area SD
|16
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|Ligonier Valley SD
|11
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Monessen City SD
|13
|14
|4
|Westmoreland
|Mount Pleasant Area SD
|27
|27
|4
|Westmoreland
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|17
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|Norwin SD
|15
|15
|4
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Southmoreland SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Westmoreland IU 7
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|55
|55
|4
|
|Region 4 Shelters
|1,240
|1,247
|4
|
|Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|4
|Region 4 Non-LEA Early Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 4
|
|5,162
|5,417
|5
|Butler
|Butler Area SD
|194
|200
|5
|Butler
|Karns City Area SD
|20
|21
|5
|Butler
|Mars Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Moniteau SD
|32
|35
|5
|Butler
|Seneca Valley SD
|93
|93
|5
|Butler
|Slippery Rock Area SD
|18
|19
|5
|Butler
|South Butler County SD
|58
|58
|5
|Clarion
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|22
|23
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion Area SD
|16
|18
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|22
|22
|5
|Clarion
|Keystone SD
|13
|13
|5
|Clarion
|North Clarion County SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|26
|26
|5
|Clarion
|Riverview IU 6
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Union SD
|*
|*
|5
|Crawford
|Conneaut SD
|82
|83
|5
|Crawford
|Crawford Central SD
|35
|41
|5
|Crawford
|Penncrest SD
|65
|72
|5
|Erie
|Corry Area SD
|48
|49
|5
|Erie
|Erie City SD
|240
|247
|5
|Erie
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy CS
|37
|38
|5
|Erie
|Fairview SD
|13
|13
|5
|Erie
|Fort LeBoeuf SD
|21
|21
|5
|Erie
|General McLane SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Girard SD
|30
|33
|5
|Erie
|Harbor Creek SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Iroquois SD
|29
|29
|5
|Erie
|Millcreek Township SD
|40
|41
|5
|Erie
|Montessori Regional CS
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|North East SD
|31
|31
|5
|Erie
|Northwest Tri-County IU 5
|16
|16
|5
|Erie
|Northwestern SD
|57
|57
|5
|Erie
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|35
|35
|5
|Erie
|Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
|22
|22
|5
|Erie
|Union City Area SD
|39
|39
|5
|Erie
|Wattsburg Area SD
|13
|14
|5
|Forest
|Forest Area SD
|59
|59
|5
|Lawrence
|Ellwood City Area SD
|20
|20
|5
|Lawrence
|Laurel SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Community Action
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County CTC
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Mohawk Area SD
|17
|17
|5
|Lawrence
|Neshannock Township SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|New Castle Area SD
|64
|65
|5
|Lawrence
|Shenango Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Union Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Wilmington Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|McKean
|Bradford Area SD
|43
|47
|5
|McKean
|Kane Area SD
|31
|32
|5
|McKean
|Otto-Eldred SD
|21
|23
|5
|McKean
|Port Allegany SD
|20
|20
|5
|McKean
|Seneca Highlands IU 9
|*
|*
|5
|McKean
|Smethport Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Commodore Perry SD
|15
|16
|5
|Mercer
|Farrell Area SD
|54
|54
|5
|Mercer
|Greenville Area SD
|13
|14
|5
|Mercer
|Grove City Area SD
|20
|20
|5
|Mercer
|Hermitage SD
|37
|37
|5
|Mercer
|Jamestown Area SD
|26
|26
|5
|Mercer
|Keystone Education Center CS
|14
|15
|5
|Mercer
|Lakeview SD
|20
|20
|5
|Mercer
|Mercer Area SD
|15
|15
|5
|Mercer
|Midwestern IU 4
|11
|11
|5
|Mercer
|Reynolds SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Sharon City SD
|56
|61
|5
|Mercer
|Sharpsville Area SD
|11
|11
|5
|Mercer
|West Middlesex Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Venango
|Cranberry Area SD
|17
|17
|5
|Venango
|Franklin Area SD
|30
|33
|5
|Venango
|Oil City Area SD
|55
|56
|5
|Venango
|Titusville Area SD
|61
|62
|5
|Venango
|Valley Grove SD
|38
|39
|5
|Warren
|Tidioute Community CS
|16
|16
|5
|Warren
|Warren County SD
|68
|69
|5
|
|Region 5 Shelters
|507
|511
|5
|
|Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|5
|
|Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 5
|
|2,819
|2,890
|6
|Armstrong
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|11
|14
|6
|Armstrong
|Armstrong SD
|105
|107
|6
|Armstrong
|Freeport Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Leechburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Lenape Tech
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Altoona Area SD
|165
|169
|6
|Blair
|Appalachia IU 8
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|16
|16
|6
|Blair
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Claysburg-Kimmel SD
|42
|42
|6
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg Area SD
|38
|38
|6
|Blair
|Spring Cove SD
|42
|42
|6
|Blair
|Tyrone Area SD
|17
|19
|6
|Blair
|Williamsburg Community SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Blacklick Valley SD
|19
|19
|6
|Cambria
|Cambria Heights SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Central Cambria SD
|20
|21
|6
|Cambria
|Conemaugh Valley SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Ferndale Area SD
|21
|21
|6
|Cambria
|Forest Hills SD
|13
|13
|6
|Cambria
|Greater Johnstown SD
|70
|71
|6
|Cambria
|Northern Cambria SD
|22
|25
|6
|Cambria
|Penn Cambria SD
|33
|34
|6
|Cambria
|Portage Area SD
|25
|25
|6
|Cambria
|Richland SD
|23
|23
|6
|Cambria
|Westmont Hilltop SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cameron
|Cameron County SD
|25
|26
|6
|Centre
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|34
|34
|6
|Centre
|Bellefonte Area SD
|20
|20
|6
|Centre
|Centre Learning Community CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Nittany Valley CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|55
|56
|6
|Centre
|Young Scholars of Central PA CS
|17
|17
|6
|Clearfield
|Central IU 10
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Clearfield Area SD
|25
|26
|6
|Clearfield
|Curwensville Area SD
|23
|23
|6
|Clearfield
|Dubois Area SD
|97
|102
|6
|Clearfield
|Glendale SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Harmony Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Moshannon Valley SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
|19
|21
|6
|Clearfield
|West Branch Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clinton
|Keystone Central SD
|68
|73
|6
|Clinton
|Sugar Valley Rural CS
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Johnsonburg Area SD
|*
|14
|6
|Elk
|Ridgway Area SD
|54
|57
|6
|Elk
|Saint Marys Area SD
|35
|36
|6
|Indiana
|ARIN IU 28
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|Homer-Center SD
|24
|26
|6
|Indiana
|Indiana Area SD
|17
|17
|6
|Indiana
|Marion Center Area SD
|11
|11
|6
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|16
|16
|6
|Indiana
|Purchase Line SD
|13
|13
|6
|Indiana
|River Valley SD
|18
|18
|6
|Indiana
|United SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brockway Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brookville Area SD
|36
|39
|6
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Punxsutawney Area SD
|47
|49
|6
|Potter
|Austin Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Coudersport Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Potter
|Galeton Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Northern Potter SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Oswayo Valley SD
|11
|12
|6
|
|Region 6 Shelters
|102
|103
|6
|
|Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|6
|
|Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|185
|185
|
|Region 6
|
|1,803
|1,858
|7
|Bradford
|Athens Area SD
|19
|19
|7
|Bradford
|Canton Area SD
|23
|26
|7
|Bradford
|Northeast Bradford SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Sayre Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Towanda Area SD
|24
|24
|7
|Bradford
|Troy Area SD
|42
|42
|7
|Bradford
|Wyalusing Area SD
|19
|23
|7
|Carbon
|Carbon Career & Technical Institute
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Jim Thorpe Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Lehighton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Palmerton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Panther Valley SD
|15
|20
|7
|Carbon
|Weatherly Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Benton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Berwick Area SD
|32
|34
|7
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|27
|27
|7
|Columbia
|Central Columbia SD
|12
|12
|7
|Columbia
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|23
|23
|7
|Columbia
|Millville Area SD
|23
|23
|7
|Columbia
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|SUSQ-Cyber CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Abington Heights SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Carbondale Area SD
|24
|24
|7
|Lackawanna
|Dunmore SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Fell CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Lakeland SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Mid Valley SD
|29
|30
|7
|Lackawanna
|North Pocono SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Northeastern Educational IU 19
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Old Forge SD
|22
|22
|7
|Lackawanna
|Riverside SD
|19
|19
|7
|Lackawanna
|Scranton SD
|185
|188
|7
|Lackawanna
|Valley View SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Bear Creek Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Crestwood SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Dallas SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Greater Nanticoke Area SD
|31
|31
|7
|Luzerne
|Hanover Area SD
|38
|46
|7
|Luzerne
|Hazleton Area SD
|99
|101
|7
|Luzerne
|Lake-Lehman SD
|*
|*
|Luzerne
|Luzerne IU 18
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Northwest Area SD
|13
|13
|7
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|28
|28
|7
|Luzerne
|West Side CTC
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre Area SD
|280
|285
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Valley West SD
|21
|23
|7
|Lycoming
|BLaST IU 17
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|East Lycoming SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|13
|13
|7
|Lycoming
|Loyalsock Township SD
|14
|15
|7
|Lycoming
|Montgomery Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Montoursville Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Muncy SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|South Williamsport Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Williamsport Area SD
|185
|192
|7
|Monroe
|East Stroudsburg Area SD
|95
|99
|7
|Monroe
|Evergreen Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Monroe
|Pleasant Valley SD
|44
|47
|7
|Monroe
|Pocono Mountain SD
|103
|104
|7
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg Area SD
|127
|132
|7
|Northumberland
|Line Mountain SD
|12
|14
|7
|Northumberland
|Milton Area SD
|28
|29
|7
|Northumberland
|Mount Carmel Area SD
|21
|21
|7
|Northumberland
|Shamokin Area SD
|34
|37
|7
|Northumberland
|Shikellamy SD
|93
|95
|7
|Northumberland
|Warrior Run SD
|*
|*
|7
|Montour
|Danville Area SD
|18
|19
|7
|Pike
|Delaware Valley SD
|53
|53
|7
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|32
|34
|7
|Snyder
|Midd-West SD
|19
|19
|7
|Snyder
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|23
|25
|7
|Sullivan
|Sullivan County SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Blue Ridge SD
|11
|11
|7
|Susquehanna
|Elk Lake SD
|12
|12
|7
|Susquehanna
|Forest City Regional SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Montrose Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Mountain View SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Susquehanna Community SD
|18
|18
|7
|Tioga
|Northern Tioga SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Southern Tioga SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Wellsboro Area SD
|14
|14
|7
|Union
|Central Susquehanna IU 16
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Lewisburg Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wayne
|Wayne Highlands SD
|11
|11
|7
|Wayne
|Western Wayne SD
|34
|34
|7
|Wyoming
|Lackawanna Trail SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|23
|25
|7
|
|Region 7 Shelters
|750
|756
|7
|
|Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|12
|12
|7
|
|Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|52
|52
|
|Region 7
|
|3,104
|3,190
|8
|Bucks
|Bensalem Township SD
|82
|84
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Borough SD
|28
|29
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Township SD
|131
|136
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County IU 22
|14
|14
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Montessori CS
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Technical High School
|16
|17
|8
|Bucks
|Centennial SD
|36
|39
|8
|Bucks
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Central Bucks SD
|76
|76
|8
|Bucks
|Council Rock SD
|48
|48
|8
|Bucks
|Morrisville Borough SD
|28
|30
|8
|Bucks
|Neshaminy SD
|42
|42
|8
|Bucks
|New Hope-Solebury SD
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Palisades SD
|13
|14
|8
|Bucks
|Pennridge SD
|52
|57
|8
|Bucks
|Pennsbury SD
|58
|58
|8
|Bucks
|Quakertown Community SD
|54
|55
|8
|Bucks
|School Lane CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
|27
|27
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Community CS
|475
|492
|8
|Delaware
|Chester-Upland SD
|32
|38
|8
|Delaware
|Chichester SD
|45
|46
|8
|Delaware
|Delaware County IU 25
|29
|29
|8
|Delaware
|Garnet Valley SD
|13
|13
|8
|Delaware
|Haverford Township SD
|32
|32
|8
|Delaware
|Interboro SD
|53
|53
|8
|Delaware
|Marple Newtown SD
|11
|11
|8
|Delaware
|Penn-Delco SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Radnor Township SD
|23
|23
|8
|Delaware
|Ridley SD
|30
|30
|8
|Delaware
|Rose Tree Media SD
|52
|53
|8
|Delaware
|Southeast Delco SD
|21
|21
|8
|Delaware
|Springfield SD
|17
|18
|8
|Delaware
|Upper Darby SD
|411
|419
|8
|Delaware
|Vision Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
|29
|29
|8
|Delaware
|Widener Partnership CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|William Penn SD
|98
|100
|8
|Lehigh
|Allentown City SD
|532
|538
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy Elementary CS
|13
|13
|8
|Lehigh
|Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Catasauqua Area SD
|20
|20
|8
|Lehigh
|Circle of Seasons CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|East Penn SD
|58
|61
|8
|Lehigh
|Executive Education Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Innovative Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Lincoln Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Northern Lehigh SD
|29
|34
|8
|Lehigh
|Northwestern Lehigh SD
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Parkland SD
|57
|61
|8
|Lehigh
|Roberto Clemente CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Salisbury Township SD
|21
|22
|8
|Lehigh
|Seven Generations CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Southern Lehigh SD
|14
|15
|8
|Lehigh
|Whitehall-Coplay SD
|27
|27
|8
|Montgomery
|Abington SD
|32
|36
|8
|Montgomery
|Agora Cyber CS
|203
|219
|8
|Montgomery
|Cheltenham SD
|36
|36
|8
|Montgomery
|Colonial SD
|42
|42
|8
|Montgomery
|Hatboro-Horsham SD
|46
|47
|8
|Montgomery
|Jenkintown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Merion SD
|22
|22
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Moreland Township SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Methacton SD
|13
|14
|8
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County IU 23
|19
|19
|8
|Montgomery
|Norristown Area SD
|158
|162
|8
|Montgomery
|North Penn SD
|69
|70
|8
|Montgomery
|Pennsylvania Virtual CS
|36
|37
|8
|Montgomery
|Perkiomen Valley SD
|48
|48
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottsgrove SD
|75
|78
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottstown SD
|135
|137
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton Area SD
|55
|55
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton CS Collaborative
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Springfield Township SD
|11
|11
|8
|Montgomery
|Spring-Ford Area SD
|91
|96
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Dublin SD
|95
|95
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Merion Area SD
|162
|163
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|27
|27
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Perkiomen SD
|28
|29
|8
|Montgomery
|Wissahickon SD
|32
|32
|8
|Northampton
|Bangor Area SD
|18
|19
|8
|Northampton
|Bethlehem Area SD
|288
|296
|8
|Northampton
|Colonial IU 20
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Area SD
|157
|162
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
|12
|12
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Nazareth Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Northampton Area SD
|48
|51
|8
|Northampton
|Pen Argyl Area SD
|12
|13
|8
|Northampton
|Saucon Valley SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Wilson Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|
|Region 8 Shelters
|1,025
|1,037
|8
|
|Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|8
|Region 8 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 8
|
|5,955
|6,103
|
|Pennsylvania
|
|40,003
|41,126
For the 2020-21 program year, education and community agencies identified 32,666 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district (SD), comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|LEA/Reporting Entity
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|Ad Prima CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Alliance for Progress CS
|22
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|Antonia Pantoja Community CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Belmont CS
|99
|99
|1
|Philadelphia
|Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Christopher Columbus CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
|32
|32
|1
|Philadelphia
|Deep Roots CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Discovery CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|42
|42
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|First Philadelphia Preparatory CS
|18
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
|26
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|Freire CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest a
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Green Woods CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Harambee Institute of Science and Techno
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Imhotep Institute CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS West
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Inquiry CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|John B Stetson CS
|66
|66
|1
|Philadelphia
|Keystone Academy CS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP DuBois CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP North Philadelphia CS
|17
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP Philadelphia CS
|21
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP West Philadelphia CS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Laboratory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Lindley Academy CS at Birney
|45
|47
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
|56
|56
|1
|Philadelphia
|Maritime Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|MAST Community CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS II
|15
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS III
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
|15
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
|46
|47
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
|21
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
|38
|38
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementa
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
|62
|62
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
|35
|35
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Mann Campus
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
|22
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
|22
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
|25
|25
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery Prep Elementary CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Multicultural Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|New Foundations CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Northwood Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Olney Charter High School
|27
|27
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pan American Academy CS
|28
|28
|1
|Philadelphia
|People for People CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia City SD
|2,140
|2,170
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Montessori CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Te
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Richard Allen Preparatory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Russell Byers CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Sankofa Freedom Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Southwest Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Tacony Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|TECH Freire CS
|15
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Science
|24
|24
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Alcorn CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Audenried CS
|26
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Bluford CS
|21
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Creighton CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Daroff CS
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Institute CS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Vare CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Oak Lane CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Phila. Achievement CES
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Wissahickon CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Young Scholars CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Youth Build Phila CS
|20
|20
|1
|Region 1 Shelters
|1,782
|1,792
|1
|Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|88
|88
|
|Region 1
|5,256
|5,299
|2
|Berks
|Antietam SD
|23
|23
|2
|Berks
|Berks County IU 14
|106
|106
|2
|Berks
|Boyertown Area SD
|72
|72
|2
|Berks
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|16
|17
|2
|Berks
|Conrad Weiser Area SD
|24
|26
|2
|Berks
|Daniel Boone Area SD
|13
|14
|2
|Berks
|Exeter Township SD
|93
|94
|2
|Berks
|Fleetwood Area SD
|33
|33
|2
|Berks
|Governor Mifflin SD
|96
|97
|2
|Berks
|Hamburg Area SD
|18
|18
|2
|Berks
|Kutztown Area SD
|17
|17
|2
|Berks
|Muhlenberg SD
|50
|50
|2
|Berks
|Oley Valley SD
|14
|15
|2
|Berks
|Reading SD
|676
|682
|2
|Berks
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|*
|*
|2
|Berks
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|12
|12
|2
|Berks
|Twin Valley SD
|35
|35
|2
|Berks
|Wilson SD
|65
|69
|2
|Berks
|Wyomissing Area SD
|25
|25
|2
|Chester
|21st Century Cyber CS
|39
|41
|2
|Chester
|Achievement House CS
|19
|19
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove CS
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove SD
|174
|177
|2
|Chester
|Chester Co Family Academy CS
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Chester County IU 24
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Coatesville Area SD
|134
|140
|2
|Chester
|Collegium CS
|57
|58
|2
|Chester
|Downingtown Area SD
|57
|59
|2
|Chester
|Great Valley SD
|22
|22
|2
|Chester
|Insight PA Cyber CS
|254
|258
|2
|Chester
|Kennett Consolidated SD
|230
|237
|2
|Chester
|Octorara Area SD
|26
|29
|2
|Chester
|Owen J Roberts SD
|48
|51
|2
|Chester
|Oxford Area SD
|99
|102
|2
|Chester
|Pennsylvania Leadership CS
|93
|93
|2
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|85
|85
|2
|Chester
|Renaissance Academy CS
|16
|16
|2
|Chester
|Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
|47
|47
|2
|Chester
|Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
|12
|12
|2
|Chester
|West Chester Area SD
|146
|150
|2
|Dauphin
|Capital Area School for the Arts CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Central Dauphin SD
|156
|157
|2
|Dauphin
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|151
|156
|2
|Dauphin
|Dauphin County Technical School
|24
|27
|2
|Dauphin
|Derry Township SD
|35
|37
|2
|Dauphin
|Halifax Area SD
|*
|12
|2
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg City SD
|353
|356
|2
|Dauphin
|Infinity CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Lower Dauphin SD
|30
|30
|2
|Dauphin
|Middletown Area SD
|47
|47
|2
|Dauphin
|Millersburg Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Premier Arts and Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Reach Cyber CS
|139
|143
|2
|Dauphin
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|80
|80
|2
|Dauphin
|Susquehanna Township SD
|81
|84
|2
|Dauphin
|Sylvan Heights Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|26
|26
|2
|Lancaster
|Cocalico SD
|45
|47
|2
|Lancaster
|Columbia Borough SD
|107
|110
|2
|Lancaster
|Conestoga Valley SD
|132
|136
|2
|Lancaster
|Donegal SD
|59
|60
|2
|Lancaster
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|65
|67
|2
|Lancaster
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|57
|57
|2
|Lancaster
|Ephrata Area SD
|86
|86
|2
|Lancaster
|Hempfield SD
|94
|95
|2
|Lancaster
|La Academia Partnership CS
|*
|*
|2
|Lancaster
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|32
|32
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster SD
|795
|801
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|90
|90
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Central SD
|46
|47
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township SD
|116
|123
|2
|Lancaster
|Penn Manor SD
|104
|106
|2
|Lancaster
|Pequea Valley SD
|68
|69
|2
|Lancaster
|Solanco SD
|95
|96
|2
|Lancaster
|Warwick SD
|67
|69
|2
|Lebanon
|Annville-Cleona SD
|30
|32
|2
|Lebanon
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|23
|27
|2
|Lebanon
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|55
|57
|2
|Lebanon
|Lebanon SD
|423
|427
|2
|Lebanon
|Northern Lebanon SD
|34
|38
|2
|Lebanon
|Palmyra Area SD
|42
|45
|2
|Schuylkill
|Blue Mountain SD
|12
|12
|2
|Schuylkill
|Gillingham Charter School
|*
|11
|2
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy Area SD
|35
|35
|2
|Schuylkill
|Minersville Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|North Schuylkill SD
|46
|48
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pine Grove Area SD
|24
|27
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville Area SD
|62
|63
|2
|Schuylkill
|Saint Clair Area SD
|15
|15
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill Haven Area SD
|13
|13
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill IU 29
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Shenandoah Valley SD
|21
|23
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tamaqua Area SD
|18
|19
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tri-Valley SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Williams Valley SD
|14
|15
|2
|Region 2 Shelters
|803
|808
|2
|Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|2
|Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|18
|18
|
|Region 2
|7,907
|8,057
|3
|Adams
|Bermudian Springs SD
|11
|11
|3
|Adams
|Conewago Valley SD
|52
|54
|3
|Adams
|Fairfield Area SD
|11
|11
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Area SD
|60
|61
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Montessori CS
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Lincoln IU 12
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Littlestown Area SD
|16
|20
|3
|Adams
|Upper Adams SD
|15
|15
|3
|Adams
|Vida CS
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Big Spring SD
|38
|40
|3
|Cumberland
|Camp Hill SD
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Capital Area IU 15
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Carlisle Area SD
|74
|75
|3
|Cumberland
|Cumberland Valley SD
|122
|127
|3
|Cumberland
|East Pennsboro Area SD
|55
|57
|3
|Cumberland
|Mechanicsburg Area SD
|30
|32
|3
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|118
|123
|3
|Cumberland
|South Middleton SD
|20
|20
|3
|Franklin
|Chambersburg Area SD
|78
|84
|3
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal SD
|19
|20
|3
|Franklin
|Greencastle-Antrim SD
|26
|26
|3
|Franklin
|Tuscarora SD
|82
|82
|3
|Franklin
|Waynesboro Area SD
|43
|46
|3
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon Area SD
|18
|19
|3
|Huntingdon
|Juniata Valley SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Mount Union Area SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|New Day CS
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Stone Valley Community CS
|*
|*
|3
|Juniata
|Juniata County SD
|68
|68
|3
|Mifflin
|Mifflin County SD
|91
|98
|3
|Mifflin
|Tuscarora IU 11
|34
|34
|3
|Perry
|Greenwood SD
|*
|*
|3
|Perry
|Newport SD
|15
|16
|3
|Perry
|Susquenita SD
|12
|14
|3
|Perry
|West Perry SD
|67
|69
|3
|York
|Central York SD
|66
|68
|3
|York
|Crispus Attucks CS
|*
|*
|3
|York
|Dallastown Area SD
|40
|43
|3
|York
|Dover Area SD
|88
|94
|3
|York
|Eastern York SD
|42
|43
|3
|York
|Hanover Public SD
|41
|45
|3
|York
|Lincoln CS
|41
|41
|3
|York
|Northeastern York SD
|62
|65
|3
|York
|Northern York County SD
|48
|50
|3
|York
|Red Lion Area SD
|110
|111
|3
|York
|South Eastern SD
|34
|35
|3
|York
|South Western SD
|60
|61
|3
|York
|Southern York County SD
|36
|38
|3
|York
|Spring Grove Area SD
|25
|25
|3
|York
|West Shore SD
|68
|70
|3
|York
|West York Area SD
|31
|35
|3
|York
|York Academy Regional CS
|29
|29
|3
|York
|York City SD
|449
|454
|3
|York
|York Co School of Technology
|37
|38
|3
|York
|York Suburban SD
|36
|36
|3
|Region 3 Shelters
|272
|274
|3
|Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|
|Region 3
|2,837
|2,925
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny IU 3
|48
|48
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Avonworth SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Baldwin-Whitehall SD
|30
|30
|4
|Allegheny
|Bethel Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Brentwood Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Carlynton SD
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Catalyst Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Chartiers Valley SD
|39
|39
|4
|Allegheny
|City CHS
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|Clairton City SD
|14
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Cornell SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Deer Lakes SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Duquesne City SD
|11
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|East Allegheny SD
|30
|31
|4
|Allegheny
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Environmental CS at Frick Park
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Fox Chapel Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Gateway SD
|35
|35
|4
|Allegheny
|Hampton Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Highlands SD
|75
|75
|4
|Allegheny
|Keystone Oaks SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Manchester Academic CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|McKeesport Area SD
|77
|81
|4
|Allegheny
|Montour SD
|15
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|Moon Area SD
|37
|37
|4
|Allegheny
|Mt Lebanon SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|North Allegheny SD
|26
|27
|4
|Allegheny
|North Hills SD
|39
|42
|4
|Allegheny
|Northgate SD
|15
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Passport Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills CS of Entrepreneurship
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills SD
|14
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|30
|30
|4
|Allegheny
|Pine-Richland SD
|29
|29
|4
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh SD
|397
|398
|4
|Allegheny
|Plum Borough SD
|20
|20
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Braddock Hills
|41
|41
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-East
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Hazelwood
|17
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Homestead
|37
|37
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-McKeesport
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Montour
|21
|21
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Northside
|15
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Pitcairn
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Provident CS
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Quaker Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Riverview SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Shaler Area SD
|63
|67
|4
|Allegheny
|South Allegheny SD
|24
|25
|4
|Allegheny
|South Fayette Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|South Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Spectrum CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Steel Valley SD
|24
|24
|4
|Allegheny
|Sto-Rox SD
|47
|47
|4
|Allegheny
|The New Academy CS
|11
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Upper Saint Clair SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
|21
|21
|4
|Allegheny
|West Allegheny SD
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|West Jefferson Hills SD
|16
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|West Mifflin Area SD
|21
|24
|4
|Allegheny
|Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|27
|29
|4
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|137
|140
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania C
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Aliquippa SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Ambridge Area SD
|115
|115
|4
|Beaver
|Baden Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Big Beaver Falls Area SD
|54
|54
|4
|Beaver
|Blackhawk SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Central Valley SD
|19
|19
|4
|Beaver
|Freedom Area SD
|20
|20
|4
|Beaver
|Hopewell Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Midland Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|New Brighton Area SD
|44
|45
|4
|Beaver
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|259
|269
|4
|Beaver
|Riverside Beaver County SD
|13
|13
|4
|Beaver
|Rochester Area SD
|34
|34
|4
|Beaver
|South Side Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Western Beaver County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Bedford Area SD
|74
|74
|4
|Bedford
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Everett Area SD
|32
|32
|4
|Bedford
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Northern Bedford County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Tussey Mountain SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Albert Gallatin Area SD
|25
|26
|4
|Fayette
|Brownsville Area SD
|20
|21
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area CTC
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area SD
|73
|73
|4
|Fayette
|Frazier SD
|17
|18
|4
|Fayette
|Laurel Highlands SD
|24
|25
|4
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|26
|26
|4
|Fulton
|Central Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fulton
|Forbes Road SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fulton
|Southern Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Carmichaels Area SD
|15
|15
|4
|Greene
|Central Greene SD
|11
|11
|4
|Greene
|Jefferson-Morgan SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Southeastern Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|West Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Conemaugh Township Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Meyersdale Area SD
|16
|16
|4
|Somerset
|North Star SD
|12
|12
|4
|Somerset
|Rockwood Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shade-Central City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Somerset Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|19
|19
|4
|Somerset
|Windber Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Avella Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Bentworth SD
|26
|26
|4
|Washington
|Bethlehem-Center SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Burgettstown Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|California Area SD
|*
|12
|4
|Washington
|Canon-McMillan SD
|28
|29
|4
|Washington
|Charleroi SD
|12
|12
|4
|Washington
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Fort Cherry SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Intermediate Unit 1
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|McGuffey SD
|13
|13
|4
|Washington
|Peters Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Ringgold SD
|28
|28
|4
|Washington
|Trinity Area SD
|43
|44
|4
|Washington
|Washington SD
|11
|11
|4
|Westmoreland
|Belle Vernon Area SD
|14
|14
|4
|Westmoreland
|Burrell SD
|20
|20
|4
|Westmoreland
|Derry Area SD
|18
|18
|4
|Westmoreland
|Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Franklin Regional SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greater Latrobe SD
|12
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg Salem SD
|39
|40
|4
|Westmoreland
|Hempfield Area SD
|25
|25
|4
|Westmoreland
|Jeannette City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Kiski Area SD
|20
|21
|4
|Westmoreland
|Ligonier Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Monessen City SD
|18
|18
|4
|Westmoreland
|Mount Pleasant Area SD
|14
|14
|4
|Westmoreland
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|22
|22
|4
|Westmoreland
|Norwin SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Southmoreland SD
|12
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|27
|27
|4
|Region 4 Shelters
|1,470
|1,477
|4
|Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|
|Region 4
|4,713
|4,777
|5
|Butler
|Butler Area SD
|163
|164
|5
|Butler
|Karns City Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Mars Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Moniteau SD
|26
|29
|5
|Butler
|Seneca Valley SD
|85
|85
|5
|Butler
|Slippery Rock Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|South Butler County SD
|73
|73
|5
|Clarion
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|11
|11
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion Area SD
|25
|26
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Keystone SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|North Clarion County SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|16
|16
|5
|Clarion
|Union SD
|12
|12
|5
|Crawford
|Conneaut SD
|82
|84
|5
|Crawford
|Crawford Central SD
|31
|31
|5
|Crawford
|Penncrest SD
|38
|39
|5
|Erie
|Corry Area SD
|37
|38
|5
|Erie
|Erie City SD
|136
|142
|5
|Erie
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy CS
|33
|33
|5
|Erie
|Fairview SD
|*
|12
|5
|Erie
|Fort LeBoeuf SD
|24
|24
|5
|Erie
|General McLane SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Girard SD
|55
|56
|5
|Erie
|Harbor Creek SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Iroquois SD
|21
|21
|5
|Erie
|Millcreek Township SD
|42
|43
|5
|Erie
|Montessori Regional CS
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|North East SD
|20
|20
|5
|Erie
|Northwest Tri-County IU 5
|15
|15
|5
|Erie
|Northwestern SD
|36
|36
|5
|Erie
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|24
|24
|5
|Erie
|Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
|24
|24
|5
|Erie
|Union City Area SD
|32
|33
|5
|Erie
|Wattsburg Area SD
|13
|13
|5
|Forest
|Forest Area SD
|46
|47
|5
|Lawrence
|Ellwood City Area SD
|14
|14
|5
|Lawrence
|Laurel SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County CTC
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Mohawk Area SD
|15
|16
|5
|Lawrence
|Neshannock Township SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|New Castle Area SD
|43
|43
|5
|Lawrence
|Shenango Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Union Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Wilmington Area SD
|11
|12
|5
|McKean
|Bradford Area SD
|63
|64
|5
|McKean
|Kane Area SD
|32
|33
|5
|McKean
|Otto-Eldred SD
|20
|20
|5
|McKean
|Port Allegany SD
|14
|15
|5
|McKean
|Seneca Highlands IU 9
|*
|*
|5
|McKean
|Smethport Area SD
|16
|17
|5
|Mercer
|Commodore Perry SD
|15
|15
|5
|Mercer
|Farrell Area SD
|36
|38
|5
|Mercer
|Greenville Area SD
|36
|36
|5
|Mercer
|Grove City Area SD
|*
|11
|5
|Mercer
|Hermitage SD
|25
|25
|5
|Mercer
|Jamestown Area SD
|29
|30
|5
|Mercer
|Keystone Education Center CS
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Lakeview SD
|22
|23
|5
|Mercer
|Mercer Area SD
|13
|13
|5
|Mercer
|Midwestern IU 4
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Reynolds SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Sharon City SD
|40
|43
|5
|Mercer
|Sharpsville Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|West Middlesex Area SD
|13
|14
|5
|Venango
|Cranberry Area SD
|15
|15
|5
|Venango
|Franklin Area SD
|25
|26
|5
|Venango
|Oil City Area SD
|33
|33
|5
|Venango
|Titusville Area SD
|58
|63
|5
|Venango
|Valley Grove SD
|39
|39
|5
|Warren
|Tidioute Community CS
|*
|*
|5
|Warren
|Warren County SD
|67
|68
|5
|Region 5 Shelters
|477
|477
|5
|Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|15
|15
|5
|Region 5 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 5
|2,416
|2,461
|6
|Armstrong
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|15
|15
|6
|Armstrong
|Armstrong SD
|87
|87
|6
|Armstrong
|Freeport Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Leechburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Lenape Tech
|12
|12
|6
|Blair
|Altoona Area SD
|173
|176
|6
|Blair
|Appalachia IU 8
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|22
|22
|6
|Blair
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation C
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Claysburg-Kimmel SD
|29
|33
|6
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg Area SD
|26
|28
|6
|Blair
|Spring Cove SD
|37
|39
|6
|Blair
|Tyrone Area SD
|34
|34
|6
|Blair
|Williamsburg Community SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Blacklick Valley SD
|14
|15
|6
|Cambria
|Cambria Heights SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Central Cambria SD
|18
|18
|6
|Cambria
|Conemaugh Valley SD
|14
|14
|6
|Cambria
|Ferndale Area SD
|14
|14
|6
|Cambria
|Forest Hills SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Greater Johnstown SD
|60
|60
|6
|Cambria
|Northern Cambria SD
|18
|18
|6
|Cambria
|Penn Cambria SD
|27
|28
|6
|Cambria
|Portage Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Richland SD
|18
|18
|6
|Cambria
|Westmont Hilltop SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cameron
|Cameron County SD
|23
|23
|6
|Centre
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|23
|26
|6
|Centre
|Bellefonte Area SD
|20
|22
|6
|Centre
|Centre Learning Community CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Nittany Valley CS
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|13
|13
|6
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|53
|53
|6
|Centre
|Young Scholars of Central PA CS
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Central IU 10
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Clearfield Area SD
|58
|58
|6
|Clearfield
|Curwensville Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Dubois Area SD
|76
|78
|6
|Clearfield
|Glendale SD
|15
|15
|6
|Clearfield
|Harmony Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Moshannon Valley SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
|21
|21
|6
|Clearfield
|West Branch Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clinton
|Keystone Central SD
|71
|74
|6
|Clinton
|Sugar Valley Rural CS
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Johnsonburg Area SD
|12
|12
|6
|Elk
|Ridgway Area SD
|30
|30
|6
|Elk
|Saint Marys Area SD
|14
|15
|6
|Indiana
|ARIN IU 28
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|Blairsville-Saltsburg SD
|17
|18
|6
|Indiana
|Homer-Center SD
|14
|14
|6
|Indiana
|Indiana Area SD
|*
|11
|6
|Indiana
|Marion Center Area SD
|20
|20
|6
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|14
|14
|6
|Indiana
|Purchase Line SD
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|United SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brockway Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brookville Area SD
|22
|25
|6
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|*
|11
|6
|Jefferson
|Punxsutawney Area SD
|48
|48
|6
|Potter
|Austin Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Coudersport Area SD
|20
|21
|6
|Potter
|Galeton Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Northern Potter SD
|*
|11
|6
|Potter
|Oswayo Valley SD
|11
|11
|6
|Region 6 Shelters
|115
|115
|6
|Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|6
|Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|237
|237
|
|Region 6
|1,686
|1,725
|7
|Bradford
|Athens Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Canton Area SD
|32
|32
|7
|Bradford
|Northeast Bradford SD
|12
|12
|7
|Bradford
|Sayre Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Towanda Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Troy Area SD
|34
|34
|7
|Bradford
|Wyalusing Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Carbon
|Carbon Career & Technical Institute
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Jim Thorpe Area SD
|19
|21
|7
|Carbon
|Lehighton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Palmerton Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Carbon
|Panther Valley SD
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Weatherly Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Benton Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Berwick Area SD
|20
|20
|7
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|33
|33
|7
|Columbia
|Central Columbia SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|15
|16
|7
|Columbia
|Millville Area SD
|25
|25
|7
|Columbia
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia
|SUSQ-Cyber CS
|14
|14
|7
|Lackawanna
|Abington Heights SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Carbondale Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Dunmore SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Fell CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Lakeland SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Mid Valley SD
|25
|26
|7
|Lackawanna
|North Pocono SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Old Forge SD
|16
|16
|7
|Lackawanna
|Riverside SD
|14
|14
|7
|Lackawanna
|Scranton SD
|126
|130
|7
|Lackawanna
|Valley View SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Bear Creek Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Crestwood SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Dallas SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Greater Nanticoke Area SD
|12
|12
|7
|Luzerne
|Hanover Area SD
|36
|36
|7
|Luzerne
|Hazleton Area SD
|43
|43
|7
|Luzerne
|Lake-Lehman SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Northwest Area SD
|21
|21
|7
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|12
|12
|7
|Luzerne
|West Side CTC
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre Area SD
|169
|170
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Valley West SD
|16
|16
|7
|Lycoming
|East Lycoming SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Loyalsock Township SD
|12
|13
|7
|Lycoming
|Montgomery Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Montoursville Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Muncy SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|South Williamsport Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Williamsport Area SD
|146
|147
|7
|Monroe
|East Stroudsburg Area SD
|59
|59
|7
|Monroe
|Evergreen Community CS
|*
|*
|7
|Monroe
|Pleasant Valley SD
|32
|32
|7
|Monroe
|Pocono Mountain SD
|65
|66
|7
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg Area SD
|91
|92
|7
|Northumberland
|Line Mountain SD
|20
|20
|7
|Northumberland
|Milton Area SD
|28
|28
|7
|Northumberland
|Mount Carmel Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Northumberland
|Shamokin Area SD
|37
|37
|7
|Northumberland
|Shikellamy SD
|66
|66
|7
|Northumberland
|Warrior Run SD
|*
|*
|7
|Montour
|Danville Area SD
|12
|14
|7
|Pike
|Delaware Valley SD
|47
|48
|7
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|48
|49
|7
|Snyder
|Midd-West SD
|12
|12
|7
|Snyder
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|36
|39
|7
|Sullivan
|Sullivan County SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Blue Ridge SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Elk Lake SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Forest City Regional SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Montrose Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Mountain View SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Susquehanna Community SD
|11
|12
|7
|Tioga
|Northern Tioga SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Southern Tioga SD
|16
|17
|7
|Tioga
|Wellsboro Area SD
|14
|15
|7
|Union
|Central Susquehanna IU 16
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Lewisburg Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wayne
|Wayne Highlands SD
|13
|13
|7
|Wayne
|Western Wayne SD
|15
|15
|7
|Wyoming
|Lackawanna Trail SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|11
|11
|7
|Region 7 Shelters
|769
|769
|7
|Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|7
|Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|347
|347
|
|Region 7
|2,818
|2,843
|8
|Bucks
|Bensalem Township SD
|68
|70
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Borough SD
|20
|20
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Township SD
|99
|99
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County IU 22
|19
|19
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Montessori CS
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Technical High School
|19
|19
|8
|Bucks
|Centennial SD
|33
|33
|8
|Bucks
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsb
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Central Bucks SD
|71
|71
|8
|Bucks
|Council Rock SD
|18
|18
|8
|Bucks
|Morrisville Borough SD
|28
|28
|8
|Bucks
|Neshaminy SD
|40
|41
|8
|Bucks
|New Hope-Solebury SD
|14
|14
|8
|Bucks
|Palisades SD
|11
|11
|8
|Bucks
|Pennridge SD
|50
|50
|8
|Bucks
|Pennsbury SD
|43
|44
|8
|Bucks
|Quakertown Community SD
|32
|33
|8
|Bucks
|School Lane CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Community CS
|434
|438
|8
|Delaware
|Chester-Upland SD
|15
|15
|8
|Delaware
|Chichester SD
|50
|51
|8
|Delaware
|Delaware County IU 25
|27
|27
|8
|Delaware
|Garnet Valley SD
|14
|14
|8
|Delaware
|Haverford Township SD
|14
|14
|8
|Delaware
|Interboro SD
|44
|44
|8
|Delaware
|Marple Newtown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Penn-Delco SD
|16
|17
|8
|Delaware
|Radnor Township SD
|30
|30
|8
|Delaware
|Ridley SD
|46
|47
|8
|Delaware
|Rose Tree Media SD
|22
|25
|8
|Delaware
|Southeast Delco SD
|20
|21
|8
|Delaware
|Springfield SD
|13
|13
|8
|Delaware
|Upper Darby SD
|276
|282
|8
|Delaware
|Vision Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Widener Partnership CS
|11
|11
|8
|Delaware
|William Penn SD
|123
|123
|8
|Lehigh
|Allentown City SD
|158
|160
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy Elementary CS
|20
|20
|8
|Lehigh
|Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Catasauqua Area SD
|24
|24
|8
|Lehigh
|Circle of Seasons CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|East Penn SD
|63
|65
|8
|Lehigh
|Executive Education Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Innovative Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Lincoln Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Northern Lehigh SD
|36
|38
|8
|Lehigh
|Northwestern Lehigh SD
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Parkland SD
|39
|39
|8
|Lehigh
|Roberto Clemente CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Salisbury Township SD
|25
|25
|8
|Lehigh
|Seven Generations CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Southern Lehigh SD
|20
|20
|8
|Lehigh
|Whitehall-Coplay SD
|16
|16
|8
|Montgomery
|Abington SD
|47
|50
|8
|Montgomery
|Agora Cyber CS
|193
|195
|8
|Montgomery
|Cheltenham SD
|39
|39
|8
|Montgomery
|Colonial SD
|14
|15
|8
|Montgomery
|Hatboro-Horsham SD
|40
|40
|8
|Montgomery
|Jenkintown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Merion SD
|22
|22
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Moreland Township SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Methacton SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County IU 23
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Norristown Area SD
|159
|164
|8
|Montgomery
|North Penn SD
|107
|109
|8
|Montgomery
|Pennsylvania Virtual CS
|13
|13
|8
|Montgomery
|Perkiomen Valley SD
|21
|21
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottsgrove SD
|66
|66
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottstown SD
|103
|105
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton Area SD
|43
|43
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton CS Collaborative
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Springfield Township SD
|23
|25
|8
|Montgomery
|Spring-Ford Area SD
|78
|80
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Dublin SD
|26
|27
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Merion Area SD
|63
|64
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|25
|25
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Perkiomen SD
|22
|22
|8
|Montgomery
|Wissahickon SD
|24
|24
|8
|Northampton
|Bangor Area SD
|29
|29
|8
|Northampton
|Bethlehem Area SD
|237
|239
|8
|Northampton
|Colonial IU 20
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Area SD
|134
|134
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
|26
|26
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Charter High School for th
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Nazareth Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Northampton Area SD
|40
|40
|8
|Northampton
|Pen Argyl Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Saucon Valley SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Wilson Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Region 8 Shelters
|1,185
|1,204
|8
|Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|Region 8
|5,033
|5,107
|Pennsylvania
|32,666
|33,194
For the 2020-21 program year, education and community agencies identified 32,666 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive career and technical center (CTC), charter school (CS), cyber charter school, intermediate unit (IU)) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are indicated by an asterisk (*). Counts noted with an asterisk are included in total counts. These counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|5,256
|5,299
|1
|Region 1 Totals
|5,256
|5,299
|2
|Berks
|1,652
|1,670
|2
|Chester
|1,780
|1,818
|2
|Dauphin
|1,325
|1,353
|2
|Lancaster
|2,186
|2,219
|2
|Lebanon
|611
|630
|2
|Schuylkill
|353
|367
|2
|Region 2 Totals
|7,907
|8,057
|3
|Adams
|198
|205
|3
|Cumberland
|497
|514
|3
|Franklin
|280
|290
|3
|Huntingdon
|38
|40
|3
|Juniata
|69
|69
|3
|Mifflin
|125
|132
|3
|Perry
|101
|106
|3
|York
|1,526
|1,566
|3
|Adams/York
|*
|*
|3
|Region 3 Totals
|2,837
|2,925
|4
|Allegheny
|2,836
|2,870
|4
|Beaver
|836
|848
|4
|Bedford
|133
|133
|4
|Fayette
|191
|195
|4
|Fulton
|16
|16
|4
|Greene
|36
|36
|4
|Somerset
|75
|76
|4
|Washington
|213
|222
|4
|Westmoreland
|377
|381
|4
|Region 4 Totals
|4,713
|4,777
|5
|Butler
|435
|440
|5
|Clarion
|104
|105
|5
|Crawford
|176
|179
|5
|Erie
|761
|773
|5
|Forest
|46
|47
|5
|Lawrence
|192
|194
|5
|McKean
|163
|167
|5
|Mercer
|292
|302
|5
|Venango
|170
|176
|5
|Warren
|71
|72
|5
|Clarion/Jefferson
|*
|*
|5
|Region 5 Totals
|2,416
|2,461
|6
|Armstrong
|136
|137
|6
|Blair
|379
|390
|6
|Cambria
|224
|227
|6
|Cameron
|23
|23
|6
|Centre
|148
|153
|6
|Clearfield
|346
|351
|6
|Clinton
|102
|105
|6
|Elk
|57
|58
|6
|Indiana
|128
|130
|6
|Jefferson
|89
|95
|6
|Potter
|53
|55
|6
|Clinton/Lycoming
|*
|*
|6
|Region 6 Totals
|1,686
|1,725
|7
|Bradford
|132
|132
|7
|Carbon
|62
|64
|7
|Columbia
|150
|152
|7
|Lackawanna
|501
|507
|7
|Luzerne
|640
|641
|7
|Lycoming
|171
|173
|7
|Monroe
|335
|337
|7
|Montour
|16
|18
|7
|Northumberland
|159
|159
|7
|Pike
|105
|107
|7
|Snyder
|51
|54
|7
|Sullivan
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|46
|47
|7
|Tioga
|43
|45
|7
|Union
|16
|16
|7
|Wayne
|46
|46
|7
|Wyoming
|13
|13
|7
|Bradford/Tioga
|304
|304
|7
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia/Montour
|*
|*
|7
|Columbia/Sullivan
|13
|13
|7
|Snyder/Union
|*
|*
|7
|Region 7 Totals
|2,818
|2,843
|8
|Bucks
|743
|754
|8
|Delaware
|1,577
|1,598
|8
|Lehigh
|822
|831
|8
|Montgomery
|1,310
|1,334
|8
|Northampton
|581
|590
|8
|Region 8 Totals
|5,033
|5,107
|STATE TOTALS
|32,666
|33,194
Unique and Duplicate Counts by Entity
For the 2019-20 program year, education and community agencies identified 37,930 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive technical school, or charter/cyber charter school) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting to the U.S. Department of Education.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are denoted with an asterisk and included in total counts. Non-LEA entities are grouped by type and reported at the regional level. Non-LEA entity and total counts, should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|LEA/Reporting Entity
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|Ad Prima CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Alliance for Progress CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Belmont Charter School
|80
|82
|1
|Philadelphia
|Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Charter High School for Architecture and
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
|30
|30
|1
|Philadelphia
|Deep Roots Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Discovery Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Academy Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|39
|40
|1
|Philadelphia
|First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter S
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Franklin Towne CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School
|26
|28
|1
|Philadelphia
|Freire CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest a
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Imhotep Institute CHS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS
|11
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|Independence CS West
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Inquiry Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|John B Stetson Charter School
|57
|58
|1
|Philadelphia
|Keystone Academy Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP DuBois Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP North Philadelphia CS
|18
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP Philadelphia Charter School
|21
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP West Philadelphia CS
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Chart
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Laboratory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Lindley Academy CS at Birney
|45
|45
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
|43
|43
|1
|Philadelphia
|Maritime Academy Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|MAST Community CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS II
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|MaST Community CS III
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CHS - Lenfest Campus
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS - Cleveland Elementary
|28
|30
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS - Francis D. Pastorius Elemen
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS - Hardy Williams
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
|36
|37
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
|38
|39
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
|44
|46
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
|37
|37
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Mann Campus
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
|16
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
|18
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
|14
|14
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
|30
|31
|1
|Philadelphia
|Mastery Prep Elementary CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|19
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|Multicultural Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|New Foundations CS
|19
|19
|1
|Philadelphia
|Northwood Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Olney Charter High School
|40
|42
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pan American Academy CS
|35
|35
|1
|Philadelphia
|People for People CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia City SD
|4,390
|4,498
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
|12
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Montessori CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Richard Allen Preparatory CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Russell Byers CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Southwest Leadership Academy CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|TECH Freire CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Science
|25
|25
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Alcorn CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Audenried Charter School
|36
|37
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Bluford Charter School
|22
|26
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Creighton Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Daroff Charter School
|20
|22
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Institute CS
|13
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|Universal Vare Charter School
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Oak Lane CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|West Phila. Achievement CES
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Wissahickon CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Young Scholars CS
|*
|*
|1
|Philadelphia
|Youth Build Phila CS
|33
|33
|1
|Region 1 Shelters
|2,133
|2,140
|1
|Region 1 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|150
|150
|
|Region 1
|7,881
|8,020
|2
|Berks
|Antietam SD
|20
|21
|2
|Berks
|Berks County IU 14
|86
|86
|2
|Berks
|Boyertown Area SD
|52
|52
|2
|Berks
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|21
|24
|2
|Berks
|Conrad Weiser Area SD
|17
|18
|2
|Berks
|Daniel Boone Area SD
|22
|22
|2
|Berks
|Exeter Township SD
|107
|110
|2
|Berks
|Fleetwood Area SD
|29
|30
|2
|Berks
|Governor Mifflin SD
|70
|71
|2
|Berks
|Hamburg Area SD
|12
|14
|2
|Berks
|I-LEAD Charter School
|58
|58
|2
|Berks
|Kutztown Area SD
|22
|26
|2
|Berks
|Muhlenberg SD
|50
|52
|2
|Berks
|Oley Valley SD
|19
|19
|2
|Berks
|Reading SD
|733
|748
|2
|Berks
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|16
|16
|2
|Berks
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Berks
|Twin Valley SD
|34
|34
|2
|Berks
|Wilson SD
|48
|48
|2
|Berks
|Wyomissing Area SD
|22
|23
|2
|Chester
|21st Century Cyber CS
|30
|32
|2
|Chester
|Achievement House CS
|12
|12
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove CS
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Avon Grove SD
|157
|160
|2
|Chester
|Chester Co Family Academy CS
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Chester County IU 24
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|Coatesville Area SD
|115
|119
|2
|Chester
|Collegium CS
|36
|36
|2
|Chester
|Downingtown Area SD
|37
|37
|2
|Chester
|Great Valley SD
|19
|19
|2
|Chester
|Insight PA Cyber CS
|137
|154
|2
|Chester
|Kennett Consolidated SD
|248
|263
|2
|Chester
|Octorara Area SD
|28
|30
|2
|Chester
|Owen J Roberts SD
|11
|13
|2
|Chester
|Oxford Area SD
|112
|116
|2
|Chester
|Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School
|85
|88
|2
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|61
|62
|2
|Chester
|Renaissance Academy CS
|24
|24
|2
|Chester
|Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
|33
|33
|2
|Chester
|Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
|*
|*
|2
|Chester
|West Chester Area SD
|117
|119
|2
|Dauphin
|Capital Area School for the Arts Charter
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Central Dauphin SD
|235
|239
|2
|Dauphin
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|135
|135
|2
|Dauphin
|Dauphin County Technical School
|45
|45
|2
|Dauphin
|Derry Township SD
|28
|29
|2
|Dauphin
|Halifax Area SD
|14
|14
|2
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg City SD
|541
|555
|2
|Dauphin
|Lower Dauphin SD
|25
|26
|2
|Dauphin
|Middletown Area SD
|36
|37
|2
|Dauphin
|Millersburg Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Premier Arts and Science Charter School
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Reach Cyber CS
|47
|48
|2
|Dauphin
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|59
|61
|2
|Dauphin
|Susquehanna Township SD
|70
|71
|2
|Dauphin
|Sylvan Heights Science CS
|*
|*
|2
|Dauphin
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|26
|26
|2
|Lancaster
|Cocalico SD
|43
|45
|2
|Lancaster
|Columbia Borough SD
|95
|102
|2
|Lancaster
|Conestoga Valley SD
|144
|148
|2
|Lancaster
|Donegal SD
|47
|51
|2
|Lancaster
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|70
|72
|2
|Lancaster
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|66
|66
|2
|Lancaster
|Ephrata Area SD
|74
|74
|2
|Lancaster
|Hempfield SD
|97
|97
|2
|Lancaster
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|*
|11
|2
|Lancaster
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|42
|44
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster SD
|717
|730
|2
|Lancaster
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|37
|37
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Central SD
|42
|44
|2
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township SD
|128
|130
|2
|Lancaster
|Penn Manor SD
|118
|119
|2
|Lancaster
|Pequea Valley SD
|48
|52
|2
|Lancaster
|Solanco SD
|117
|122
|2
|Lancaster
|Warwick SD
|53
|53
|2
|Lebanon
|Annville-Cleona SD
|31
|31
|2
|Lebanon
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|32
|33
|2
|Lebanon
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|53
|53
|2
|Lebanon
|Lebanon SD
|518
|542
|2
|Lebanon
|Northern Lebanon SD
|22
|23
|2
|Lebanon
|Palmyra Area SD
|44
|44
|2
|Schuylkill
|Blue Mountain SD
|16
|18
|2
|Schuylkill
|Gillingham Charter School
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy Area SD
|36
|42
|2
|Schuylkill
|Minersville Area SD
|12
|12
|2
|Schuylkill
|North Schuylkill SD
|52
|54
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pine Grove Area SD
|18
|18
|2
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville Area SD
|70
|73
|2
|Schuylkill
|Saint Clair Area SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill Haven Area SD
|17
|17
|2
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill IU 29
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Shenandoah Valley SD
|26
|26
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tamaqua Area SD
|30
|30
|2
|Schuylkill
|Tri-Valley SD
|*
|*
|2
|Schuylkill
|Williams Valley SD
|14
|15
|2
|Region 2 Shelters
|1,643
|1,662
|2
|Region 2 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|18
|18
|2
|Region 2 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|*
|*
|
|Region 2
|8,625
|8,850
|3
|Adams
|Bermudian Springs SD
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Conewago Valley SD
|53
|54
|3
|Adams
|Fairfield Area SD
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Area SD
|91
|92
|3
|Adams
|Gettysburg Montessori Charter School
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Lincoln IU 12
|*
|*
|3
|Adams
|Littlestown Area SD
|31
|31
|3
|Adams
|Upper Adams SD
|13
|14
|3
|Adams
|Vida Charter School
|11
|11
|3
|Cumberland
|Big Spring SD
|18
|18
|3
|Cumberland
|Camp Hill SD
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Capital Area IU 15
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland
|Carlisle Area SD
|92
|100
|3
|Cumberland
|Cumberland Valley SD
|91
|99
|3
|Cumberland
|East Pennsboro Area SD
|88
|90
|3
|Cumberland
|Mechanicsburg Area SD
|37
|37
|3
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|99
|104
|3
|Cumberland
|South Middleton SD
|21
|25
|3
|Franklin
|Chambersburg Area SD
|130
|132
|3
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal SD
|15
|15
|3
|Franklin
|Greencastle-Antrim SD
|22
|22
|3
|Franklin
|Tuscarora SD
|52
|54
|3
|Franklin
|Waynesboro Area SD
|34
|35
|3
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon Area SD
|20
|21
|3
|Huntingdon
|Juniata Valley SD
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|New Day Charter School
|*
|*
|3
|Huntingdon
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|*
|*
|3
|Juniata
|Juniata County SD
|64
|69
|3
|Mifflin
|Mifflin County SD
|118
|126
|3
|Mifflin
|Tuscarora IU 11
|24
|24
|3
|Perry
|Greenwood SD
|*
|*
|3
|Perry
|Newport SD
|14
|14
|3
|Perry
|Susquenita SD
|12
|19
|3
|Perry
|West Perry SD
|60
|60
|3
|York
|Central York SD
|78
|78
|3
|York
|Crispus Attucks CS
|*
|*
|3
|York
|Dallastown Area SD
|51
|51
|3
|York
|Dover Area SD
|82
|84
|3
|York
|Eastern York SD
|64
|68
|3
|York
|Hanover Public SD
|33
|34
|3
|York
|Lincoln CS
|35
|36
|3
|York
|Northeastern York SD
|67
|72
|3
|York
|Northern York County SD
|33
|34
|3
|York
|Red Lion Area SD
|103
|103
|3
|York
|South Eastern SD
|39
|39
|3
|York
|South Western SD
|71
|72
|3
|York
|Southern York County SD
|26
|29
|3
|York
|Spring Grove Area SD
|38
|38
|3
|York
|West Shore SD
|66
|73
|3
|York
|West York Area SD
|46
|49
|3
|York
|York Academy Regional Charter School
|24
|24
|3
|York
|York City SD
|721
|739
|3
|York
|York Co School of Technology
|32
|34
|3
|York
|York Suburban SD
|48
|49
|3
|Region 3 Shelters
|405
|414
|3
|Region 3 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|
|Region 3
|3,330
|3,445
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny IU 3
|28
|28
|4
|Allegheny
|Allegheny Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Avonworth SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Baldwin-Whitehall SD
|40
|40
|4
|Allegheny
|Brentwood Borough SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Carlynton SD
|22
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Chartiers Valley SD
|22
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|City CHS
|15
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|Clairton City SD
|33
|46
|4
|Allegheny
|Cornell SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Deer Lakes SD
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Duquesne City SD
|31
|35
|4
|Allegheny
|East Allegheny SD
|37
|39
|4
|Allegheny
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|21
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Environmental Charter School at Frick Park
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Fox Chapel Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Gateway SD
|39
|42
|4
|Allegheny
|Hampton Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Highlands SD
|102
|112
|4
|Allegheny
|Keystone Oaks SD
|23
|24
|4
|Allegheny
|Manchester Academic CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|McKeesport Area SD
|83
|86
|4
|Allegheny
|Montour SD
|12
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Moon Area SD
|46
|46
|4
|Allegheny
|Mt Lebanon SD
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|North Allegheny SD
|27
|27
|4
|Allegheny
|North Hills SD
|27
|27
|4
|Allegheny
|Northgate SD
|17
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Passport Academy CS
|29
|29
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Penn Hills SD
|36
|37
|4
|Allegheny
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|13
|14
|4
|Allegheny
|Pine-Richland SD
|21
|21
|4
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh SD
|804
|841
|4
|Allegheny
|Plum Borough SD
|25
|25
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS - Hazelwood
|25
|25
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Braddock Hills
|58
|64
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-East
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Homestead
|38
|38
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-McKeesport
|11
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Montour
|25
|25
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Northside
|11
|11
|4
|Allegheny
|Propel CS-Pitcairn
|20
|20
|4
|Allegheny
|Provident CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Quaker Valley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Riverview SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Shaler Area SD
|58
|62
|4
|Allegheny
|South Allegheny SD
|41
|42
|4
|Allegheny
|South Fayette Township SD
|17
|17
|4
|Allegheny
|South Park SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Spectrum CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Steel Valley SD
|17
|18
|4
|Allegheny
|Sto-Rox SD
|80
|88
|4
|Allegheny
|The New Academy CS
|30
|30
|4
|Allegheny
|Upper Saint Clair SD
|21
|22
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
|12
|12
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
|16
|16
|4
|Allegheny
|Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School
|24
|24
|4
|Allegheny
|West Allegheny SD
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|West Jefferson Hills SD
|14
|15
|4
|Allegheny
|West Mifflin Area SD
|33
|34
|4
|Allegheny
|Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|28
|30
|4
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|142
|150
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School
|*
|*
|4
|Allegheny
|Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Aliquippa SD
|21
|21
|4
|Beaver
|Ambridge Area SD
|102
|106
|4
|Beaver
|Baden Academy CS
|11
|11
|4
|Beaver
|Beaver Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Big Beaver Falls Area SD
|50
|51
|4
|Beaver
|Blackhawk SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|Central Valley SD
|18
|18
|4
|Beaver
|Freedom Area SD
|17
|19
|4
|Beaver
|Hopewell Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Beaver
|New Brighton Area SD
|47
|51
|4
|Beaver
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|307
|330
|4
|Beaver
|Riverside Beaver County SD
|18
|18
|4
|Beaver
|Rochester Area SD
|31
|31
|4
|Beaver
|South Side Area SD
|11
|11
|4
|Beaver
|Western Beaver County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Bedford Area SD
|72
|73
|4
|Bedford
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Everett Area SD
|27
|27
|4
|Bedford
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Northern Bedford County SD
|*
|*
|4
|Bedford
|Tussey Mountain SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Albert Gallatin Area SD
|20
|20
|4
|Fayette
|Brownsville Area SD
|15
|16
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
|*
|*
|4
|Fayette
|Connellsville Area SD
|56
|57
|4
|Fayette
|Frazier SD
|15
|15
|4
|Fayette
|Laurel Highlands SD
|45
|45
|4
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|34
|34
|4
|Fulton
|Forbes Road SD
|*
|*
|4
|Fulton
|Southern Fulton SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Carmichaels Area SD
|13
|15
|4
|Greene
|Central Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|Jefferson-Morgan SD
|*
|*
|4
|Greene
|West Greene SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Conemaugh Township Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Meyersdale Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|North Star SD
|14
|14
|4
|Somerset
|Rockwood Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Somerset Area SD
|32
|32
|4
|Somerset
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Somerset
|Windber Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Avella Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Bentworth SD
|20
|21
|4
|Washington
|Bethlehem-Center SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Burgettstown Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|California Area SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Canon-McMillan SD
|24
|24
|4
|Washington
|Charleroi SD
|20
|20
|4
|Washington
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Fort Cherry SD
|15
|15
|4
|Washington
|Intermediate Unit 1
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|McGuffey SD
|26
|27
|4
|Washington
|Peters Township SD
|*
|*
|4
|Washington
|Ringgold SD
|34
|34
|4
|Washington
|Trinity Area SD
|33
|33
|4
|Washington
|Washington SD
|106
|110
|4
|Westmoreland
|Belle Vernon Area SD
|21
|22
|4
|Westmoreland
|Burrell SD
|26
|26
|4
|Westmoreland
|Derry Area SD
|17
|21
|4
|Westmoreland
|Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Franklin Regional SD
|15
|15
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greater Latrobe SD
|15
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg Salem SD
|46
|53
|4
|Westmoreland
|Hempfield Area SD
|32
|33
|4
|Westmoreland
|Jeannette City SD
|*
|11
|4
|Westmoreland
|Kiski Area SD
|15
|18
|4
|Westmoreland
|Ligonier Valley SD
|29
|29
|4
|Westmoreland
|Monessen City SD
|*
|*
|4
|Westmoreland
|Mount Pleasant Area SD
|17
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|40
|40
|4
|Westmoreland
|Norwin SD
|11
|11
|4
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|17
|17
|4
|Westmoreland
|Southmoreland SD
|11
|12
|4
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|31
|31
|4
|Region 4 Shelters
|1,522
|1,528
|4
|Region 4 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|20
|20
|
|Region 4
|5,692
|5,895
|5
|Butler
|Butler Area SD
|136
|138
|5
|Butler
|Karns City Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Mars Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Butler
|Moniteau SD
|20
|20
|5
|Butler
|Seneca Valley SD
|94
|96
|5
|Butler
|Slippery Rock Area SD
|11
|11
|5
|Butler
|South Butler County SD
|59
|59
|5
|Clarion
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|13
|14
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|11
|14
|5
|Clarion
|Keystone SD
|13
|16
|5
|Clarion
|North Clarion County SD
|*
|*
|5
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|24
|25
|5
|Clarion
|Union SD
|25
|25
|5
|Crawford
|Conneaut SD
|128
|132
|5
|Crawford
|Crawford Central SD
|31
|33
|5
|Crawford
|Penncrest SD
|18
|20
|5
|Erie
|Corry Area SD
|42
|42
|5
|Erie
|Erie City SD
|190
|193
|5
|Erie
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School
|26
|26
|5
|Erie
|Fairview SD
|15
|15
|5
|Erie
|Fort LeBoeuf SD
|17
|18
|5
|Erie
|General McLane SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Girard SD
|57
|62
|5
|Erie
|Harbor Creek SD
|*
|*
|5
|Erie
|Iroquois SD
|23
|23
|5
|Erie
|Millcreek Township SD
|33
|34
|5
|Erie
|North East SD
|14
|14
|5
|Erie
|Northwest Tri-County IU 5
|19
|19
|5
|Erie
|Northwestern SD
|29
|30
|5
|Erie
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|26
|26
|5
|Erie
|Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
|36
|36
|5
|Erie
|Union City Area SD
|20
|20
|5
|Erie
|Wattsburg Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Forest
|Forest Area SD
|52
|53
|5
|Lawrence
|Ellwood City Area SD
|20
|20
|5
|Lawrence
|Laurel SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County CTC
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Mohawk Area SD
|17
|18
|5
|Lawrence
|Neshannock Township SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|New Castle Area SD
|60
|62
|5
|Lawrence
|Shenango Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Union Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Lawrence
|Wilmington Area SD
|14
|14
|5
|McKean
|Bradford Area SD
|55
|56
|5
|McKean
|Kane Area SD
|40
|40
|5
|McKean
|Otto-Eldred SD
|42
|42
|5
|McKean
|Port Allegany SD
|29
|29
|5
|McKean
|Seneca Highlands IU 9
|*
|*
|5
|McKean
|Smethport Area SD
|22
|22
|5
|Mercer
|Commodore Perry SD
|18
|18
|5
|Mercer
|Farrell Area SD
|30
|30
|5
|Mercer
|Greenville Area SD
|22
|23
|5
|Mercer
|Grove City Area SD
|11
|11
|5
|Mercer
|Hermitage SD
|12
|12
|5
|Mercer
|Jamestown Area SD
|33
|35
|5
|Mercer
|Keystone Education Center CS
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Lakeview SD
|29
|29
|5
|Mercer
|Mercer Area SD
|14
|15
|5
|Mercer
|Midwestern IU 4
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Reynolds SD
|*
|*
|5
|Mercer
|Sharon City SD
|32
|33
|5
|Mercer
|Sharpsville Area SD
|15
|15
|5
|Mercer
|West Middlesex Area SD
|*
|*
|5
|Venango
|Cranberry Area SD
|19
|20
|5
|Venango
|Franklin Area SD
|39
|40
|5
|Venango
|Oil City Area SD
|23
|24
|5
|Venango
|Titusville Area SD
|66
|73
|5
|Venango
|Valley Grove SD
|39
|40
|5
|Warren
|Tidioute Community CS
|18
|18
|5
|Warren
|Warren County SD
|78
|78
|5
|Region 5 Shelters
|744
|748
|5
|Region 5 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|20
|20
|
|Region 5
|2,836
|2,896
|6
|Armstrong
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Armstrong SD
|107
|107
|6
|Armstrong
|Freeport Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Leechburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Armstrong
|Lenape Tech
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Altoona Area SD
|221
|222
|6
|Blair
|Appalachia IU 8
|*
|*
|6
|Blair
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|19
|23
|6
|Blair
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation C
|12
|12
|6
|Blair
|Claysburg-Kimmel SD
|23
|24
|6
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg Area SD
|72
|77
|6
|Blair
|Spring Cove SD
|38
|38
|6
|Blair
|Tyrone Area SD
|41
|41
|6
|Cambria
|Blacklick Valley SD
|22
|23
|6
|Cambria
|Cambria Heights SD
|12
|13
|6
|Cambria
|Central Cambria SD
|36
|36
|6
|Cambria
|Conemaugh Valley SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Ferndale Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Forest Hills SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Greater Johnstown SD
|40
|43
|6
|Cambria
|Northern Cambria SD
|19
|23
|6
|Cambria
|Penn Cambria SD
|20
|21
|6
|Cambria
|Portage Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cambria
|Richland SD
|16
|16
|6
|Cambria
|Westmont Hilltop SD
|*
|*
|6
|Cameron
|Cameron County SD
|14
|14
|6
|Centre
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|33
|35
|6
|Centre
|Bellefonte Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|67
|67
|6
|Centre
|Young Scholars of Central PA CS
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Clearfield Area SD
|27
|29
|6
|Clearfield
|Curwensville Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Dubois Area SD
|92
|93
|6
|Clearfield
|Glendale SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Harmony Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clearfield
|Moshannon Valley SD
|18
|18
|6
|Clearfield
|Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Clearfield
|West Branch Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Clinton
|Keystone Central SD
|67
|67
|6
|Clinton
|Sugar Valley Rural CS
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Johnsonburg Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Elk
|Ridgway Area SD
|25
|30
|6
|Elk
|Saint Marys Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Indiana
|ARIN IU 28
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|Blairsville-Saltsburg SD
|18
|18
|6
|Indiana
|Homer-Center SD
|14
|15
|6
|Indiana
|Indiana Area SD
|27
|31
|6
|Indiana
|Marion Center Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|18
|18
|6
|Indiana
|Purchase Line SD
|16
|16
|6
|Indiana
|United SD
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Brockway Area SD
|17
|17
|6
|Jefferson
|Brookville Area SD
|17
|18
|6
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|*
|*
|6
|Jefferson
|Punxsutawney Area SD
|28
|30
|6
|Potter
|Austin Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Coudersport Area SD
|19
|19
|6
|Potter
|Galeton Area SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Northern Potter SD
|*
|*
|6
|Potter
|Oswayo Valley SD
|*
|12
|6
|Region 6 Shelters
|315
|317
|6
|Region 6 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|6
|Region 6 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|144
|144
|
|Region 6
|1,890
|1,938
|7
|Bradford
|Athens Area SD
|20
|20
|7
|Bradford
|Canton Area SD
|25
|26
|7
|Bradford
|Northeast Bradford SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Sayre Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford
|Towanda Area SD
|26
|26
|7
|Bradford
|Troy Area SD
|33
|33
|7
|Bradford
|Wyalusing Area SD
|22
|22
|7
|Carbon
|Carbon Career & Technical Institute
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon
|Jim Thorpe Area SD
|16
|16
|7
|Carbon
|Lehighton Area SD
|18
|18
|7
|Carbon
|Palmerton Area SD
|13
|13
|7
|Carbon
|Panther Valley SD
|14
|14
|7
|Carbon
|Weatherly Area SD
|15
|18
|7
|Columbia
|Berwick Area SD
|49
|50
|7
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|38
|42
|7
|Columbia
|Central Columbia SD
|13
|15
|7
|Columbia
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|28
|30
|7
|Columbia
|Millville Area SD
|26
|26
|7
|Columbia
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|25
|26
|7
|Columbia
|SUSQ-Cyber CS
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Abington Heights SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Carbondale Area SD
|16
|16
|7
|Lackawanna
|Lakeland SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Mid Valley SD
|22
|24
|7
|Lackawanna
|North Pocono SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Old Forge SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Riverside SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lackawanna
|Scranton SD
|244
|247
|7
|Lackawanna
|Valley View SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Crestwood SD
|14
|14
|7
|Luzerne
|Dallas SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Greater Nanticoke Area SD
|27
|27
|7
|Luzerne
|Hanover Area SD
|19
|19
|7
|Luzerne
|Hazleton Area SD
|81
|81
|7
|Luzerne
|Lake-Lehman SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Northwest Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|17
|17
|7
|Luzerne
|West Side CTC
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre Area SD
|168
|174
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne
|Wyoming Valley West SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|East Lycoming SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|11
|11
|7
|Lycoming
|Loyalsock Township SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Montgomery Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Montoursville Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Muncy SD
|*
|*
|7
|Lycoming
|Williamsport Area SD
|215
|219
|7
|Monroe
|East Stroudsburg Area SD
|107
|107
|7
|Monroe
|Pleasant Valley SD
|56
|59
|7
|Monroe
|Pocono Mountain SD
|89
|94
|7
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg Area SD
|82
|82
|7
|Montour
|Danville Area SD
|23
|24
|7
|Northumberland
|Line Mountain SD
|*
|*
|7
|Northumberland
|Milton Area SD
|22
|22
|7
|Northumberland
|Mount Carmel Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Northumberland
|Shamokin Area SD
|32
|32
|7
|Northumberland
|Shikellamy SD
|43
|49
|7
|Northumberland
|Warrior Run SD
|*
|*
|7
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|41
|41
|7
|Pike
|Delaware Valley SD
|38
|38
|7
|Snyder
|Midd-West SD
|19
|19
|7
|Snyder
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|25
|25
|7
|Susquehanna
|Blue Ridge SD
|15
|15
|7
|Susquehanna
|Elk Lake SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Forest City Regional SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Montrose Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|Mountain View SD
|21
|22
|7
|Susquehanna
|Susquehanna Community SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Northern Tioga SD
|*
|*
|7
|Tioga
|Southern Tioga SD
|20
|20
|7
|Tioga
|Wellsboro Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Union
|Lewisburg Area SD
|11
|11
|7
|Union
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|11
|11
|7
|Union
|Central Susquehanna IU 16
|*
|*
|7
|Wayne
|Wayne Highlands SD
|13
|13
|7
|Wayne
|Western Wayne SD
|24
|24
|7
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|*
|*
|7
|Wyoming
|Lackawanna Trail SD
|*
|*
|7
|Region 7 Shelters
|450
|454
|7
|Region 7 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|21
|21
|7
|Region 7 Non-LEA Prekindergarten
|34
|34
|
|Region 7
|2,580
|2,636
|8
|Bucks
|Bensalem Township SD
|114
|118
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Borough SD
|32
|32
|8
|Bucks
|Bristol Township SD
|156
|161
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County IU 22
|23
|23
|8
|Bucks
|Bucks County Technical High School
|11
|11
|8
|Bucks
|Centennial SD
|47
|47
|8
|Bucks
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Central Bucks SD
|80
|81
|8
|Bucks
|Council Rock SD
|20
|21
|8
|Bucks
|Morrisville Borough SD
|37
|37
|8
|Bucks
|Neshaminy SD
|51
|51
|8
|Bucks
|New Hope-Solebury SD
|14
|14
|8
|Bucks
|Palisades SD
|*
|*
|8
|Bucks
|Pennridge SD
|49
|49
|8
|Bucks
|Pennsbury SD
|36
|37
|8
|Bucks
|Quakertown Community SD
|22
|26
|8
|Bucks
|School Lane CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Community CS
|434
|464
|8
|Delaware
|Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Chester-Upland SD
|16
|16
|8
|Delaware
|Chichester SD
|50
|52
|8
|Delaware
|Delaware County IU 25
|28
|28
|8
|Delaware
|Garnet Valley SD
|11
|11
|8
|Delaware
|Haverford Township SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Interboro SD
|40
|40
|8
|Delaware
|Marple Newtown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Penn-Delco SD
|35
|35
|8
|Delaware
|Radnor Township SD
|37
|37
|8
|Delaware
|Ridley SD
|42
|42
|8
|Delaware
|Rose Tree Media SD
|44
|46
|8
|Delaware
|Southeast Delco SD
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Springfield SD
|15
|15
|8
|Delaware
|Upper Darby SD
|289
|300
|8
|Delaware
|Vision Academy Charter School
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
|12
|12
|8
|Delaware
|Widener Partnership CS
|*
|*
|8
|Delaware
|William Penn SD
|114
|115
|8
|Lehigh
|Allentown City SD
|615
|624
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Arts Academy Elementary Charter School
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Catasauqua Area SD
|29
|30
|8
|Lehigh
|East Penn SD
|56
|56
|8
|Lehigh
|Executive Education Academy Charter School
|14
|14
|8
|Lehigh
|Innovative Arts Academy CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Northern Lehigh SD
|18
|21
|8
|Lehigh
|Northwestern Lehigh SD
|19
|19
|8
|Lehigh
|Parkland SD
|38
|38
|8
|Lehigh
|Roberto Clemente CS
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Salisbury Township SD
|20
|20
|8
|Lehigh
|Seven Generations Charter School
|*
|*
|8
|Lehigh
|Southern Lehigh SD
|14
|14
|8
|Lehigh
|Whitehall-Coplay SD
|32
|32
|8
|Montgomery
|Abington SD
|33
|33
|8
|Montgomery
|Agora Cyber CS
|236
|253
|8
|Montgomery
|Cheltenham SD
|37
|37
|8
|Montgomery
|Colonial SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Hatboro-Horsham SD
|34
|34
|8
|Montgomery
|Jenkintown SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Merion SD
|27
|27
|8
|Montgomery
|Lower Moreland Township SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Methacton SD
|*
|*
|8
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County IU 23
|19
|19
|8
|Montgomery
|Norristown Area SD
|175
|178
|8
|Montgomery
|North Penn SD
|83
|87
|8
|Montgomery
|Pennsylvania Virtual CS
|15
|17
|8
|Montgomery
|Perkiomen Valley SD
|24
|25
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottsgrove SD
|29
|29
|8
|Montgomery
|Pottstown SD
|130
|133
|8
|Montgomery
|Souderton Area SD
|31
|31
|8
|Montgomery
|Springfield Township SD
|27
|27
|8
|Montgomery
|Spring-Ford Area SD
|74
|75
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Dublin SD
|18
|18
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Merion Area SD
|36
|36
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|20
|20
|8
|Montgomery
|Upper Perkiomen SD
|19
|19
|8
|Montgomery
|Wissahickon SD
|23
|23
|8
|Northampton
|Bangor Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Bethlehem Area SD
|345
|351
|8
|Northampton
|Colonial IU 20
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Area SD
|145
|147
|8
|Northampton
|Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
|22
|23
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School
|14
|14
|8
|Northampton
|Nazareth Area SD
|18
|18
|8
|Northampton
|Northampton Area SD
|55
|55
|8
|Northampton
|Pen Argyl Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Saucon Valley SD
|*
|*
|8
|Northampton
|Wilson Area SD
|*
|*
|8
|Region 8 Shelters
|559
|565
|8
|Region 8 Non-LEA Early Intervention
|*
|*
|
|Region 8
|5,096
|5,219
|
|Pennsylvania
|37,930
|38,899
November 2020
Unique and Duplicate Counts by County
For the 2019-20 program year, education and community agencies identified 37,930 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program (unique, unduplicated count). The population includes children under the age of five and youth enrolled in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The 'where attributed' (unique) count is based on where the child or youth was identified as homeless and attributed to the local education agency (LEA) (i.e., school district, comprehensive technical school, or charter/cyber charter school) or entity (i.e., shelter, non-LEA Early Intervention, prekindergarten program, non-LEA private school/institution). Attribution is based on the LEA that the child or youth was identified by or enrolled in the longest. The unique count is used for state education agency (SEA) EDFacts reporting.
The 'where identified' (duplicate) count includes anywhere the child or youth was identified as homeless; children or youth may be identified in more than one LEA or by more than one entity. Children and youth identified by multiple entities are only reported with their LEA(s), as applicable. Children and youth reported with a non-LEA were only identified by that entity. The duplicate count is used for LEA EDFacts reporting.
Counts of 10 or fewer are indicated by *. These * counts are included in total counts. These counts should not be interpreted as necessarily representing all children and youth experiencing homelessness. Non-LEA entities report only if they receive direct or indirect services from the ECYEH Program.
|Region
|County
|Where Attributed
|Where Identified
|1
|Philadelphia
|7,881
|8,020
|1
|Region 1 Totals
|7,881
|8,020
|2
|Berks
|1,849
|1,885
|2
|Chester
|1,601
|1,658
|2
|Dauphin
|1,557
|1,585
|2
|Lancaster
|2,547
|2,610
|2
|Lebanon
|701
|727
|2
|Schuylkill
|370
|385
|2
|Region 2 Totals
|8,625
|8,850
|3
|Adams
|233
|237
|3
|Cumberland
|584
|616
|3
|Franklin
|284
|289
|3
|Huntingdon
|32
|33
|3
|Juniata
|64
|69
|3
|Mifflin
|142
|150
|3
|Perry
|93
|100
|3
|York
|1,889
|1,942
|3
|Adams/York
|*
|*
|3
|Cumberland/Perry
|*
|*
|3
|Region 3 Totals
|3,330
|3,445
|4
|Allegheny
|3,212
|3,331
|4
|Beaver
|955
|991
|4
|Bedford
|200
|205
|4
|Fayette
|269
|272
|4
|Fulton
|12
|13
|4
|Greene
|43
|46
|4
|Somerset
|96
|99
|4
|Washington
|441
|448
|4
|Westmoreland
|464
|490
|4
|Region 4 Totals
|5,692
|5,895
|5
|Butler
|405
|411
|5
|Clarion
|119
|127
|5
|Crawford
|226
|234
|5
|Erie
|778
|790
|5
|Forest
|52
|53
|5
|Lawrence
|391
|399
|5
|McKean
|248
|249
|5
|Mercer
|271
|276
|5
|Venango
|222
|233
|5
|Warren
|124
|124
|5
|Region 5 Totals
|2,836
|2,896
|6
|Armstrong
|228
|230
|6
|Blair
|526
|537
|6
|Cambria
|225
|237
|6
|Cameron
|15
|15
|6
|Centre
|169
|171
|6
|Clearfield
|262
|267
|6
|Clinton
|110
|110
|6
|Elk
|63
|68
|6
|Indiana
|164
|169
|6
|Jefferson
|86
|89
|6
|Potter
|42
|45
|6
|Region 6 Totals
|1,890
|1,938
|7
|Bradford
|193
|194
|7
|Carbon
|122
|125
|7
|Columbia
|205
|216
|7
|Lackawanna
|426
|432
|7
|Luzerne
|500
|512
|7
|Lycoming
|253
|257
|7
|Monroe
|373
|382
|7
|Montour
|23
|24
|7
|Northumberland
|119
|125
|7
|Pike
|79
|79
|7
|Snyder
|48
|48
|7
|Sullivan
|*
|*
|7
|Susquehanna
|59
|61
|7
|Tioga
|55
|55
|7
|Union
|23
|23
|7
|Wayne
|60
|61
|7
|Wyoming
|*
|*
|7
|Bradford/Tioga
|*
|*
|7
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|17
|17
|7
|Columbia/Sullivan
|17
|17
|7
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|*
|*
|7
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|*
|*
|7
|Snyder/Union
|*
|*
|7
|Region 7 Totals
|2,580
|2,636
|8
|Bucks
|713
|729
|8
|Delaware
|1,199
|1,247
|8
|Lehigh
|1,228
|1,244
|8
|Montgomery
|1,282
|1,316
|8
|Northampton
|674
|683
|8
|Region 8 Totals
|5,096
|5,219
|STATE TOTALS
|37,930
|38,899