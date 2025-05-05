The 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant is a competitive grant that provides federal funding to establish community learning centers that provide academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for students and their families. These opportunities must occur during non-school hours or periods when school is not in session to help students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools to meet state and local standards in core academic subjects. Centers must also offer students a broad array of activities that can complement their regular academic programs, to offer literacy and other educational services to their families.
Currently, new applications are not available. The website will be updated periodically to reflect new competition opportunities.
For additional information regarding current or future grant applications, please forward all inquiries to RA-21stcclc@pa.gov.
Cohorts
PDE is administering 21st CCLC grants to three cohorts of awardees. Each grant award is for five consecutive years. Funding is contingent on the continued availability of funding from the federal government and satisfactory performance. If awardees are found not to be meeting the requirements of the grant or choose to no longer participate in subsequent years, funding will not be provided to those entities.