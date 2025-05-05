The 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant is a competitive grant that provides federal funding to establish community learning centers that provide academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for students and their families. These opportunities must occur during non-school hours or periods when school is not in session to help students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools to meet state and local standards in core academic subjects. Centers must also offer students a broad array of activities that can complement their regular academic programs, to offer literacy and other educational services to their families.

Currently, new applications are not available. The website will be updated periodically to reflect new competition opportunities.

For additional information regarding current or future grant applications, please forward all inquiries to RA-21stcclc@pa.gov.