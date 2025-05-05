Since this document does not contain the PDE logo, you may edit the spreadsheets as you wish. In the tables below, you will find space for diagnostic, benchmark, summative and other assessments. When outlining the purpose for each assessment, consider each grade level and content area to avoid potential gaps or potential redundancies. There is space to include local assessments specific to your LEA. Windows for the CDT, Firefly, PSSA and Keystone Exams are provided. There is space to specify the students who will complete the assessments along with specific date(s), and assessment administrators.

Prior to administering any assessments, develop a theory of action. Determine the information you need about which students and when you need the information. Design your assessment schedule for the students based upon assessments of learning, assessments for learning and assessments as learning. For data review, consider scheduling data team meetings in advance of the assessment to ensure those needing access to the data are provided with the data, adequate time to discuss the data, the reports generated and action steps following the data meetings. Include a list of all individuals who will participate in the data review process.