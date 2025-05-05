Firefly questions are aligned to PA Core Standards to reflect and measure the same student knowledge and skills measured on the end of year (PSSA) and end of course (Keystone Exams) assessments. Firefly supports student learning throughout the school year by providing feedback relative to grade level or course level expectations. Reports for Firefly will include predictions for end of year or end of course performance beginning with the 2025-26 school year for ELA, Mathematics, Algebra I and Literature. For Science and Biology, predictions will begin with the 2026-27 school year.
ELA (grades 3-8), Mathematics (grades 3-8), Science (grades 5 and 8)
Testing Window October 5, 2026-April 16, 2027
Testing Seasons
Fall: October 5-November 29, 2026
Winter: November 30, 2026-February 28, 2027
Spring: March 1-April 16, 2027
Algebra I, Biology, and Literature
Testing Window October 5, 2026-May 7, 2027
Since this document does not contain the PDE logo, you may edit the spreadsheets as you wish. In the tables below, you will find space for diagnostic, benchmark, summative and other assessments. When outlining the purpose for each assessment, consider each grade level and content area to avoid potential gaps or potential redundancies. There is space to include local assessments specific to your LEA. Windows for the CDT, Firefly, PSSA and Keystone Exams are provided. There is space to specify the students who will complete the assessments along with specific date(s), and assessment administrators.
Prior to administering any assessments, develop a theory of action. Determine the information you need about which students and when you need the information. Design your assessment schedule for the students based upon assessments of learning, assessments for learning and assessments as learning. For data review, consider scheduling data team meetings in advance of the assessment to ensure those needing access to the data are provided with the data, adequate time to discuss the data, the reports generated and action steps following the data meetings. Include a list of all individuals who will participate in the data review process.
- Assessment Plan Template (Word)
- Introducing PA Firefly (PDF)
- PA Firefly and CDT: How are they different? (PDF)
- Firefly Quick Start Guide (PDF)
- PA Firefly Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)
- PA Firefly Performance Bands and Instructional Supports (PDF)
- PA Firefly Performance Levels and Scaled Score Ranges (PDF)
- PA Firefly Reporting User Guide (PDF)
- PA Firefly Student Progress Indicators, Interpreting Predictions (PDF)
- Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Algebra I (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Biology (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 3 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 4 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 6 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 7 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 8 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Literature (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 3 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 4 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 6 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 7 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 8 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Science - Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Science - Grade 8 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Algebra I (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Biology (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 3 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 4 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 6 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 7 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - English Language Arts Grade 8 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Literature (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 3 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 4 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 6 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 7 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Mathematics - Grade 8 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Science - Grade 5 (PDF)
- Individual Student Report - Science - Grade 8 (PDF)
Algebra 1 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 3 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 4 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 5 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 6 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 7 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Mathematics Grade 8 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 3 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 4 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 5 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 6 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 7 Instructional Supports (PDF)
ELA Grade 8 Instructional Supports (PDF)
Literature Instructional Supports (PDF)