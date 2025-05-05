Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA)

The PA Alternate System of Assessment Dynamic Learning Maps (PASA DLM) are adaptive alternate assessments for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities for whom general state assessments are not appropriate, even with accommodations. Eligibility for participation in PASA DLM is determined by the Individualized Education Program (IEP) team. The IEP team reviews participation in statewide assessments annually using the PASA Eligibility Criteria: Decision Making Companion Tool and determines whether the student will participate in the general assessment or the PASA DLM. The IEP Team must answer “YES" to all six PASA eligibility criteria in order to participate in the alternate assessment.



PASA DLM assessments offer students with the most significant cognitive disabilities a way to show what they know and can do in English language arts, mathematics, and science. The assessments can also help parents and educators set high academic expectations for their students. Results from PASA DLM assessments can be used to inform instruction and meet Pennsylvania's accountability requirements for reporting student achievement.



PASA DLM assessments are designed to maximize accessibility for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. Students taking DLM assessments have access to unique accessibility tools and supports that meet their needs and preferences. Some tools and supports are built into the online assessment system while others are provided by the teacher. Educators and IEP teams decide which tools and supports students need.



PASA DLM is aligned to grade-level standards and Essential Elements. Essential Elements are reduced in depth, breadth, and complexity. Students eligible for the PASA DLM receive instruction aligned to Essential Elements, and the IEP must include standards-aligned goals and objectives. Explore Understanding Standards Aligned Instruction (PDF) for more information. Access more information about PASA DLM including essential elements, instructional, assessment and professional development resources at www.dynamiclearningmaps.org/pennsylvania. View essential elements, grade level standards, and mini-maps on the Standards Aligned System at www.pdesas.org.