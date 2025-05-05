Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA)

The PA Alternate System of Assessment Dynamic Learning Maps (PASA DLM) are adaptive alternate assessments for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities for whom general state assessments are not appropriate, even with accommodations. Eligibility for participation in PASA DLM is determined by the Individualized Education Program (IEP) team. The IEP team reviews participation in statewide assessments annually using the PASA Eligibility Criteria: Decision Making Companion Tool and determines whether the student will participate in the general assessment or the PASA DLM. The IEP Team must answer “YES" to all six PASA eligibility criteria in order to participate in the alternate assessment.
PASA DLM assessments offer students with the most significant cognitive disabilities a way to show what they know and can do in English language arts, mathematics, and science. The assessments can also help parents and educators set high academic expectations for their students. Results from PASA DLM assessments can be used to inform instruction and meet Pennsylvania's accountability requirements for reporting student achievement.
PASA DLM assessments are designed to maximize accessibility for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. Students taking DLM assessments have access to unique accessibility tools and supports that meet their needs and preferences. Some tools and supports are built into the online assessment system while others are provided by the teacher. Educators and IEP teams decide which tools and supports students need.
PASA DLM is aligned to grade-level standards and Essential Elements. Essential Elements are reduced in depth, breadth, and complexity. Students eligible for the PASA DLM receive instruction aligned to Essential Elements, and the IEP must include standards-aligned goals and objectives. Explore Understanding Standards Aligned Instruction (PDF) for more information. Access more information about PASA DLM including essential elements, instructional, assessment and professional development resources at www.dynamiclearningmaps.org/pennsylvania. View essential elements, grade level standards, and mini-maps on the Standards Aligned System at www.pdesas.org.
Resources
ESSA 1.0 Percent Threshold Requirements
Statewide Assessment Performance and Participation for Students with Disabilities
Contact
For more information, please contact Lisa Hampe at 717-364-2323 (lihampe@pa.gov) or Lynda Lupp at 610-265-7321 (llupp@pattan.net).
Training and Important Dates
2025-26 PASA Important Dates
|PASA Activity
|Dates
|Required Test Administrator Training (PASA AC and Assessors)
|August 5, 2025 - December 12, 2025
|Enroll and Roster Students
|October 15, 2025 – December 1, 2025
|Test Administration Window
|March 09, 2026 - May 1, 2026
|Electronic School Reports Available in Kite Educator Portal
|Beginning June 15 , 2026
|Printed Score Reports Mailed
|Beginning mid-July 2026
The PASA DLM Instruction and Assessment Calendar provides full details of training and requirements associated with the PASA:
Getting Ready Training
Eligibility Criteria
- Students MUST meet the identified 6 criteria of eligibility (PDF), as determined by the IEP team, in order to participate in the PASA.
- PASA Eligibility Criteria Brief Overview (YouTube)
- PASA Eligibility Criteria Brief Overview (PowerPoint)
Instructional Resources for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities
The Bureau of Special Education (BSE) is committed to ensuring students with the most significant cognitive disabilities are provided accessible, standards aligned instruction and fair, equitable assessments. This page is a starting place for families, educators, and administrators to access standards aligned content and instructional and assessment resources for students eligible for the PA Alternate System of Assessment Dynamic Learning Maps (PASA DLM).
Working with the Bureau of Special Education (BSE), Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), PaTTAN provides a full array of professional development and technical assistance targeted to improving student results – including students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. This professional development and technical assistance take many forms in order to meet the varied needs of PaTTAN's constituents. Week-long summer institutes, ongoing professional development series, webinars, on-site assistance, and individual student or teacher supports are some of the means by which PaTTAN provides support to schools. A vast array of online resources are also available through PaTTAN.
For resources to support students with significant cognitive disabilities, visit link PaTTAN - High-Leverage Practices
The Standards Aligned System (SAS), developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, is a comprehensive, researched-based resource to improve student achievement. SAS identifies six elements that impact student achievement: Standards, Assessments, Curriculum Framework, Instruction, Materials & Resources, and Safe and Supportive Schools. Schools and educators across Pennsylvania are supported in their efforts to implement SAS by the development of a state-of-the-art portal. There are a variety of teacher resources on the SAS portal applicable to instruction and assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities.
To view instructional accessible content for students with significant cognitive disabilities aligned to PA Standards, select Download PASA DLM Essential Elements - SAS (pdesas.org). To view tested accessible content for students with significant cognitive disabilities, select PASA - SAS (pdesas.org).
For a guide to understanding standards aligned instruction for students with significant cognitive disabilities, go to Understanding Standards Aligned Instruction for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities FAQ.
DLM is a consortium of state departments of education who use and develop the DLM Alternate Assessment system. In Pennsylvania, the alternate assessment is known as the PASA DLM. The PASA DLM is a comprehensive system of content, instructional resources, and professional development to support teachers of complex learners. To access PASA DLM resources, go to Pennsylvania | Dynamic Learning Maps. To view the comprehensive professional development website available to all stakeholders, go to Professional Development | Dynamic Learning Maps.
Resources for Families of Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities
The Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) provides resources and training to support and promote effective instruction and assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities. Publications, instructional resources, and on-line professional development are available for teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, and administrators. PASA: Answers to Questions Frequently Asked by Families is a resource intended for families and educational teams to assist in understanding information specific to the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment.
Providing students with complex instructional needs with maximum access to and learning of grade level, general education curriculum based on Pennsylvania Standards information can be found PaTTAN - Maximizing Academic Access, Expectations, and Learning.
Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) will serve as the PASA assessment and vendor in Pennsylvania for the 2020-21 school year. The DLM website provides information about the test, released ‘testlets’ (which are test item examples), and a variety of instructional resources including books you can read with your child, writing tools if your child does use a standard pencil or computer keyboard, and communication supports if your child struggles to use speech to communicate. Access the DLM Parent Brochure (PDF).
Parents play an integral role in the IEP team decision for a student to qualify to take the PA Alternate System of Assessment (PASA). Students MUST meet the identified 6 criteria of eligibility, as determined by the IEP team, to participate in the PASA. The PASA Eligibility Criteria IEP Team Decision Making Companion Tool contains each of the six PASA eligibility criteria and relevant additional considerations for IEP teams to consider when making eligibility decisions.