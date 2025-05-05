Q Do I complete these questions if I am applying for a Special Education license also?

A No, there are separate questions if a school is applying for a special education license only or a regular education and special education license dually.

Q When answering question 1 regarding philosophy and mission statement, do I include childcare?

A No, only provide the philosophy and mission statement of the school.

Q When answering question 3 about education director and teacher experience, what do I include?

A Provide an explanation of previous experience the education director and teachers have had in the field of education. Indicate where their experience came from (employment) and how long they were employed. You do not have to include what degrees they hold.

Q When answering question 4 about curriculum, what do I include?

A If curriculum is purchased, identify the curriculum being used and if it is aligned with the grade appropriate state standards. If the curriculum is teacher created, explain how the curriculum is developed and how it is aligned to the grade appropriate state standards.

Q If a daily class schedule is already included in the application packet, do I have to include the schedule in question 5 also?

A No, just indicate that the schedule is included in the application packet. You may provide an explanation about the schedule here. If you include the schedule in question 5, you do not have to submit a separate schedule.

Q If I am not seeking a license for special education, do I have to answer question 7 regarding special education?

A Yes, although you will not be operating a special education school, you may have a few students that have special needs. Provide an explanation on how you will provide services to the special-needs students, such as going through your local Intermediate Unit or contracting with an outside agency. Also explain how teachers will implement the accommodations within the classroom.

Q Must I provide a full list of materials for question 9?

A No, do not include a list of materials for question 9. You must explain how materials will be used to support children’s learning and how they are aligned with the grade appropriate state standards. You may include a few examples of materials. A separate list of materials must be submitted with the application packet as a separate document.

Q What should I include in question 10a and 10b regarding reporting student progress to parents and parent evaluations?

A The Board recommends holding at least 2 parent/teacher conferences during the school year. Indicate when parent/teacher conferences will be held and how you will deliver a student’s progress in question 10a.

The Board recommends that a school offer opportunities for parents to evaluate its program and offer feedback. Indicate how parents can evaluate the school both in-person and anonymously.

Q What types of activities does the Board look for in question 11 regarding transition?

A Provide an explanation of how you prepare students and parents for transition to the next grade level or to a different school. This could be prepping students throughout the school year for what they should expect when they transition the following year, such as standing in line for the cafeteria, carrying food to their table, bus safety, having a teacher from the school they will be attending to speak to them, etc. Examples of preparing parents could be helping them with registration, having a family night to discuss the transition, etc.

Q In question 12, what types of professional development does the Board recommend?

A The Board recommends professional development in the areas of curriculum development, special education, early childhood, best practices, etc. Professional development should include topics that will enhance a teacher’s ability to instruct students, provide experience for teachers and support staff to work with the types of students that are enrolled at the school. Identify the topics of courses that staff will be required to take.