The annual Pennsylvania System School Assessment is a standards-based, criterion-referenced assessment which provides students, parents, educators and citizens with an understanding of student and school performance related to the attainment of proficiency of the academic standards. These standards in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science and Technology identify what a student should know and be able to do at varying grade levels. School districts possess the freedom to design curriculum and instruction to ensure that students meet or exceed the standards' expectations.
Every Pennsylvania student in grades 3 through 8 is assessed in English Language Arts and Math. Every Pennsylvania student in grades 5 and 8 is assessed in science.
Individual student scores, provided only to their respective schools, can be used to assist teachers in identifying students who may be in need of additional educational opportunities, and school scores provide information to schools and districts for curriculum and instruction improvement discussions and planning.
In compliance with §4.51(a)(4) of the PA School Code the State Board of Education approved, "specific criteria for advanced, proficient, basic and below basic levels of performance."
To request to modify the PSSA testing schedule: If a school entity is currently in conflict with the 2024-2025 testing schedule for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) due to religious observances or other dates of cultural significance, assistance is available. Schools with students seeking accommodations are permitted to delay the administration of the PSSA administration. The PSSA administration needs to be completed by the end of the make-up window, which concludes May 9, 2025. Those chief school administrators wishing to take advantage of this scheduling flexibility, or who would benefit from a consultation with the Department of Education on this topic, should email ra-ed-pssa-keystone@pa.gov. For more information on future schedules, please visit PSSA Testing Windows.
Reporting Violations
Testing irregularities should be reported to the PDE by telephoning 844-418-1651 or emailing ra-ed-pssa-keystone@pa.gov. Please provide as many details as possible when reporting irregularities including how to contact the person making the report.
The training will only be via PowerPoint and not a live webinar.
To assist DACs in the training of SACs, we developed the attached PowerPoint. Using this document is not required by PDE but rather is offered as a way to save time for DACs as preparation for state testing begins. Since the document contains the PDE logo, please adhere to the following guidelines as you use this document.
- District Assessment Coordinators Training of School Assessment Coordinators Paper Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13.
- District Assessment Coordinators Training of School Assessment Coordinators Online Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 15, 16.
To assist SACs in the training of all involved with test administration, we developed the attached PowerPoint. Using this document is not required by PDE but rather is offered as a way to save time for SACs as preparation for state testing begins. Since the document contains the PDE logo, please adhere to the following guidelines as you use this document.
- School Assessment Coordinators Training of All Individuals Involved with Test Administration and Secure Materials Paper Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, and 27.
- School Assessment Coordinators Training of All Individuals Involved with Test Administration and Secure Materials Online Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, and 30.
Resource Materials
Since this document does not contain the PDE logo, you may edit the spreadsheets as you wish. In the tables below, you will find space for diagnostic, benchmark, summative and other assessments. When outlining the purpose for each assessment, consider each grade level and content area to avoid potential gaps or potential redundancies. There is space to include local assessments specific to your LEA. Windows for the CDT, Firefly, PSSA and Keystone Exams are provided. There is space to specify the students who will complete the assessments along with specific date(s), and assessment administrators.
Prior to administering any assessments, develop a theory of action. Determine the information you need about which students and when you need the information. Design your assessment schedule for the students based upon assessments of learning, assessments for learning and assessments as learning. For data review, consider scheduling data team meetings in advance of the assessment to ensure those needing access to the data are provided with the data, adequate time to discuss the data, the reports generated and action steps following the data meetings. Include a list of all individuals who will participate in the data review process.
- Assessment Plan Template (Word)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2024 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2023 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2022 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2021 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2019 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2018 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
The following files are American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant documents that can be accessed by software programs for disabled users; therefore the handwritten student responses have been transcribed into typed responses for this purpose. The content is the same in both documents.
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2016 Mathematics ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2015 Mathematics Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- Grade 3 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 4 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 5 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 6 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 7 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 8 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets (PDF)
- Grade 3 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
- Grade 4 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
- Grade 5 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
- Grade 6 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
- Grade 7 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
- Grade 8 Mathematics Scoring Guidelines and Formula Sheets Spanish (PDF)
Starting with the 2023 assessment, the PSSA ELA tests have fewer items than in previous administrations. This item reduction is due to the elimination of psychometric equating block items from ELA forms. These items were previously used to compare items across administrations and are no longer needed due to changes in the test design.
The status of the Text Dependent Analysis (TDA) confirms Pennsylvania’s commitment to the importance of writing in preparation for College and Career Readiness. It is important to remember that the ELA test continues to assess the writing and language standards. Many of the writing standards are assessed in the Conventions of Standard English (Language) multiple-choice items and the TDA prompt.
The ELA Test Design document was updated in February 2025 to correct an error. The test design itself remains the same as the previously released 2024 document.
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 3 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 5 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 6 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 7 (PDF)
- 2016 ELA ADA Compliant Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
- 2016 Science Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 4 (PDF)
- 2016 Science Item and Scoring Sampler Grade 8 (PDF)
Braille and Video Sign Language Accommodated Item and Scoring Sampler
The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides districts and schools with item and scoring samplers for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and the Keystone Exams. These item and scoring samplers are tools to assist in delivering focused instructional programs aligned with the Pennsylvania Academic Standards (PAS).
Braille
The sampler items are assembled into a Braille booklet to assist students who will use the Unified English Braille accommodation. To receive a copy of the Braille item sampler, contact the AIM center at jbreneman@pattan.net. (A request could take up to three weeks to process.)
Video Sign Language
To assist students using the Video Sign Language accommodation, a Video Sign Language format of the item samplers has been produced for each grade and/or subject.
The Video Sign Language dashboard should be used in conjunction with the item and scoring samplers.
Testing
Guidance for Medical Exemptions from State Assessments
Generally, if a student can receive instruction, then they are also able to participate in state assessments; however, the health and well-being of students should take priority in determining whether they can participate.
Students may receive a medical exemption if they cannot participate in a state assessment during the testing window, including make-up dates, due to a significant medical event. Examples include, but are not limited to, a student who is 1) receiving short-term medical treatment due to a medical emergency; or 2) seriously ill or has a medical condition that prevents them from receiving instruction during the testing window.
- A medical emergency is defined as a circumstance in which a student cannot take or finish taking the assessment during the entire testing window, including make-up dates, because of a recent significant medical event just prior to or during the annual testing window. Examples of medical emergencies include:
- Serious injury
- Concussion
- Confinement to home or hospital with an acute condition, not a long-term home instruction or hospital instruction situation.
- Inability to interact with others without serious risk of infection or contamination.
- Pregnancy with significant health complications or delivery just prior to or during the testing window.
- Mental health crisis that prevents a student from receiving instruction.
A note from a physician dated at least two weeks within the start of the testing window must be on file at the school. These records must be retained for three years.
- A serious illness or medical condition is defined as one in which the student is receiving active treatment for a life-threatening illness or medical condition and/or the associated recuperation. A note from a physician must be on file at the school and must be retained for three years.
To account for a student with a medical exemption, as defined above, the “Medical Emergency” bubble on testing documents should be used.
Note: An assessment of a student’s medical condition must be made annually at the testing window for each content area.
2025-2026 School Year
|Assessment
|Dates
|Grades
|English Language Arts
|April 20 - 24, 2026
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science and Make-ups
|April 27 - May 1, 2026
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science, and Make-ups (Optional)
|May 4 - 8, 2026
|Grades 3-8
|Early Reporting is not available in the 2025-2026 school year
|
Firefly
ELA, Mathematics, Science (grades 5 and 8 only) - October 6, 2025 – April 17, 2026
Algebra I, Biology, Literature - October 6, 2025 – May 8, 2026"
2026-2027 School Year
|Assessment
|Dates
|Grades
|English Language Arts
|April 26 - 30, 2027
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science and Make-ups
|May 3 - 7, 2027
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science, and Make-ups (Optional)
|May 10 - 14, 2027
|Grades 3-8
|Early Reporting is not available in the 2026-2027 school year
|
Firefly
Dates to be determined for 2026-2027 school year.
2027-2028 School Year
|Assessment
|Dates
|Grades
|English Language Arts
|April 24 - 28, 2028
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science and Make-ups
|May 1 - 5, 2028
|Grades 3-8
|Mathematics, Science, and Make-ups (Optional)
|May 8 -12, 2028
|Grades 3-8
|Early Reporting is not available in the 2027-2028 school year
|
Firefly
Dates to be determined for 2027-2028 school year.
Webinars
- 2026 Guidelines for Selection and Use of Accommodations on State Assessments (PDF)
- 2026 Guidelines for Selection and Use of Accommodations on State Assessment (YouTube)
Handbooks
- 2026 Accommodations Guidelines (PDF)
- Supplemental Guidelines for ASL in the VSL (PDF)
- 2025 Accommodations Guidelines for ELs (PDF)
- 2025 Read Aloud and Scribing Guidelines (PDF)
Forms
Test Administration Materials
The documents linked below describe the responsibilities of district and school assessment coordinators and school assessment administrators in the administration of the PSSA. These documents will be updated annually prior to the administration of the assessment.
- PSSA and Keystone Handbook for Secure Test Administration (PDF)
- 2025 PSSA Handbook for Assessment Coordinators (PDF)
Parent Information
PDE Calculator Policy
Directions for Administation (DFAs)
ELA
Mathematics
- 2024-2025 Grade 3 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 4 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 5 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 6 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 7 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 8 Math Reference Materials (PDF)
Science
Mathematics
- 2024-2025 Grade 3 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 4 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 5 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 6 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 7 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
- 2024-2025 Grade 8 Math Spanish Reference Materials (PDF)
Science
For more information on Pennsylvania's Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), please access https://dynamiclearningmaps.org/pennsylvania.
The Assessment Anchors are one of the many tools the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has developed to better align curriculum, instruction and assessment practices throughout the state. PDE first released the Assessment Anchors for Mathematics and Reading in 2004. The Assessment Anchors, like the Standards, are dynamic documents and will be adjusted periodically.
Mathematics
- 2014 Mathematics Glossary to the Assessment Anchors and Eligible Content (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 3 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 5 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 6 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 7 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 Grade 8 Mathematics Assessment Anchors (PDF)
Reading/English Language Arts
- 2014 ELA Glossary to the Assessment Anchors and Eligible Content (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 3 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 3 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 4 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 4 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 5 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 5 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 6 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 6 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 7 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 7 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 8 ELA Assessment Anchors (PDF)
- 2014 (updated 2017) Grade 8 ELA Compact Assessment Anchors (PDF)
Science
- STEELS Foundation Boxes (PDF)
- Science Assessment Glossary (PDF)
- K-12 STEELS Standards (PDF)
- PSSA Science Test Design (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Arabic (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Traditional Chinese (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - English (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - French (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Nepali (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Portuguese (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Russian (PDF)
- Student Report Guide - Spanish (PDF)