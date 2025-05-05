Accessing PVAAS

Educator Access

LEAs/districts and schools can access data via the PVAAS website using a unique username and password.

Public Access

The public can access PVAAS through the same site via the “Public Access” button.

Demo Access

PA educators may access demo accounts from the perspective of a district administrator, school administrator , or teacher. Please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE for demo account credentials via email: pdepvaas@iu13.org