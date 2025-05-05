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    Assessment and Accountability

    Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS)

    PVAAS is one of the tools in the cadre of tools supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to provide web-based reporting to Pennsylvania’s public school districts, charter schools, cyber charter schools, full-time Career and Technology Centers, and Intermediate Units (IUs). This web-based reporting includes data on the academic growth for groups of students, student projections to achievement, and longitudinal student assessment history for educators to make data-informed instructional decisions

    Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS)

    PVAAS is one of the tools in the cadre of tools provided to local education agencies (LEAs)/districts and schools from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

    LEAs/districts, schools, and teachers are using PVAAS (growth and projection data), in conjunction with achievement data, to make sure students are on a path to proficiency and beyond. Utilizing all the data available (growth and achievement), educators are able to make data-informed instructional decisions to ensure the academic growth and achievement of all students.

    Find key information about understanding and communicating PVAAS in these resources.

    Access PVAAS

    Educator Access, Public Access, and Demo Access

    Access PVAAS

    PVAAS & Your Local Assessments

    Getting Your Data Into PVAAS

    Learn More

    Accessing PVAAS

    Educator Access

    LEAs/districts and schools can access data via the PVAAS website using a unique username and password.

    Public Access

    The public can access PVAAS through the same site via the “Public Access” button.

    Demo Access

    PA educators may access demo accounts from the perspective of a district administrator, school administrator , or teacher. Please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE for demo account credentials via email: pdepvaas@iu13.org

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 data consultations, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    The PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE provides statewide professional learning, resource development and technical assistance for the statewide implementation of the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) in response to the needs of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.

    For additional support, training, and/or follow-up services, contact your local Intermediate Unit. PVAAS Points of Contact