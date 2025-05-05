Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Elementary and Secondary Education

    ​​​​Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY)

    Pennsylvania's Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth Program (AEDY) provides a combination of intense, individual academic instruction and behavior modification counseling in an alternative setting to assist students in returning successfully to their regular classroom.

     

    Program approval is required for any Local Education Agency (LEA) implementing an internal program or utilizing an approved private provider. Programs are required to meet minimum requirements in order to obtain approval.

    PA School Code: Article XIX-C, Act 30 OF 1997 Disruptive Student Programs
    PA School Code: Article XIX-E, Act 48 of 1999 Private Alternative Education Institutions for Disruptive Students

    AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation (REQUIRED)

    The Online AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation must be utilized by any LEA placing a student in an AEDY Program. The AEDY Program (public or private) must ensure that all information is present PRIOR to accepting a student. All procedures must be implemented and all information must be documented on this form and available for review during any monitoring or audit proceeding. It has been created to ensure that all required procedures have been implemented prior to the referral and acceptance of a student in an AEDY Program.

    Online Reporting

    The AEDY End-of-Year Report must be completed for each approved AEDY Program annually by every LEA. The report for each approved program is due June 30 of each year.

    AEDY End-of-Year Reports can be reviewed, confirmed, and submitted through your Leader Services dashboard.

    Program or LEAs Applying for Program Approval

    Listed below are the guidelines that outline the requirements for establishing and referring disruptive students to an Alternative Education program.

      Contact

      State AEDY Team Office
      PA Department of Education
      607 South Drive
      Harrisburg PA 17120​
      Phone: 717-736-7708
      Email: ra-edaedy@pa.gov

      ​AEDY Programs

      None at this time.

      Adelphoi Education, Inc., Albert Gallatin
      Allentown City SD, In-House Program
      Bangor Area SD, In-House Program
      Berks County IU 14, In-House Program
      Bethesda Lutheran Services
      Bethesda Lutheran Services-Erie County
      California Area SD In-House Program
      Camelot Achieve Academy East
      Camelot Achieve Academy North
      Camelot Buehrle Alternative School
      ​Cameron County SD, In-House Program
      Chester County IU 24
      Coatesville Choices Academy
      Colonial IU 20, In-House Program
      Community Specialist Corporation
      Cray Youth and Family Services, Cray Challenges
      Delaware Valley SD, In-House Program
      Greater Johnstown SD, In-House Program
      Hazleton Area SD In-House Program
      IU 1 @McMurray In-House Program
      ​Lebanon SD, In-House Program
      Lower Dauphin SD, In-House Program
      Millcreek Twp. SD , In-House Program
      Muhlenberg SD - High School
      Nittany Learning Services, Blair County
      Nittany Learning Services, Juniata County
      Nittany Learning Services, Northumberland County Program
      Nittany Learning Services, Pleasant Gap
      PA Treatment & Healing East Stroudsburg ​​​​​​
      Parkland SD, In-House Program
      Penn Manor SD, In-House Program
      Penns Valley Area SD, In-House Program
      Perseus House Incorporated, Corry Area
      PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Baldwin
      PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Harrisburg
      PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Shadyside
      Pittsburgh SD, Clayton Academy
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Amity Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Bradford County Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Clifton Heights Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Cressona Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Harrisburg Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Indiana Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Lancaster Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Newville Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Red Lion Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Shiremanstown Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Sinking Spring Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Spring Grove Campus
      River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Williamsport Campus
      Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, Bridges East
      Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, Bridges West
      Scranton SD, In-House Program
      SESI Catapult Learning, The Academies at Chester
      SESI / Catapult Learning, Capital Academy
      SESI / Catapult Learning, Wayne Academy / Anthony Wayne Academy
      Shenandoah Valley SD, In-House Program
      Southeast Delco SD, In-House Program
      State College Area SD, In-House Program
      Susquenita SD, In-House Program
      The Children's Aid Home Programs of Somerset County, Inc., Somerset
      The Learning Lamp/Ignite Education Solutions, Ignite @ GJCTC
      The Prevention Network & CLASS Academy, CLASS Academy
      Upper Darby SD, In-House Program
      Warwick SD, In-House Program
      West Branch Area SD, In-House Program

      AEDY Summative Data

      PlacementsTotal #
      Total # of Placements 3138
      Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students247
      Total # of Students with Disabilities870
      Total # of English Learner Placements166

       

      PlacementsTotal #% of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation52616.76%
      Display/use of a controlled substance88128.08%
      Violent or threatening behavior115036..65%
      Possession of weapon2849.05%
      Commission of a criminal act381.21%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion2598.25%

      PlacementsTotal #
      Total # of Placements 3535
      Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students255
      Total # of Students with Disabilities907
      Total # of English Learner Placements161

       

      PlacementsTotal #% of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation56115.87%
      Display/use of a controlled substance97027.44%
      Violent or threatening behavior128536.35%
      Possession of weapon40611.49%
      Commission of a criminal act601.70%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion2537.16%

      PlacementsTotal #
      Total # of Placements3522
      Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students245
      Total # of Students with Disabilities860
      Total # of English Learner Placements155

       

      ​Criteria for Placement in AEDY
      		​Percent of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation17.46%
      Display/use of a controlled substance25.67%
      Violent or threatening behavior34.50%
      Possession of weapon13.37%
      Commission of a criminal act1.93%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion7.07%

      PlacementsTotal #
      Total # of Placements2440
      Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students225
      Total # of Students with Disabilities712
      Total # of English Learner Placements92

       

      ​Criteria for Placement in AEDY
      		​Percent of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation17.7%
      Display/use of a controlled substance24.3%
      Violent or threatening behavior31.2%
      Possession of weapon13.2%
      Commission of a criminal act2.4%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion7.8%

      PlacementsTotal #
      Total # of Placements1086
      Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students203
      Total # of Students with Disabilities376
      Total # of English Learner Placements28

       

      Criteria for Placement in AEDYPercent of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
      		35.56%
      Display/use of controlled substance17.22%
      Violent or threatening behavior22.47%
      Possession of weapon10.22%
      Commission of a criminal act2.39%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion12.34%

       

      ​Placements​​Total #
      Total # of Placements3,170
      Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students279
      Total # of Students with Disabilities890
      Total # of English Learner Placements115

       

      C​​riteria for Placement in AEDYPercent of Placement
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
      		34.13%
      Display/use of controlled substance
      		15.20%
      Violent or threatening behavior26.94%
      Possession of weapon
      		8.40%
      Commission of a criminal act
      		2.15%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
      		13.18%

       

      ​Placements​Total #
      Total # of Placements4,766
      Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students285
      Total # of Special Ed (Prior or After) Placements1,285
      Total # of Special Ed (Prior) Placements1,210
      Total # of Special Ed (After) Placements208
      Total # of English Learner Placements142

       

      Placement ReasonPercent of Placement
      Commission of a criminal act2.0%
      Display/use of controlled substances
      		12.8%
      Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
      		37.9%
      Habitual truancy0.3%
      Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion12.0%
      Possession of weapon7.4%
      Used as transition program for students returning from placements or are on probation0.4%
      Violent or threatening behavior27.1%

      Quick Pay

      Quick Pay allows constituents to submit payments to commonwealth agencies, without loggingin, through personalized, pre-populated payment links, which reduces errors and payment friction.

      Quick Pay Instructions (LINK)

      Payment Links

      • Quick Pay: AEDY Application - Private Program (LINK)
      • Quick Pay: AEDY Application - IU/LEAProgram In-House (LINK)