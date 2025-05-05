​​​​Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY)

AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation (REQUIRED)

The Online AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation must be utilized by any LEA placing a student in an AEDY Program. The AEDY Program (public or private) must ensure that all information is present PRIOR to accepting a student. All procedures must be implemented and all information must be documented on this form and available for review during any monitoring or audit proceeding. It has been created to ensure that all required procedures have been implemented prior to the referral and acceptance of a student in an AEDY Program.

Online Reporting

The AEDY End-of-Year Report must be completed for each approved AEDY Program annually by every LEA. The report for each approved program is due June 30 of each year.

AEDY End-of-Year Reports can be reviewed, confirmed, and submitted through your Leader Services dashboard.