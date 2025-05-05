​​​​Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY)

AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation (REQUIRED)
The Online AEDY Referral/Intake Documentation must be utilized by any LEA placing a student in an AEDY Program. The AEDY Program (public or private) must ensure that all information is present PRIOR to accepting a student. All procedures must be implemented and all information must be documented on this form and available for review during any monitoring or audit proceeding. It has been created to ensure that all required procedures have been implemented prior to the referral and acceptance of a student in an AEDY Program.
Online Reporting
The AEDY End-of-Year Report must be completed for each approved AEDY Program annually by every LEA. The report for each approved program is due June 30 of each year.
AEDY End-of-Year Reports can be reviewed, confirmed, and submitted through your Leader Services dashboard.
Program or LEAs Applying for Program Approval
Listed below are the guidelines that outline the requirements for establishing and referring disruptive students to an Alternative Education program.
- Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth Guidelines - Program is currently operating under these guidelines.
- AEDY Program Evaluation Data Collection Sheet (Excel)
Contact
State AEDY Team Office
PA Department of Education
607 South Drive
Harrisburg PA 17120
Phone: 717-736-7708
Email: ra-edaedy@pa.gov
AEDY Programs
None at this time.
Adelphoi Education, Inc., Albert Gallatin
Allentown City SD, In-House Program
Bangor Area SD, In-House Program
Berks County IU 14, In-House Program
Bethesda Lutheran Services
Bethesda Lutheran Services-Erie County
California Area SD In-House Program
Camelot Achieve Academy East
Camelot Achieve Academy North
Camelot Buehrle Alternative School
Cameron County SD, In-House Program
Chester County IU 24
Coatesville Choices Academy
Colonial IU 20, In-House Program
Community Specialist Corporation
Cray Youth and Family Services, Cray Challenges
Delaware Valley SD, In-House Program
Greater Johnstown SD, In-House Program
Hazleton Area SD In-House Program
IU 1 @McMurray In-House Program
Lebanon SD, In-House Program
Lower Dauphin SD, In-House Program
Millcreek Twp. SD , In-House Program
Muhlenberg SD - High School
Nittany Learning Services, Blair County
Nittany Learning Services, Juniata County
Nittany Learning Services, Northumberland County Program
Nittany Learning Services, Pleasant Gap
PA Treatment & Healing East Stroudsburg
Parkland SD, In-House Program
Penn Manor SD, In-House Program
Penns Valley Area SD, In-House Program
Perseus House Incorporated, Corry Area
PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Baldwin
PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Harrisburg
PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc., Shadyside
Pittsburgh SD, Clayton Academy
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Amity Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Bradford County Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Clifton Heights Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Cressona Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Harrisburg Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Indiana Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Lancaster Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Newville Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Red Lion Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Shiremanstown Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Sinking Spring Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Spring Grove Campus
River Rock Academy, Incorporated, Williamsport Campus
Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, Bridges East
Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, Bridges West
Scranton SD, In-House Program
SESI Catapult Learning, The Academies at Chester
SESI / Catapult Learning, Capital Academy
SESI / Catapult Learning, Wayne Academy / Anthony Wayne Academy
Shenandoah Valley SD, In-House Program
Southeast Delco SD, In-House Program
State College Area SD, In-House Program
Susquenita SD, In-House Program
The Children's Aid Home Programs of Somerset County, Inc., Somerset
The Learning Lamp/Ignite Education Solutions, Ignite @ GJCTC
The Prevention Network & CLASS Academy, CLASS Academy
Upper Darby SD, In-House Program
Warwick SD, In-House Program
West Branch Area SD, In-House Program
AEDY Summative Data
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|3138
|Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students
|247
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|870
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|166
|Placements
|Total #
|% of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|526
|16.76%
|Display/use of a controlled substance
|881
|28.08%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|1150
|36..65%
|Possession of weapon
|284
|9.05%
|Commission of a criminal act
|38
|1.21%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|259
|8.25%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|3535
|Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students
|255
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|907
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|161
|Placements
|Total #
|% of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|561
|15.87%
|Display/use of a controlled substance
|970
|27.44%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|1285
|36.35%
|Possession of weapon
|406
|11.49%
|Commission of a criminal act
|60
|1.70%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|253
|7.16%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|3522
|Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students
|245
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|860
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|155
|Criteria for Placement in AEDY
|Percent of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|17.46%
|Display/use of a controlled substance
|25.67%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|34.50%
|Possession of weapon
|13.37%
|Commission of a criminal act
|1.93%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|7.07%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|2440
|Total # of LEAs Who Placed Students
|225
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|712
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|92
|Criteria for Placement in AEDY
|Percent of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|17.7%
|Display/use of a controlled substance
|24.3%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|31.2%
|Possession of weapon
|13.2%
|Commission of a criminal act
|2.4%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|7.8%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|1086
|Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students
|203
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|376
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|28
|Criteria for Placement in AEDY
|Percent of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|35.56%
|Display/use of controlled substance
|17.22%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|22.47%
|Possession of weapon
|10.22%
|Commission of a criminal act
|2.39%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|12.34%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|3,170
|Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students
|279
|Total # of Students with Disabilities
|890
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|115
|Criteria for Placement in AEDY
|Percent of Placement
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|34.13%
|Display/use of controlled substance
|15.20%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|26.94%
|Possession of weapon
|8.40%
|Commission of a criminal act
|2.15%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|13.18%
|Placements
|Total #
|Total # of Placements
|4,766
|Total # of LEA's Who Placed Students
|285
|Total # of Special Ed (Prior or After) Placements
|1,285
|Total # of Special Ed (Prior) Placements
|1,210
|Total # of Special Ed (After) Placements
|208
|Total # of English Learner Placements
|142
|Placement Reason
|Percent of Placement
|Commission of a criminal act
|2.0%
|Display/use of controlled substances
|12.8%
|Disregard for school authority or school policy violation
|37.9%
|Habitual truancy
|0.3%
|Misconduct meriting suspension or expulsion
|12.0%
|Possession of weapon
|7.4%
|Used as transition program for students returning from placements or are on probation
|0.4%
|Violent or threatening behavior
|27.1%
Quick Pay
Quick Pay allows constituents to submit payments to commonwealth agencies, without loggingin, through personalized, pre-populated payment links, which reduces errors and payment friction.
Quick Pay Instructions (LINK)
Payment Links
- Quick Pay: AEDY Application - Private Program (LINK)
- Quick Pay: AEDY Application - IU/LEAProgram In-House (LINK)