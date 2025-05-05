​​​​Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT)

Goals

The principal goal of all the ELECT program is to assist eligible pregnant and parenting youth with breaking the cycle of welfare dependence by encouraging participants to:

Remain in school

Maintain regular school attendance

Obtain a high school diploma or high school equivalency (HSE) certificate

Secure post-graduation employment, education or training

Become successful parents and self-sufficient adults

In addition to promoting self-sufficiency, the ELECT program provides participants, through a combination of group and one on one sessions and home visits, with:

Pregnancy Prevention Information

Guidance and services to reduce the incidence of a secondary pregnancy

Services to promote the importance of healthy parental relationships

Strategies and supports to encourage fathers to play a significant role in their children's lives

The ELECT program is a Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) initiative funded by the Department of Human Services (DHS) using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the ELECT program, youth must be: