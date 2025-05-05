Goals
The principal goal of all the ELECT program is to assist eligible pregnant and parenting youth with breaking the cycle of welfare dependence by encouraging participants to:
- Remain in school
- Maintain regular school attendance
- Obtain a high school diploma or high school equivalency (HSE) certificate
- Secure post-graduation employment, education or training
- Become successful parents and self-sufficient adults
In addition to promoting self-sufficiency, the ELECT program provides participants, through a combination of group and one on one sessions and home visits, with:
- Pregnancy Prevention Information
- Guidance and services to reduce the incidence of a secondary pregnancy
- Services to promote the importance of healthy parental relationships
- Strategies and supports to encourage fathers to play a significant role in their children's lives
The ELECT program is a Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) initiative funded by the Department of Human Services (DHS) using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.
Eligibility
In order to be eligible for the ELECT program, youth must be:
- Under the age of 25
- Attending an educational entity or High School Equivalency program (HSE) approved by PDE
- An Expectant mother or custodial young parent who is already receiving TANF benefits
- An expectant mother, custodial or non-custodial parent who is not receiving TANF and whose personal monthly earned income does not exceed 235 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guideline (FPIG)
2026-2029 Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)/Bureau of School Support, Pennsylvania’s Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) Program Request for Application
ELECT Grantees
|ELECT Grantee Name
|Program/Site Address
|Phone/Email
|Allegheny IU
|1 Library Place, Duque sne, PA 15110
|412-469-9870 x255
projectelect@aiu3.net
|Allentown SD
|31 S Penn Street, Allentown PA 18105
|484-765-5177
elect@allentownsd.org
|Altoona SD
|200 E Crawford Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602
|814-946-8365
AASDElect@gmail.com
|ARIN IU
|2895 W Pike, Indiana, PA 15701
|724-463-5300
info@iu28.org
|Berks IU
|1111 Commons Blvd., PO Box 16050, Reading, PA 19612
|610-987-8627
bciuelect@berksiu.org
|BLaST IU
|2990 West Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701
|570-323-8411
elect.wasd@gmail.com
|Capital Area IU
|55 Miller Street, Enola, PA 17025
|717-732-8400 x8383
caiuelect@caiu.org
|Central Susquehanna IU
|90 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA 17847
|570-523-1155 x2322
csiu_elect@csiu.org
|Chester County IU
|455 Boot Road, Downingtown, PA 19335
|484-237-5051
YPP@cciu.org
|Delaware County IU
|1515 Lansdowne Avenue, St-Bernard Hall, Darby, PA 19023
|610-532-2811
ELECTinfo@dciu.org
|Erie City SD
|816 N. Park Ave, Erie, PA 16502.
|814-874-6461
parenting@eriesd.org
|Greater Johnstown SD
|222 Central Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902
|814-533-5538
teenparenting@gjsd.net
|Lancaster,SD of
|445 North Reservoir Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
|717-291-6102 x 30308
teenelect@caplanc.org
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU
|1020 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601
|717-947-1046
ELECT@iu13.org
|Lincoln IU
|York Learning Center, 300 E Seventh Street, York PA 17404
|717-353-5888
ELECT@iu12.org
|Luzerne IU
|368 Tioga Avenue, Kingston, PA 18704
|570-718-4643
electprogram@liu18.org
|Midwestern IU
|453 Maple Street, Grove City, PA 16127
|724-458-6700
elect@miu4.org
|NW Tri-County IU
|252 Waterford Street, Edinboro, PA 16412
|814-734-8452
ELECT@iu5.org
|Philadelphia, SD of
|440 N Broad St., Ste 1114, Philadelphia, PA 19130
|215-400-4250
ELECTinfo@philasd.org
|Pittsburgh Public Schools
|93 South 10th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
|412-529-2214
PPSELECT.412@gmail.com
|Schuylkill IU
|2221 W. Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901
|570-628-5761
select@iu29.org
|Seneca Highlands IU
|110 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701
|814-371-0613
dubois@guidancecenter.net
|Tuscarora IU
|MCIDC Plaza, Building 58, 6395 SR 103 North, Lewistown, PA 17044
|717-248-4942
elect@tiu11.org
|Intermediate Unit 1
|410 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301
|724-222-2311
aah@healthyteens.com
|Westmoreland IU
|102 Equity Dr, Greensburg, PA 15601
|724-219-2317
Pact@wiu7.org
Contact Information
Pennsylvania Department of Education
Forum Building, 607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Email: ELECT@csc.csiu.org | RA-EDELECT@pa.gov
Phone Number: 717-783-6466 | Fax Number: 717-231-4071
Carmen M. Medina, State Director
Lisa M. Lockwood, Program Officer
Alex Pankratz, Fiscal Officer