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    Elementary and Secondary Education

    ​​​​Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT)

    Pennsylvania’s Education Leading to Employment and Career Training Program (ELECT) is a federally funded program that works collaboratively to assist expectant and parenting youth. The ELECT assists school districts, cyber and charter schools in coordinating the continuity of educational services for pregnant and parenting youth, under 22 years of age, to obtain community resources that will allow them to obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent.

      Center for Schools & Communities ELECT Website
      ELECT Data

      Goals

      The principal goal of all the ELECT program is to assist eligible pregnant and parenting youth with breaking the cycle of welfare dependence by encouraging participants to:

      • Remain in school
      • Maintain regular school attendance
      • Obtain a high school diploma or high school equivalency (HSE) certificate
      • Secure post-graduation employment, education or training
      • Become successful parents and self-sufficient adults

      In addition to promoting self-sufficiency, the ELECT program provides participants, through a combination of group and one on one sessions and home visits, with:

      • Pregnancy Prevention Information
      • Guidance and services to reduce the incidence of a secondary pregnancy
      • Services to promote the importance of healthy parental relationships
      • Strategies and supports to encourage fathers to play a significant role in their children's lives

      The ELECT program is a Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) initiative funded by the Department of Human Services (DHS) using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

      Eligibility

      In order to be eligible for the ELECT program, youth must be:

      • Under the age of 25
      • Attending an educational entity or High School Equivalency program (HSE) approved by PDE
      • An Expectant mother or custodial young parent who is already receiving TANF benefits
      • An expectant mother, custodial or non-custodial parent who is not receiving TANF and whose personal monthly earned income does not exceed 235 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guideline (FPIG)

      2026-2029 Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)/Bureau of School Support, Pennsylvania’s Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) Program Request for Application 

      2025-2030 ELECT Operational Guidelines (PDF)

      ELECT Grantees

      ELECT Grantee Name
      		Program/Site AddressPhone/E​​mail
      Allegheny IU1 Library Place, Duque sne, PA 15110412-469-9870 x255
      projectelect@aiu3.net
      Allentown SD31 S Penn Street, Allentown PA 18105484-765-5177
      elect@allentownsd.org
      Altoona SD200 E Crawford Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602814-946-8365
      AASDElect@gmail.com
      ARIN IU2895 W Pike, Indiana, PA 15701724-463-5300
      info@iu28.org
      Berks IU1111 Commons Blvd., PO Box 16050, Reading, PA 19612610-987-8627
      bciuelect@berksiu.org
      BLaST IU2990 West Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701570-323-8411
      elect.wasd@gmail.com
      Capital Area IU55 Miller Street, Enola, PA 17025717-732-8400 x8383
      caiuelect@caiu.org
      Central Susquehanna IU90 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA 17847570-523-1155 x2322
      csiu_elect@csiu.org
      Chester County IU455 Boot Road, Downingtown, PA 19335484-237-5051
      YPP@cciu.org
      Delaware County IU1515 Lansdowne Avenue, St-Bernard Hall, Darby, PA 19023610-532-2811
      ELECTinfo@dciu.org
      Erie City SD816 N. Park Ave, Erie, PA 16502.814-874-6461
      parenting@eriesd.org
      Greater Johnstown SD222 Central Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902814-533-5538
      teenparenting@gjsd.net
      Lancaster,SD of445 North Reservoir Street, Lancaster, PA 17602717-291-6102 x 30308
      teenelect@caplanc.org
      Lancaster-Lebanon IU1020 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601717-947-1046
      ELECT@iu13.org
      Lincoln IUYork Learning Center, 300 E Seventh Street, York PA 17404717-353-5888
      ELECT@iu12.org
      Luzerne IU368 Tioga Avenue, Kingston, PA 18704570-718-4643
      ​electprogram@liu18.org
      Midwestern IU453 Maple Street, Grove City, PA 16127724-458-6700
      elect@miu4.org
      NW Tri-County IU252 Waterford Street, Edinboro, PA 16412814-734-8452
      ELECT@iu5.org
      Philadelphia, SD of440 N Broad St., Ste 1114, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-400-4250
      ELECTinfo@philasd.org
      Pittsburgh Public Schools93 South 10th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220412-529-2214
      PPSELECT.412@gmail.com
      Schuylkill IU2221 W. Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901570-628-5761
      select@iu29.org
      Seneca Highlands IU110 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701814-371-0613
      dubois@guidancecenter.net
      Tuscarora IUMCIDC Plaza, Building 58, 6395 SR 103 North, Lewistown, PA 17044717-248-4942
      elect@tiu11.org
      Intermediate Unit 1410 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301724-222-2311
      aah@healthyteens.com
      Westmoreland IU102 Equity Dr, Greensburg, PA 15601724-219-2317
      Pact@wiu7.org

      ​Contact Information

      Pennsylvania Department of Education
      Forum Building, 607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17120​
      Email: ELECT@csc.csiu.org | RA-EDELECT@pa.gov
      Phone Number: 717-783-6466 | Fax Number: 717-231-4071

      ​Carmen M. Medina, State Director
      Lisa M. Lockwood, Program Officer
      Alex Pankratz​, Fiscal Officer​​