Driver Education encompasses requirements for both Public Schools and Private Driver Training Schools. Safety Education requirements are provided through the Academic Standards for Health, Safety and Physical Education.

Driver Education Content and Performance Expectations, The Pennsylvania Enhanced Driver Education Program Guide, Academic Standards for Health, Safety and Physical Education and web site links that can lead you to information about free videos, educational materials and grant opportunities can be accessed on this website. Teachers will find links that can be incorporated into lesson plans and student assignments involving internet research on driver education and safety topics. Parents will find links to parental guides that can help in directing them as they provide supervised driving experiences with their teens.