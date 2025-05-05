Complaints

What is the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s responsibility?

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is dedicated to equality, so all students in the Commonwealth have access to a high-quality, safe, and appropriate education, regardless of location. The Department will review and, to the extent permitted by law, investigate complaints regarding the education of publicly placed students.

Non-Educational Complaints

Non-educational complaints for publicly placed students may be filed by contacting the appropriate Regional Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) Office. Please reference the Regional OCYF Offices web page to determine the appropriate office to contact.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system which can be accessed at ChildLine | Department of Human Services

Existing Educational Complaint Processes

Special Education

All complaints containing special education allegations must be filed through the existing complaint process for Special Education.

Special Education Dispute Resolution

To ensure that the complaint is known to be for a publicly placed student, please add the facility name to ‘Other (Facility)’ and answer ‘Yes’ to the question ‘Is your student placed in the educational program by a Judge or Child Welfare Agency?’

Help for families and advocates of children with special needs can be obtained by calling the ConsultLine. ConsultLine can be reached by calling 1-800-879-2301, emailing consultline@odr-pa.org, or by submitting the Consultline online request form.

Educator Misconduct

The filing of an educator misconduct complaint initiates the Department’s review and investigation of an educator.

Educator Misconduct

To ensure that the complaint is known to be for a publicly placed student, please answer ‘Yes’ to the question ‘Is the involved child publicly placed in an educational program by a Judge or Child Welfare Agency?’

Allegations of Curriculum Deficiency

Examples of curricular allegations may include a school entity’s failure to provide required instruction in any of the content areas listed in 22 Pa. Code Ch. 4, including, but not limited to: science and technology; environment and ecology; social studies; arts and humanities; career education and work; health, safety and physical education; family and consumer science; mathematics; language arts; and foreign languages. Examples of non-curricular allegations may relate to a school entity’s staffing, such as guidance counselors and nurses, and facilities, such as building capacity and conditions.

Allegations of Curriculum Deficiencies

To ensure that the complaint is known to be for a publicly placed student, please answer ‘Yes’ to the question ‘If yes: Is your student placed in the educational program by a Judge or Child Welfare Agency?’

Publicly Placed Educational Complaint

For complaints regarding the education of publicly placed students that do not fall within the existing complaint processes, please submit your complaint at the website below.

Publicly Placed Education Complaint Form

PDE received publicly placed complaints regarding on-grounds schools and educational programs in the nature of special education in school years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 and educational-related complaints for publicly placed students that do not fall within PDE’s established complaint processes in school year 2024-2025.

If you need assistance for a Publicly Placed Educational Complaint, please contact the Monitoring and Accountability Office at RA-EDPubPlacedCompl@pa.gov.