This page contains all state regulations, policies, and guidance related to the education of English learners. For instructional and other support resources and professional development offerings, please visit the English Learner Portal on the SAS Portal.
You may download the comprehensive Policy and Practice Guide, which contains all of the information from this page in a single document at the link below.
Pennsylvania Comprehensive Policy and Practice Guide (Word)
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Educating English Learners Basic Education Circular
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Identification of ELs
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Parent Right to Refuse
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The LIEP
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Reclassification and Exit Criteria
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Communication with Families: Interpreters, Translators, and Liaisons
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Title III Supplemental Program
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Special Populations
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Annual ELP Assessment
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Data, Statistics, and Program Evaluation
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English Language Development Standards (PDF)
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EL Portal
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Frequently Asked Questions