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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    This page contains all state regulations, policies, and guidance related to the education of English learners. For instructional and other support resources and professional development offerings, please visit the English Learner Portal on the SAS Portal.

    You may download the comprehensive Policy and Practice Guide, which contains all of the information from this page in a single document at the link below.

    Pennsylvania Comprehensive Policy and Practice Guide​ (Word)​