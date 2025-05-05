The ​Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program (OSTCP) was created pursuant to Act 85 of 2012, which enables eligible students residing within the boundaries of a low-achieving school to apply for a scholarship to attend another public or nonpublic school.

In Pennsylvania, a low-achieving school is defined as a public elementary or secondary school that ranked in the lowest 15% of its designation as elementary or secondary for the school years shown below based on the combined Mathematics/Algebra I and Reading/Literature scores from the annual assessments administered (PASA, PSSA, and/or Keystone).

Pursuant to Section 2010-B of the School Code, 24 P.S. §20-2010-B, the Pennsylvania Department of Education is required to publish a list of low achieving schools, which is available below.

Low Achieving Schools

Students that are eligible to enroll in other schools as a result of their current school being on the low-achieving school list, do so for the upcoming school year. Students enrolled in one of the lo​w-achieving schools below were eligible to enroll in another school for the 2024-25 SY. The new list of low-achieving schools for the 2025-26 SY has been posted below and the list of schools for the 2024-25 SY is also shown for reference until the end of the 2024-25 SY.​​​

For archived lists of low-achieving schools, please contact the OSTCP team at ra-ostcp@pa.gov.

Schools That Receive OSTCP Students

The PA Department of Education (PDE) does not audit nor approve this data, but simply collects information from the schools that provide it. PDE does not endorse nor recommends any of the schools on this list; we simply provide the information given to us by the schools as a resource for parents that are seeking schools that may accept students from the OSTC program. If a school has not provided PDE with an update information in more than three years, the date update field will be blank.



For archived lists of schools that receive OSTCP students, please contact the OSTCP team at ra-ostcp@pa.gov.



Become A School That Accepts OSTCP Students

Effective 11/1/24, PDE now collects information as well as websites to the tuition page from schools that wish to accept students that receive scholarships in the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FRCPP). PDE will not be sending SurveyMonkey surveys nor accepting emails as in the past because each school must have its own account in the FRCPP. A school's information will be updated annually. Please contact the OSTCP team at RA-OSTCP@pa.gov if you are a new school who would like to be added to the listing or your school is on the list but you need some support.

Schools that wish to accept students that receive scholarships from this program must complete a participation form on the FRCPP by no later than February 15th. The Pennsylvania Department of Education publicly posts a list of these schools (above) on or before June 6th of each year.

Please note: PDE's role in this program is to identify low-achieving schools and, as a courtesy, provide a list of schools that accept students from this program. PDE does not accept applications, approve the scholarship organizations or make any decisions on the amount of funds granted to a student. These decisions are handled through scholarship organizations under the Department of Community and Economic Development.