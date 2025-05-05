In 1988, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 169 (Senate Bill 154), amending the Pennsylvania School Code. It amended section 1327, Compulsory School Attendance, to define a properly qualified private tutor and to allow a parent, guardian, or person having legal custody of a child to home school their children as an option for complying with compulsory school attendance. It added section 1327.1, Home Education Program, to specify the rights and responsibilities of the parents and the school district where the family resides.
Act 67 of 2005 (Senate Bill 361) amended section 1327.1 to allow children enrolled in a home education program to participate in any activity that is subject to the provisions of section 511, School Athletics, Publications, and Organizations, given certain criteria are met for these extracurricular activities.
In 2014, Act 196 (House Bill 1013) was passed, amending section 1327.1 in regard to a number of provisions. Among others, these changes included paths to a high school diploma with all the rights and privileges afforded by the Commonwealth or a Commonwealth agency and that the evaluation of a home education program by a qualified evaluator is the required proof that an appropriate education has taken place, whether from a mid-year request by the superintendent or the evidence due at the end of the school year.
The current version of sections 1327 and 1327.1 are available online and discussed in the Home Education and Private Tutoring Guide.
This Home Education and Private Tutoring webpage contains information relevant to parents and guardians, evaluators, private tutors, school districts, businesses and institutions of higher learning. Although some topics are targeted specifically to one of these audiences, all topics contain information that may be relevant to others.
Act 55 0f 2022 was passed and school districts must allow home educated students to participate in any cocurricular activity that merges extracurricular activities with a required academic course, academic courses (equaling up to at least one quarter of the school day for full-time students), and career and technical education (CTE) programs effective the 2023-24 school year. Section 1327.1(f.2) (1)-(5) of the School Code requires school districts to develop policies and procedures to permit a child who is enrolled in a home education program to participate in any cocurricular activity or CTE program. The board of school directors may adopt further policies to implement the participation of home education students in cocurricular activities, academic courses, and CTE programs. School districts should establish policies and procedures for home education students including procedures addressing enrollment and attendance of students from home education programs into classes and CTE programs.
Resources
- Support Groups and Resources
- List of Approved Alternative Standardized Tests
- Home Education Statistics
- Homeschooling and Career and Technical Education FAQ's
Applications
For additional information, please contact:
School Services Office
Home Education and Private Tutoring Advisor
RA-home-education@pa.gov
Sample Affidavits and Unsworn Declarations
Home education program supervisors should review the board policy of their local school district to determine which forms and information should be filed with the district. The sample affidavits shown below may be used by the supervisor of the home education program for children at the elementary school level (kindergarten through sixth grade) or at the secondary school level (seventh through twelfth grade). These affidavits must be notarized. Alternatively, the unsworn declarations shown below may also be used by a home school supervisor. They are similar to the affidavits, however, unsworn declarations do not need to be notarized but instead, are governed under perjury statutes.
School District Report
- Home Education & Private Tutoring Report (PDE 4097) for School Districts
- Note: The PDE 4097 now is part of the October 1 PIMS submission, using the Excel workbook provided. Annually, the workbook is available by June 1st to allow districts to submit data, if they wish to do so.
Who Must Report?
Local school districts are responsible for tracking home school students and for providing data using the Home Education and Private Tutoring Data Collection tool.
Who Does Not Need to Report?
- Charter Schools
- Intermediate Units
- Cyber Charter Schools
- Career and Technical Centers
Accuracy Certification Statement Form
The Accuracy Certification Statement (ACS) is submitted by the Superintendent/CEO in the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FRCPP) and can be found in Reports in the School Services Office folder. The ACS is available in early June of each year. This is an LEA-level report, formatted to show the data for a district’s administrative unit number (AUN).
The form should be reviewed to ensure that data is accurate, and the form is electronically signed prior to submitting.
The second page of the ACS contains data quality questions focused upon changes of + or – 20% in the current year (CY) compared to the prior Year (PY). A calculation shows whether a 20% change took place. If there was a 20% increase or decrease in overall home school population in your district, then you will need to provide a comment.
The ACS must be reviewed and electronically signed by the superintendent and the point of contact listed on the Profile page of the report, then submitted via the FRCPP by November 15 annually.
Contacts
If you have any questions regarding:
- Receiving access to the FRCPP: please contact the Local Security Administrator (LSA) at your school district.
- Technical issues with the FRCPP: please email RA-EDFRCPP@pa.gov. Please be sure the Chief School Administrator info is correct in the Educational Names and Addresses (EdNA) database at www.EdNA.pa.gov.
- Content of the Home Education and Private Tutoring Report: please contact the School Services Office at RA-Home-Education@pa.gov.
Diplomas and Diploma-Granting Organizations
Some organizations apply to PDE for recognition as state approved diploma-granting organizations, using the Home Education Association Application for Recognition. These organizations are listed at the Diploma-Granting Organizations for Home Education Programs (State Approved) link. Additionally, supervisor-issued homeschool diplomas are recognized by the state. This form for a supervisor-issued diploma (PDE 6008), and the others, are provided below.
The accompanying table lists the diploma-granting organizations that currently are authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to grant state-recognized home education diplomas for PA residents only. They may not grant a home education diploma to anyone who is not a resident of PA. Additionally, they may grant diplomas only to those students who have submitted a home education affidavit and evaluation to their superintendent of schools for their graduation year.
These organizations reapply every three years and new organizations are added, so this list may change from year-to-year.
|PDE Approved Home Ed Diploma-Granting Organizations
|Contact
|Motivated Young Scholars
|Veronica Manley
Director of Youth and Family Services
5646 Cedar Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 921-6263
Motivatedyoungscholars@gmail.com
www.motivatedcrc.org
|Erie County Homeschoolers
(Erie County Homeschoolers Diploma Association)
|Edi Thomas
(570) 967-0951
9129 State Road, Cranesville, PA 16410
echsda@velocity.net
www.echsdiploma.org/
|Mason Dixon Homeschoolers Association
|Valerie Eby
(717) 749-5767
39 Chambers Lane, Greencastle, PA 17225
Email: diploma@masondixonhomeschoolers.org
Website: www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org/dp
|Pennsylvania Homeschoolers Accreditation Agency
|Dr. Howard B. Richman
(724) 783-6512
105 Richman Lane, Kittanning, PA 16201
director@phaa.org
www.phaa.org
|Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Diploma Program, Inc.
|Amy Reese, president
(570) 956-8416
Sandy Elliott, information
(717) 580-5206
5714 Potteiger Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112
http://svhomeschool.org
|Aleithia Learning Community
|Peter Mountz
(484) 798-4165
55 Bertolet School Road, Spring City, PA 19475
Note – organization’s application was renewed after having expired. Organization granted diplomas from 5/18/99 to 5/18/02 and then began to grant diplomas again effective 10/04/11.
mountzalc@gmail.com
www.aleithia.org
|Valley Forge Baptist Home Education Association
|Karen Melchior
(610) 948-8100
616 S. Trappe Road, Collegeville, PA 19426
kmelchior@vfbt.org
If the student graduated within the dates of operation, they still would have a valid diploma.
|PDE Approved Home Ed Diploma-Granting Organizations
(Expired Authorization - but could assign diplomas for the dates indicated)
|Dates
|Bridgeway Academy (a division of Essential Learning Institute)
Jessica L. Parnell
(800) 863-1474
334 Second Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032
office@homeschoolacademy.com
www.homeschoolacademy.com/
|No longer granting diplomas effective 10/20/2019
|Buxmont Christian Educational Institute Inc
Terry L. Johns
(215) 723-7226
146 W. Broad Street, Telford, PA 18969
bceione@verizon.net
http://www.buxmontchristianed.org/
|No longer granting diplomas effective 10/20/2019
|The Lancaster Center for Classical Studies (The Classical Foundation of Lancaster)
Peter or Laurie Brown
(717) 397-3223
910 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603
lccs.org@verizon.net
www.latinandgreek.org
|11/19/2018; reinstated effective 3/12/21; terminated 3/12/24
|Teen Travel Foundation of Western PA
(866) 463-9081
info@teentravelfoundation.org
http://www.teentravelfoundation.org/
322 Mall Blvd. #165, Monroeville, PA 15146
|12/23/2005
|Upattinas School and Resource Center
Kim Coffin
(610) 458-5138
429 Greenridge Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343
office@upattinas.org
www.upattinas.org
|12/04/00 through 4/15/17
Support Groups and Resources
Various organizations provide support for homeschoolers. The information contained herein has been provided by the organization, based on categories provided at the bottom of this file. Inclusion on this list does not imply evaluation, review or approval of any kind by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
While PDE does not list individuals as resources, an organization may download the Application for Listing as a Support Group from the Home Education and Private Tutoring homepage and return it for inclusion of their group on the website.
County and regional support groups for parents of homeschoolers are particularly welcomed to the list because they link together homeschool families in the same geographical area to share ideas, resources and activities.
Achievement Testing - An organization which arranges for students to take nationally normed standardized achievement tests.
Advocacy - An organization which provides legal information and/or assistance.
Association - An organization which parents or families join for a fee.
Conference - Organizes an annual or more frequent meeting of organizations and/or parents regarding homeschooling issues.
Curriculum Fair - Organizes an annual or more frequent fair of organizations or companies that provide materials for instruction.
Diplomas - Organization which is properly registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to issue secondary school graduation credentials for post-secondary school admittance, PHEAA grants and loans, and supervision of a home education program.
Email - An address on the Internet.
Evaluators - An organization which provides a listing of evaluators.
Information - An organization which provides information on other organizations, materials or research on the subject of home education free of charge.
Materials - An organization which sells or provides without charge curriculum materials or other materials used in instruction.
Newsletters - An organization which provides a periodic newsletter or magazine for homeschooling families, with or without charge.
On-line Courses - An organization which provides courses in limited subject areas or age groups via the Internet. The courses or age groups will be identified.
Support Group - An organization which provides parent support meetings, family programs, field trips, kids clubs, social activities.
Website - Electronically retrievable information available through the Internet free of charge.
If your organization would like to advertise on this page, complete the Application for Listing as a Support Group on the Home Education and Private Tutoring homepage and return it to ra-home-education@pa.gov.
Note: The date shown next to the organization (i.e. 12/31/23) denotes the last time that PDE received updated information from the organization.
Chester County
Classical Conversations (CC) (www.classicalconversations.com)
367 Hibernia Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-1287
Melissa Alton, 610-384-1306, malton@classicalconversations.com | Lori Herson, 610-384-4780
Achievement testing, Association, Conference, Email, Evaluators, Newsletters, Support Group, Website
Regional - Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland, and Armstrong Counties
Family Instructors of the North Suburbs (FINS) (4/15/25)
1549 Crestview Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Alicia Hunt, Coordinator | 724-316-9267 | FINSPittsburgh@gmail.com
Barb Beideman, Assistant Coordinator | 412-358-0394 | Pittsburghfins@gmail.com
Email, Evaluators, Support Group, Website
Regional – Allegheny (Pts) and Westmoreland Counties
Norwin Art League (6/30/25)
306 Main Street
Irwin, PA 15642
Cara Zanella, Preseident | 412-973-7443 | CZane27813@gmail.com
Association, Support Group
The McKeesport Area Homeschoolers (12/31/23)
404 Owens Avenue
Liberty Borough, PA 16930
Barbara Page, 412-461-6788, pageclan@msn.com
Association, Email, Website
Westmoreland-Fayette Council, Scouting America (4/15/25)
2 Garden Center Drive
Greensburg, PA 15601
Hugh Hubble, Laurel Hills District Executive | 724-837-1630 | Hugh.Hubble@scouting.org
Association, Support Group, Service/Activity Provider
Regional - Chester County and Philadelphia
Big Blue Swim School Paoli (4/15/25)
82 E Lancaster Ave, Store 2A
Paoli, PA 19301
Erica Kowal, Owner | 267-496-4657 | ekowal@bigblueswimschool.com
Julie Shallis, General Manager | 484-798-8682 | jshallis@bigblueswimschool.com
Website
Regional - Harrisburg Region Cumberland and Surrounding Counties
USA Ninja Challenge Camp Hill (4/15/25)
1909 State Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
camphill@usaninjachallenge.com
Justin Schreibeis, Owner | 717-980-5984 | justins@usaninjachallenge.com
ChiChen Schreibeis, Owner
Service/Activity Provider
Regional - Franklin County
Pennsylvania Home Education Network (12/31/23)
952 Peach Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Support Group, Website
Regional – Philadelphia and surrounding area
Freedom Arts Academy (7/31/25)
211 N. 13th St.
Suite 303
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Corrien Elmore-Stratton or Khalil Queeman, Co-Founders | 215-507-0808
admin@freedomaa.com
Achievement Testing, Conference, Diplomas, E-mail, Support Group
Homeschool Happenings in Montgomery County
500 Donegal Court
Royersford, PA 19468
Beth Chiang | 240-357-7123
bethachiang@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/groups/558210847620383
Support Group, Evaluators, Curriculum, Infomation, Website
Old School Boxing (OSB TEAMS) (7/31/24)
495 N. Bridge Street, Unit # 6301
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Tameko Torres | 305-434-2672
Marv Reese | 215-606-7272 | CoachMarv@osbteams.com
Achievement Testing, Association, Diplomas, Support Goup
Regional - Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester Counties
Cupola Academy
1554 Paoli Pike #234
West Chester, PA 19380
Michael Hilbert, 610-255-7188
Julia Bergson-Shilcock, 610-255-7188
Email: Info@cupolaacademy.org
Achievement Tests, Association, Conference, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters
Motivated Young Scholars, Inc. (MYS)
5911 Larchwood Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Veronica Manley, 484-243-0332, Motivatedyoungscholars@gmail.com
Verna Aggie, 267-223-9872
Advocacy, Association, Conference, Curriculum, Diplomas, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters, Materials, Information
Open Connections (OC)
1616 Delchester Road
Newton Square, PA 19073
Sarah Becker, 610-459-3366
Rick Sleutaris, 610-459-3366
Email: info@openconnections.org
Achievement Tests, Association, Conference, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters
Regional - York County and surrounding areas
York Homeschool Association (YHSA)
211 Pauline Drive Box #407
York, PA 17402
Dawn Meeks, Coordinator, coordinator@yhsa.org
Maureen Garver, Membership, garverclan@yahoo.com
Association and Support Group Information, Materials, Newsletter, Groups, Activities, and Curriculum Fair (April)
Regional - York, Adams, Cumberland and Dauphin Counties
New Horizons Homeschool Group (NHHG)
P.O. Box 518
Dillsburg, PA 17019
Contact Person – Sarah Weiser
Cindy Petrides, Director
Email: info@nhhgpa.com
Support Group, Email, and Website
Aleithia Learning Community (www.aleithia.org)
55 Bertolet School Road
Spring City, PA 19475
Peter D. Mountz, Headmaster, 484-798-4165, mountzALC@gmail.com
484-901-5211 (business voicemail)
Association, On-line Courses, Materials
Bridgeport Drama Club Studio (BPDC) www.bridgeportdrama.com
840 1st Ave., Suite 400
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Melissa Gray, 609-535-3018, bridgeportdramaclub@gmail.com
E-mail, Information, Newsletters, On-Line Courses, Support Groups, Website
Bowman's Orton-Gillingham "Plus" (Bowman Educational Service) (www.bowmanogplus.com)
Cumberland, Maryland
Stephanie Pratt, 301-707-9305, stephpratt3@gmail.com
E-mail, On-line Courses, Website
Catholic Homeschoolers of Pennsylvania (www.catholichomeschoolpa.org)
22 Evergreen Way
Newmanstown, PA 17073
Larry and Ellen Kramer, 717-507-6117, kramer101@comcast.net;
Association, Conference & Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Website
Christian Homeschool Association of Pennsylvania (CHAP) (www.chaponline.com)
610 Lansvale St
Marysville, PA 17053
Angela Davis 717-838-0980, staff@chaponline.com
Advocacy, Conference, Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Support Groups, Website
Creative Healing (CH)(creativehealingphilly.com)
1811 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031
Katie K May, 215-948-3546
Tracy Catlin, 215-948-3546
info@creativehealingphilly.com
Support Groups
Edu Prime LLC (www.eduprimellc.org)
100 East Penn Square Suite : 400
Philadelphia, PA 19101
Paul Musumba, 215-525-2866, pmusumba@eduprimellc.org
Achievement Testing, Conference, Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Online Courses, Support Group, Website
Erie County Homeschoolers Diploma Association (www.echsdiploma.org)
9151 State Road
Cranesville, PA 16410
Janet Preston, 814-774-8598
Association, Diplomas
Excel High School (EHS) (https://www.excelhighschool.com)
601 Carlson Pkwy Suite 1250
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Primary contact – Rod Clarkson, 952-465-3700
Alt contact: Charlie Buehler, 952-465-3700
FAX: 952-465-3700
Email: rclarkson@excelhighschool.com
Online Courses
Homeschool Spanish Academy (HSA) (www.spanish.academy)
P.O. Box #2234
Spring, TX 77386
Ron Fortin, 210-645-5278, ron@spanish.academy
Customer Service, 1 (855) 997-4652, info@spanish.academy
K12Engineers Academy (K12E) (www.k12engineers.com)
2050 E Walnut LN
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Joseph Faye, 215-205-2865, infos@k12engineers.com
On-line courses
Keystone Christian Institute
120 Kilingerman Road
Telford, PA 18969
Christa Hageman, 215-721-1868, PAhomeschool@undermothersheart.com
Information, Website, Email, Handbell Choir (Music Classes), Statewide and classes for Bucks, Berks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia county homeschoolers
Lancaster Center for Classical Studies
910 Marietta Avenue
Lancaster, PA 17603
Peter Brown
Mason-Dixon Homeschoolers Association, Inc. (www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org)
39 Chambers Lane
Greencastle, PA 17225
717-749-5767
Erica Bakner, Support Group Administrator
Mason Dixon Homeschoolers email addresses
Email: office@masondixonhomeschoolers.org
Website:www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org
Association, Diplomas, Evaluators, Information, Newsletters, Support
Music and Motion (MuMo) (www.mumo.us)
127 York Street
Hanover, Pa 17331
Gretchen Walter, 717-476-5053, mumoemail@gmail.com
Music enrichment online courses plus classes available in Hanover, PA
PA Department of Education (PDE) Career Ready PA (Career Ready PA or Career Ready PA Coalition)
PDE Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
607 South Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Laura Fridirici, 717-783-9202
Fax: 717-772-3621
Information, webpages
Pennsylvania Home Education Network
952 Peach Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Support Group, Website
Pennsylvania Homeschoolers AP Online (www.aphomeschoolers.com)
105 Richman Lane
Kittanning PA 16201-9311
Howard and Susan Richman, 724-783-6512, richmans@pahomeschoolers.com
Fax: 724-783-6512
Email, On-line courses (Advanced Placement), Website
Pennsylvania Homeschoolers Accreditation Agency (www.phaa.org)
105 Richman Lane
Kittanning, PA 16201-9311
Dr. Howard B. Richman, 724-783-6512, phaa.office@gmail.com
Fax: 724-783-6512
Association, Conference (High School at Home), Diplomas, Email, Evaluators, Materials, Newsletter, Website
Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Diploma Programs, Inc. (http://svhomeschool.org/)
Amy Reese, president, (570) 956-8416
Sandy Elliott, information, (717) 580-5206
5714 Potteiger Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Association, Conferences, Diplomas, Evaluators
The Camel Project (www.thecamelproject.org)
P.O. Box 4544
Reading, PA 19606
Pam Gockley 610-763-2283, pamgockley@thecamelproject.org
Association and Support group – peer to peer circles; bullying and personal development; curriculum fairs, support group, email
The Classroom Door (TCD) (https://theclassroomdoor.com)
790 Oak Lane
Suite 400
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Nikki Geula, 917-748-3379, admin@theclassroomdoor.com
Daria Coppock, 917-826-4460
On-line Courses
The Virtual Classroom (www.thevirtualclassroom.org/)
8401 Spring Road, Suite 2
New Bloomfield, PA 17068
Alicia Burchell, (717) 559-3112, tutorme@thevirtualclassroom.org
Online Courses, Support Group
They Read More Usborne Books
6419 N. Fairhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Tracey D. Sims-Brooks, 888-229-0185, theyreadmore@gmail.com
Curriculum Fair
Keystone National High School KNHS or Keystone (The Keystone School) (keystoneschoolonline.com)
920 Central Road
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Gary Myers, Provost, 800-255-4937
Jennifer Unger, Director, 800-255-4937, Info@keystonehighschool.com
Fax: 570-300-2346
On-line Courses, Support Group, Website
Optima Academy Online (https://www.optimaacademy.online/)
3369 Pine Ridge Road
Suite 204
Naples Fl 34109
Fallon McLaughlin, 239-673-2686
Zahira Buchanan, 239-963-8699, m
On-line Courses. Materials
Alternative Education Resource Organization
417 Roslyn Rd
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Jerry Mints, 516-621-2195, Jerryaero@aol.com
800-769-4171
Fax: 516-625-3257
Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Materials, Website
American School (www.americanschool.org)
2200 East 170th Street
Lansing, IL 60438
Jeff Cox, 708-418-2800
Valerie Riley, 708-418-2800
Email: publicrelations@americanschool.org
Fax: 708-418-2831
Email, Materials, Newsletters, Online Courses, Website
Best Home School Resources (www.besthomeschoolresources.com)
Rebecca Lambert
Email: rebecca@besthomeschoolresources.com
Info, materials, and webpage
Curriculum Services
26801 Pine Ave
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Kathleen L. Sprafka
Fax: 941-992-6473
Email, Materials
Debra Bell/Aim Academy (www.debrabell.com)
Email: info@debrabell.com
Achievement Testing, Online Courses, Newsletter, Conference, Information, Materials
ECS Issue Site - Homeschooling (www.ecs.org/)
Enhancing Your Strengths EYS (https://www.enhancingyourstrengths.com/)
11410 Strand Dr #401
Rockville, MD 20852
Stephanie Gerstenblith, 202-487-7386
Brooke Curley, 202-487-7386
Email: stephanie@enhancingyourstrengths.com
On-line courses, Support group, Other: tutoring services
Homeschool Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) (www.hslda.org)
1 Patrick Henry Circle
Purcellville, VA 20132 William A. Estrada, Esq., Senior Counsel, 540-338-5600
Jane White, Legal Assistant
Email: pennslyvania@HSLDA.org
Fax: 540-338-2733
Advocacy, Association, Email, Information, Newsletters, Website
National Challenged Homeschoolers Associated Network (NATHHAN) (www.nathhan.com)
5383 Alpine Road, SE
Olalla, WA 98539
Tim Bushnell, 253-857-4257, Nathanews@aol.com
Fax: 253-857-7764
Association, Email, Information, Materials, Newsletters, Support Group, Website
National Home Education Research Institute (www.nheri.org)
12221 Van Brady Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-7924
William A. Lloyd, 301-372-2889
Brian D. Ray, 503-364-1490
Email: mail@nheri.org
Fax: 301-372-0086
Information, Website
National School Is Dead; Learn in Freedom! (www.learninfreedom.org)
Karl M. Bunday, webmaster@learninfreedom.org
Email, Information, Website