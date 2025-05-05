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    Elementary and Secondary Education

    Home Education and Private Tutoring

    In 1988, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 169 (Senate Bill 154), amending the Pennsylvania School Code. It amended section 1327, Compulsory School Attendance, to define a properly qualified private tutor and to allow a parent, guardian, or person having legal custody of a child to home school their children as an option for complying with compulsory school attendance. It added section 1327.1, Home Education Program, to specify the rights and responsibilities of the parents and the school district where the family resides.

    Act 67 of 2005 (Senate Bill 361) amended section 1327.1 to allow children enrolled in a home education program to participate in any activity that is subject to the provisions of section 511, School Athletics, Publications, and Organizations, given certain criteria are met for these extracurricular activities.

    In 2014, Act 196 (House Bill 1013) was passed, amending section 1327.1 in regard to a number of provisions. Among others, these changes included paths to a high school diploma with all the rights and privileges afforded by the Commonwealth or a Commonwealth agency and that the evaluation of a home education program by a qualified evaluator is the required proof that an appropriate education has taken place, whether from a mid-year request by the superintendent or the evidence due at the end of the school year.

    The current version of sections 1327 and 1327.1 are available online and discussed in the Home Education and Private Tutoring Guide.

    This Home Education and Private Tutoring webpage contains information relevant to parents and guardians, evaluators, private tutors, school districts, businesses and institutions of higher learning. Although some topics are targeted specifically to one of these audiences, all topics contain information that may be relevant to others.

    Act 55 0f 2022 was passed and school districts must allow home educated students to participate in any cocurricular activity that merges extracurricular activities with a required academic course, academic courses (equaling up to at least one quarter of the school day for full-time students), and career and technical education (CTE) programs effective the 2023-24 school year. Section 1327.1(f.2) (1)-(5) of the School Code requires school districts to develop policies and procedures to permit a child who is enrolled in a home education program to participate in any cocurricular activity or CTE program. The board of school directors may adopt further policies to implement the participation of home education students in cocurricular activities, academic courses, and CTE programs. School districts should establish policies and procedures for home education students including procedures addressing enrollment and attendance of students from home education programs into classes and CTE programs. 

    For additional information, please contact:
    School Services Office
    Home Education and Private Tutoring Advisor
    RA-home-education@pa.gov        

    Home Education and Private Tutoring Guide

    Sample Affidavits and Unsworn Declarations

    Home education program supervisors should review the board policy of their local school district to determine which forms and information should be filed with the district. The sample affidavits shown below may be used by the supervisor of the home education program for children at the elementary school level (kindergarten through sixth grade) or at the secondary school level (seventh through twelfth grade). These affidavits must be notarized.  Alternatively, the unsworn declarations shown below may also be used by a home school supervisor.  They are similar to the affidavits, however, unsworn declarations do not need to be notarized but instead, are governed under perjury statutes.

    School District Report

    Who Must Report?

    Local school districts are responsible for tracking home school students and for providing data using the Home Education and Private Tutoring Data Collection tool.

    Who Does Not Need to Report?

    • Charter Schools
    • Intermediate Units
    • Cyber Charter Schools
    • Career and Technical Centers

    Accuracy Certification Statement Form

    The Accuracy Certification Statement (ACS) is submitted by the Superintendent/CEO in the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FRCPP) and can be found in Reports in the School Services Office folder. The ACS is available in early June of each year. This is an LEA-level report, formatted to show the data for a district’s administrative unit number (AUN). 

    The form should be reviewed to ensure that data is accurate, and the form is electronically signed prior to submitting.

    The second page of the ACS contains data quality questions focused upon changes of + or – 20% in the current year (CY) compared to the prior Year (PY).  A calculation shows whether a 20% change took place.  If there was a 20% increase or decrease in overall home school population in your district, then you will need to provide a comment.   

    The ACS must be reviewed and electronically signed by the superintendent and the point of contact listed on the Profile page of the report, then submitted via the FRCPP by November 15 annually.

    Contacts

    If you have any questions regarding:

    • Receiving access to the FRCPP: please contact the Local Security Administrator (LSA) at your school district.
    • Technical issues with the FRCPP: please email RA-EDFRCPP@pa.gov.  Please be sure the Chief School Administrator info is correct in the Educational Names and Addresses (EdNA) database at www.EdNA.pa.gov.
    • Content of the Home Education and Private Tutoring Report: please contact the School Services Office at RA-Home-Education@pa.gov.

    Diplomas and Diploma-Granting Organizations

    Some organizations apply to PDE for recognition as state approved diploma-granting organizations, using the Home Education Association Application for Recognition. These organizations are listed at the Diploma-Granting Organizations for Home Education Programs (State Approved) link. Additionally, supervisor-issued homeschool diplomas are recognized by the state. This form for a supervisor-issued diploma (PDE 6008), and the others, are provided below.

    The accompanying table lists the diploma-granting organizations that currently are authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to grant state-recognized home education diplomas for PA residents only. They may not grant a home education diploma to anyone who is not a resident of PA. Additionally, they may grant diplomas only to those students who have submitted a home education affidavit and evaluation to their superintendent of schools for their graduation year.

    These organizations reapply every three years and new organizations are added, so this list may change from year-to-year.

    ​PDE Approved Home Ed Diploma-Granting Organizations​Contact
    ​Motivated Young Scholars
    		Veronica Manley 
    Director of Youth and Family Services
    5646 Cedar Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    (215) 921-6263 
    Motivatedyoungscholars@gmail.com
    www.motivatedcrc.org
    ​Erie County Homeschoolers
    (Erie County Homeschoolers Diploma Association)    		​Edi Thomas
    (570) 967-0951
    9129 State Road, Cranesville, PA 16410
    echsda@velocity.net
    www.echsdiploma.org/
    ​Mason Dixon Homeschoolers AssociationValerie Eby
    (717) 749-5767
    39 Chambers Lane, Greencastle, PA 17225
    Email: diploma@masondixonhomeschoolers.org
    Website: www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org/dp
    ​Pennsylvania Homeschoolers Accreditation Agency​Dr. Howard B. Richman
    (724) 783-6512
    105 Richman Lane, Kittanning, PA 16201
    director@phaa.org
    www.phaa.org
    ​Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Diploma Program, Inc.Amy Reese, president
    (570) 956-8416
    Sandy Elliott, information
    (717) 580-5206
    5714 Potteiger Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112
    http://svhomeschool.org
    Aleithia Learning Community​Peter Mountz
    (484) 798-4165
    55 Bertolet School Road, Spring City, PA 19475
    Note – organization’s application was renewed after having expired. Organization granted diplomas from 5/18/99 to 5/18/02 and then began to grant diplomas again effective 10/04/11.
    mountzalc@gmail.com
    www.aleithia.org
    ​Valley Forge Baptist Home Education Association
    		​Karen Melchior
    (610) 948-8100
    616 S. Trappe Road, Collegeville, PA 19426
    kmelchior@vfbt.org

    If the student graduated within the dates of operation, they still would have a valid diploma.

    ​PDE Approved Home Ed Diploma-Granting Organizations
    (Expired Authorization - but could assign diplomas for the dates indicated)    		​Dates
    Bridgeway Academy (a division of Essential Learning Institute)
    ​Jessica L. Parnell
    (800) 863-1474
    334 Second Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032
    office@homeschoolacademy.com
    www.homeschoolacademy.com/    		No longer granting diplomas effective 10/20/2019
    Buxmont Christian Educational Institute Inc
    Terry L. Johns
    (215) 723-7226
    146 W. Broad Street, Telford, PA 18969
    bceione@verizon.net
    http://www.buxmontchristianed.org/    		No longer granting diplomas effective 10/20/2019
    The Lancaster Center for Classical Studies (The Classical Foundation of Lancaster)​
    Peter or Laurie Brown
    (717) 397-3223
    910 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603
    lccs.org@verizon.net
    www.latinandgreek.org    		11/19/2018; reinstated effective 3/12/21; terminated 3/12/24
    Teen Travel Foundation of Western PA
    (866) 463-9081
    info@teentravelfoundation.org
    http://www.teentravelfoundation.org/
    322 Mall Blvd. #165, Monroeville, PA 15146    		​12/23/2005
    Upattinas School and Resource Center
    Kim Coffin
    (610) 458-5138
    429 Greenridge Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343
    office@upattinas.org
    www.upattinas.org    		​12/04/00 through 4/15/17

    Becoming a Diploma Provider

    An organization serving homeschooling families may apply to PDE for recognition to grant home education diplomas by completing the Home Education Association Application for Recognition on the Home Education and Private Tutoring homepage. 

    Support Groups and Resources

    Various organizations provide support for homeschoolers. The information contained herein has been provided by the organization, based on categories provided at the bottom of this file. Inclusion on this list does not imply evaluation, review or approval of any kind by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

    While PDE does not list individuals as resources, an organization may download the Application for Listing as a Support Group from the Home Education and Private Tutoring homepage and return it for inclusion of their group on the website.

    County and regional support groups for parents of homeschoolers are particularly welcomed to the list because they link together homeschool families in the same geographical area to share ideas, resources and activities.

    Achievement Testing - An organization which arranges for students to take nationally normed standardized achievement tests.

    Advocacy - An organization which provides legal information and/or assistance.

    Association - An organization which parents or families join for a fee.

    Conference - Organizes an annual or more frequent meeting of organizations and/or parents regarding homeschooling issues.

    Curriculum Fair - Organizes an annual or more frequent fair of organizations or companies that provide materials for instruction.

    Diplomas - Organization which is properly registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to issue secondary school graduation credentials for post-secondary school admittance, PHEAA grants and loans, and supervision of a home education program.

    Email - An address on the Internet.

    Evaluators - An organization which provides a listing of evaluators.

    Information - An organization which provides information on other organizations, materials or research on the subject of home education free of charge.

    Materials - An organization which sells or provides without charge curriculum materials or other materials used in instruction.

    Newsletters - An organization which provides a periodic newsletter or magazine for homeschooling families, with or without charge.

    On-line Courses - An organization which provides courses in limited subject areas or age groups via the Internet. The courses or age groups will be identified.

    Support Group - An organization which provides parent support meetings, family programs, field trips, kids clubs, social activities.

    Website - Electronically retrievable information available through the Internet free of charge.

    If your organization would like to advertise on this page, complete the Application for Listing as a Support Group on the Home Education and Private Tutoring homepage and return it to ra-home-education@pa.gov.

    Note:  The date shown next to the organization  (i.e. 12/31/23) denotes the last time that PDE received updated information from the organization.

    Chester County

    Classical Conversations (CC) (www.classicalconversations.com)
    367 Hibernia Road
    Coatesville, PA 19320-1287
    Melissa Alton, 610-384-1306, malton@classicalconversations.com | Lori Herson, 610-384-4780
    Achievement testing, Association, Conference, Email, Evaluators, Newsletters, Support Group, Website

    Regional - Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland, and Armstrong Counties

    Family Instructors of the North Suburbs (FINS) (4/15/25)
    1549 Crestview Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    Alicia Hunt, Coordinator | 724-316-9267 | FINSPittsburgh@gmail.com
    Barb Beideman, Assistant Coordinator | 412-358-0394 | Pittsburghfins@gmail.com
    Email, Evaluators, Support Group, Website

    Regional – Allegheny (Pts) and Westmoreland Counties

    Norwin Art League (6/30/25)
    306 Main Street
    Irwin, PA 15642
    Cara Zanella, Preseident | 412-973-7443 | CZane27813@gmail.com
    Association, Support Group

    The McKeesport Area Homeschoolers (12/31/23)
    404 Owens Avenue
    Liberty Borough, PA 16930
    Barbara Page, 412-461-6788, pageclan@msn.com
    Association, Email, Website

    Westmoreland-Fayette Council, Scouting America (4/15/25)
    2 Garden Center Drive
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    Hugh Hubble, Laurel Hills District Executive | 724-837-1630 | Hugh.Hubble@scouting.org
    Association, Support Group, Service/Activity Provider

    Regional - Chester County and Philadelphia

    ​Big Blue Swim School Paoli​ (4/15/25)
    82 E Lancaster Ave, Store 2A
    Paoli, PA 19301
    Erica Kowal, Owner | 267-496-4657 | ekowal@bigblueswimschool.com
    Julie Shallis, General Manager | 484-798-8682 | jshallis@bigblueswimschool.com
    Website

    Regional - Harrisburg Region Cumberland and Surrounding Counties

    ​​USA Ninja Challenge Camp Hill (4/15/25)
    1909 State Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    camphill@usaninjachallenge.com
    Justin Schreibeis, Owner | 717-980-5984 | justins@usaninjachallenge.com
    ChiChen Schreibeis, Owner
    Service/Activity Provider

    Regional - Franklin County

    Pennsylvania Home Education Network  (12/31/23)
    952 Peach Street
    Ellwood City, PA 16117
    Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Support Group, Website

    Regional – Philadelphia and surrounding area

    Freedom Arts Academy (7/31/25)
    211 N. 13th St. 
    Suite 303
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Corrien Elmore-Stratton or Khalil Queeman, Co-Founders | 215-507-0808
    admin@freedomaa.com
    Achievement Testing, Conference, Diplomas, E-mail, Support Group

    Homeschool Happenings in Montgomery County
    500 Donegal Court
    Royersford, PA 19468
    Beth Chiang | 240-357-7123
    bethachiang@gmail.com
    www.facebook.com/groups/558210847620383
    Support Group, Evaluators, Curriculum, Infomation, Website

    Old School Boxing (OSB TEAMS) (7/31/24)
    495 N. Bridge Street, Unit # 6301
    Bridgewater, NJ 08807
    Tameko Torres | 305-434-2672
    Marv Reese | 215-606-7272 | CoachMarv@osbteams.com
    Achievement Testing, Association, Diplomas, Support Goup

    Regional - Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester Counties

    Cupola Academy
    1554 Paoli Pike #234
    West Chester, PA 19380
    Michael Hilbert, 610-255-7188
    Julia Bergson-Shilcock, 610-255-7188
    Email: Info@cupolaacademy.org
    Achievement Tests, Association, Conference, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters

    Motivated Young Scholars, Inc. (MYS) 
    5911 Larchwood Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    Veronica Manley, 484-243-0332, Motivatedyoungscholars@gmail.com
    Verna Aggie, 267-223-9872
    Advocacy, Association, Conference, Curriculum, Diplomas, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters, Materials, Information

    Open Connections (OC)
    1616 Delchester Road
    Newton Square, PA  19073
    Sarah Becker, 610-459-3366
    Rick Sleutaris, 610-459-3366
    Email: info@openconnections.org
    Achievement Tests, Association, Conference, Evaluators, Support Group, Newsletters

    Regional - York County and surrounding areas

    York Homeschool Association (YHSA)
    211 Pauline Drive Box #407
    York, PA 17402
    Dawn Meeks, Coordinator, coordinator@yhsa.org
    Maureen Garver, Membership, garverclan@yahoo.com 
    Association and Support Group Information, Materials, Newsletter,  Groups, Activities, and Curriculum Fair (April)

    Regional - York, Adams, Cumberland and Dauphin Counties

    New Horizons Homeschool Group (NHHG)
    P.O. Box 518
    Dillsburg, PA 17019
    Contact Person – Sarah Weiser
    Cindy Petrides, Director
    Email: info@nhhgpa.com
    Support Group, Email, and Website

    Aleithia Learning Community (www.aleithia.org)
    55 Bertolet School Road
    Spring City, PA 19475
    Peter D. Mountz, Headmaster, 484-798-4165, mountzALC@gmail.com
    484-901-5211 (business voicemail)
    Association, On-line Courses, Materials

    Bridgeport Drama Club Studio (BPDC) www.bridgeportdrama.com
    840 1st Ave., Suite 400
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    Melissa Gray, 609-535-3018, bridgeportdramaclub@gmail.com
    E-mail, Information, Newsletters, On-Line Courses, Support Groups, Website

    Bowman's Orton-Gillingham "Plus" (Bowman Educational Service) (www.bowmanogplus.com)
    Cumberland, Maryland
    Stephanie Pratt, 301-707-9305, stephpratt3@gmail.com​
    E-mail, On-line Courses, Website

    Catholic Homeschoolers of Pennsylvania (www.catholichomeschoolpa.org)
    22 Evergreen Way
    Newmanstown, PA 17073
    Larry and Ellen Kramer, 717-507-6117, kramer101@comcast.net;
    Association, Conference & Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Website

    Christian Homeschool Association of Pennsylvania (CHAP) (www.chaponline.com)
    610 Lansvale St
    Marysville, PA 17053
    Angela Davis 717-838-0980, staff@chaponline.com
    Advocacy, Conference, Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter,  Support Groups, Website

    Creative Healing (CH)(​creativehealingphilly.com)
    1811 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031​
    Katie K May, 215-948-3546
    Tracy Catlin, 215-948-3546
    info@creativehealingphilly.com​
    Support Groups

    Edu Prime LLC (www.eduprimellc.org)
    100 East Penn Square Suite : 400
    Philadelphia, PA  19101
    Paul Musumba, 215-525-2866, pmusumba@eduprimellc.org
    Achievement Testing, Conference, Curriculum Fair, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Online Courses, Support Group, Website

    Erie County Homeschoolers Diploma Association (www.echsdiploma.org)
    9151 State Road
    Cranesville, PA 16410
    Janet Preston, 814-774-8598
    Association, Diplomas

    Excel High School (EHS) (https://www.excelhighschool.com)
    601 Carlson Pkwy Suite 1250
    Minnetonka, MN 55305
    Primary contact – Rod Clarkson, 952-465-3700
    Alt contact: Charlie Buehler, 952-465-3700
    FAX: 952-465-3700
    Email: rclarkson@excelhighschool.com
    Online Courses

    Homeschool Spanish Academy (HSA) (www.spanish.academy)
    P.O. Box #2234
    Spring, TX 77386
    Ron Fortin, 210-645-5278, ron@spanish.academy
    Customer Service, 1 (855) 997-4652, info@spanish.academy

    K12Engineers Academy (K12E) (www.k12engineers.com)
    2050 E Walnut LN
    Philadelphia, PA 19138
    Joseph Faye, 215-205-2865, infos@k12engineers.com
    On-line courses

    Keystone Christian Institute ​
    120 Kilingerman Road
    Telford, PA 18969
    Christa Hageman, 215-721-1868, PAhomeschool@undermothersheart.com
    Information, Website, Email, Handbell Choir (Music Classes), Statewide and classes for Bucks, Berks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia county homeschoolers

    Lancaster Center for Classical Studies
    910 Marietta Avenue
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    Peter Brown

    Mason-Dixon Homeschoolers Association, Inc. (www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org)
    39 Chambers Lane
    Greencastle, PA 17225
    717-749-5767
    Erica Bakner, Support Group Administrator
    Mason Dixon Homeschoolers email addresses
    Email: office@masondixonhomeschoolers.org
    Website:www.masondixonhomeschoolers.org
    Association, Diplomas, Evaluators, Information, Newsletters, Support

    Music and Motion (MuMo) (www.mumo.us)
    127 York Street
    Hanover, Pa 17331
    Gretchen Walter, 717-476-5053, mumoemail@gmail.com
    Music enrichment online courses plus classes available in Hanover, PA

    PA Department of Education (PDE) Career Ready PA (Career Ready PA or Career Ready PA Coalition)
    PDE Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction
    607 South Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Laura Fridirici, 717-783-9202
    Fax: 717-772-3621
    Information, webpages

    Pennsylvania Home Education Network 
    952 Peach Street
    Ellwood City, PA 16117
    Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Newsletter, Support Group, Website

    Pennsylvania Homeschoolers AP Online (www.aphomeschoolers.com)
    105 Richman Lane
    Kittanning PA 16201-9311
    Howard and Susan Richman, 724-783-6512, richmans@pahomeschoolers.com
    Fax: 724-783-6512
    Email, On-line courses (Advanced Placement), Website

    Pennsylvania Homeschoolers Accreditation Agency (www.phaa.org)
    105 Richman Lane
    Kittanning, PA 16201-9311
    Dr. Howard B. Richman, 724-783-6512, phaa.office@gmail.com
    Fax: 724-783-6512
    Association, Conference (High School at Home), Diplomas, Email, Evaluators, Materials, Newsletter, Website

    Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Diploma Programs, Inc. (http://svhomeschool.org/)
    Amy Reese, president, (570) 956-8416
    Sandy Elliott, information, (717) 580-5206
    5714 Potteiger Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Association, Conferences, Diplomas, Evaluators

    The Camel Project (www.thecamelproject.org)
    P.O. Box 4544
    Reading, PA 19606
    Pam Gockley 610-763-2283, pamgockley@thecamelproject.org
    Association and Support group – peer to peer circles; bullying and personal development; curriculum fairs, support group, email

    The Classroom Door (TCD) (https://theclassroomdoor.com)
    790 Oak Lane
    Suite 400
    Miami Lakes, FL 33016
    Nikki Geula, 917-748-3379, admin@theclassroomdoor.com
    Daria Coppock, 917-826-4460
    On-line Courses 

    The Virtual Classroom (www.thevirtualclassroom.org/)
    8401 Spring Road, Suite 2
    New Bloomfield, PA 17068
    Alicia Burchell,  (717) 559-3112, tutorme@thevirtualclassroom.org

    Online Courses, Support Group

    They Read More Usborne Books 
    6419 N. Fairhill Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19126
    Tracey D. Sims-Brooks, 888-229-0185, theyreadmore@gmail.com
    Curriculum Fair

    Keystone National High School KNHS or Keystone (The Keystone School) (keystoneschoolonline.com)
    920 Central Road
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    Gary Myers, Provost, 800-255-4937
    Jennifer Unger, Director, 800-255-4937, Info@keystonehighschool.com
    Fax: 570-300-2346
    On-line Courses, Support Group, Website

    Optima Academy Online (https://www.optimaacademy.online/)
    3369 Pine Ridge Road
    Suite 204
    Naples Fl 34109
    Fallon McLaughlin, 239-673-2686
    Zahira Buchanan, 239-963-8699, m 
    On-line Courses. Materials

    Alternative Education Resource Organization
    417 Roslyn Rd
    Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
    Jerry Mints, 516-621-2195, Jerryaero@aol.com
    800-769-4171
    Fax: 516-625-3257
    Association, Email, Evaluators, Information, Materials, Website

    American School (www.americanschool.org)
    2200 East 170th Street
    Lansing, IL 60438
    Jeff Cox, 708-418-2800
    Valerie Riley, 708-418-2800
    Email: publicrelations@americanschool.org
    Fax: 708-418-2831
    Email, Materials, Newsletters, Online Courses, Website

    Best Home School Resources (www.besthomeschoolresources.com)
    Rebecca Lambert
    Email: rebecca@besthomeschoolresources.com
    Info, materials, and webpage

    Curriculum Services 
    26801 Pine Ave
    Bonita Springs, FL 34135
    Kathleen L. Sprafka
    Fax: 941-992-6473
    Email, Materials

    Debra Bell/Aim Academy (www.debrabell.com)
    Email: info@debrabell.com
    Achievement Testing, Online Courses, Newsletter, Conference, Information, Materials

    ECS Issue Site - Homeschooling (www​.ecs.org/​)

    Enhancing Your Strengths EYS (https://www.enhancingyourstrengths.com/)
    11410 Strand Dr #401
    Rockville, MD 20852
    Stephanie Gerstenblith, 202-487-7386
    Brooke Curley, 202-487-7386​
    Email: stephanie@enhancingyourstrengths.com​
    On-line courses, Support group, Other: tutoring services

    Homeschool Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) (www.hslda.org)​
    1 Patrick Henry Circle
    Purcellville, VA 20132 William A. Estrada, Esq., Senior Counsel, 540-338-5600
     Jane White, Legal Assistant
    Email: pennslyvania@HSLDA.org
    Fax: 540-338-2733
    Advocacy, Association, Email, Information, Newsletters, Website

    National Challenged Homeschoolers Associated Network (NATHHAN) (www.nathhan.com)
    5383 Alpine Road, SE
    Olalla, WA 98539
    Tim Bushnell, 253-857-4257, Nathanews@aol.com
    Fax: 253-857-7764
    Association, Email, Information, Materials, Newsletters, Support Group, Website

    National Home Education Research Institute (www.nheri.org)
    12221 Van Brady Road
    Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-7924
    William A. Lloyd, 301-372-2889
    Brian D. Ray, 503-364-1490
    Email: mail@nheri.org
    Fax: 301-372-0086
    Information, Website

    National School Is Dead; Learn in Freedom! (www.learninfreedom.org)
    Karl M. Bunday, webmaster@learninfreedom.org
    Email, Information, Website