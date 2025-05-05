Classroom Diagnostic Tools (CDT)

Development

A collaboration of Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Committees of Pennsylvania Educators, and Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) developed and continue to enhance and expand the Classroom Diagnostic Tools.



The CDT is based on content assessed by the Keystone Exams and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and is offered to students in grades 3 through high school. Although it is not a predictor for PSSA and Keystones, it provides a snapshot on why and how students may still be struggling or extending beyond the grade and/or course Eligible Content. The CDT data, along with other data informs instruction in a timely and efficient manner. It is available for all PA K-12 school in the classroom throughout the school year on a voluntary basis. Composed of multiple-choice items, the CDT is designed to provide real-time results, ensuring valid and reliable measures of student’s skills. The results highlight student strengths and areas of need thus becoming part of the discussions between teachers, parents/ guardians, and students to set individual learning goals.