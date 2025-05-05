Skip to agency navigation
    Elementary and Secondary Education

    State Mandated Training Timeline

    This guide provides a timeline of state mandated trainings for Local Education Agencies (LEAs). While there are other trainings, such as fire drills, bus evacuation, and federal mandated trainings, this document outlines all trainings required by the state during the designated professional development time within the school year. This list provides a comprehensive perspective and does not include trainings which may be specific to singular roles/positions.

    Certificated Employees - Appropriately certified individuals serving in roles which require a certificate within the state of Pennsylvania.

    All Employees - Certificated and non-certificated staff serving in roles within an LEA.

    Staffing Guidelines - Staffing Guidelines

    Induction

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Professional Ethics

    Reported within the LEA’s Induction Plan

    First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education
    (Common Ground)

    Reported within the LEA’s Induction Plan

    First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Developing Teacher Competency

    Reported within the LEA’s induction Plan

    First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Increased Student Learning

    Reported within the LEA’s induction Plan

    First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)

    24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)

    Act 13 Educator Effectiveness

    Reported within the LEA’s

    Induction Plan and completed in year 1 or 2 of the induction program

    First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more

    School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools and strongly recommended for cyber charter schools, when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.

    24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)

    24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)

    Act 13 Educator Effectiveness

    Within 6 months of hire date

    New Principals (Building Principals, Assistant/Vice Principals, CTE Directors, and Special Education Supervisors)

    School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and strongly recommended for cyber schools when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.

    Annually

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 13-1310-B (Act 55)

    School Safety & Security

    Minimum 1 hour every year under paragraph 1.1

    Minimum 2 hours every year under paragraph 1

    All Employees

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, approved private schools, chartered school for the education of the deaf or the blind or private residential rehabilitative institutions

    PDE Policy

    Pennsylvania State Test Administration Training

    Reported on PSTAT site

    		Test administrator

    Schools who administer the PSSAs, Keystones, and/or PASAs

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    ESSA/IDEA

    PASA Getting Read: What Special Education Administrators Need to Know about PASA DLM Participation and 1% Compliance Requirements

    Reported within PASA Survey

    Special Education Directors, Special Education Teachers, Assessment Coordinators

    Schools who administer the PASAs

    24 P.S. § 14-1414.3
    (Act 86)

    Diabetes Care

    Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan

    Required for those that perform diabetes care and treatment for students. At least one staff member per school attended by a student with diabetes.

     

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    Every 2 Years

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 14-1414.1

    (Act 195)

    Epinephrine Auto-Injectors

    Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan

    		Required for individuals who are responsible for the storage and use of epinephrine auto-injectors.

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter schools

    Every 3 Years

     

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Professional Ethics

    Reported within the LEA’s

    Professional Development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.

    All Employees

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    		Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (Common Ground)

    Reported within the LEA’s

    Professional development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.

    All Employees

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Teaching Diverse Learners in Inclusive Settings

    Reported within the LEA’s   Professional Development Plan

    Teaching Staff

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17Language and Literacy Acquisition for All Students

    Structured Literacy Training would account for this requirement.

    Reported within the LEA’s Professional Development Plan

    		Teaching StaffSchool entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    24 P.S. § 12-1205.7

    (Act 18)

    		Trauma-Informed Approaches

    Minimum 1 Hour every three years

    Reported within the LEA’s Professional Development Plan

    		Certified Administrative/ Certificated Employees
    		School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools
    24 P.S. § 12-1205.4CPR InstructionMust be offered at least once every three years.All EmployeesSchool entity—school districts, intermediate units, and area career and technical schools

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 15-1547

    22 Pa. Code § 12.42

    Drug and Alcohol

    Once every three years

    All instructors in whose teaching responsibilities include course of study in which mandated instruction concerning alcohol, chemical and tobacco abuse is integrated

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    22 Pa. Code 49.17

    Structured Literacy

    Reported within the LEA’s

    Professional Development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.

    Professional employees who hold the following certifications: early childhood, elementary-middle level, PK-12 Special Education, English as a Second Language, and Reading Specialist

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    Every 5 Years

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 12-1205.6 (Act 126)

    Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

    Minimum 3 hours at least every five years

    Employees and independent contractors who have direct contact with children

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 15-1527

    Child Exploitation Awareness

    4 hours every five years

    Professional educators assigned to teach classes about child exploitation awareness

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    24 P.S. § 15-1526 (Act 71)

    Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    4 hours every five years

    Professional educators serving students in grades 6-12

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities

    Every 7 Years

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)

    24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)

    Act 13 Educator Effectiveness

    Reported within the LEA’s

    Professional Development Plan

    Certificated Employees

    School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools and strongly recommended for cyber charter schools when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.

    Undefined Timeline

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. 1303-D

    Safe2Say

    Protocol must be in place for responding to reports received from this program.

    recommended for all employees, required of staff designed to serve on the school entity's Safe2Say crisis team and those who manage reports in the Safe2Say system

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools operating within this Commonwealth

    Law/School Code

    Training

    Special Notes

    Audience

    Applicable Schools

    24 P.S. § 12-1205.4

    24 P.S. § 14-1423

    (Act 4, Act 35, Act 82)

    AED and CPR training

    Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan

    Required for those that use the AED or willing to offer CPR

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools

    24 P.S. 13-1310-B

    (Act 55)

    Opioid Abuse Training

    Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan

    Instructors expect to teach on the subject.

    School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, approved private schools, chartered school for the education of the deaf or the blind or private residential rehabilitative institutions