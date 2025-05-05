State Mandated Training Timeline

Certificated Employees - Appropriately certified individuals serving in roles which require a certificate within the state of Pennsylvania.
All Employees - Certificated and non-certificated staff serving in roles within an LEA.
Staffing Guidelines - Staffing Guidelines
Induction
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Professional Ethics
Reported within the LEA’s Induction Plan
First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education
Reported within the LEA’s Induction Plan
First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Developing Teacher Competency
Reported within the LEA’s induction Plan
First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Increased Student Learning
Reported within the LEA’s induction Plan
First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)
24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)
Act 13 Educator Effectiveness
Reported within the LEA’s
Induction Plan and completed in year 1 or 2 of the induction program
First-year teachers and long-term substitutes serving in the same position for 45 days or more
School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools and strongly recommended for cyber charter schools, when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.
24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)
24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)
Act 13 Educator Effectiveness
Within 6 months of hire date
New Principals (Building Principals, Assistant/Vice Principals, CTE Directors, and Special Education Supervisors)
School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and strongly recommended for cyber schools when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.
Annually
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 13-1310-B (Act 55)
School Safety & Security
Minimum 1 hour every year under paragraph 1.1
Minimum 2 hours every year under paragraph 1
All Employees
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, approved private schools, chartered school for the education of the deaf or the blind or private residential rehabilitative institutions
PDE Policy
Pennsylvania State Test Administration Training
Reported on PSTAT site
|Test administrator
Schools who administer the PSSAs, Keystones, and/or PASAs
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
|ESSA/IDEA
PASA Getting Read: What Special Education Administrators Need to Know about PASA DLM Participation and 1% Compliance Requirements
Reported within PASA Survey
Special Education Directors, Special Education Teachers, Assessment Coordinators
Schools who administer the PASAs
|24 P.S. § 14-1414.3
(Act 86)
Diabetes Care
Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan
Required for those that perform diabetes care and treatment for students. At least one staff member per school attended by a student with diabetes.
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
Every 2 Years
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 14-1414.1
(Act 195)
Epinephrine Auto-Injectors
Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan
|Required for individuals who are responsible for the storage and use of epinephrine auto-injectors.
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter schools
Every 3 Years
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Professional Ethics
Reported within the LEA’s
Professional Development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.
All Employees
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
|Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (Common Ground)
Reported within the LEA’s
Professional development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.
All Employees
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Teaching Diverse Learners in Inclusive Settings
Reported within the LEA’s Professional Development Plan
Teaching Staff
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
|22 Pa. Code 49.17
|Language and Literacy Acquisition for All Students
Structured Literacy Training would account for this requirement.
Reported within the LEA’s Professional Development Plan
|Teaching Staff
|School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
24 P.S. § 12-1205.7
(Act 18)
|Trauma-Informed Approaches
Minimum 1 Hour every three years
Reported within the LEA’s Professional Development Plan
|Certified Administrative/ Certificated Employees
|School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools
|24 P.S. § 12-1205.4
|CPR Instruction
|Must be offered at least once every three years.
|All Employees
|School entity—school districts, intermediate units, and area career and technical schools
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 15-1547
22 Pa. Code § 12.42
Drug and Alcohol
Once every three years
All instructors in whose teaching responsibilities include course of study in which mandated instruction concerning alcohol, chemical and tobacco abuse is integrated
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
22 Pa. Code 49.17
Structured Literacy
Reported within the LEA’s
Professional Development Plan & occurring for the first time between 2023-2026 and every 3 years, thereafter.
Professional employees who hold the following certifications: early childhood, elementary-middle level, PK-12 Special Education, English as a Second Language, and Reading Specialist
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
Every 5 Years
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 12-1205.6 (Act 126)
Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Minimum 3 hours at least every five years
Employees and independent contractors who have direct contact with children
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 15-1527
Child Exploitation Awareness
4 hours every five years
Professional educators assigned to teach classes about child exploitation awareness
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
24 P.S. § 15-1526 (Act 71)
Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention
4 hours every five years
Professional educators serving students in grades 6-12
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and charter school entities
Every 7 Years
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. 11- 1138.8 (c) (Act 13)
24 P.S. § 1749-A(b)(3.2)
Act 13 Educator Effectiveness
Reported within the LEA’s
Professional Development Plan
Certificated Employees
School entity—required for school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools and strongly recommended for cyber charter schools when a child attends in order to fulfill the compulsory attendance requirements of this act.
Undefined Timeline
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. 1303-D
Safe2Say
Protocol must be in place for responding to reports received from this program.
recommended for all employees, required of staff designed to serve on the school entity's Safe2Say crisis team and those who manage reports in the Safe2Say system
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, private schools, and nonpublic schools operating within this Commonwealth
Law/School Code
Training
Special Notes
Audience
Applicable Schools
24 P.S. § 12-1205.4
24 P.S. § 14-1423
(Act 4, Act 35, Act 82)
AED and CPR training
Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan
Required for those that use the AED or willing to offer CPR
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools
24 P.S. 13-1310-B
(Act 55)
Opioid Abuse Training
Reported in LEAs Professional Development Plan
Instructors expect to teach on the subject.
School entity—school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter school entities, approved private schools, chartered school for the education of the deaf or the blind or private residential rehabilitative institutions