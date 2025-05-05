The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) was signed by President Obama on December 10, 2015. This measure reauthorizes the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965.
The Keystone exams meet the federal accountability criteria of ESSA for the high school level. Students must take the Keystone Exams for purposes of federal accountability. Failure to do so will affect a Local Education Agency (LEA) and school's participation rate.
The Keystone exams were created to replace the Grade 11 PSSA and serve as one component of Pennsylvania's statewide high school graduation requirement. Keystone Exams will help school districts guide students toward meeting state standards. The exams are end-of-course assessments designed to assess proficiency in the subject areas of Algebra I, Literature, and Biology.
Reporting Violations
Testing irregularities should be reported to the PDE by telephoning 844-418-1651 or emailing ra-ed-pssa-keystone@pa.gov. Please provide as many details as possible when reporting irregularities including how to contact the person making the report.
The training will only be via PowerPoint and not a live webinar.
To assist DACs in the training of SACs, we developed the attached PowerPoint. Using this document is not required by PDE but rather is offered as a way to save time for DACs as preparation for state testing begins. Since the document contains the PDE logo, please adhere to the following guidelines as you use this document.
- District Assessment Coordinators Training of School Assessment Coordinators Paper Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13.
- District Assessment Coordinators Training of School Assessment Coordinators Online Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 15, 16.
To assist SACs in the training of all involved with test administration, we developed the attached PowerPoint. Using this document is not required by PDE but rather is offered as a way to save time for SACs as preparation for state testing begins. Since the document contains the PDE logo, please adhere to the following guidelines as you use this document.
- School Assessment Coordinators Training of All Individuals Involved with Test Administration and Secure Materials Paper Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, and 27.
- School Assessment Coordinators Training of All Individuals Involved with Test Administration and Secure Materials Online Administration (PowerPoint)
You may edit the slides on pages 1, 12, 13, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, and 30.
Resource Materials
Since this document does not contain the PDE logo, you may edit the spreadsheets as you wish. In the tables below, you will find space for diagnostic, benchmark, summative and other assessments. When outlining the purpose for each assessment, consider each grade level and content area to avoid potential gaps or potential redundancies. There is space to include local assessments specific to your LEA. Windows for the CDT, Firefly, PSSA and Keystone Exams are provided. There is space to specify the students who will complete the assessments along with specific date(s), and assessment administrators.
Prior to administering any assessments, develop a theory of action. Determine the information you need about which students and when you need the information. Design your assessment schedule for the students based upon assessments of learning, assessments for learning and assessments as learning. For data review, consider scheduling data team meetings in advance of the assessment to ensure those needing access to the data are provided with the data, adequate time to discuss the data, the reports generated and action steps following the data meetings. Include a list of all individuals who will participate in the data review process.
- Assessment Plan Template (Word)
Due to the cancellation of standardized testing in 2019–2020, the 2021 Item and Scoring Samplers are revised and enhanced versions of the previously released 2017 Item and Scoring Samplers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides districts and schools with item and scoring samplers for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and the Keystone Exams. These item and scoring samplers are tools to assist in delivering focused instructional programs aligned with the Pennsylvania Academic Standards (PAS).
Braille
The sampler items are assembled into a Braille booklet to assist students who will use the Unified English Braille accommodation. To receive a copy of the Braille item sampler, contact the AIM center at jbreneman@pattan.net. (A request could take up to three weeks to process.)
Video Sign Language
To assist students using the Video Sign Language accommodation, a Video Sign Language format of the item samplers has been produced for each grade and/or subject.
The Video Sign Language dashboard should be used in conjunction with the item and scoring samplers.
Testing
- PA State Test Administration Training Site (PDF)
- PDE Guidance Document for Online Testing (PDF)
- eDirect
- Pennsylvania Online Calculator Manual (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Calculator Policy (PDF)
Guidance for Medical Exemptions from State Assessments
Generally, if a student can receive instruction, then they are also able to participate in state assessments; however, the health and well-being of students should take priority in determining whether they can participate.
Students may receive a medical exemption if they cannot participate in a state assessment during the testing window, including make-up dates, due to a significant medical event. Examples include, but are not limited to, a student who is 1) receiving short-term medical treatment due to a medical emergency; or 2) seriously ill or has a medical condition that prevents them from receiving instruction during the testing window.
- A medical emergency is defined as a circumstance in which a student cannot take or finish taking the assessment during the entire testing window, including make-up dates, because of a recent significant medical event just prior to or during the annual testing window. Examples of medical emergencies include:
- Serious injury
- Concussion
- Confinement to home or hospital with an acute condition, not a long-term home instruction or hospital instruction situation.
- Inability to interact with others without serious risk of infection or contamination.
- Pregnancy with significant health complications or delivery just prior to or during the testing window.
- Mental health crisis that prevents a student from receiving instruction.
A note from a physician dated at least two weeks within the start of the testing window must be on file at the school. These records must be retained for three years.
- A serious illness or medical condition is defined as one in which the student is receiving active treatment for a life-threatening illness or medical condition and/or the associated recuperation. A note from a physician must be on file at the school and must be retained for three years.
To account for a student with a medical exemption, as defined above, the “Medical Emergency” bubble on testing documents should be used.
Note: An assessment of a student’s medical condition must be made annually at the testing window for each content area.
2025-2026 School Year
|Time of Year
|Date
|Winter Wave 1
|December 3 - 17, 2025
|Winter Wave 2
|January 5 - 16, 2026
|Spring
|May 11 - 22, 2026
|Summer
|July 27 - 31, 2026
Firefly
Dates to be determined for 2025-2026 school year.
2026-2027 School Year
|Time of Year
|Date
|Winter Wave 1
|December 7 - 18, 2026
|Winter Wave 2
|January 4 - 15, 2027
|Spring
|May 17 - 28, 2027
|Summer
|July 26 - 30, 2027
Firefly
Dates to be determined for 2026-2027 school year.
Keystone Exam 2027-2028 School Year
|Time of Year
|Date
|Winter Wave 1
|December 6 - 17, 2027
|Winter Wave 2
|January 3 - 14, 2028
|Spring
|May 15 - 26, 2028
|Summer
|July 24 - 28, 2028
Webinars
- 2026 Guidelines for Selection and Use of Accommodations on State Assessments (PDF)
- 2026 Guidelines for Selection and Use of Accommodations on State Assessment (YouTube)
Handbooks
- Winter 2025-2026 Accommodations Guidelines (PDF)
- 2026 Spring and Summer Accommodations Guidelines (PDF)
- Supplemental Guidelines for ASL in the VSL (PDF)
- 2025 Accommodations Guidelines for ELs (PDF) Use for Winter 2025-2026 Administration
- 2025 Read Aloud and Scribing Guidelines (PDF) Use for Winter 2025-2026 Administration
Forms
PDE Calculator Policy
Formula Sheets and Scoring Guidelines
Parent Information
- 2024 and 2024-2025 Electronic Device Letter (PDF)
- 2024 and 2024-2025 Electronic Device Letter (Spanish) (PDF)
- 2024 and 2024-2025 Keystone Exam FAQ for Parents (PDF)
- 2024 and 2024-2025 Keystone Exam FAQ for Parents (Spanish) (PDF)
Directions for Administration Manuals
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Algebra I (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Algebra I with Sample Items (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Algebra II (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Algebra II with Sample Items (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Literature (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Literature with Sample Items PDF)
- Keystone AAEC Compact Literature Nonfiction (PDF)
- Keystone AAEC Compact Literature Fiction (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Geometry (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Geometry with Sample Items (PDF)
- K-12 STEELS Standards (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - Biology with Sample Items (PDF)
- Assessment Anchors/Eligible Content - English Composition (PDF)
- English - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Chinese - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Arabic - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Nepali - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- French - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Russian - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Spanish - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
- Vietnamese - Keystone Report Interpretation Guide (PDF)
Keystone Exam Scale
|Content Area
|Below Basic
|Basic
|Proficient
|Advanced
|Algebra I
|1200-1438
|1439-1499
|1500-1545
|1546-1800
|Biology
|1200-1459
|1460-1499
|1500-1548
|1549-1800
|Literature
|1200-1443
|1444-1499
|1500-1583
|1584-1800