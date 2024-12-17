Unemployment Claimants

The Unemployment Compensation (UC) program gives money to people who lose their jobs and it wasn't their fault, or if they're working less than usual. If you qualify, you'll get money for a short time to help with expenses while you look for a new job. To get UC benefits, you must have had a job that's covered by Pennsylvania UC Law.

When you apply for benefits, they'll check everything. Make sure to give correct and honest information. Making false claims can lead to fines, jail time, or other punishments.