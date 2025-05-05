Here is a quick guide on what happens after you file your initial claim and a reminder to file weekly claims. Please note, this video mentions filing claims biweekly, however since June of 2021 the biweekly process changed to a weekly process. This video has not yet been updated to reflect that change.

Like working for a week and getting a paycheck a couple days later, Unemployment Compensation works the same way.

After the week is over, you tell us if you were unemployed and then we send payments. No matter which day you submit your new claim application – Sunday through Saturday – your claim will be effective Sunday and remains in effect for one year, with anywhere from 18-26 full weeks of payments available.

One Sunday later, you will certify if you were unemployed for the first week and answer several questions. You will do this either online or by using PAT, and you have from Sunday through Saturday of that week to complete this task.