File a Weekly Unemployment Compensation Certification

TTY Information



The UC service center may be reached through TTY to answer general questions or request information. When you connect to the UC service center (888) 334-4046 please provide your name, social security and request or question. If a representative is not immediately available your call will be returned by relay service during normal service center business hours.

Filing Weekly Certifications by TTY

You may file your weekly certifications using TTY service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (Sunday through Saturday). First, you must obtain the TTY weekly filing instructions and eligibility questions. The required forms can be obtained by contacting the UC service center or local PA CareerLink® office. After you obtain the weekly questions, it is recommended that you review the questions ahead of time and record the answers on paper before transmitting answers through TTY. By preparing the answers in advance, there will be an increase in accuracy and fewer mistakes that could delay benefit payment. Also, the time making the TTY call will be substantially reduced.



After you have prepared your answers, connect to the UC service center through TTY (888) 334-4046. Once the UC office greeting has been completed, you must type the number of the question and its answer. There is no need to type in the question itself. Continue until all questions have been answered, then disconnect the call. You will be contacted through relay service if we need additional information or have questions about your responses.

Videophone Service*

For individuals who use American Sign Language (ASL) videophone service is available every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at 717-704-8474.

*Sign language is the ONLY means of communication provided through the Videophone