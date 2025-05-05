Identity Verification with ID.ME

ID.me is our trusted and federally-certified technology partner for secure digital identity verification. ID.me helps make sure you're you — and not someone pretending to be you — when you request access to your benefits. ID.me's online identity verification service is available 24-hours per day, 7 days a week. Most claimants are able to complete their ID.me identity verification using a self-guided process that takes a few minutes.

For more information, please visit Verifying My Identity - Pennsylvania.