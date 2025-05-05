Appeal an Unemployment Compensation Decision (Claimants)

Skip to main content

    If you are determined ineligible for unemployment compensation benefits, you have the right to appeal within 21 days of receiving your determination.

    Wage Protest

    A wage protest applies to financial determinations only. If you plan to file a wage protest, it must be done no later than 21 calendar days after the mail date provided on the determination. This date is also clearly indicated as the final day to file a timely appeal.

    A wage protest is a process by which you can begin an investigation if you disagree with your financial determination. Wage protests allow the department to review the record and often make changes, without a Referee hearing or a formal appeal. After the investigation is complete, the wage protest is closed. A revised financial determination will be issued. If we are unable to make revisions, another financial determination is still issued, often with a letter of explanation of the findings. If you disagree with the newly issued determination, you will have a another 21-day period to file an appeal.

    To begin a wage protest, log in to your Unemployment Compensation dashboard. Look for the Unemployment Services widget and click “More Unemployment Services.” Then, click “File a Wage Protest” and follow the prompts.

    Be prepared to upload proof of earnings such as W2s and paystubs, for the period in question.

    Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation

    Call us

    UC staff are available Monday–Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call us at 888-313-7284.

    888-313-7284

    Email us 

    You can contact us by email anytime.

    uchelp@pa.gov

    Contact us by live chat 

    You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

    Chat with a UC rep

    Accessible contact options

    For American Sign Language (ASL) applicants, videophone service is available every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Call 717-704-8474. For individuals with hearing or speech difficulties, use a TTY device to text 888-334-4046.

    717-704-8474

    Text us using a TTY Device

    888-334-4046