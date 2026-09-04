Mount Jewett, PA – This week, one of Pennsylvania’s iconic fall destinations in the Pennsylvania Wilds — the Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park — reopened for fall foliage viewing, giving visitors a chance to experience breathtaking views of the Kinzua Valley at peak leaf-peeping season.

The Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park offers visitors a unique opportunity to walk out and peer down for stunning views of the Kinzua Valley on a viaduct that was reimagined as a skywalk after being partially toppled by a tornado.

For fall leaf viewing season, the Skywalk is now open, and the Kinzua Creek Trail will reopen September 5. Both areas will remain open through October 31, 2026. After that, both areas will close again so contractors can resume work on the structure. Rehabilitation work on the structure is scheduled to be completed in time for fall foliage viewing in 2027.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to one of the most beautiful fall foliage viewpoints in the state for leaf-peeping and enjoying the natural beauty of one of our most unique state parks,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “Those visiting the region are encouraged to supplement the trip to Kinzua Bridge with visits nearby Bendigo State Park, Elk State Park, and Elk State Forest lands, which are great places to experience the natural beauty of the Pennsylvania Wilds. We thank the public for its continued cooperation during the scheduled work.”

Fall is the park’s busiest season, and parking fills quickly — especially on weekends. Visitors are encouraged to come midweek and arrive early. Once parking capacity is reached, no additional vehicles will be allowed in, and roadside parking is prohibited unless posted otherwise for safety.

The park’s world-class interactive visitor center and Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Gift Shop remain open year-round, while the Skywalk and Kinzua Creek Trail have been closed for ongoing viaduct rehabilitation.

DCNR is taking a phased approach to major restoration and rehabilitative projects on public lands to ensure present and future generations’ have access to Pennsylvania’s natural beauty. In March, DCNR announced it would take phased approaches to campground improvements at Cook Forest, Gifford Pinchot, Lackawanna, and Ricketts Glen state parks to allow for camping at these popular campsites during the construction.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have committed more than $238 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Currently, projects in construction total more than $168 million with approximately $70 million in projects to be awarded in 2026. Governor Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $20.4 billion annually and supports more than 177,000 jobs.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.​

# # #