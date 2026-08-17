Cooksburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is making a multimillion-dollar investment to enhance the visitor experience at Cook Forest State Park in Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties by replacing the Ridge Campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities. Cook Forest State Park and the Ridge Campground will remain open for use throughout the entirety of this project.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing existing facilities, which were built in the early 1970s to meet today’s visitor expectations for comfort, accessibility, and convenience. DCNR will begin phased improvements to the campground shower house and restroom facilities in the spring of 2027 with anticipated completion in Spring 2029.

“Campers at Cook Forest have long enjoyed this park’s natural beauty, and we’re committed to ensuring their facilities meet the same high standards,” said DCNR State Parks Director John Hallas. “These new amenities will offer cleaner, safer, and more accessible spaces for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of our loyal campers as we make these improvements.”

The campground facility renovation project will consist of:

Demolition of the existing shower house and restroom facilities

Construction of new shower houses and new comfort stations

New family-assist restrooms and ADA accessible restrooms at every facility

ADA parking areas

New paving and accessible paths from campsites to the restrooms

Tree plantings and installation of vegetative swales

Planning Overnight Stays and Day Trips to Cook Forest During Construction

While there will be campsites available to book throughout the entirety of the project, certain campsites at Cook Forest will not be available during the two phases of construction. Beginning Saturday, August 15, only campsites that remain open during Phase 1 will be released for booking. Campers looking for alternate overnight locations should consider nearby Clear Creek State Park (Sigel, PA). Visit DCNR’s website for information about campsites in other state parks.

During the first phase, which is slated to begin in spring 2027, the current playground and campsites 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 and 25 will be closed. These six campsites will remain closed for the duration of the improvement work to Cook Forest’s campgrounds. All other campsites and shower houses will remain open during the first phase.

During the second phase, which is set to begin in August 2028, campsites 17-25, 41-46, 80, 82-87, 122-123, and 152-226 will be closed to the public. Shower house four will be closed at the beginning of the second phase for demolition and to build a new shower house on the existing space. Shower houses 1, 2, and 3 will remain open for campers’ use during both phases of construction.

Day use areas will remain open and activities such as biking, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking, swimming, wildlife watching, and other recreational activities will still be accessible to visitors.

Project updates will be provided, as available, on the Cook Forest State Park website.

The 8,500-acre Cook Forest State Park is known for its stands of old growth forest, the park’s Forest Cathedral of towering white pines and hemlocks is a National Natural Landmark. A scenic 13-mile stretch of the Clarion River flows through Cook Forest State Park and is popular for canoeing, kayaking, and tubing.

Improving Infrastructure to Benefit State Park and Forest Visitors

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed more than $228 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $20.4 billion annually and supports more than 177,000 jobs.

Phased Improvements and Limited Openings to Enhance Visitor Access

DCNR is taking a phased approach to major restoration and rehabilitative projects on public lands to ensure present and future generations’ have access to Pennsylvania’s natural beauty. In March, DCNR announced it would take phased approaches to campground improvements at Gifford Pinchot, Lackawanna, and Ricketts Glen state parks to allow for camping at these popular campsites during the construction. Critical work to improve the Kinzua Bridge State Park Skywalk is also being addressed with a phased approach to allow visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of fall foliage from one of the most renowned viewpoints in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

DCNR’s Bureau of Facility, Design, and Construction manages design and construction of Pennsylvania’s state park and forest infrastructure projects and has been a leader in implementing DCNR’s commitment to LEED Certified Buildings and sustainable infrastructure on public lands. Learn more about buildings on public lands on DCNR’s website.

Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for more about happenings on public lands.

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