Erie, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield visited the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier (LEAF) to highlight a $221,400 investment to plant climate-resilient trees at schools and community sites across Erie County. The project will help expand Erie’s tree canopy, improve air and water quality, reduce urban heat, and restore green spaces damaged by severe storms.

LEAF received a $221,400 Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant to expand urban and community forestry efforts in Erie County. The project will plant climate-resilient trees at schools and community sites in environmental justice areas across the City of Erie — helping grow the tree canopy, provide more shade, improve air quality, reduce urban heat, expand access to green space, and reduce stormwater runoff that can carry pollutants into Lake Erie.

“One of the things that makes these investments so impactful is the combination of resources, expertise, and local commitment behind them,” said Secretary Dunn. “The funding supports outstanding organizations like LEAF, and when combined with the expertise of DCNR foresters and the dedication of communities across Erie County, it creates lasting results. Together, those efforts help expand tree canopy, improve air and water quality, and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Governor Shapiro recently announced $81 million in C2P2 grants supporting 306 recreation and conservation projects across 60 counties that help communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation.

Disaster Recovery Efforts in Erie

In September, severe storms caused widespread damage across northern Pennsylvania, resulting in significant impacts to not only the community’s tree canopy, including trees at LEAF, but also widespread damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

“The extent of the damage across the Erie area is a sobering reminder of how quickly severe weather can impact our communities and disrupt the daily routines that many of us take for granted,” said Director Padfield. “The best recovery efforts address the needs of the whole community and working with local leaders and agencies such as DCNR we’re able to address those needs to ensure the public continues to have access to outdoor spaces they can enjoy while also contributing to climate resilience.”

At the request of Erie County officials, the Shapiro Administration supported a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) which provided residents and business owners with resources from state, county, and local agencies at one centralized location. Additionally, Governor Shapiro secured low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and activated the Commonwealth’s Disaster Recovery Assistance Program (DRAP) to provide grants to homeowners and renters to repair their home, cover temporary housing and rental expenses, or replace essential personal property.

The application period for both SBA and DRAP remains open. Eligibility is based on residency and financial situation. Anyone who is interested in applying should do so as soon as possible — details are available online.

“On behalf of Erie County, I want to express our sincere gratitude to DCNR, PEMA, Governor Shapiro, and all of our state and community partners for their continued investment in our community,” said Erie County Executive Christina Vogel. “The September 3 storm left a lasting mark on Erie County, including significant damage to the trees that play such an important part of our neighborhoods and our identity. However, we also know that Erie is a resilient community. Every tree planted represents a commitment to renewal and the belief that Erie will continue to grow stronger than ever.”

“In September, our community lost nearly 10% of its tree canopy to a devastating storm, but in the days that followed, we saw the resilience of Erie come to life," said Mayor Daria S. Devlin. "Neighbors stepped up, businesses and nonprofits lent a hand, and our state partners came together to support our recovery. We are so grateful to DCNR and PEMA for their investments in helping us rebuild and strengthen our neighborhoods, and I look forward to continuing this work together.”

Ongoing Forestry Support in Erie County

As communities across Pennsylvania face severe weather and other challenges, DCNR's Bureau of Forestry continues to work with local governments, nonprofits, schools, and private landowners to safeguard water resources, enhance wildlife habitat, expand tree canopy, and support sustainable forest management. This work advances the goals Forests for All and DCNR's recently released Climate Action Plan, supporting the agency's commitment to healthy, resilient forests and communities. DCNR's Bureau of Forestry provides technical assistance, training, and community forestry support throughout Erie County, including:

Supporting Tree City USA recognition, Arbor Day activities, and community forestry planning efforts.

Providing urban forestry expertise and planting guidance to LEAF, the City of Erie, Erie Cemetery, and other community organizations.

Delivering Tree Tenders training and stewardship education for volunteers, youth programs, and organizations including Groundwork Erie.

Assisting private landowners along the Lake Erie Bluffs with vegetation management and sustainable forestry practices.

Supporting environmental education and forestry outreach programs at local schools and community organizations.

Collaborating with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps and local partners on workforce development and urban forestry projects.

About Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier

LEAF serves as a regional hub for environmental education, community engagement, and urban forestry initiatives. The organization works with local partners to expand tree canopy, improve environmental conditions, and build long-term stewardship of green spaces throughout Erie. Located in Pennsylvania's Route 6 Heritage Area, Erie County is home to significant natural, cultural, and recreational assets that contribute to the region's quality of life and outdoor recreation economy.

“The storm this September reminded us just how important our trees and green spaces are to our community,” said Erin Green, Executive Director of the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier. “This investment will allow LEAF to build on years of work with our community partners, bringing more trees to neighborhoods and schools where they're needed most and helping create a greener, healthier, and more resilient Erie for generations to come.”

Community Conservation Partnership Program Grants in Erie

Including LEAF's grant, 10 projects across Erie County received more than $1 million in C2P2 funding in the recent grant round. Grant recipients include Corry City, Housing Authority City of Erie, Summit Township, Union City Borough, Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., Wattsburg Borough, Wesleyville Borough, and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Together, these investments support improvements to community parks, trails, outdoor recreation facilities, snowmobile trail infrastructure, planning efforts, and open space conservation projects that enhance access to recreation and strengthen local communities.

Investing in Local Communities, Conservation, and Recreation

Under the Shapiro Administration, DCNR's Community Conservation Partnerships Program has invested approximately $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects across Pennsylvania.

DCNR also provides technical assistance to communities through programs such as the PA Community Tree Assistance Program, which helps municipalities and nonprofit organizations care for urban trees by connecting them with certified professionals for planting, maintenance, planning, and safety improvements.

Visit the DCNR Grants Customer Service Portal for more information on C2P2 grants and how to apply and visit the DCNR website for more information about the agency and Bureau of Forestry.

See photos and video from the event at PAcast.

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